22 Healthy Chicken and Mushroom Recipes (2024)

Salam FatayerUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022
Looking for healthy chicken and mushroom recipes? Then you're in the right place. Who ever said healthy can't be tasty?
Lemon Mushroom Chicken
There's a lot of flavor in this dish. The best part? It doesn't seem light at all! —Carrie Palmquist, Canova, South Dakota
Artichoke Chicken
Rosemary, mushrooms and artichokes combine to give this chicken a wonderful, savory flavor. I've served this healthy canned vegetable recipe for a large group by doubling the batch. It's always a big hit with everyone—especially my family! —Ruth Stenson, Santa Ana, California
So-Easy Coq au Vin
Here’s my adaptation of the beloved French dish. I substituted boneless skinless chicken breasts for a lighter, easy coq au vin that still showcases the traditional and memorable taste. —Sonya Labbe, Los Angeles, California
Healthier-than-Egg Rolls
Frying anything at home is a little intimidating for me, but I love egg rolls. With this recipe, I've figured out a way to get the best part of the eggroll—without the mess. If you prefer a traditional egg rolls made with wrappers, you can use this as the filling! —Sue Mitchell, Leakey, Texas
Spinach and Mushroom Smothered Chicken
Chicken breasts stay nice and moist tucked under a blanket of melted cheese. It's extra special to serve but is not tricky to make. —Katrina Wagner, Grain Valley, Missouri
Chicken Veggie Packets
People think I went to a lot of trouble when I serve these packets. Individual aluminum foil pouches hold in the juices during baking to keep the herbed chicken moist and tender. The foil saves time and makes cleanup a breeze. —Edna Shaffer, Beulah, Michigan
Chicken Mushroom Stew
The flavors blend beautifully in this pot of chicken, vegetables and herbs as it simmers slowly. —Kenny Van Rheenen, Mendota, Illinois
Contest-Winning Chicken with Mushroom Sauce
It looks impressive, but this mouthwatering chicken and mushroom sauce comes together in no time. I think its flavor rivals that of many full-fat entrees found in fancy restaurants. —Jennifer Pemberton, Muncie, Indiana
White Wine Garlic Chicken
This garlic chicken is fantastic over cooked brown rice or your favorite pasta. Don't forget a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese too. —Heather Esposito, Rome, New York
Chicken Veggie Skillet
I invented this chicken and veggie dish to use up extra mushrooms and asparagus. My husband suggested I write it down because it's a keeper. —Rebekah Beyer, Sabetha, Kansas
Because it’s so easy and fast, this recipe was a perennial favorite with my friends during our college years. I’ve also added olives and onions to the mix to give it a little something extra. —Caitlin Chaney, Palm Harbor, Florida
Chicken Merlot with Mushrooms
Slow cooked and savory, this dish is perfect for any night of the week, and is sure to become a staple in your home.–Shelli McWilliam of Salem, Oregon
Chicken Florentine Meatballs
Served over squash and a chunky, mushroom-tomato sauce, these tender meatballs are tops when it comes to great flavor. —Diane Nemitz, Ludington, Michigan
Speedy Chicken Marsala
This is one of my favorite dishes to order in restaurants, so I created a version that I could make in a flash on a weeknight at home. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
Lemon-Basil Chicken Rotini
My husband and our sons like to have meat with their meals, but I prefer more veggies. This combo with rotini pasta is colorful and healthy, and it keeps everyone happy. —Anna-Marie Williams, League City, Texas
Grecian Chicken
The caper, tomato and olive flavors will whisk you away to the Greek isles. This easy skillet dish is perfect for hectic weeknights. —Jan Marler, Murchison, Texas
Baked Chicken and Mushrooms
I made up this dish years ago, and it still remains the family's favorite healthy baked chicken recipes. It's a fast weeknight meal, but the fresh mushrooms and sherry make it special enough for a weekend dinner party. —Lise Prestine of South Bend, Indiana
Cashew Chicken with Ginger
There are lots of recipes for cashew chicken, but my family thinks this one stands alone. We love the flavor from the fresh ginger and the crunch of the cashews. Another plus is it's easy to prepare. —Oma Rollison, El Cajon, California
Artichoke Chicken Pasta
Here's a colorful, delicious chicken dish that's easy enough for weeknights, yet special enough for guests. Oregano, garlic and a light wine sauce add lovely flavor. —Cathy Dick, Roanoke, Virginia
Italian Chicken Chardonnay
One day I needed to have dinner ready when we walked in the door after work and school. I altered a skillet dish that my family likes, creating this delicious slow-cooker meal. It's perfect for a weeknight but nice enough for company, too. —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana
Slow-Simmered Chicken with Raisins, Capers and Basil
Capers, golden raisins and fresh basil give this dish a sweetly savory flavor. And what's better than that? The kids LOVE it. —Nadine Mesch, Mount Healthy, Ohio
Originally Published: March 19, 2019
