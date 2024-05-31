15 Amazing Autumn Salad Recipes | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

27 Comments »

I eat alotof salads during the summer. So many salads, that when fall rolls around, I feel like I can scale back — take a little salad vacation if you will. Those leafy greens can wait, I’ve got pot roast and stews to consume.

But these salads are an exception.

They’ve got jewel-toned root vegetables, warm spices, and tart apples. They’re vibrant, healthy, and best of all, they’re surprisingly comforting. They’re the perfect way to make the most of autumn’s bounty, while getting a good dose of veggies. If I didn’t eat any of these salads this season, I’d totally OD on pasta, and that wouldn’t be pretty for my waistline.

So I present to you 15 of my favorite autumn salads. From an autumnal take on the traditional cobb salad, to a crispy kale salad with brie grilled cheese croutons (yes, say it with me in your best Homer Simpson voice, brie grilled cheese croutons), these salads are sure to inspire you during these cooler months.

I may not need that salad vacation after all…

Autumn Salad | From the Kitchen

Roasted Acorn Squash and Apples with Quinoa, Kale, and Maple Tahini Dressing| Edible Perspective

Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad with Bacon and Pecorino | Sugar and Grace

Fall Detox Salad | Oh She Glows

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Garlic Dressing and Toasted Pepitas | Brooklyn Supper

Honeycrisp Apple Salad with Candied Walnuts and Cider Vinaigrette | The Cozy Apron

Kale Salad with Warm Cranberry Almond Vinaigrette | Gimme Some Oven

Harvest Cobb Salad | A Spicy Perspective

Fall Kale Super Salad | Seasons & Suppers

Autumn Couscous Salad | Foodie Crush

Crispy Kale Roasted Autumn Salad with Brie Grilled Cheese Croutons| Half Baked Harvest

Autumn Arugula Salad with Caramelized Squash, Spiced Pecans, and Pomegranate Ginger Vinaigrette | How Sweet Eats

A Warm Salad of Roasted Turmeric-Chili Chickpeas + Pear | Dolly and Oatmeal

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad (Panera Bread Copycat) | Gimme Some Oven

Autumn Cobb Salad with Smoky Pumpkin Dressing | Heather Christo

