11 Wireless Earbuds for Android Our Resident Audiophile Swears by (2024)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?

The Android smartphone ecosystem is all about overwhelming consumers with a choice of form factors, sizes, hardware configurations, and price points. The abundance of hardware options logically extends to the accessories realm — from protective cases for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones to USB-C cables all the way to wireless earbuds.

True wireless earbuds are rightfully the most popular and future-proof accessories for enjoying content and making calls from a mobile device, especially a phone. At BestProducts, we’ve been testing such products for years, and to find the best earbuds for Android smartphones, we tested offerings from Google, Beats by Dre, Bose, Jabra, JBL, and Sony, to name a few.

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Android

What to Consider

Google Fast Pair

There are several important factors to consider when shopping for Android-ready wireless earbuds, starting with Google Fast Pair. The connectivity protocol makes the process of pairing as easy as placing the earbuds close to the device and opening or taking them out of their case.

Once linked, the buds will work with all phones that use the same Google account. In addition, users can adjust their earbuds’ settings and even keep tabs on their location via the Google Find Device app. Whether you are looking to upgrade your old earbuds or gift a new set to an Android user, Fast Pair is a must-have feature to look out for. Every pick on this list has it.

Sound

We’re well into the decade, and spatial audio has transitioned from a niche to a mainstream feature available on countless devices and across most streaming services. Enhanced spatial audio content sounds more lifelike and immersive. Unless you are shopping on a really tight budget, we highly recommend keeping it on your radar.

Noise cancellation is another essential characteristic to be mindful of. By blocking out ambient noise, the earbuds make work sessions, travel, or just catching a break during a busy day easier.

As usual, the audio performance of wireless earbuds, headphones, and speakers is typically related to their price. Spending more will inevitably get you higher-fidelity sound and more efficient noise cancellation.

Durability

Water resistance with an official rating is mandatory for a new set of wireless earbuds. The enhanced durability will make the accessories suitable for rainy walks, sweaty workouts, and long days of travel.

An IPX4 rating is the minimum a set of wireless earbuds for Androids should offer. The higher it is, the more rugged they will be.

How We Tested

Testing audio gear, especially headphones and earbuds, has been part of my work routine for over a decade. For this guide, I parsed through dozens of products I have personal experience with before zeroing in on the Google Fast Pair-compatible ones listed here.

I put the earbuds’ sound and noise cancellation through their paces by playing my go-to music playlists and podcasts at home, on my desk at work, and on the go. I used various Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones and a Sony Xperia 1 V during my testing.

To ensure the sweat and water resistance durability matched their makers' claims, I tested every set of earbuds during vigorous workouts and occasional rainy day walks. I'm happy to report that all of the wireless earbuds for Android that landed on our list lived up to my high expectations.

Find the best wireless earbuds for your phone or give an Android user in your life a gift they’ll love by ordering one of these great options. To learn even more about this vast product category, visit our carefully curated guide about the best wireless earbuds across all platforms.