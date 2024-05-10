11 Wireless Earbuds for Android Our Resident Audiophile Swears by (2024)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
The Android smartphone ecosystem is all about overwhelming consumers with a choice of form factors, sizes, hardware configurations, and price points. The abundance of hardware options logically extends to the accessories realm — from protective cases for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones to USB-C cables all the way to wireless earbuds.
True wireless earbuds are rightfully the most popular and future-proof accessories for enjoying content and making calls from a mobile device, especially a phone. At BestProducts, we’ve been testing such products for years, and to find the best earbuds for Android smartphones, we tested offerings from Google, Beats by Dre, Bose, Jabra, JBL, and Sony, to name a few.
The Best Wireless Earbuds for Android
- Best Overall: Google Pixel Buds Pro
- Runner-Up: Beats Studio Buds +
- Best Budget: JBL Vibe Buds
- Best Value: Soundcore Liberty 4 NC
- Best Premium: Sony WF-1000XM5
What to Consider
Google Fast Pair
There are several important factors to consider when shopping for Android-ready wireless earbuds, starting with Google Fast Pair. The connectivity protocol makes the process of pairing as easy as placing the earbuds close to the device and opening or taking them out of their case.
Once linked, the buds will work with all phones that use the same Google account. In addition, users can adjust their earbuds’ settings and even keep tabs on their location via the Google Find Device app. Whether you are looking to upgrade your old earbuds or gift a new set to an Android user, Fast Pair is a must-have feature to look out for. Every pick on this list has it.
Sound
We’re well into the decade, and spatial audio has transitioned from a niche to a mainstream feature available on countless devices and across most streaming services. Enhanced spatial audio content sounds more lifelike and immersive. Unless you are shopping on a really tight budget, we highly recommend keeping it on your radar.
Noise cancellation is another essential characteristic to be mindful of. By blocking out ambient noise, the earbuds make work sessions, travel, or just catching a break during a busy day easier.
As usual, the audio performance of wireless earbuds, headphones, and speakers is typically related to their price. Spending more will inevitably get you higher-fidelity sound and more efficient noise cancellation.
Durability
Water resistance with an official rating is mandatory for a new set of wireless earbuds. The enhanced durability will make the accessories suitable for rainy walks, sweaty workouts, and long days of travel.
An IPX4 rating is the minimum a set of wireless earbuds for Androids should offer. The higher it is, the more rugged they will be.
How We Tested
Testing audio gear, especially headphones and earbuds, has been part of my work routine for over a decade. For this guide, I parsed through dozens of products I have personal experience with before zeroing in on the Google Fast Pair-compatible ones listed here.
I put the earbuds’ sound and noise cancellation through their paces by playing my go-to music playlists and podcasts at home, on my desk at work, and on the go. I used various Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones and a Sony Xperia 1 V during my testing.
To ensure the sweat and water resistance durability matched their makers' claims, I tested every set of earbuds during vigorous workouts and occasional rainy day walks. I'm happy to report that all of the wireless earbuds for Android that landed on our list lived up to my high expectations.
Find the best wireless earbuds for your phone or give an Android user in your life a gift they’ll love by ordering one of these great options. To learn even more about this vast product category, visit our carefully curated guide about the best wireless earbuds across all platforms.
1
Best Overall
Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds
1
Best Overall
Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Excellent sound and noise cancellation
- Superb Android integration
- Great battery life
Cons
- Charging case could use a bigger battery capacity
Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro are unsurprisingly the best wireless earbuds for Android. The earbuds deliver outstanding platform integration across the board — from seamless pairing to hands-free controls and Google Assistant interactions. In a manner befitting their price tag, Pixel Buds Pro earphones are also elegant, comfy, durable, and capable of producing top-tier sound and strong noise cancellation.
My favorite bit about the Pixel Buds Pro is the instant Google Assistant access they bring. I could open apps, control connected appliances, and reply to messages with voice commands without having to look for my phone. On the other hand, a recent update that brought automatic switching between noise cancellation and ambient mode made using the buds even more seamless. Their pristine call quality was even better, too.
Overall, the range-topping Pixel Buds are worthy of their Pro moniker and worth the upgrade. There are several colors to choose from, including two new shades — bay and porcelain — that debuted alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Review: Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
|Sound
|11-millimeter audio drivers, adaptive noise cancellation, spatial audio
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant earbuds, IPX2 splash-resistant case
|Battery Life
|Up to 7 hours with noise cancellation (11 hours without), wireless charging-compatible case
2
Runner-Up
Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Earbuds
2
Runner-Up
Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Great sound quality and noise cancellation
- Excellent button controls
- Long battery life
Cons
- Case lacks wireless charging
The Beats Studio Buds + — our favorite wireless earbuds overall — are also a fantastic option for Android smartphone users. In addition to sleek design, comfy fit, high-quality sound with support for immersive spatial audio, stellar noise cancellation, and superb battery life, the true wireless earphones offer excellent integration with Google’s platform.
Seamless pairing and compatibility with the tech giant’s Find Device service were two Buds + features that impressed me while testing the product. The former linked the earbuds to several Android phones I connected to the same Google account, while Find Device allowed me to keep tabs on their whereabouts via an app with the same name.
The easy setup, clicky button controls, and reasonable price of the Beats Studio Buds + were also factors in my decision to make them one of our top picks. You can order a set in black, ivory, silver, and with a high-tech transparent finish.
Review: Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
|Sound
|8.2-millimeter audio drivers, noise cancellation, spatial audio
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 6 hours with noise cancellation (9 hours without)
3
Best Budget
JBL Vibe Buds Wireless Earbuds
3
Best Budget
JBL Vibe Buds Wireless Earbuds
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Sleek and durable design
- Good sound and noise isolation
- Very affordable
Cons
- Charging case lacks a cover
The JBL Vibe Buds are the best option for Android users looking for new earbuds on a tight budget. Starting below $50 before additional deals and discounts, the earbuds offer a low-key design with superb ergonomics, a sturdy build with a robust rating for water and dust resistance, a price-defying sound that’s customizable via an intuitive companion app, great battery life, and impeccable brand credentials.
I was pleasantly surprised by how lightweight and comfy the Vibe Buds were the moment I placed them in my ears to begin testing. Their in-ear seal was also excellent, helping them block ambient noise quite well despite the lack of noise cancellation. Having the option to enhance ambient noise to help me remain aware of my surroundings was also a handy bit I didn’t expect to encounter in their price category.
Sound-wise, the Vibe Buds deliver a great experience for the money, with a slightly embellished bass. Impressively, the earbuds’ charging case is also splash-resistant even though it lacks a cover — it holds the buds with strong magnets instead.
You can order the Vibe Buds in black or white. If you prefer stem buds over compact ones, I have great news! The identically priced JBL Vibe Beam offers similar sound and features for the same price.
Key Specs
|Sound
|8-millimeter audio drivers
|Durability
|IPX4 water- and dust-resistant earbuds, IPX2 splash-resistant case
|Battery Life
|Up to 8 hours
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Best Value
Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds
4
Best Value
Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Price-defying sound and noise cancellation
- Elegant design
- Long battery life
Cons
- No spatial audio support
The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC should be on top of your list if you are looking for an amazing set of earbuds on a budget. Like the tech giant’s over-ear headphones, the stem-toting earphones overdeliver in design, comfort, audio performance, and battery life. Their noise cancellation is hands down the best for the money, too.
Over weeks of testing, I constantly felt like I was using a pricier set of earbuds, not one that goes for less than $100. The Liberty 4s support for delivering Hi-Res Audio over a wireless connection was particularly noteworthy, allowing me to eke out more detail from my go-to playlists in Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.
You can order the Liberty 4 NC in five colors — black, white, pink, and two shades of blue — each bundled with a matching case that’s wireless charging-ready. Consider the $30-cheaper Soudcore Life P3 if you are looking to spend less to upgrade without sacrificing noise cancellation and battery life.
Key Specs
|Sound
|11-millimeter audio drivers, LDAC codec for lossless audio streaming, adaptive noise cancellation
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 10 hours, wireless charging-compatible case
5
Best for Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds
5
Best for Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds
Now 33% Off
Pros
- Top-tier sound and noise cancellation
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking works well
- Elegant and durable
Cons
- High-fidelity audio streaming is Samsung Galaxy-exclusive
Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones are the most popular in the Android realm. Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the tech giant’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are the best audio companions for its phones. The range-topping earbuds have a pleasantly understated design, a surprisingly durable build with a robust rating for water resistance, and superb audio performance all around.
When linked to a Samsung Galaxy phone, the AKG-tuned dual audio drivers of the Buds 2 Pro produce high-fidelity sound that’s among the best in its class. Their noise cancellation with an ambient sound mode that can be activated by detecting voice is also excellent. Combined with great call quality, the above features made the earphones the most frequent companion to my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra since its debut.
Of course, the Buds 2 Pro can effortlessly connect and switch between multiple Galaxy devices that use the same account. Their integration with Samsung’s One UI custom Android interface is impeccable. You can snag a set in black, white, or purple with a matching case.
Review: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
|Sound
|Dual audio drivers, hi-fi streaming, spatial audio, noise cancellation
|Durability
|IPX7 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 5 hours with noise cancellation (8 hours without), wireless charging-compatible case
6
Most Versatile
Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds
6
Most Versatile
Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Excellent sound quality and noise cancellation
- Elegant and comfortable
- Durable build
Cons
- So-so battery life
The latest Elite 10 true wireless earbuds by Jabra are the most versatile option on this list. The audio giant’s range-topping earbuds offer design, comfort, durability, and audio performance that make them a great option for, well, everything — from immersing yourself in Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound to commuting in peace, all the way to crushing demanding workout routines indoors and outside. The buds’ excellence across the board makes them worth their hefty price tag.
Over a couple of weeks of extensive scrutiny, the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds became a favorite of mine by consistently excelling in the above scenarios. Their call quality and durability, in particular, give them an edge over similarly priced big-name rivals in this price category, and so did their two-year warranty for water and dust damage. I wasn’t surprised by their great sound and noise cancellation because they are mandatory for a $200+ pair of wireless earbuds.
The earbuds’ battery life, while not best-in-class, is solid considering their features and everyday performance. Jabra offers the Elite 10 in three black finishes (glossy, matte, and titanium), cream (pictured here), and a cocoa option that’s exclusive to Jabra’s online store.
Key Specs
|Sound
|10-millimeter audio drivers, spatial audio, noise cancellation
|Durability
|IP57 water- and dust-resistant earbuds, IP54 water- and dust-resistant case
|Battery Life
|Up to 6 hours with noise cancellation (8 hours without), wireless charging-compatible case
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Premium
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds
7
Best Premium
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Outstanding sound and noise cancellation
- Lightweight and comfy
- Amazing battery life
Cons
- 360 Reality Audio is not available on the most popular music streaming platforms
Sony’s all-new WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds are the ones to get if you are looking for best-in-class audio quality and uncompromising noise cancellation and don’t mind dropping $300 to upgrade. The earbuds are a sequel to an amazing product, bringing improved design, ergonomics, and, crucially, next-level sound.
The sound of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds is powered by upgraded audio drivers, sophisticated audio processing tech, and support for lossless streaming codecs that are commonly available on top-tier Androids, as well as immersive 360 Reality Audio. In real life, this translates into a sonic experience that will appeal to the most nitpicky audiophiles, myself included. The earbuds’ ability to immerse me in almost complete silence is another reason I highly recommend them.
Thankfully, the splurge-worthy sound of the Sony earbuds is complemented by stellar ergonomics and excellent battery life. You can order the earbuds in black or silver with contrasting gold accents.
Review: Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
|Sound
|8.4-millimeter audio drivers, LDAC codec for lossless audio streaming, adaptive noise cancellation
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 8 hours with noise cancellation (12 hours without), wireless charging-compatible case
8
Best Noise Cancellation
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds
8
Best Noise Cancellation
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Outstanding noise cancellation
- Bose Immersive Audio is super easy to access
- Customizable sound
Cons
- Case lacks wireless charging
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra true wireless earbuds offer the best noise cancellation in their class. Their ability to eliminate ambient noise is second to none, and alone a legit argument for spending almost $300 plus applicable taxes for a set. What’s more, the earbuds will also treat you to a superb spatial audio experience courtesy of proprietary tech dubbed Bose Immersive Audio.
Remarkably, Bose Immersive Audio is a feature that doesn’t require enhanced content to work. Thanks to onboard audio processing, the novel functionality works on all streaming services. During my testing, it made songs, albums, and playlists I am super familiar with sound even more visceral. By switching between still and motion modes, I could adjust the feature for consistently great results while I was sitting at my office desk or on the go.
In addition to indulgent sound and rock-solid noise cancellation, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds also deserve high marks for their elegant looks, comfy fit, convenient controls, and sleek companion app for customizing their sound and settings. Overall, the earphones are worth their epic name and premium price, though I really wish their case had wireless charging.
Sound
|Sound
|Custom audio drivers, proprietary spatial audio processing, adaptive noise cancellation
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 4 hours with noise cancellation and immersive audio (4 hours without immersive audio)
9
Best Sound Quality
Technics EAH-AZ80 Wireless Earbuds
9
Best Sound Quality
Technics EAH-AZ80 Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Incredible sound quality
- Distinctive design for earbuds and case
- Good call quality
Cons
- No support for spatial audio
The EAH-AZ80 wireless earbuds by Technics are your best option if you prioritize audio fidelity over everything else. Their detail-rich sound is nothing short of incredible and worth spending big if you are an avid audiophile or want to make an unforgettable gift to a music aficionado. The audio fidelity and accuracy you’ll get are worth every penny of the $300 sticker price.
In a mandatory comparison with the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds — my top high-end pick in this space — I’d give the Technics EAH-AZ80 a slight edge in sound quality, brought by larger audio drivers. They make the earphones sound even more sharp when playing Hi-Res Audio content from Tidal, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. However, the Sony earbuds are better all-around for delivering superior noise cancellation, support for more immersive 360 Reality Audio, a more compact design with comfier fit, and longer battery life.
I found the sleek housings (in black or silver) and matching charging case with metal accents of the Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds to be as impressive as their sound. The product’s call quality and multi-device connectivity are also excellent.
Key Specs
|Sound
|10-millimeter audio drivers, LDAC codec for lossless audio streaming, adaptive noise cancellation
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 7 hours with noise cancellation (7.5 hours without), wireless charging-compatible case
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Best for Exercising
JBL Endurance Peak 3 Wireless Earbuds
10
Best for Exercising
JBL Endurance Peak 3 Wireless Earbuds
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Rugged build and secure fit
- Powerful and easy-to-customize sound
- Great battery life
Cons
- Case lacks wireless charging
JBL’s Endurance Peak 3 wireless earbuds are the best for exercising on this list. The secure fit with around-ear hooks, best-in-class durability, bass-heavy sound, and long battery life make them perfect for any workout — from a light at-home yoga session to a grueling ultramarathon in inclement weather. Better yet, the earbuds sport an amazing under-$100 price tag.
Unlike their rivals, the Peak 3 earbuds can withstand full immersion underwater for an extended period, courtesy of an IP68 rating for water resistance — the same as leading Android phones. The aforementioned ruggedness, secure fit, and bass-heavy, easy-to-customize sound made me reach for the earphones before heading to the gym quite frequently. The noise isolation from their in-ear fit and the enhanced low range kept me focused and motivated.
You can order the Endurance Peak 3 earbuds in black or white with a matching case. If you are looking to treat yourself or a workout warrior to custom gear, there’s also an option to personalize the earphones and their case directly from JBL. The bespoke option costs only $10 extra.
Key Specs
|Sound
|10-millimeter audio drivers
|Durability
|IP68 water- and dust-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 10 hours
11
Most High-Tech Charging Case
JBL Tour Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
11
Most High-Tech Charging Case
JBL Tour Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
Pros
- Touchscreen-enabled case is cool and convenient
- Stellar sound and noise cancellation
- Solid battery life
Cons
- Could use support for Hi-Res Audio streaming
The JBL Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds stand out among their premium rivals by rocking a charging case with an onboard touchscreen. The unique feature makes the bundled accessory surprisingly useful by bringing a rich set of controls that rivals don’t have.
I enjoyed being able to control the audio playback and noise cancellation, as well as take calls using the case instead of reaching for the big-screen Android in my pocket while testing the earbuds. I also like being able to customize the screen with a graphic or an image of my choice, ensuring the earbuds look like no other.
Charging case aside, the Tour Pro 2 earbuds also deserve your attention for their sleek design and comfy fit, top-tier sound with support for spatial audio, good call quality, and solid battery life. You can order the product in champagne or black colors with a matching case.
Review: JBL Tour Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
|Sound
|10-millimeter audio drivers, spatial audio, adaptive noise cancellation
|Durability
|IPX4 water-resistant
|Battery Life
|Up to 8 hours with noise cancellation (10 hours without), wireless charging-compatible case
12
Android Earbuds Q&A:
Can I use wireless earbuds that don't have Google Fast Pair with my Android phone?
Yes, you can! However, given how widely available the connectivity feature is (under -$50 earbuds offer it), I highly recommend you opt for it. In addition to providing a seamless and robust link to your phone, Fast Pair will ensure your buds can also link to Android devices and even Chromebooks that use the same Google account.
Why shouldn't I use AirPods with my Android phone?
Technically, you can pair a set of Apple AirPods with your Android phone. However, the experience you'll get will not match the synergy that Apple's earphones have with an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. The AirPods' proprietary chip is designed to work with Apple hardware.
Stefan Vazharov
Senior Technology Editor, Reviews
Stefan is the senior technology editor for Best Products, where he’s been covering the tech industry and testing the latest gadgets since 2015. He is an award-winning editor with more than a decade of experience reporting on and reviewing consumer tech products, especially smartphones, tablets, laptops, and audio gear like headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars. Stefan was previously the U.S. editor for GSMArena.com. His writing can also be found in Popular Mechanics.