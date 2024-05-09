Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (2024)

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (1)

daneanp

Rating: 4 stars

05/01/2016

Much like making lasagna, this recipe requires a lot of time, effort, and dirty dishes to wash. But the flavors are great and it was a hit with the family. A weekend "comfort" meal.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (2)

Barkly

Rating: 3 stars

11/06/2014

I personally would not make this again. The recipe is solid. I just think it is a little lacking in interest

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (3)

swimmer32

Rating: 5 stars

11/05/2014

Love the squash, bacon and pasta combo. Really tasty combination of ingredients . Very good leftovers too.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (4)

sharons2

Rating: 4 stars

02/20/2014

added sautéed vidalia onions. stirred the bacon and softened butternut squash with a fork so that i could evenly spread the mixture over the pasta and cheese. was a good recipe, but a bit time consuming.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (5)

hanksa1

Rating: 3 stars

11/04/2013

This is pretty good for a pasta dish. If I have the time I will cut up my own butternut squash but if I;m in a rush I will stop and buy the bagged stuff. I also do not use the recipe for the sauce as its really runny and very tasteless. I make my own with neufchael cheese and skim milk (aka alfredo sauce). I do sometimes make this meatless too so its a good basic recipe that can be changed up.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (6)

leaavon

Rating: 4 stars

10/09/2013

Really excellent...only comment is that Butternut squash got a little mushy. Not sure how to fix that!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (7)

jouellette23

Rating: 5 stars

09/15/2013

I look forward to making this every fall! Super yummy.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (8)

29CookingMama

Rating: 2 stars

04/28/2013

I made this for my extended family. I found it time consuming and the finished product was bland and too sweet. My sister and brother-in-law liked it which was great because I got rid of the leftovers.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (9)

jaredd27

Rating: 2 stars

03/21/2013

Not my cup of tea, and definitely not cooking light!! Texture too rich, flavor very bland. Will definitely need to make some changes if I make it again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (10)

Atrebla

Rating: 3 stars

03/07/2013

Anyone who fools themselves into thinking this is "healthy" needs to think twice. Delicious...oh my gosh yes. But i'm adding another mile to my jog in the morning.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (11)

teafortwo

Rating: 5 stars

01/12/2013

This was fabulous; delicious weeknight meal. The leftovers were equally wonderful. I didn't make any changes to the recipe

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (12)

MaraBord

Rating: 5 stars

01/08/2013

Delicious!!! If you follow the steps correctly you will love it! It was my first time eating Butternut Squash and now...this dish became one of my family favorites! Thank you!!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (13)

lsmoore

Rating: 4 stars

11/29/2012

We thought this was delicious! My only note is that I followed the recipe and only used three cups of butternut squash. If I make this again, I'd use the entire squash.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (14)

Sachs1

Rating: 5 stars

11/27/2012

This turned out great, although I had a lot of dirty dishes to wash when it was done. I used sharp cheddar and Swiss cheese rather than provolone. I used whole wheat penne which tends to absorb all the liquid in leftovers so I blended some roasted squash and a cup of chicken broth, then added it to the cheese sause to create even more rich creamy sauce. I also stirred everything together before baking, which turned it into Mac n cheese rather than pasta with chunks of squash. My 2.5 yr old loved it and had three helpings. This is a great way to use butternut squash, especially for little kids and picky eaters.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (15)

ambercutie9

Rating: 5 stars

11/07/2012

Wonderful. Doubled this recipe and filled a 13 x 9 pan. Doesn't seem as "light" as a recipe should be from Cooking Light, but still definitely worth it. Squash only needed to be cooked for 30 mins.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (16)

kentlane

Rating: 4 stars

10/31/2012

Very yummy. I'll definitely will make this again. The only thing I did different was leave out the added salt and use less bacon to make it a little healthier for my family.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (17)

sobgila

Rating: 3 stars

10/11/2012

This was good - but was a bit too rich and lacking flavor. Followed recipe, did add some smoked paprika to sauce and added some garlic - still a little lacking. If you like really creamy, smooth food this is for you.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (18)

JLShields

Rating: 5 stars

09/18/2012

Absolutely delicious!!! Few changes -- maple sugar on squash before roasting, used 8 slices plain bacon, degalzed the pan with chicken stock while cooking shallots, used 1 cup cheddar rather than provolone, and baked everything in the dutch oven

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (19)

gumby53214

Rating: 5 stars

09/07/2012

Fantastic - I made exactly as directed except I used extra sharp white cheddar cheese instead of the sharp provolone since I couldn't find it, and I only roasted the butternut squash for 20 minutes - that was perfect, any more would have been too much. This was DIVINE. Tasted absolutely decadent and creamy. Fabulous. Can't say enough good things, I cannot wait to eat this tomorrow. And, I am full off of quite a bit less than 1/5 of the dish.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (20)

ethelmacias

Rating: 3 stars

03/08/2012

This recipe is terrific! Made it with my mom yesterday and it was perfect! It turned out what we expect. If you are looking for more tasty and delicious recipes -- Now is the right time to make one just watch the videos and follow list of co*cktail recipes at www.gourmandia.com and www.gourmetrecipe.com for more exciting and delectable recipes. Have fun!!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (21)

emgrace

Rating: 5 stars

03/05/2012

I changed this recipe drastically but just had to share cause it was delish! I roasted (after mixing with olive oil, salt, pepper): 4 sliced spicy chkn sausages, butternut squash, 1 sliced red pepper & one chopped yellow onion. In last 10 minutes: added 6 cloves minced garlic, rosemary, thyme, red pepper flakes. I made the sauce and before adding cheese, added butternut squash and blended with immersion blender, leaving some chunks. Added cheese then mixed in all remaining ingredients (pasta, sausage, veggies, a thawed, drained package of spinach) but parm. to dutch oven. Top with parm and bake. Seriously, it was so good! And, I did not try the recipe as written so I am not knocking it any way but I truly appreciate the base to work from!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (22)

mandofan

Rating: 3 stars

02/07/2012

More like 4 servings. Good, a keeper. Next time I will go with 4 cups squash. Make sure to add Parmesan at very end.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (23)

Csbetz

Rating: 2 stars

01/08/2012

I really thought this was pretty mediocre. The prep isn't hard, but does have a few steps.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (24)

Chameleon16

Rating: 4 stars

12/22/2011

This was good. I'm always too heavy-handed with the amount of pasta, and so I should have doubled the sauce. Thanks to other reviewers for suggestions because the addition of spinach was great, and I do think this needs more rosemary. Less roasting time for the squash is correct. I also added some fresh sage and garlic. I was not able to find sharp Provolone, and so I used Gruyere. Next time I would toss the whole thing together instead of layering the pasta and squash, and I would hold off on the Parmesan until after it was baked. The prep for this dish really isn't that bad. My husband gave it his approval (well, only because of the bacon!), and so I'll make this again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (25)

alliecarr

We thought this was great. I might add a little more rosemary when roasting the squash, because it seemed like there wasn't enough.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (26)

GatewayCook

Rating: 5 stars

12/01/2011

THIS WAS DELICIOUS!! I didn't make it according to all the directions, but was pretty close. The squash I had was 3 1/2 c chopped small. I roasted it at the recommended temp for 10 min, then flipped and 10 min more. When I checked, it was delish, so I pulled it. I microwaved 4 slices of turkey bacon and 2 regular bacon (7 min in my OLD microwave). I sauteed 1 c. yellow onion for a loooong time, then mixed it with the squash and the bacon (which I snipped into small pieces). I cooked whole wheat rotini according to package directions, then drained. I made the sauce the same, then mixed everything and topped w/Parm, and baked according to directions.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (27)

kab0612

Rating: 5 stars

11/29/2011

This recipe was amazing! So rich and decadent! I used gruyere and parmesan cheese and it was perfect! The only thing I would possibly do different next time would be to cook the shallots in olive oil instead of the bacon fat. This is only because I found the bacon flavor (though delicious) overpowered the other flavors just a little too much.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (28)

migoldbe

Rating: 4 stars

11/19/2011

Sweet and salty = perfection! Very good although I go sick of it after a while and ended up throwing away some left overs, which I try not to do. But it was really good and I will be making it again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (29)

FableTortoise

Rating: 5 stars

11/14/2011

Loved it!! Even my squash-hating bf loved it :) Will definitely make again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (30)

slappysquirrel

Rating: 5 stars

11/13/2011

The butternut squash adds a slight sweetness to this fantastic variation of mac & cheese. I used Hormel's bacon pieces, heated them up in olive oil instead instead of cooking down bacon slices. It made the dish a hint "healthier". Definitely will be a comfort food good to dish in the future.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (31)

apagemartin

Rating: 5 stars

11/13/2011

I just made this last night for a potluck dinner party, and it was definitely a delicious hit. It has a great mix of flavors. As far as cooking it, definitely do not go by the recommendations for cooking the squash - I would set the oven at a lower temp, watch & flip the squash often. It probably only needs about 30 minutes at 350. I also doubled the recipe and it fit perfectly in the recommended dish. Very very good!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (32)

koriander

Rating: 5 stars

11/09/2011

This was excellent, but it was time consuming to make. I added onions, garlic, and mushrooms instead of shallots and used smoked maple bacon, which nicely complemented the butternut. Also, I used an Italian blend of shredded cheese and added a dash of nutmeg. The cheese sauce was very velvety and creamy. This was excellent as leftovers, and served as work lunches for the week. I wonder what would happen if i mixed the butternut mixture into the cheese / pasta and baked it? If I make it again, I might try that.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (33)

Clobberella422

Rating: 5 stars

11/08/2011

This is one of my absolute favorite mac & cheese type dishes. It's not really all that time consuming either, as there are several things you can do simultaneously, and the squash doesn't take remotely 45 minutes to roast - I've found 10-15 minutes is generally all it takes. You can do a lot of substitutions here if you like; I usually make it pretty much as written but I've also used different squash, onions and cheeses. I think Dubliner cheese or an extra sharp white cheddar make excellent substitutions for the provolone, and Asiago stands in well for the Parm. Pumpkin or hubbard instead of butternut and red onions instead of shallots work well too. I also like to throw a pinch or two of nutmeg into the white sauce for that extra something. Wilt some greens on the stove while the casserole is in the oven and you've got an awesome fall/winter meal.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (34)

bellymama

Rating: 3 stars

10/30/2011

This recipe is easy to make but takes a while. We loved the squash, shallot bacon mix, but the cheese sauce was really bland. If I make this again, I would double the squash and modify the sauce to make it more flavorful. I served the pasta with a simple green salad and a dry earthy Italian red wine.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (35)

Tim964

Rating: 5 stars

10/18/2011

We loved this!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (36)

MLSMN1

Rating: 5 stars

10/17/2011

This is a family favorite - a great winter and fall dish. It is time consuming to put together, so if possible do ahead at least the squash. Generally substitute regular provolone as cannot always find sharp provolone. Leftovers are good also.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (37)

jamievg

Rating: 3 stars

10/15/2011

I used a shredded four cheese mix instead of just provolone. . I ended up adding a few extra splashes of milk to the sauce, and I still thought it was too thick. I would probably try adding half the amount of flour next time. Overall, a decent recipe.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (38)

peachy8638

Rating: 5 stars

10/11/2011

Really enjoyed this! It got a very skeptical husband to admit he enjoyed butternut squash. Will def make again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (39)

bnobsOMG

Rating: 5 stars

09/29/2011

I made this last fall and I'm psyched to be reminded of the recipe again. Absolutely delicious!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (40)

JeffAxelrod

Rating: 5 stars

09/24/2011

Wow, what a keeper! I'd try doubling the rosemary as I couldn't taste it, otherwise perfect! I had to substitute shredded Italian cheese blend instead of the sharp provolone, but it was delicious anyhow. The shallots are perfect, make sure not to substitute onions for them, as it won't be the same!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (41)

creamcheese

Rating: 5 stars

09/18/2011

I changed a bunch of things due to guests' dietary restrictions but this was still great! Used oat bran pasta and turkey bacon. Skipped the parm because I was out of it. Roasted onion instead of sauteeing shallots. Used rice flour instead of wheat, used skim milk. Used fresh rosemary. Added a little paprika like another reader recommended. Result was utterly fantastic. Happy guests, happy me. Can't wait to eat the leftovers for lunch tomorrow.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (42)

Urvand

Rating: 5 stars

05/27/2011

Great recipe!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (43)

ChefAmandaLynn

Rating: 5 stars

03/14/2011

Comfort food at its best! I used swiss rather than provolone cheese, and a whole tablespoon of fresh rosmarry.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (44)

TexasOnMyMind

Rating: 3 stars

01/09/2011

I made the recipe as written, and I found the separate parts of the casserole to be tasty right out of the oven, but the flavors didn't blend until I had it the next day for leftovers. If I was going to make this for company (which it is certainly presents well enough visually to do), I'd probably assemble all the night before and put it in the fridge, then do the last baking step the next day. Overall, it is very satisfying as leftovers on this dreary, cold day, but with all the effort to prepare I probably won't make this one again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (45)

tara31

Rating: 5 stars

01/07/2011

Yum! I used smoked provolone, soy bacon and ground thyme instead of rosemary. Also sauteed 4 garlic cloves with the shallots and stirred everything together before baking. Delicious!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (46)

MarkSz

Rating: 3 stars

12/22/2010

The flavor of the squash and Bacon was outstanding. I will make this again but I think next time I will dice up the squash and pan sautee them so that they have more texture. The oven method made the squash too soft. I also think that I will cut back on the flour. The cheese sauce was a little to thick. My daughter also suggested adding chicken which could work nicely. It also needs more salt and pepper All in all this was very good. But some tweeks will make it five star

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (47)

klowryky

Rating: 5 stars

12/15/2010

Excellent! The whole family loved it. I used pancetta instead of bacon, and I cooked the shallots in butter because I was doing a separate bit for the vegetarian in the house. I also used a provolone and mozzarella blend because that's what the store had in shredded form. We'll definitely be doing this again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (48)

PauletteinSC

Rating: 5 stars

11/30/2010

Loved it! Used turkey bacon. Roasted sweet onion with the squash, then chopped the onion in place of sauteing shallots. Use skim milk. All minor changes, and the result was still so good. Next time I'll use twice as much squash! Perfect comfort food for a cold day.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (49)

tempie158

Rating: 5 stars

11/27/2010

Everyone loves this meal... its a keeper!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (50)

mjmayinsf
See Also
75 Chicken Dinner Recipes

Rating: 5 stars

11/18/2010

6 stars! One of the best CL recipes I've made. Used applewood smoked bacon, half whole wheat and half regular semolina shell pasta, and a combo of parmesan, jack and pecorino cheeses as I couldn't find sharp provolone. May actually cut back on the bacon next time as it was plentiful - maybe because mine is on the thick side? Totally satisfying fall/winter meal that I will make again and again. Served with salad of romaine, spinach, apples and toasted pecans.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (51)

justeatit

Rating: 2 stars

11/16/2010

I was so excited to make this based on all the terrific reviews, but I was a bit disappointed with the end result. I didn't find it hard to make and thought the recipe was written very well, if you follow it exactly it keeps your timing right on track. In the end, I really liked the squash & bacon but the pasta sauce was very bland. I made sure to buy the sharp provolone. I think with some tweaks this recipe can be 5 stars, but as written, it's just missing something. If I make it again, I will add a spice to the cheese sauce as other suggested, and def. use more squash and bacon (more bacon would be more fat though). It's worth trying though, just needs a little extra kick.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (52)

CCakes

Rating: 3 stars

11/16/2010

I made quite a few changes, I swapped gruyere for the provalone and added nutmeg, as other commenters said it was too bland. I also added chicken and wilted spinach to make it full meal instead of a side. I thought it was still pretty bland and took a lot of work (and dishes!), but the husband loves it, so will probably make again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (53)

BeckiSue

Rating: 5 stars

11/13/2010

This was just perfect!! The roasted butternut squash, rosemary, bacon, and cheese complimented each other so well. I used pinconning instead of provolone cheese because that is what I had on hand. Only used 4 slices of bacon since mine was thick-cut. Will be making again and again!!!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (54)

rcturner525

Rating: 4 stars

11/11/2010

I wouldn't say this was "easy." It was delicious, and worth the effort, but it did dirty up a LOT of pans and take quite a while to put together. However, it was so delicious and different, and my husband and I loved it! I think this would be a great heavy side for Thanksgiving!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (55)

ElizabethF1018

Rating: 5 stars

11/08/2010

Excellent, excellent, excellent! It was not as time consuming as I thought it would be. I used Sargento Italian 5 cheese instead of just provolone. My husbabnd loved it and he's picky. This one is going to be a repeat in my kitchen!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (56)

GramercyGal

Rating: 5 stars

11/07/2010

This was unbelievably good! Super duper comfort food. I doubled it and made it for a get together. Everyone had seconds if not thirds... it was nothing but oohhs and awes. I will definitely make this again and again, maybe even later this week.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (57)

WAOKate

Rating: 5 stars

11/06/2010

Awesome! We use turkey bacon, skim milk, and whole wheat pasta to make this healthy dinner even healthier :) We've made this 3 times this month, it is a wonderful comfort food!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (58)

SharleneM

Rating: 5 stars

11/06/2010

There's only one word to describe this. Wow. The combination of bacon, chesee and butternut squash is phenomenal. And this is from someone who really doesn't like butternut squash. While this isn't a lickety-split recipe, it's one I'll happily make again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (59)

mcg1967

Rating: 5 stars

11/05/2010

Wow - the combination of bacon, onions and butternut squash was so yummy I could have eaten just that alone! This was an excellent "comfort food" dish - my husband, who doesn't like squash, even had seconds! I used Canadian bacon instead of regular, and onions instead of shallots, plus used 1% milk and whole wheat pasta. It is definitely a keeper!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (60)

cookinmum1

Rating: 5 stars

10/26/2010

This was absolutely delicious! It took some time to put together with having to roast the squash in advance, but it was worth it. My husband and I couldn't stop eating it. My 3 year old daughter really liked it too. This one is a keeper.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (61)

mis4margie

Rating: 4 stars

10/23/2010

I was skeptical of rave reviews, but this was a hit w/ whole family. Squash pasta recipes are sometimes too sweet, but the salty smoky counterpoints from the bacon were great. I used Nueskes bacon, b/c we love the smoky intensity. Also used some parm in the sauce.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (62)

shalomcharlotte

Rating: 5 stars

10/23/2010

I can echo the reviewers here about the fabness of this one. I just want to add, it seemed like alot of people thought the sauce was too thick. I reserved about a cup of pasta water for thinning and it worked like a charm so I didn't have to add cream. Delicious recipe. Try it!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (63)

erinwalsh16

Rating: 5 stars

10/08/2010

This is a wonderful recipe... only change I made was to add a bit of cayenne pepper to the cheese sauce which gave it a lovely kick, and also added some steamed spinach for color and nutrition. My husband has always hated squash and he had two servings of this... for him to eat and actually LOVE squash, I'd say this recipe is a great success!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (64)

JessFinds

Rating: 5 stars

10/04/2010

This is a face-first type of comfort food casserole. My husband said he could eat it every day. I added a little cayenne to the provolone cheese sauce. Instead of dry-roasting the flour I made a roux with a litte of the bacon fat (1 Tablespoon) and the flour. I also made it with whole wheat penne.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (65)

paprbckwriter02

Rating: 5 stars

09/30/2010

Amazing meal! Easy to make, though it will make lots of dishes to wash (e.g. Dutch oven, frying pan and baking dish) but definitely worth it.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (66)

PanPieBaker

Rating: 5 stars

09/30/2010

One of my absolute favorites! I have made it with carmelized onions instead of shallots and a couple of times with jalapeno bacon (hard to find). My sister-in-law and I ooohed and aaahed after every bite!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (67)

flowerpot916

Rating: 2 stars

09/21/2010

I followed the recipe exactly as written and was really disappointed by the end result. I thought it was going to be fabulous. Instead, I thought it was really bland. To me, it needs more squash, less pasta and some kind of spicy kick. Maybe I will try it again with some major adjustments.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (68)

Diana09

Rating: 5 stars

09/14/2010

Amazing! This is the second time I have made this recipe, and I absolutely love it. Like some of the other reviewers, I mixed the pasta and sauce mixture with the bacon, shallots, and half of the squash, then topped with the other half of the squash and the cheese. A lot of work, but totally worth it!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (69)

raskls

Rating: 5 stars

06/06/2010

This dish was delicious. The entire family loved it including the picky kids and pickier husband.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (70)

SarahK38

Rating: 5 stars

02/19/2010

I made this for the first time tonight and it was simply delicious! I will definitely make this again. It's a weekend dish because there are a lot of steps. But it is definitely worth all the extra effort. I followed the recipe to the letter, except that I used half shallots and half yellow onions (didn't have enough shallots). Yum, yum, yum!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (71)

schoune

Rating: 1 stars

02/09/2010

I came across this recipe and decided to make it for my birthday last week. I normally like butternut squash, but found it much too sweet in this dish, almost jarring. The bacon and cheese sauce were great (although I did use a medium cheddar and accidentally added Romano to the sauce). I would not make this again as is, but substitute another veggie for the squash.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (72)

acsmith321

Rating: 5 stars

02/08/2010

This was a delishly salty and sweet dish that was a huge hit at my house! My husband was skeptical and wanted to stick with traditional meat and spaghetti for dinner but was impressed with the end result. The pasta was creamy and rich like a home made mac 'n cheese and the bacon added an incredible saltly flavor to the otherwise overly indulgent dish. I used skim milk and it turned out just fine. I agree that a little nutmeg could add that extra something special to put this dish over the top! Will definitely make again!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (73)

michelebrignoni

Rating: 5 stars

02/05/2010

bacon and butternut squash...salty-sweet match made in heaven. yum! to make things easier for myself, i make the cheese sauce in a small saucepan and then toss it into the pasta in an oven safe, large saucepan. Then i top with the squash mixture.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (74)

JenLynn

Rating: 5 stars

01/25/2010

This was DELICIOUS! I substituted wheat rotini pasta, used turkey bacon instead of pork and green onions instead of shallots. My roommate insisted on a potato chip top for added crunchiness and it was great. Will definitely be making again!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (75)

Leah26

Rating: 4 stars

01/03/2010

Made for a Monday dinner by prepping squash, bacon and shallots the night before, otherwise would have been too much work for a weeknight meal. Really enjoyed the dish, and were impressed with the layers of flavor. All the ingredients worked really well together. Might try adding a little parsley next time. Excited to eat left-overs tomorrow.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (76)

moonbelly

Rating: 4 stars

12/15/2009

I mixed all the ingredients together before baking (rather than having a separate pasta layer). Overall, quite a number of steps for a "one-pot" dish, but the taste is scrumptious. Next time I might try to get the sauce a bit saucier, but there's not a lot else to change in this recipe other than simplifying wherever possible.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (77)

missylc

Rating: 5 stars

12/11/2009

Oh yum! I made several substitutions -- turkey bacon, sharp cheddar (instead of provolone), dried thyme and 1 c. of the milk was skim (all because this is what I had on-hand). I used a squash that I roasted and froze earlier in the season and just thawed it in the microwave -- cut the prep time on this dish drastically. So yummy. I want to try it with nutmeg, garlic and bread crumbs next time, as others have suggested.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (78)

StephMerrifield

Rating: 5 stars

11/29/2009

This gets six stars!! Oh my, it was soo good. I followed the recipe exactly. Watch the squash. In our oven it only took 30 mins.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (79)

gmtaus

Rating: 4 stars

11/28/2009

Grown up mac & cheese! Used 1% milk and it tasted great. Mom loved it. Husband not so crazy so next time I'm going to try a sharp white cheddar and see if he likes it better. Did use a dash of nutmeg in the sauce and thinks it does give it a zip. Also used more squash than what he recipe says - tastes so good. Glass of wine & salad was all it needed. Made it again with sharp white cheddar and asiago cheeses. Used leftover baked ham in place of bacon and almost doubled squash. Subbed thyme for rosemary. Mixed all in with pasta before baking. No leftovers!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (80)

MereGall

Rating: 5 stars

11/09/2009

Wow! Talk about comfort food. I thought the recipe was easy with the exception of chopping up the squash. And the flavors matched perfectly. I didn't have dried rosemary and thought of using fresh instead. But I ended up putting a little thyme on the squash to roast and it was fabulous. Also, I used regular bacon and it was good, but I can see how smoked would be better. Overall a great recipe that I will definitely make again.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (81)

HoneyB

Rating: 5 stars

11/07/2009

This was an awesome dish. Grumpy liked it so well he had 3 servings. A definite make again in our home!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (82)

crazy4sushi

Rating: 3 stars

11/05/2009

It only took 20 minutes for the squash to be soft. 45 minutes would turn the squash to mush. I also think that 450 is pretty high to bake the pasta at. I cooked it at 400 instead. After reading the reviews about it being bland, I chose to use a fontina cheese instead. I added garlic. But it was still pretty bland. Some sage would make a nice addition. I used Fat Free milk without any problems. I also tossed everything together instead of topping with the squash mixture. It would be good to use a some bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese mixture as the topping.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (83)

katiesmith

Rating: 5 stars

10/26/2009

Super yummy! It takes awhile, but is worth it in the end. For the cheese sauce, I used skim milk because I didn't have 2%, and i added extra provolone just for fun. I slightly burned the shallots/bacon, but not too bad as it still all tasted good. I plan to make this again! My dinner guests licked their plates...no leftovers!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (84)

TaniaMelania

Rating: 5 stars

10/26/2009

my husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! quick and tasty :)

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (85)

foodlover78

Rating: 2 stars

10/22/2009

I love winter squash and cheese so I was excited to try out this recipe. To my husband and I, the pasta and sauce were bland although the texture was nice. The squash topping was good but there wasn't enough of it. Plus, it seemed very heavy overall. Bacon and cheese, while tasty are not exactly cooking light, especially when you add all the carbs from the pasta. We probably won't make this again, but if we did we would add some fresh sage browned in the bacon fat.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (86)

loddiedoddie

Rating: 4 stars

10/08/2009

This was a great dish and I will make it again. It was delicious! I used thinly sliced yellow onion instead of shallots because that is what I had. Peeling, cutting and roasting the squash was very time consuming. Next time, I think I will try splitting the squash in half and roasting it that way, then cubing after it is done. Either that, or microwave the squash as one reviewer suggested, although I think roasting it would have more flavor. I will also increase the amount of squash as I felt there wasn't enough squash to go with all the pasta and bacon. The sharp provolone in the sauce was wonderful. I don't think this dish would have enough flavor without it. I cooked the bacon in the microwave on a bacon tray and just poured out a little of the drippings into my skillet. Next time I will move the shallot/bacon/squash mixture to a plate and use the skillet to thicken the sauce to reduce the number of dishes used (I use a deep 12" skillet).

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (87)

MJenn78

Rating: 5 stars

09/13/2009

This is one of my very favorite recipes of all times. It is so flavorful! The sweet butternut squash, smoky bacon, and creamy pasta are amazing!!!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (88)

CookinKaty

Rating: 5 stars

08/12/2009

DELICIOUS! I agree this recipe is a bit time consuming but not difficult at all. Its TOTALLY worth it though. This combines a ton of my favorite things...pasta, a creamy sauce, cheese, butternut squash and BACON! I made this for my mom and dad and two best friends and everyone loved it. I also found the technique a great base to change up cheeses and toppings to create a whole new dish. The only thing I could suggest to make this dish better would be to make MORE of it :)

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (89)

VelvetPie

Rating: 5 stars

05/17/2009

This is an amazing low fat meal that tastes soooo decadent. I will definitely be making this again and again. I used Dreamfields brand low-carb pasta and Over the Moon brand 1% milk (this is an extra creamy low fat milk) and it was perfect. And, NO, i do not work for those companies, i'm just trying to do a low-carb, lower fat diet. In the past I have added garlic and some rubbed sage to the shallots (at the end of cooking) AND a little fresh grated nutmeg to the cheese sauce with excellent results. But this is a GREAT RECIPE as written. Make sure you use SHARP PROVOLONE or you will be very disappointed (look for it in block form with the specialty cheeses - fyi, they sell it sliced at Trader Joes)

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (90)

JasonM

Rating: 5 stars

03/30/2009

I think the best part about this recipe is the easy but tasty provolone cheese sauce. But, really, the whole dish is spectacular and full of very hearty flavors. I only made one alteration, I added a small pinch of smoked paprika to the cheese sauce just to add to the smokiness already in the recipe. I think one of the secrets to getting this dish right is to weigh the cheese rather than using measuring cups (it makes a dramatic difference in some cases). Also, using a sharp, aged provolone as opposed to the more mozzarella-like provolone is essential. We'll make this again!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (91)

Karin907

Rating: 5 stars

03/29/2009

This recipe is so good! I recommend doubling this dish, everyone we've made it for loves it....even picky people!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (92)

fabfoodie914

Rating: 5 stars

03/24/2009

No doubt an absolutely delicious dish. Followed the recipe exactly and was pleasantly surprised by the flavor of the butternut squash, rosemary, shallot and bacon combination. The provolone cheese sauce tied the whole thing together perfectly. You must try this!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (93)

HeyScout

Rating: 4 stars

03/22/2009

This was delicious. I had made a little extra sauce because I had more squash than called for. But then it seemed like too much sauce (I mixed the whole thing together instead of layering). So I added a thawed, drained package of frozen chopped spinach. We really liked the addition both for the green & since it cut the sweetness of the dish a bit.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (94)

peonypartygirl

Rating: 5 stars

03/07/2009

Extremely time-consuming to make, and required many steps - roasting squash, cooking bacon, boiling water for pasta, making roux in a dutch oven, and finally baking the entire dish in yet another baking dish meant that we used 5 large dishes total. The combination of flavors and textures was exquisite, and the dish was extremely rich and delicious!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (95)

Joycewriter

Rating: 5 stars

01/03/2009

I make this all the time for my family. I buy pre-cut butternut squash in the produce section and microwave it, along with the rosemary. I cook the bacon, then chop it and add it in. You do NOT need to roast the squash - way too time consuming. This dish pulls together very quickly the way I do it, and it's delicious!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (96)

Susanne

Rating: 5 stars

01/03/2009

Great comfort food. Yesterday, I had some Johnsonville brats I wanted to use so I included those instead of the bacon. I also roast the butternut squash with a tablespoon of brown sugar, kosher salt and pepper and then mix them into the pasta dish last. The combination of savory and sweet is just outstanding.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (97)

dblyon

Rating: 5 stars

12/20/2008

This is a keeper. It's even better the next day. You may want to add a little cream when reheating. Next time I will double the recipe. There is a bit of preparation, but well worth it. I didn't have penne pasta but used cork screw. Loved this receipe.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (98)

angelsrae

Rating: 5 stars

12/13/2008

Loved this! I ended up having to add more milk to the cheese sauce because it ended up almost like marshmallow creme, but I think that's because I got distracted while heating the milk-flour mixture. Still turned out delicious. I used a mixture of mozzarella and sharp white cheddar, which was good. I might use something more flavorful next time, the strong flavors of the bacon, shallots and squash overpowered the sauce a bit. I didn't have any trouble with the squash burning, I sized them as directed and turned them halfway through, and they just got nicely browned on the edges.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (99)

sunshower41

Rating: 5 stars

12/06/2008

I cannot wait to make this again. This dish is perfect for a cold day when you want a hearty, comforting meal. It was a huge hit at my house. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of the sharp cheese--I used regular.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Christmas Shortbread Cookies – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook
The Best Aussie Rissoles Recipe
2022 Ford Explorer for sale - Birmingham, AL - craigslist
Cars or Trucks for Sale Under $1000 By Owner Near Me
Latest Posts
Vegan Sufganiyot Recipe for Pillowy Jelly Donuts
Buttery Garlic Naan Bread Recipe
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 6394

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.