Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (2024)

Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2016
Much like making lasagna, this recipe requires a lot of time, effort, and dirty dishes to wash. But the flavors are great and it was a hit with the family. A weekend "comfort" meal.
Rating: 3 stars
11/06/2014
I personally would not make this again. The recipe is solid. I just think it is a little lacking in interest
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2014
Love the squash, bacon and pasta combo. Really tasty combination of ingredients . Very good leftovers too.
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2014
added sautéed vidalia onions. stirred the bacon and softened butternut squash with a fork so that i could evenly spread the mixture over the pasta and cheese. was a good recipe, but a bit time consuming.
Rating: 3 stars
11/04/2013
This is pretty good for a pasta dish. If I have the time I will cut up my own butternut squash but if I;m in a rush I will stop and buy the bagged stuff. I also do not use the recipe for the sauce as its really runny and very tasteless. I make my own with neufchael cheese and skim milk (aka alfredo sauce). I do sometimes make this meatless too so its a good basic recipe that can be changed up.
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2013
Really excellent...only comment is that Butternut squash got a little mushy. Not sure how to fix that!
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2013
I look forward to making this every fall! Super yummy.
Rating: 2 stars
04/28/2013
I made this for my extended family. I found it time consuming and the finished product was bland and too sweet. My sister and brother-in-law liked it which was great because I got rid of the leftovers.
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2013
Not my cup of tea, and definitely not cooking light!! Texture too rich, flavor very bland. Will definitely need to make some changes if I make it again.
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2013
Anyone who fools themselves into thinking this is "healthy" needs to think twice. Delicious...oh my gosh yes. But i'm adding another mile to my jog in the morning.
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2013
This was fabulous; delicious weeknight meal. The leftovers were equally wonderful. I didn't make any changes to the recipe
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2013
Delicious!!! If you follow the steps correctly you will love it! It was my first time eating Butternut Squash and now...this dish became one of my family favorites! Thank you!!
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2012
We thought this was delicious! My only note is that I followed the recipe and only used three cups of butternut squash. If I make this again, I'd use the entire squash.
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2012
This turned out great, although I had a lot of dirty dishes to wash when it was done. I used sharp cheddar and Swiss cheese rather than provolone. I used whole wheat penne which tends to absorb all the liquid in leftovers so I blended some roasted squash and a cup of chicken broth, then added it to the cheese sause to create even more rich creamy sauce. I also stirred everything together before baking, which turned it into Mac n cheese rather than pasta with chunks of squash. My 2.5 yr old loved it and had three helpings. This is a great way to use butternut squash, especially for little kids and picky eaters.
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2012
Wonderful. Doubled this recipe and filled a 13 x 9 pan. Doesn't seem as "light" as a recipe should be from Cooking Light, but still definitely worth it. Squash only needed to be cooked for 30 mins.
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2012
Very yummy. I'll definitely will make this again. The only thing I did different was leave out the added salt and use less bacon to make it a little healthier for my family.
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2012
This was good - but was a bit too rich and lacking flavor. Followed recipe, did add some smoked paprika to sauce and added some garlic - still a little lacking. If you like really creamy, smooth food this is for you.
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2012
Absolutely delicious!!! Few changes -- maple sugar on squash before roasting, used 8 slices plain bacon, degalzed the pan with chicken stock while cooking shallots, used 1 cup cheddar rather than provolone, and baked everything in the dutch oven
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2012
Fantastic - I made exactly as directed except I used extra sharp white cheddar cheese instead of the sharp provolone since I couldn't find it, and I only roasted the butternut squash for 20 minutes - that was perfect, any more would have been too much. This was DIVINE. Tasted absolutely decadent and creamy. Fabulous. Can't say enough good things, I cannot wait to eat this tomorrow. And, I am full off of quite a bit less than 1/5 of the dish.
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2012
This recipe is terrific! Made it with my mom yesterday and it was perfect! It turned out what we expect. If you are looking for more tasty and delicious recipes -- Now is the right time to make one just watch the videos and follow list of co*cktail recipes at www.gourmandia.com and www.gourmetrecipe.com for more exciting and delectable recipes. Have fun!!
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2012
I changed this recipe drastically but just had to share cause it was delish! I roasted (after mixing with olive oil, salt, pepper): 4 sliced spicy chkn sausages, butternut squash, 1 sliced red pepper & one chopped yellow onion. In last 10 minutes: added 6 cloves minced garlic, rosemary, thyme, red pepper flakes. I made the sauce and before adding cheese, added butternut squash and blended with immersion blender, leaving some chunks. Added cheese then mixed in all remaining ingredients (pasta, sausage, veggies, a thawed, drained package of spinach) but parm. to dutch oven. Top with parm and bake. Seriously, it was so good! And, I did not try the recipe as written so I am not knocking it any way but I truly appreciate the base to work from!
Rating: 3 stars
02/07/2012
More like 4 servings. Good, a keeper. Next time I will go with 4 cups squash. Make sure to add Parmesan at very end.
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2012
I really thought this was pretty mediocre. The prep isn't hard, but does have a few steps.
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2011
This was good. I'm always too heavy-handed with the amount of pasta, and so I should have doubled the sauce. Thanks to other reviewers for suggestions because the addition of spinach was great, and I do think this needs more rosemary. Less roasting time for the squash is correct. I also added some fresh sage and garlic. I was not able to find sharp Provolone, and so I used Gruyere. Next time I would toss the whole thing together instead of layering the pasta and squash, and I would hold off on the Parmesan until after it was baked. The prep for this dish really isn't that bad. My husband gave it his approval (well, only because of the bacon!), and so I'll make this again.
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2011
We thought this was great. I might add a little more rosemary when roasting the squash, because it seemed like there wasn't enough.
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2011
THIS WAS DELICIOUS!! I didn't make it according to all the directions, but was pretty close. The squash I had was 3 1/2 c chopped small. I roasted it at the recommended temp for 10 min, then flipped and 10 min more. When I checked, it was delish, so I pulled it. I microwaved 4 slices of turkey bacon and 2 regular bacon (7 min in my OLD microwave). I sauteed 1 c. yellow onion for a loooong time, then mixed it with the squash and the bacon (which I snipped into small pieces). I cooked whole wheat rotini according to package directions, then drained. I made the sauce the same, then mixed everything and topped w/Parm, and baked according to directions.
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2011
This recipe was amazing! So rich and decadent! I used gruyere and parmesan cheese and it was perfect! The only thing I would possibly do different next time would be to cook the shallots in olive oil instead of the bacon fat. This is only because I found the bacon flavor (though delicious) overpowered the other flavors just a little too much.
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2011
Sweet and salty = perfection! Very good although I go sick of it after a while and ended up throwing away some left overs, which I try not to do. But it was really good and I will be making it again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2011
Loved it!! Even my squash-hating bf loved it :) Will definitely make again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2011
The butternut squash adds a slight sweetness to this fantastic variation of mac & cheese. I used Hormel's bacon pieces, heated them up in olive oil instead instead of cooking down bacon slices. It made the dish a hint "healthier". Definitely will be a comfort food good to dish in the future.
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2011
I just made this last night for a potluck dinner party, and it was definitely a delicious hit. It has a great mix of flavors. As far as cooking it, definitely do not go by the recommendations for cooking the squash - I would set the oven at a lower temp, watch & flip the squash often. It probably only needs about 30 minutes at 350. I also doubled the recipe and it fit perfectly in the recommended dish. Very very good!
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2011
This was excellent, but it was time consuming to make. I added onions, garlic, and mushrooms instead of shallots and used smoked maple bacon, which nicely complemented the butternut. Also, I used an Italian blend of shredded cheese and added a dash of nutmeg. The cheese sauce was very velvety and creamy. This was excellent as leftovers, and served as work lunches for the week. I wonder what would happen if i mixed the butternut mixture into the cheese / pasta and baked it? If I make it again, I might try that.
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2011
This is one of my absolute favorite mac & cheese type dishes. It's not really all that time consuming either, as there are several things you can do simultaneously, and the squash doesn't take remotely 45 minutes to roast - I've found 10-15 minutes is generally all it takes. You can do a lot of substitutions here if you like; I usually make it pretty much as written but I've also used different squash, onions and cheeses. I think Dubliner cheese or an extra sharp white cheddar make excellent substitutions for the provolone, and Asiago stands in well for the Parm. Pumpkin or hubbard instead of butternut and red onions instead of shallots work well too. I also like to throw a pinch or two of nutmeg into the white sauce for that extra something. Wilt some greens on the stove while the casserole is in the oven and you've got an awesome fall/winter meal.
Rating: 3 stars
10/30/2011
This recipe is easy to make but takes a while. We loved the squash, shallot bacon mix, but the cheese sauce was really bland. If I make this again, I would double the squash and modify the sauce to make it more flavorful. I served the pasta with a simple green salad and a dry earthy Italian red wine.
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2011
We loved this!
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2011
This is a family favorite - a great winter and fall dish. It is time consuming to put together, so if possible do ahead at least the squash. Generally substitute regular provolone as cannot always find sharp provolone. Leftovers are good also.
Rating: 3 stars
10/15/2011
I used a shredded four cheese mix instead of just provolone. . I ended up adding a few extra splashes of milk to the sauce, and I still thought it was too thick. I would probably try adding half the amount of flour next time. Overall, a decent recipe.
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2011
Really enjoyed this! It got a very skeptical husband to admit he enjoyed butternut squash. Will def make again.
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2011
I made this last fall and I'm psyched to be reminded of the recipe again. Absolutely delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2011
Wow, what a keeper! I'd try doubling the rosemary as I couldn't taste it, otherwise perfect! I had to substitute shredded Italian cheese blend instead of the sharp provolone, but it was delicious anyhow. The shallots are perfect, make sure not to substitute onions for them, as it won't be the same!
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2011
I changed a bunch of things due to guests' dietary restrictions but this was still great! Used oat bran pasta and turkey bacon. Skipped the parm because I was out of it. Roasted onion instead of sauteeing shallots. Used rice flour instead of wheat, used skim milk. Used fresh rosemary. Added a little paprika like another reader recommended. Result was utterly fantastic. Happy guests, happy me. Can't wait to eat the leftovers for lunch tomorrow.
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2011
Great recipe!
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2011
Comfort food at its best! I used swiss rather than provolone cheese, and a whole tablespoon of fresh rosmarry.
Rating: 3 stars
01/09/2011
I made the recipe as written, and I found the separate parts of the casserole to be tasty right out of the oven, but the flavors didn't blend until I had it the next day for leftovers. If I was going to make this for company (which it is certainly presents well enough visually to do), I'd probably assemble all the night before and put it in the fridge, then do the last baking step the next day. Overall, it is very satisfying as leftovers on this dreary, cold day, but with all the effort to prepare I probably won't make this one again.
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2011
Yum! I used smoked provolone, soy bacon and ground thyme instead of rosemary. Also sauteed 4 garlic cloves with the shallots and stirred everything together before baking. Delicious!
Rating: 3 stars
12/22/2010
The flavor of the squash and Bacon was outstanding. I will make this again but I think next time I will dice up the squash and pan sautee them so that they have more texture. The oven method made the squash too soft. I also think that I will cut back on the flour. The cheese sauce was a little to thick. My daughter also suggested adding chicken which could work nicely. It also needs more salt and pepper All in all this was very good. But some tweeks will make it five star
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2010
Excellent! The whole family loved it. I used pancetta instead of bacon, and I cooked the shallots in butter because I was doing a separate bit for the vegetarian in the house. I also used a provolone and mozzarella blend because that's what the store had in shredded form. We'll definitely be doing this again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
Loved it! Used turkey bacon. Roasted sweet onion with the squash, then chopped the onion in place of sauteing shallots. Use skim milk. All minor changes, and the result was still so good. Next time I'll use twice as much squash! Perfect comfort food for a cold day.
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2010
Everyone loves this meal... its a keeper!
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
6 stars! One of the best CL recipes I've made. Used applewood smoked bacon, half whole wheat and half regular semolina shell pasta, and a combo of parmesan, jack and pecorino cheeses as I couldn't find sharp provolone. May actually cut back on the bacon next time as it was plentiful - maybe because mine is on the thick side? Totally satisfying fall/winter meal that I will make again and again. Served with salad of romaine, spinach, apples and toasted pecans.
Rating: 2 stars
11/16/2010
I was so excited to make this based on all the terrific reviews, but I was a bit disappointed with the end result. I didn't find it hard to make and thought the recipe was written very well, if you follow it exactly it keeps your timing right on track. In the end, I really liked the squash & bacon but the pasta sauce was very bland. I made sure to buy the sharp provolone. I think with some tweaks this recipe can be 5 stars, but as written, it's just missing something. If I make it again, I will add a spice to the cheese sauce as other suggested, and def. use more squash and bacon (more bacon would be more fat though). It's worth trying though, just needs a little extra kick.
Rating: 3 stars
11/16/2010
I made quite a few changes, I swapped gruyere for the provalone and added nutmeg, as other commenters said it was too bland. I also added chicken and wilted spinach to make it full meal instead of a side. I thought it was still pretty bland and took a lot of work (and dishes!), but the husband loves it, so will probably make again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2010
This was just perfect!! The roasted butternut squash, rosemary, bacon, and cheese complimented each other so well. I used pinconning instead of provolone cheese because that is what I had on hand. Only used 4 slices of bacon since mine was thick-cut. Will be making again and again!!!
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2010
I wouldn't say this was "easy." It was delicious, and worth the effort, but it did dirty up a LOT of pans and take quite a while to put together. However, it was so delicious and different, and my husband and I loved it! I think this would be a great heavy side for Thanksgiving!
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2010
Excellent, excellent, excellent! It was not as time consuming as I thought it would be. I used Sargento Italian 5 cheese instead of just provolone. My husbabnd loved it and he's picky. This one is going to be a repeat in my kitchen!
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2010
This was unbelievably good! Super duper comfort food. I doubled it and made it for a get together. Everyone had seconds if not thirds... it was nothing but oohhs and awes. I will definitely make this again and again, maybe even later this week.
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2010
Awesome! We use turkey bacon, skim milk, and whole wheat pasta to make this healthy dinner even healthier :) We've made this 3 times this month, it is a wonderful comfort food!
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2010
There's only one word to describe this. Wow. The combination of bacon, chesee and butternut squash is phenomenal. And this is from someone who really doesn't like butternut squash. While this isn't a lickety-split recipe, it's one I'll happily make again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2010
Wow - the combination of bacon, onions and butternut squash was so yummy I could have eaten just that alone! This was an excellent "comfort food" dish - my husband, who doesn't like squash, even had seconds! I used Canadian bacon instead of regular, and onions instead of shallots, plus used 1% milk and whole wheat pasta. It is definitely a keeper!
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2010
This was absolutely delicious! It took some time to put together with having to roast the squash in advance, but it was worth it. My husband and I couldn't stop eating it. My 3 year old daughter really liked it too. This one is a keeper.
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2010
I was skeptical of rave reviews, but this was a hit w/ whole family. Squash pasta recipes are sometimes too sweet, but the salty smoky counterpoints from the bacon were great. I used Nueskes bacon, b/c we love the smoky intensity. Also used some parm in the sauce.
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2010
I can echo the reviewers here about the fabness of this one. I just want to add, it seemed like alot of people thought the sauce was too thick. I reserved about a cup of pasta water for thinning and it worked like a charm so I didn't have to add cream. Delicious recipe. Try it!
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2010
This is a wonderful recipe... only change I made was to add a bit of cayenne pepper to the cheese sauce which gave it a lovely kick, and also added some steamed spinach for color and nutrition. My husband has always hated squash and he had two servings of this... for him to eat and actually LOVE squash, I'd say this recipe is a great success!
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2010
This is a face-first type of comfort food casserole. My husband said he could eat it every day. I added a little cayenne to the provolone cheese sauce. Instead of dry-roasting the flour I made a roux with a litte of the bacon fat (1 Tablespoon) and the flour. I also made it with whole wheat penne.
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2010
Amazing meal! Easy to make, though it will make lots of dishes to wash (e.g. Dutch oven, frying pan and baking dish) but definitely worth it.
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2010
One of my absolute favorites! I have made it with carmelized onions instead of shallots and a couple of times with jalapeno bacon (hard to find). My sister-in-law and I ooohed and aaahed after every bite!
Rating: 2 stars
09/21/2010
I followed the recipe exactly as written and was really disappointed by the end result. I thought it was going to be fabulous. Instead, I thought it was really bland. To me, it needs more squash, less pasta and some kind of spicy kick. Maybe I will try it again with some major adjustments.
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2010
Amazing! This is the second time I have made this recipe, and I absolutely love it. Like some of the other reviewers, I mixed the pasta and sauce mixture with the bacon, shallots, and half of the squash, then topped with the other half of the squash and the cheese. A lot of work, but totally worth it!
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2010
This dish was delicious. The entire family loved it including the picky kids and pickier husband.
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2010
I made this for the first time tonight and it was simply delicious! I will definitely make this again. It's a weekend dish because there are a lot of steps. But it is definitely worth all the extra effort. I followed the recipe to the letter, except that I used half shallots and half yellow onions (didn't have enough shallots). Yum, yum, yum!
Rating: 1 stars
02/09/2010
I came across this recipe and decided to make it for my birthday last week. I normally like butternut squash, but found it much too sweet in this dish, almost jarring. The bacon and cheese sauce were great (although I did use a medium cheddar and accidentally added Romano to the sauce). I would not make this again as is, but substitute another veggie for the squash.
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
This was a delishly salty and sweet dish that was a huge hit at my house! My husband was skeptical and wanted to stick with traditional meat and spaghetti for dinner but was impressed with the end result. The pasta was creamy and rich like a home made mac 'n cheese and the bacon added an incredible saltly flavor to the otherwise overly indulgent dish. I used skim milk and it turned out just fine. I agree that a little nutmeg could add that extra something special to put this dish over the top! Will definitely make again!
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2010
bacon and butternut squash...salty-sweet match made in heaven. yum! to make things easier for myself, i make the cheese sauce in a small saucepan and then toss it into the pasta in an oven safe, large saucepan. Then i top with the squash mixture.
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2010
This was DELICIOUS! I substituted wheat rotini pasta, used turkey bacon instead of pork and green onions instead of shallots. My roommate insisted on a potato chip top for added crunchiness and it was great. Will definitely be making again!
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2010
Made for a Monday dinner by prepping squash, bacon and shallots the night before, otherwise would have been too much work for a weeknight meal. Really enjoyed the dish, and were impressed with the layers of flavor. All the ingredients worked really well together. Might try adding a little parsley next time. Excited to eat left-overs tomorrow.
Rating: 4 stars
12/15/2009
I mixed all the ingredients together before baking (rather than having a separate pasta layer). Overall, quite a number of steps for a "one-pot" dish, but the taste is scrumptious. Next time I might try to get the sauce a bit saucier, but there's not a lot else to change in this recipe other than simplifying wherever possible.
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2009
Oh yum! I made several substitutions -- turkey bacon, sharp cheddar (instead of provolone), dried thyme and 1 c. of the milk was skim (all because this is what I had on-hand). I used a squash that I roasted and froze earlier in the season and just thawed it in the microwave -- cut the prep time on this dish drastically. So yummy. I want to try it with nutmeg, garlic and bread crumbs next time, as others have suggested.
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2009
This gets six stars!! Oh my, it was soo good. I followed the recipe exactly. Watch the squash. In our oven it only took 30 mins.
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2009
Grown up mac & cheese! Used 1% milk and it tasted great. Mom loved it. Husband not so crazy so next time I'm going to try a sharp white cheddar and see if he likes it better. Did use a dash of nutmeg in the sauce and thinks it does give it a zip. Also used more squash than what he recipe says - tastes so good. Glass of wine & salad was all it needed. Made it again with sharp white cheddar and asiago cheeses. Used leftover baked ham in place of bacon and almost doubled squash. Subbed thyme for rosemary. Mixed all in with pasta before baking. No leftovers!
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2009
Wow! Talk about comfort food. I thought the recipe was easy with the exception of chopping up the squash. And the flavors matched perfectly. I didn't have dried rosemary and thought of using fresh instead. But I ended up putting a little thyme on the squash to roast and it was fabulous. Also, I used regular bacon and it was good, but I can see how smoked would be better. Overall a great recipe that I will definitely make again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2009
This was an awesome dish. Grumpy liked it so well he had 3 servings. A definite make again in our home!
Rating: 3 stars
11/05/2009
It only took 20 minutes for the squash to be soft. 45 minutes would turn the squash to mush. I also think that 450 is pretty high to bake the pasta at. I cooked it at 400 instead. After reading the reviews about it being bland, I chose to use a fontina cheese instead. I added garlic. But it was still pretty bland. Some sage would make a nice addition. I used Fat Free milk without any problems. I also tossed everything together instead of topping with the squash mixture. It would be good to use a some bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese mixture as the topping.
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
Super yummy! It takes awhile, but is worth it in the end. For the cheese sauce, I used skim milk because I didn't have 2%, and i added extra provolone just for fun. I slightly burned the shallots/bacon, but not too bad as it still all tasted good. I plan to make this again! My dinner guests licked their plates...no leftovers!
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
my husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! quick and tasty :)
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2009
I love winter squash and cheese so I was excited to try out this recipe. To my husband and I, the pasta and sauce were bland although the texture was nice. The squash topping was good but there wasn't enough of it. Plus, it seemed very heavy overall. Bacon and cheese, while tasty are not exactly cooking light, especially when you add all the carbs from the pasta. We probably won't make this again, but if we did we would add some fresh sage browned in the bacon fat.
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2009
This was a great dish and I will make it again. It was delicious! I used thinly sliced yellow onion instead of shallots because that is what I had. Peeling, cutting and roasting the squash was very time consuming. Next time, I think I will try splitting the squash in half and roasting it that way, then cubing after it is done. Either that, or microwave the squash as one reviewer suggested, although I think roasting it would have more flavor. I will also increase the amount of squash as I felt there wasn't enough squash to go with all the pasta and bacon. The sharp provolone in the sauce was wonderful. I don't think this dish would have enough flavor without it. I cooked the bacon in the microwave on a bacon tray and just poured out a little of the drippings into my skillet. Next time I will move the shallot/bacon/squash mixture to a plate and use the skillet to thicken the sauce to reduce the number of dishes used (I use a deep 12" skillet).
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2009
This is one of my very favorite recipes of all times. It is so flavorful! The sweet butternut squash, smoky bacon, and creamy pasta are amazing!!!
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2009
DELICIOUS! I agree this recipe is a bit time consuming but not difficult at all. Its TOTALLY worth it though. This combines a ton of my favorite things...pasta, a creamy sauce, cheese, butternut squash and BACON! I made this for my mom and dad and two best friends and everyone loved it. I also found the technique a great base to change up cheeses and toppings to create a whole new dish. The only thing I could suggest to make this dish better would be to make MORE of it :)
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2009
This is an amazing low fat meal that tastes soooo decadent. I will definitely be making this again and again. I used Dreamfields brand low-carb pasta and Over the Moon brand 1% milk (this is an extra creamy low fat milk) and it was perfect. And, NO, i do not work for those companies, i'm just trying to do a low-carb, lower fat diet. In the past I have added garlic and some rubbed sage to the shallots (at the end of cooking) AND a little fresh grated nutmeg to the cheese sauce with excellent results. But this is a GREAT RECIPE as written. Make sure you use SHARP PROVOLONE or you will be very disappointed (look for it in block form with the specialty cheeses - fyi, they sell it sliced at Trader Joes)
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2009
I think the best part about this recipe is the easy but tasty provolone cheese sauce. But, really, the whole dish is spectacular and full of very hearty flavors. I only made one alteration, I added a small pinch of smoked paprika to the cheese sauce just to add to the smokiness already in the recipe. I think one of the secrets to getting this dish right is to weigh the cheese rather than using measuring cups (it makes a dramatic difference in some cases). Also, using a sharp, aged provolone as opposed to the more mozzarella-like provolone is essential. We'll make this again!
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2009
This recipe is so good! I recommend doubling this dish, everyone we've made it for loves it....even picky people!
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2009
No doubt an absolutely delicious dish. Followed the recipe exactly and was pleasantly surprised by the flavor of the butternut squash, rosemary, shallot and bacon combination. The provolone cheese sauce tied the whole thing together perfectly. You must try this!
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2009
This was delicious. I had made a little extra sauce because I had more squash than called for. But then it seemed like too much sauce (I mixed the whole thing together instead of layering). So I added a thawed, drained package of frozen chopped spinach. We really liked the addition both for the green & since it cut the sweetness of the dish a bit.
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2009
Extremely time-consuming to make, and required many steps - roasting squash, cooking bacon, boiling water for pasta, making roux in a dutch oven, and finally baking the entire dish in yet another baking dish meant that we used 5 large dishes total. The combination of flavors and textures was exquisite, and the dish was extremely rich and delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2009
I make this all the time for my family. I buy pre-cut butternut squash in the produce section and microwave it, along with the rosemary. I cook the bacon, then chop it and add it in. You do NOT need to roast the squash - way too time consuming. This dish pulls together very quickly the way I do it, and it's delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2009
Great comfort food. Yesterday, I had some Johnsonville brats I wanted to use so I included those instead of the bacon. I also roast the butternut squash with a tablespoon of brown sugar, kosher salt and pepper and then mix them into the pasta dish last. The combination of savory and sweet is just outstanding.
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2008
This is a keeper. It's even better the next day. You may want to add a little cream when reheating. Next time I will double the recipe. There is a bit of preparation, but well worth it. I didn't have penne pasta but used cork screw. Loved this receipe.
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2008
Loved this! I ended up having to add more milk to the cheese sauce because it ended up almost like marshmallow creme, but I think that's because I got distracted while heating the milk-flour mixture. Still turned out delicious. I used a mixture of mozzarella and sharp white cheddar, which was good. I might use something more flavorful next time, the strong flavors of the bacon, shallots and squash overpowered the sauce a bit. I didn't have any trouble with the squash burning, I sized them as directed and turned them halfway through, and they just got nicely browned on the edges.
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
I cannot wait to make this again. This dish is perfect for a cold day when you want a hearty, comforting meal. It was a huge hit at my house. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of the sharp cheese--I used regular.