Vegan Apple Pie With Streusel | Gluten-Free Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

Enjoy all the best elements of an apple crumble with this gluten-free, vegan apple pie recipe with a buttery streusel topping. Perfect for a mid-week dessert or for holidays and special occasions!





I will fully admit that the combined aroma of cinnamon and apple coming from my kitchen is one of the most addictive smells ever. From this Apple Crisp Without Oats to these Vegan Apple Muffins with streusel topping, I’ve got several delicious cinnamon and apple desserts to enjoy on this blog. They’re comforting, warm, and perfect for the cooler fall and winter months (and holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas) – but can also be enjoyed year-round!

A Comforting Vegan Apple Pie With A Streusel Topping

This vegan apple pie recipe is comfort food at its best; combining a warming cinnamon apple pie filling with a gluten-free pastry crust, and a streusel topping. The combination creates a dessert that is tender, yet crisp and crunchy – with a lightly fruity middle and buttery, rich crust and topping. Could it get any better?

By omitting the dough pie topping, you get to avoid rolling out a second load of dough and enjoy a slightly lighter, crispier dessert. It’s great for anyone who isn’t keen on dough-heavy pies. It’s also easier to deal with – simply crumbling over the top of the filling rather than combining into a dough, rolling out, cutting, crimping, etc. as a top crust.

Best of all, this apple streusel pie recipe is gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and can be made nut-free and grain-free! Perfect for large gatherings where you need your apple dessert to appeal to all. I’ve shared this apple pie with non-vegan or gluten-free friends on several occasions and have never heard anything but compliments!

The Best Apples For Apple Pie

When making any apple dessert, the star ingredient is, of course, the apples you use. So making sure to use a variety that will give you the best flavor and texture is critical.

For this vegan apple pie, you can use any of your favorite baking/cooking apples; Granny Smith, Gala, Honeycrisp, Jonathon, or Braeburn will all work.

You can also combine tart vs. sweet apples for more depth of flavor. For example, Granny Smith (tart) with Honeycrisp or Gala (sweet).

Tip: How soft the apples are will lead to a dessert with more discernible chunks vs. The apple breaking down into a fluffy consistency. i.e. McIntosh and Red/ Golden Delicious apples are all soft and not great for baking.

The Step-By-Step Instructions

Note: For the full ingredients list, measurements, complete recipe method, and nutritional information, read the recipe card below.

Step 1: Prepare the vegan, gluten-free pastry

The pastry will be used for the vegan pie crust and the streusel topping.

First, prepare the flax eggs by combining the flaxseed and water and set aside for five minutes.

Then, add all of the ingredients for the pastry into a food processor and blend until it starts to clump and form a dough. If the dough seems a little dry or crumbly then add a little more water or vegan butter, 1 tsp at a time until a dough forms.

Once ready, roll the dough into a ball and chill in the fridge, wrapped in cling film, for 30 minutes.

You can also do this process by hand in a bowl, though it will take longer.

Step 2: Prepare the apple pie filling

Peel, core, and chop the apples before heating with the remaining filling ingredients in a large pot. Stir over medium heat for a few minutes, taste, and adjust the amount of sugar if preferred.

The type of apple/s you use will change the amount of sweetener you may want to add to the recipe, so it’s always a good idea to taste and adjust as you go along. If you’re wanting to make a sugar-free apple pie, use sweeter apples and then just a little of your favorite sweetener keto/low carb sweetener.

Once ready, the mixture will cool slightly as the dough chills in the fridge.

Step 3: Prepare & fill the pie tin

First, preheat the oven to 360F/180C and lightly oil or butter your pie tin.

Remove the dough from the fridge and remove around 1/3 of it to use as the streusel topping. Roll out the remaining dough and fit the vegan pie crust to the bottom of the pan, large enough to go about 2-inches (5cm) up the sides of the tin.

Add the filling and then crumble the remaining dough over the top of the vegan pie.

Step 4: Bake & serve the vegan apple pie

Bake the apple streusel pie in the oven for 45-50 minutes, until bubbling and golden brown then remove from the oven. Allow it to cool slightly before serving.

Enjoy this apple pie alone or with your favorite dairy-free vanilla, caramel, or cinnamon ice-cream, a vegan vanilla pudding, whipped cream, or even caramel sauce.

How To Make Ahead & Store

To make ahead:

Prepare the dough and filling; roll out the vegan pie crust into the tin and leave the streusel crumbles in a bowl covered with cling film. Leave the apple pie filling in a separate bowl, covered, and leave everything to chill in the fridge up to a day in advance. When you’re ready to bake the gluten-free apple pie, add the filling and topping to the pie tin and bake.

You may need to add an extra couple of minutes to the baking time as it was chilled.

To store the gluten-free apple pie:

Store any leftovers of this vegan pie on the counter, covered, for 2-3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.

You can also freeze the cooked and sliced vegan apple pie for between 3-4 months, though the texture of the dough/streusel may slightly change.

When you want to eat it, allow the apple crumble pie to thaw on the counter or in the fridge then reheat in the oven until warmed through.

Recipe Notes

Feel free to add a dusting of cinnamon powder and sugar over the streusel topping, for a sweeter topping.

You could leave the apples unpeeled for added nutrients and fiber. Often, the baking process breaks them down enough that you can hardly tell they’re there.

You can optionally sprinkle some chopped nuts over the streusel topping. Almonds, walnuts, and pecans will all work well.

Optional Add-ins: You could add a little vanilla extract, rum extract, raisins, or other dried fruit to change up the apple pie filling.

For a refined sugar-free apple pie, you can use the sweetener of your choice, such as Erythritol or Stevia.

Vegan Apple Pie with Streusel Author: Michaela Vais Enjoy all the best elements of an apple crumble with this gluten-free, vegan apple pie recipe with a buttery streusel topping. Perfect for a mid-week dessert or for holidays and special occasions! 5 from 19 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 10 Calories 334 kcal Ingredients Pastry + Streusel: 3/4 cup ( 120 g ) rice flour white (see notes)

1 cup ( 110 g ) tapioca flour (see notes)

3/4 cup ( 90 g ) almond flour (see notes)

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp ground flax seeds + 5 tbsp water)

3-4 tbsp coconut sugar or brown sugar

6 tbsp ( 84 g ) margarine or vegan butter

1 pinch of sea salt Apple Filling: 2 pounds apples (about 5, peeled and cored)

1/2 cup ( 100 g ) brown sugar or coconut sugar

2 tbsp tapioca flour or arrowroot flour or cornstarch

1 tbsp lemon juice or lime juice

3/4 - 1 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 cup of raisins (optional)

A few drops of rum extract (optional) Instructions First, prepare the flax eggs by combining the ground flaxseed and water and set aside for five minutes.

Then, add al the ingredients for the pastry into a food processor and blend until it starts to clump and form a dough. If you don't have a food processor, simply add all ingredients for the pastry to a bowl and use your hands to knead the dough until it clumps together. If the dough appears too dry, add a tiny bit of cold water or more vegan butter.

Roll the dough into a ball, wrap it in clingfilm and place it into the fridge. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, peel and core the apples and chop them into slices (approximately 0.2 inches / 0.5 cm thick). Add the apples and all other "Filling Ingredients" to a large pot and stir to combine over medium heat. Let simmer for about 2 minutes and turn off the heat. Taste it. If you think it's not sweet enough, add more sugar to taste.

Preheat the oven to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C) and brush an 8-inch pie pan (or a springform) with either coconut oil or margarine (or vegan butter). Set aside.

Remove the dough from the fridge and set around 1/3 of it aside to use as the streusel topping. Roll out the remaining dough and fit the pie crust to the bottom of the pan, large enough to go about 2-inches (5 cm) up the sides of the springform. Instead of rolling out the dough, you can place the dough ball in the pan and spread it out with your fingers.

Add the filling and crumble the streusel on top. See Also Bang Bang Broccoli Recipe - Grilled Cheese Social

Bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown and let cool. Enjoy! Notes Video Of The Recipe You can use arrowroot flour instead of tapioca flour.

instead of tapioca flour. One reader commented that it works perfectly to use 230 grams of 1 to 1 Bob’s Red Mill baking flour (gluten-free) plus 90 grams of almond flour.

baking flour (gluten-free) plus 90 grams of almond flour. To make the recipe nut-free, you can use ground shredded unsweetened coconut or ground sunflower seeds instead of almond flour.

instead of almond flour. You can use ground chia seeds instead of ground flax seeds.

instead of ground flax seeds. If you want to make the recipe grain-free you can experiment with using either buckwheat flour (instead of rice flour) or adding more almond flour. This will, however, change the consistency of the dough, and you might need to add some water if the dough is too dry or adding more flour if it's too wet.

you can experiment with using either buckwheat flour (instead of rice flour) or adding more almond flour. This will, however, change the consistency of the dough, and you might need to add some water if the dough is too dry or adding more flour if it's too wet. Regular flour or spelt flour instead of rice flour and tapioca flour should work fine too if you aren't gluten-free. Nutrition Facts Vegan Apple Pie with Streusel Serving Size 1 piece Amount per Serving Calories 334 % Daily Value* Fat 12 g 18 % Saturated Fat 2 g 10 % Carbohydrates 57 g 19 % Fiber 5 g 20 % Sugar 24 g 27 % Protein 3 g 6 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Nutrition information is an estimate and has been calculated automatically Simple and Delicious Vegan Cookbook by ElaVeganCLICK HERE to order!