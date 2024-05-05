13 Panda Express Recipes for Chinese Food Fans (2024)

Panda Express has an extensive menu and always offers a satisfying and delicious experience, but that doesn’t mean you always want to pay restaurant prices or even drive all the way over there. We have some good new for you – you can still enjoy the very best Panda Express recipes by creating copycat versions right there in the comfort of your own kitchen! Whether you want beef, pork, noodles, chicken, or something else, you’re going to be impressed with all these tasty copycat dishes from the Panda Express menu!

Black Pepper Chicken – Copycat Panda Express

This post may contain affiliate links, please see the privacy policy for details.

Make restaurant-style black pepper chicken at home in just 30 minutes with this delicious copycat Panda Express recipe. Satisfy your Asian food cravings with this easy and flavorful stir-fry.

Get the Recipe:Black Pepper Chicken – Copycat Panda Express

Wok Seared Steak and Shrimp – Panda Express Copycat

Make this tasty Panda Express copycat wok-seared steak and shrimp dish at home with soy sauce, chili sauce, ginger, and garlic flavors. Impress your friends or enjoy it for lunch or dinner – it’s like an Asian surf and turf with beef and shrimp!

Get the Recipe:Wok Seared Steak and Shrimp – Panda Express Copycat

Easy Copycat Panda Express Mushroom Chicken Recipe

Love Panda Express but can’t make it to the restaurant as often as you’d like? This Copycat Panda Express Mushroom Chicken Recipe will cure your craving any time it hits.

Get the Recipe: Easy Copycat Panda Express Mushroom Chicken Recipe

Honey Walnut Shrimp – Panda Express Copycat

This Panda Express honey walnut shrimp copycat recipe coats crispy deep-fried tempura shrimp in a tantalizing sweet and savory sauce that’s served with candied walnuts. This will become one of your favorite quick dinner recipes!

Get the Recipe: Honey Walnut Shrimp

Instant Pot Fried Rice

Let your instant pot get the flavor of Panda Express fried rice on your table in no time. This recipe is easy, tasty and best of all, budget friendly so you can get your Panda fix anytime!

Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Fried Rice

Orange Chicken – Panda Express Copycat

Panda Express Copycat Orange Chicken has tender chunks of pan fried chicken that are smothered in a delicious orange sauce that has a kick of heat! The perfect quick night dinner option that’s ready in just 35 minutes!

Get the Recipe: Panda Express Copycat Orange Chicken

Broccoli Beef

If you love broccoli beef over rice from Panda, then you have to try this copycat recipe. It is so tasty, and you are going to love how quick this dish comes together for a weeknight meal.

Get the Recipe: Broccoli Beef

Kung Pao Chicken

This recipe for kung pao chicken might be even better than what you can get at Panda Express! You are sure to love the flavor of this easy and budget friendly take out fake out!

Get the Recipe: Kung Pao Chicken

Vegan Orange Tofu

This 15 minute meal is a perfect vegan option for those nights you want take out, but don’t really want to go out and get it. It is made with simple ingredients for a flavorful and filling meal when served over rice.

Get the Recipe: Vegan Orange Tofu

Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork

Use crispy pork belly to make this restaurant quality sweet and sour pork. This tastes even better than what you will get from Panda Express. It is also not too complicated to make on a weeknight for fast, homemade food.

Get the Recipe: Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork

Chow Mein Copycat

If you can’t resist chow mein from Panda Express, then you need to make this at home, as soon as possible. It is so easy to make on a busy night and it pairs well with chicken, pork, beef or shrimp for a versatile homemade meal.

Get the Recipe: Chow Mein Copycat

Mushroom Chicken

Serve this mushroom chicken with zucchini over rice for a homemade meal that tastes even better than what you can get at Panda Express. This is so fresh and flavorful for a fast weeknight meal.

Get the Recipe: Mushroom Chicken