Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars 11/08/2011

This is one of my absolute favorite mac & cheese type dishes. It's not really all that time consuming either, as there are several things you can do simultaneously, and the squash doesn't take remotely 45 minutes to roast - I've found 10-15 minutes is generally all it takes. You can do a lot of substitutions here if you like; I usually make it pretty much as written but I've also used different squash, onions and cheeses. I think Dubliner cheese or an extra sharp white cheddar make excellent substitutions for the provolone, and Asiago stands in well for the Parm. Pumpkin or hubbard instead of butternut and red onions instead of shallots work well too. I also like to throw a pinch or two of nutmeg into the white sauce for that extra something. Wilt some greens on the stove while the casserole is in the oven and you've got an awesome fall/winter meal.