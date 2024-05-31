15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

I eat alotof salads during the summer. So many salads, that when fall rolls around, I feel like I can scale back — take a little salad vacation if you will. Those leafy greens can wait, I’ve got pot roast and stews to consume.

But these salads are an exception.

They’ve got jewel-toned root vegetables, warm spices, and tart apples. They’re vibrant, healthy, and best of all, they’re surprisingly comforting. They’re the perfect way to make the most of autumn’s bounty, while getting a good dose of veggies. If I didn’t eat any of these salads this season, I’d totally OD on pasta, and that wouldn’t be pretty for my waistline.

So I present to you 15 of my favorite autumn salads. From an autumnal take on the traditional cobb salad, to a crispy kale salad with brie grilled cheese croutons (yes, say it with me in your best Homer Simpson voice, brie grilled cheese croutons), these salads are sure to inspire you during these cooler months.

I may not need that salad vacation after all…

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (2)

Autumn Salad | From the Kitchen

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (3)

Roasted Acorn Squash and Apples with Quinoa, Kale, and Maple Tahini Dressing| Edible Perspective

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (4)

Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad with Bacon and Pecorino | Sugar and Grace

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (5)

Fall Detox Salad | Oh She Glows

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (6)

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Garlic Dressing and Toasted Pepitas | Brooklyn Supper

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (7)

Honeycrisp Apple Salad with Candied Walnuts and Cider Vinaigrette | The Cozy Apron

Kale Salad with Warm Cranberry Almond Vinaigrette | Gimme Some Oven

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (9)

Harvest Cobb Salad | A Spicy Perspective

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (10)

Fall Kale Super Salad | Seasons & Suppers

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (11)

Autumn Couscous Salad | Foodie Crush

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (12)

Crispy Kale Roasted Autumn Salad with Brie Grilled Cheese Croutons| Half Baked Harvest

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (13)

Autumn Arugula Salad with Caramelized Squash, Spiced Pecans, and Pomegranate Ginger Vinaigrette | How Sweet Eats

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (14)

A Warm Salad of Roasted Turmeric-Chili Chickpeas + Pear | Dolly and Oatmeal

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad (Panera Bread Copycat) | Gimme Some Oven

15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (16)

Autumn Cobb Salad with Smoky Pumpkin Dressing | Heather Christo

  • 15 Slow Cooker Dinner Recipes
  • 15 Easy Gluten-Free Dinner Recipes
  • 15 Casserole Recipes

  1. Tieghan September 28, 2014 @ 8:06 am Reply

    Autumn salads are always so delicious. They are cozy and filling, but still healthy! Thanks for including me today! :)

  2. Tiffany @Broward Saves September 28, 2014 @ 9:34 am Reply

    I am drooling! Kale makes the best greens for a salad.. it has a so much flavor. I just bookmarked a few of those.

  3. jenna @ just j.faye September 28, 2014 @ 11:34 am Reply

    I love this roundup! All of these look amazing. Also, perfect timing – I was just looking through my salad pinterest board for some less summery-y salads.

  4. Millie l Add A Little September 28, 2014 @ 12:42 pm Reply

    Love the look of these salads – healthy and comforting!

  5. Laura (Tutti Dolci) September 28, 2014 @ 2:53 pm Reply

    Love fall salads, these are gorgeous!

  6. DessertForTwo September 28, 2014 @ 3:03 pm Reply

    Geez, I need a good salad! I’m so bad at eating them in the fall. Summer is easy, but during Fall, I start already reaching for warm, comfort foods. Thanks for the reminder :)

  7. Julie @ A Warrior and A Nurse September 28, 2014 @ 8:56 pm Reply

    These are such refreshing (and healthy) options, especially given the tendencies of many people this time of year. Not to sound judgmental at all….but I definitely can find it challenging to ward off all the roasts and just about every genius concoction including pumpkins or apples. Veggies can sometimes take a backseat, but this is a delicate reminder that the fall/winter months don’t have to mean indulging in foods that directly impact the waistline. The only problem? Trying to figure out which salad to start with…these all look great!

  8. Natalie | Paper & Birch September 28, 2014 @ 10:20 pm Reply

    Love this post! We eat a TON of salads too and I’m always looking for new recipes. Thank you for sharing all of these :)

  9. Karishma September 28, 2014 @ 10:56 pm Reply

    Yum! I love how creative these are. Definitely bookmarking :)

  10. ~ Carmen ~ September 29, 2014 @ 12:40 am Reply

    I’m drooling over the kale salad with warm cranberries. Such a great touch. Salads in autumn are so fun to create. :]

  11. Olivia - Primavera Kitchen September 29, 2014 @ 7:36 am Reply

    Great collection! Love how healthy these are! Thanks for sharing ;-)

  12. Divya September 29, 2014 @ 8:30 am Reply

    Definitely going to try the Roasted Veg Salad

  13. Ashley September 30, 2014 @ 10:04 pm Reply

    Thanks so much for including me on this stellar list!

  14. Hassna October 1, 2014 @ 2:31 pm Reply

    I’m definetly gonna try many of these recipies, they look so yummy
    It’s nice to see something different :) !

  15. stephanie December 6, 2016 @ 8:35 am Reply

    I do not like fruit in my salads, so many of these are not really for me.

    However, some of these recipes sounded good, so maybe i will leave the fruit out of it :)
    x

