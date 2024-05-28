12 Asian Recipes That Have No Soy (!!!) but Still Taste Amaze (2024)

Table of Contents
Eating soy-free while craving Chinese are two things that don’t exactly mix. Even soy-free options are risky in the back kitchen, a chance those with allergies can’t be taking. Instead, take matters into your own hands. We’ve rounded up 12 soy-free recipes that definitely rival your favorite Chinese take-out spot. They’ll take you just as long as delivery usually takes on a Sunday night, and chances are, they’re a whole lot healthier for you.

1. Chinese Cashew Chicken

Cashew chicken is always on the top of the list for Chinese takeout because that nutty-sweet combination is pretty unforgettable. But instead of collecting take-out containers, you’ll be surprised how much better it feels to make the staple meal at home instead. This recipe is totally gluten-free too.

2. Orange Sriracha Chicken

We’ve never met a drumstick we didn’t like, but these sweet, sticky, and slightly fiery ones are definitely the crowd-pleaser you’re after. Soy-free eaters can slather as much sauce as they’d like on top—it’s made with orange juice, honey, Sriracha, ghee, and coconut aminos (the ideal soy sauce substitute for any gluten-free or Paleo folks).

3. Sesame Ginger Salmon

Pan-searing salmon is always an immediate yes, but give us a glaze this good to dress it in and we’ll never feast our eyes on another recipe again. You’ll need coconut aminos (to keep this soy-free), honey, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, and a splash of vinegar. Did we mention this recipe takes 20 minutes, tops?

4. Cucumber Sesame Salad

We couldn’t think up a better light and airy salad to meal-prep for lunch. Before you get there, you’ll need to grab zucchini and cucumbers (for the noodles) garlic and sesame oil, and then mint and jalapeño to garnish when the time comes to dig in.

5. One-Pan Shrimp and Green Beans in Chinese Garlic Sauce

When the take-out cravings hit, soy-free eaters will definitely want to pull this recipe out of their back pocket. We were already sold on the sounds of this garlic sauce, but the recipe also only calls for one pan. I’ll do cleanup if you cook?

6. Beef With Broccoli

We love our meals doused in sesame garlic sauce as much as the next person, especially when it’s made this simple. Soy-free folks can now get in on the Chinese restaurant classic too. You’ll need to pick up flank steak, coconut aminos, sesame oil, raw apple cider vinegar, broccoli, fish sauce, ginger, scallions, tapioca, and coconut oil to make the magic happen as many times as you want.

7. Balsamic-Glazed Asian Zucchini Noodles

This one is all about that sweet, sweet sauce. On the bill to make it is balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, coconut aminos, and hot sauce all thrown together on the stove to perfection. You’ll be frying up your noodles in a tablespoon of sesame seed oil. Don’t be alarmed by arrowroot flour—you can easily sub it out for tapioca flour, which you can snag at most large retailers like Walmart and Amazon these days.

8. Asian Meatballs Noodle Bowl

Making meatballs is always a treat because you can use your hands. You’ll be making some mean turkey ones here, mixed with green onion and a special sauce: honey, sesame oil, coconut aminos, ginger, garlic, and tapioca starch to tie it all together. Throw them over a bed of zoodles and consider dinner made.

9.Paleo Asian Coleslaw

A good slaw can do wonders for the dinner table. This one is all about textures (and colors) with a few simple veggies—cabbage, red bell pepper, shredded carrots, and a nice crunch from the toasted cashews. What you won’t find is any soy—just coconut aminos, fish sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger for elevated taste.

10. Asian Chicken Poppers

You don’t need soy sauce to successfully dunk Asian poppers, and this recipe proves that. These babies are packed with flavor thanks to a simple medley of coconut aminos, garlic, ginger, and red and green onion. To make things even easier when shopping, substitute coconut flour for cassava flour, the gluten-free alternative popping up literally everywhere.

11. Paleo Egg Rolls

Hoping to impress guests at a dinner party? Look no further than homemade vegan “egg” rolls. We thought we had to leave that to the masters, but this recipe is quick, and the ingredients are accessible. For the wrappers, you can opt for spring roll wraps instead, and your veggie options are endless. Stick to this lineup of green cabbage, carrots, zucchini, basil, and cilantro or shred up your favorites to add to the mix.

12. Cauliflower Fried Rice

Step away from the take-out menu! If you’re soy-free, it’s a tough task to order in without running the risk of a serious belly ache. This healthy take on a traditional fried rice has everything you could wish for from a Chinese restaurant, except it’s somehow low-carb, gluten-free, Whole30, and Paleo-friendly.

FAQs

What Asian food doesn't have soy? ›

12 Asian Recipes That Have No Soy (!!!) but Still Taste Amaze
  • Chinese Cashew Chicken.
  • Orange Sriracha Chicken.
  • Sesame Ginger Salmon.
  • Cucumber Sesame Salad.
  • One-Pan Shrimp and Green Beans in Chinese Garlic Sauce.
  • Beef With Broccoli.
  • Balsamic-Glazed Asian Zucchini Noodles.
  • Asian Meatballs Noodle Bowl.
Dec 6, 2018

Is soy in all Asian food? ›

Always check the label! Soy is sometimes found in the following: Asian cuisine (including Chinese, Indian, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese)—even if you order a soy-free item, there is high risk of cross-contact. Grains prepared with soy (e.g. cereals, breads, chips, crackers, pasta, rice, tortillas and rice)

Why do Chinese eat so much soy sauce? ›

Soy sauce is one of those Chinese food cooking essentials that give so much savory and umami flavor to your favorite Chinese food dishes that they just wouldn't be the same without it.

Why do Asians use soy sauce instead of salt? ›

Like many salty condiments, soy sauce was originally a way to stretch salt, historically an expensive commodity. During the Zhou dynasty of ancient China, fermented fish with salt was used as a condiment in which soybeans were included during the fermentation process.

Does Chinese fried rice have soy in it? ›

Ingredients and preparation

The basic elements of Chinese fried rice are cooked rice, meat, and vegetables mixed with egg, soy sauce and garlic for flavour and seasoning, also cooking oil for greasing; either using lard, vegetable oil or sesame oil.

What to avoid when soy-free? ›

Avoid foods that contain any of these ingredients:
  • Hydrolyzed soy protein.
  • Miso.
  • Edamame.
  • Natto.
  • Soy albumin.
  • Soy cheese.
  • Soy fiber.
  • Soy yogurt.

What foods is soy hidden in? ›

Foods that may contain soy
  • Baked goods (breads, cookies, and crackers)
  • Canned broth and soup.
  • Canned tuna and meat.
  • Cereals.
  • Frozen dinners.
  • High-protein energy bars and snacks.
  • Ice cream.
  • Infant formula, baby foods, and cereals.
Sep 4, 2022

Why do Japanese eat so much soy? ›

After Buddhism caught on in Japan, killing animals and eating meat were frowned on. (Eating meat was even banned a couple times throughout history.) Enter soybeans. High-protein soy foods such as natto and miso became mainstay meat-substitutes combined with rice to satisfy appetites.

How long does soy stay in your system? ›

Milk and soy proteins must be eliminated from your diet. Be aware that it may take up to two weeks for the proteins already in your system to be eliminated.

Why shouldn't you put soy sauce on fried rice? ›

You might think soy sauce would make the dish more flavorful, but that couldn't be further from the truth! When soy sauce is added to Japanese fried rice, it detracts from the flavor of the original dish. The soy sauce can make the rice soggy and overpower the taste of the other ingredients.

What culture eats the most soy? ›

China consumes the most soybean meal, followed by the United States, the European Union, Brazil and several other countries with livestock and poultry operations. Nearly 65% of the world's soybean meal is consumed by China, United States, the European Union and Brazil.

What is the China soy sauce scandal? ›

Stories began circulating in the press about cheap soy sauces made from human hair. These sauces were manufactured in China using a chemical amino acid extraction process similar to artificially hydrolyzed soy sauces and then quietly exported to other countries.

Is tahini the same as soy sauce? ›

Tamari and tahini have many more differences than they do similarities. Whereas Tamari comes completely from soybeans, tahini is made purely from sesame seeds. Unlike Tamari, tahini involves no fermentation. Instead, it is produced by grinding sesame seeds into a spreadable paste.

What can be substituted for soy sauce? ›

7 Soy Sauce Substitutes That Are As Good As the Real Thing
  • Tamari.
  • Coconut Aminos.
  • Fish Sauce.
  • Miso Paste.
  • Balsamic Vinegar.
  • Worcestershire Sauce.
  • Oyster Sauce.
Jun 6, 2023

Is soy sauce bad for high blood pressure? ›

Just 1 tablespoon of soy sauce contains nearly 40% of the daily recommended 2,300 milligrams of sodium. Salt is a nutrient that our body needs to function. But too much of it can increase blood pressure and lead to heart disease and stroke.

What foods have no soy in them? ›

Soy-Free Suggestions
BeveragesMilk, fruit juice, carbonated beverages, Kool-Aid, cocoa, hot chocolate, Rice Dream, Westbrae Rice Drink
FatsButter, cream, bacon, soy-free mayonnaise, lard, pure vegetable oil (e.g., coconut, corn, cottonseed, olive, peanut, safflower, sunflower)
FruitAll fruit and fruit juices
12 more rows

Does Chinese food always have soy? ›

Most dishes and sauces contain soy sauce, which is brewed with wheat (unless it is labeled gluten-free). Noodles: Some noodles may be made from 100% rice flour but some may also have wheat flour added, and are often prepared in soy sauce.

Does all Japanese food have soy? ›

Soy is found, in some form, in nearly all Japanese meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Does Korean food have soy? ›

Asian cuisine: Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Lao, and Korean often contains soy.

