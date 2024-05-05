Ina Garten Stuffed Cabbage Recipe (2024)

Delicious and nutritious, this Ina Garten Stuffed Cabbage Recipe is perfect for a night in. Wrapped in a boiled cabbage leaf with some rice and lean ground beef, then baked with a flavorful tomato sauce. This simple recipe for cabbage rolls in the Polish manner is a great option for a low-carb, gluten-free, and hearty family meal that everyone will enjoy.

What Are Stuffed Cabbage Rolls?

The filling for Stuffed Cabbage rolls often includes ground pork, rice, and other ingredients that are wrapped in cabbage leaves that have been cooked and wilted.

Ina Garten Stuffed Cabbage Ingredients

Cabbage. It is advised that you purchase a head of green cabbage that is medium to large in size. When working with larger leaves, it is simpler to stuff and roll them without damaging them.

Ground Meat. This dish was tested with ground beef, but you could easily substitute ground turkey, pig, or chicken instead.

Rice. The stuffing consists of cooked white rice that is blended in with the other components. You have the option of preparing the rice on the stovetop or in an instant pot using the white rice setting. If you are following a low-carb diet, another option is brown rice, and you might even try cauliflower rice that has not been cooked.

Tomatoes. The foundation of the sauce is made up of tomato sauce and crushed tomatoes combined together.

Garlic. Garlic powder is an acceptable substitute for fresh cloves, although cloves should be used whenever possible.

Worcestershire Sauce. This may appear to be a non-essential component, but in reality, it is the magic element that makes everything taste so amazing!

Sugar. It is not necessary to include this, but doing so adds a touch of sweetness to the tomato sauce that works well with the natural acidity of the tomatoes. You might also use honey or any other sort of sweetener that does not provide any nutrients.

Egg. An essential component that has a role in maintaining the structural integrity of the filling ingredients. If you have an allergy to eggs, you may substitute chia or flax seeds for the egg in any recipe that calls for eggs.

Parsley. The flavor is much better when the herb is fresh, but if you only have the dried kind, you may use it instead.

The flavor is much better when the herb is fresh, but if you only have the dried kind, you may use it instead. Seasonings. Cayenne pepper provides a good kick, while paprika imparts a smokey taste with just a trace of it.

How Do You Remove The Cabbage Leaves From The Head?

If you want to remove raw cabbage leaves from the cabbage head, you will need to cut off the root end of the cabbage first and then peel the leaves off very carefully so that you do not tear them. No matter how careful you are, ripping the head of the cabbage is sometimes unavoidable; thus, I’ve discovered that the ideal technique is to boil the head of the cabbage first.

Once the root end has been removed, place the cabbage head in a saucepan filled with boiling water for about 15 minutes or until the leaves are soft and can be easily peeled off.

What Is The Best Type Of Cabbage For Stuffed Cabbage Rolls?

These rolls come out fantastic when made with ordinary green cabbage, which is affordable. Savoy cabbage is another excellent choice in this regard.

How To Make Ina Garten Stuffed Cabbage

Heat the oven to 350°F.

A big pot of water should be brought to a boil.

Remove about 1 inch of the bottom of the cabbage head.

Boil the entire head of cabbage for 4-5 minutes or until the leaves peel easily and are malleable, in a saucepan of boiling water.

Remove the boiling cabbage head from the saucepan and set it on a dish towel to drain.

Peel 12 cabbage leaves from the head after it has cooled to the touch, taking care not to tear them.

Tomato Sauce:

In a large pan over medium heat, combine the oil and chopped onion. Sauté the onion for 2-3 minutes or until softened. Continue to sauté for another minute after adding the smashed garlic.

Combine tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a mixing bowl. To blend, stir everything together.

Bring the sauce to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes.

Cabbage Rolls:

In a large mixing basin, combine all of the filling ingredients. Using a potato masher, mix the ingredients together until well incorporated.

On a chopping board, place one cabbage leaf. To remove the lowest 1-2 inches of the stiff rib, make a V-shaped incision at the base of each leaf.

Fill each leaf with roughly 3-4 teaspoons of the filling mixture.

Fold the right side of the leaf over the filling, followed by the left side.

Begin rolling the cabbage leaf up from the bottom.

Repeat with the rest of the contents and cabbage leaves.

Using nonstick frying spray, coat a large 913-inch baking dish. Spread the tomato sauce evenly across the bottom of the dish.

Place cabbage rolls in two rows of six, seam side down.

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 60-75 minutes in a preheated oven.

What To Serve With Stuffed Cabbage?

German Spaetzle. Absolutely put, spaetzle is fresh egg noodles prepared from scratch, and they are simply irresistible.

Sauerkraut. It's an opportunity that you won't want to pass up!

It’s an opportunity that you won’t want to pass up! Potato Salad. A cool potato salad would be a wonderful accompaniment to this dish if it were to be served during the warmer months.

How To Store Stuffed Cabbage?

In The Fridge. The leftover stuffed cabbage rolls can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three to five days if the container is airtight.

In The Freezer. You may keep the stuffed cabbage rolls in the freezer for up to three months if you use an airtight container that is freezer safe. Be aware, however, that after the food is defrosted, the texture will undergo a dramatic transformation.

To Make Ahead. You may start putting together the stuffed cabbage rolls up to 24 hours in advance, as well as making the sauce and filling the baking dish. Keep the mixture in the refrigerator until you are ready to cook and serve it.

You may start putting together the stuffed cabbage rolls up to 24 hours in advance, as well as making the sauce and filling the baking dish. Keep the mixture in the refrigerator until you are ready to cook and serve it. To Reheat. Put the stuffed cabbage on a dish with some more sauce, cover it with foil, and bake it in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit until it is well warm. You may also put them in the microwave for a few seconds.

Recipe Tips

Soften It. If you boil the entire head of cabbage, you will have the greatest number of leaves that are unbroken and uncracked as a result of the cooking process.

Obtain The Appropriate Size. Be careful to pick a cabbage that has a head that is between medium and large in size. Because of this, stuffing them with the filling is a lot simpler process.

Cut It Out. By cutting out the rib that runs down the base of each cabbage leaf, the head of the cabbage may be made more malleable and rolled up with greater ease.

Employ The Appropriate Equipment. First, using a potato masher, carefully combine all of the ingredients for the filling. This will ensure that all of the meat is evenly distributed throughout the filling.

Examine The Level Of Doneness. Make sure the ground beef is cooked all the way through by checking the temperature using a meat thermometer.

Make sure the ground beef is cooked all the way through by checking the temperature using a meat thermometer. Sauce. The customary vinegar that is often present in other recipes is substituted with Worcestershire sauce, which is a hidden ingredient.

Ina Garten Stuffed Cabbage Recipe Nutrition Facts

Amount Per Serving

Calories 408

Total Fat 16g

Saturated Fat 5.8g

Trans Fat 0.5g

Cholesterol 147mg

Sodium 723mg

Potassium 1050mg

Total Carbohydrate 25g

Dietary Fiber 4.6g

Sugars 11g

Protein 41g

Vitamin A 11%

Vitamin C 87%

Calcium 7.4%

Iron 25%

Nutrition Facts Source: Source

Tomato sauce: 2 tbsp. Oil olive or avocado



1 cup sweet onion finely chopped, divided



2 cloves garlic crushed



15 oz. Tomato sauce canned



15 oz. Crushed tomatoes canned



1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce



1 tbsp. Sugar optional



1 tsp. Salt to taste



½ tsp. Black pepper to taste

Filling: 1 lb. Ground beef or turkey



1 cup rice cooked, white or brown



½ cup sweet onion finely chopped, divided



1 clove garlic crushed



1 egg



1 tsp. Salt



¼ tsp. Black pepper



3 tbsp. Fresh parsley finely chopped



¼ tsp. Paprika



⅛ tsp. Cayenne pepper Instructions Heat the oven to 350°F.

A big pot of water should be brought to a boil.

Remove about 1 inch of the bottom of the cabbage head.

Boil the entire head of cabbage for 4-5 minutes or until the leaves peel easily and are malleable, in a saucepan of boiling water.

Remove the boiling cabbage head from the saucepan and set it on a dish towel to drain.

Peel 12 cabbage leaves from the head after it has cooled to the touch, taking careful not to tear them. Tomato Sauce: In a large pan over medium heat, combine the oil and chopped onion. Sauté the onion for 2-3 minutes or until softened. Continue to sauté for another minute after adding the smashed garlic.

Combine tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a mixing bowl. To blend, stir everything together.

Bring the sauce to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes. Cabbage Rolls: In a large mixing basin, combine all of the filling ingredients. Using a potato masher, mix the ingredients together until well incorporated.

On a chopping board, place one cabbage leaf. To remove the lowest 1-2 inches of the stiff rib, make a V-shaped incision at the base of each leaf.

Fill each leaf with roughly 3-4 teaspoons of the filling mixture.

Fold the right side of the leaf over the filling, followed by the left side.

Begin rolling the cabbage leaf up from the bottom.

Repeat with the rest of the contents and cabbage leaves.

Using nonstick frying spray, coat a large 913-inch baking dish. Spread the tomato sauce evenly across the bottom of the dish.

Place cabbage rolls in two rows of six, seam side down.

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 60-75 minutes in a preheated oven. Notes Soften It. If you boil the entire head of cabbage, you will have the greatest number of leaves that are unbroken and uncracked as a result of the cooking process.

Obtain The Appropriate Size. Be careful to pick a cabbage that has a head that is between medium and large in size. Because of this, stuffing them with the filling is a lot simpler process.

Cut It Out. By cutting out the rib that runs down the base of each cabbage leaf, the head of the cabbage may be made more malleable and rolled up with greater ease.

Employ The Appropriate Equipment. First, using a potato masher, carefully combine all of the ingredients for the filling. This will ensure that all of the meat is evenly distributed throughout the filling.

Examine The Level Of Doneness. Make sure the ground beef is cooked all the way through by checking the temperature using a meat thermometer.

Make sure the ground beef is cooked all the way through by checking the temperature using a meat thermometer. Sauce. The customary vinegar that is often present in other recipes is substituted with Worcestershire sauce, which is a hidden ingredient. Keywords:Ina Garten Stuffed Cabbage Recipe, Stuffed Cabbage Recipe