22 Healthy Chicken and Mushroom Recipes (2024)

22 Healthy Chicken and Mushroom Recipes (1)Salam FatayerUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022

    Looking for healthy chicken and mushroom recipes? Then you're in the right place. Who ever said healthy can't be tasty?

    1/22

    Lemon Mushroom Chicken

    There's a lot of flavor in this dish. The best part? It doesn't seem light at all! —Carrie Palmquist, Canova, South Dakota

    2/22

    Artichoke Chicken

    Rosemary, mushrooms and artichokes combine to give this chicken a wonderful, savory flavor. I've served this healthy canned vegetable recipe for a large group by doubling the batch. It's always a big hit with everyone—especially my family! —Ruth Stenson, Santa Ana, California

    3/22

    So-Easy Coq au Vin

    Here’s my adaptation of the beloved French dish. I substituted boneless skinless chicken breasts for a lighter, easy coq au vin that still showcases the traditional and memorable taste. —Sonya Labbe, Los Angeles, California

    4/22

    Taste of Home

    Healthier-than-Egg Rolls

    Frying anything at home is a little intimidating for me, but I love egg rolls. With this recipe, I've figured out a way to get the best part of the eggroll—without the mess. If you prefer a traditional egg rolls made with wrappers, you can use this as the filling! —Sue Mitchell, Leakey, Texas

    5/22

    Spinach and Mushroom Smothered Chicken

    Chicken breasts stay nice and moist tucked under a blanket of melted cheese. It's extra special to serve but is not tricky to make. —Katrina Wagner, Grain Valley, Missouri

    6/22

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Veggie Packets

    People think I went to a lot of trouble when I serve these packets. Individual aluminum foil pouches hold in the juices during baking to keep the herbed chicken moist and tender. The foil saves time and makes cleanup a breeze. —Edna Shaffer, Beulah, Michigan

    7/22

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Mushroom Stew

    The flavors blend beautifully in this pot of chicken, vegetables and herbs as it simmers slowly. —Kenny Van Rheenen, Mendota, Illinois

    8/22

    Taste of Home

    Contest-Winning Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

    It looks impressive, but this mouthwatering chicken and mushroom sauce comes together in no time. I think its flavor rivals that of many full-fat entrees found in fancy restaurants. —Jennifer Pemberton, Muncie, Indiana

    9/22

    White Wine Garlic Chicken

    This garlic chicken is fantastic over cooked brown rice or your favorite pasta. Don't forget a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese too. —Heather Esposito, Rome, New York

    10/22

    Chicken Veggie Skillet

    I invented this chicken and veggie dish to use up extra mushrooms and asparagus. My husband suggested I write it down because it's a keeper. —Rebekah Beyer, Sabetha, Kansas

    11/22

    Because it’s so easy and fast, this recipe was a perennial favorite with my friends during our college years. I’ve also added olives and onions to the mix to give it a little something extra. —Caitlin Chaney, Palm Harbor, Florida

    12/22

    Chicken Merlot with Mushrooms

    Slow cooked and savory, this dish is perfect for any night of the week, and is sure to become a staple in your home.–Shelli McWilliam of Salem, Oregon

    13/22

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Florentine Meatballs

    Served over squash and a chunky, mushroom-tomato sauce, these tender meatballs are tops when it comes to great flavor. —Diane Nemitz, Ludington, Michigan

    14/22

    15/22

    Speedy Chicken Marsala

    This is one of my favorite dishes to order in restaurants, so I created a version that I could make in a flash on a weeknight at home. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho

    16/22

    Lemon-Basil Chicken Rotini

    My husband and our sons like to have meat with their meals, but I prefer more veggies. This combo with rotini pasta is colorful and healthy, and it keeps everyone happy. —Anna-Marie Williams, League City, Texas

    17/22

    Grecian Chicken

    The caper, tomato and olive flavors will whisk you away to the Greek isles. This easy skillet dish is perfect for hectic weeknights. —Jan Marler, Murchison, Texas

    18/22

    Baked Chicken and Mushrooms

    I made up this dish years ago, and it still remains the family's favorite healthy baked chicken recipes. It's a fast weeknight meal, but the fresh mushrooms and sherry make it special enough for a weekend dinner party. —Lise Prestine of South Bend, Indiana

    19/22

    Cashew Chicken with Ginger

    There are lots of recipes for cashew chicken, but my family thinks this one stands alone. We love the flavor from the fresh ginger and the crunch of the cashews. Another plus is it's easy to prepare. —Oma Rollison, El Cajon, California

    20/22

    Artichoke Chicken Pasta

    Here's a colorful, delicious chicken dish that's easy enough for weeknights, yet special enough for guests. Oregano, garlic and a light wine sauce add lovely flavor. —Cathy Dick, Roanoke, Virginia

    21/22

    Taste of Home

    Italian Chicken Chardonnay

    One day I needed to have dinner ready when we walked in the door after work and school. I altered a skillet dish that my family likes, creating this delicious slow-cooker meal. It's perfect for a weeknight but nice enough for company, too. —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana

    22/22

    Slow-Simmered Chicken with Raisins, Capers and Basil

    Capers, golden raisins and fresh basil give this dish a sweetly savory flavor. And what's better than that? The kids LOVE it. —Nadine Mesch, Mount Healthy, Ohio

    Originally Published: March 19, 2019

    Salam Fatayer

    When she's not writing, Salam spends her days making digital art or rewatching her favorite films. She's always ready for a passionate karaoke session, even if it's in the middle of her living room.

