Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! (2024)

This is my most requested recipe yet! Enjoy the summer (or any day really) with our low carb BBQ sauce recipe that is keto friendly and refined sugar free. Only 2 net carbs per serving compared to 18 in the store bought. A little sweet and a little smokey, perfectly balanced keto barbecue sauce.

Low Carb BBQ Sauce

Refined Sugar Free and Keto Friendly

It is that time of year again! Warm weather, school is coming to an end, family get-together's and of course BBQ's. Grilling is my favorite way of cooking. During the season I really don't think I turn the stove on, except for breakfast or rainy days. When I switched to a low carb lifestyle I was nervous that I would have to give up Barbecue sauce. The carb count is SO HIGH!

Sugar Free BBQ Sauce Recipe

After examining the labels of every single Barbecue sauce in the local stores and pricing low carb options online; I decided not to settle or go broke trying to find the perfect barbecue sauce for my low carb life. Realizing there were few changes to make this keto and low carb approved, I decided to make my own Barbecue sauce. My sugar free BBQ sauce recipe is refined sugar free and versatile, allowing you to choose what brand sweetener to use. It is a combination of sweet & smokey with just a hint of spice. It can be easily customized to fit your favorite flavor profile. See notes below*

What Sweetener To Use for Keto BBQ Sauce

For this keto friendly low carb BBQ sauce recipe we chose to use Lakanto brand gold sweetener. Lakanto is a brand of monkfruit based sweetener and products. I use a variety of sweetener brands and types in my recipes, it really depends on what it is. A lot of kitchen testing goes in to selecting the right type. For this sauce we felt the Lakanto Gold, brown sugar substitute, tasted best, however you can use whatever you like.

Making Our Low Carb BBQ Sauce

Makes about 1 pint. Serving Size about 2 tablespoons.

¼ cup LakantoGold brown sugar substitute OR sweetener of your choice

brown sugar substitute OR sweetener of your choice ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup white vinegar

½ cup water

2 tablespoons real butter

1can tomato paste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dry yellow mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)

Instructions

In a sauce pan over medium heat, add sweetener, vinegars and water. Mix until sweetener is dissolved. Add tomato paste and remaining ingredients. Stir until fully combined. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer. Let simmer about 15 minutes to incorporate all ingredients and build flavor. Flavor will come through the longer the BBQ sauce simmers and/or sets in the fridge.

RECIPE NOTES*

If you like a thinner sauce , add a touch more water until desired texture is reached.

, add a touch more water until desired texture is reached. If you like a more bitter sauce, add a little more vinegar.

Go easy with the liquid smoke , a little goes a long way!

, a little goes a long way! This recipe is very easily adaptable to different sweeteners. Using a white sweetener will result in a sauce that is more red in color.

to different sweeteners. Using a white sweetener will result in a sauce that is more The butter makes a nice glossy finish and helps the sauce adhere to whatever you brush it on.

Store in pint sized mason jar refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Mix well before using.

Try our low carb BBQ sauce with pulled pork on our KETO FATHEAD ROLLS !

Nutrition Information: Yield: 32Serving Size: 1 Tbsp

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 18Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCarbohydrates: 2gFiber: 0gProtein: 0g Nutrition facts are auto- populated by the app for this recipe card, numbers may vary. For best results, input your exact brand ingredients into a recipe analyzer like Verywell or MyFitnessPal.

Melissa Owner & Lead Recipe Developer for It's Simple! since 2015