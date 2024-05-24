15 Drool-Worthy Stuffed Pepper Recipes (2024)

Share on Pinterest It’s time to get stuffed. No, we’re not referring to gorging yourself — we’re talking about bell peppers. They’re super nutritious, packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins C, B-6, and A. Stuffed peppers are as versatile as they are healthy. You can really fill them with anything. Keep ’em veggie or stuff them with rice and ground turkey. And cheese — warm, melty, oozing cheese — is always welcome… unless you’re vegan. But no worries! We’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered recipes that show how versatile the pepper is, whether you’re cooking Mexican, Greek, or Mediterranean or hankering for Buffalo chicken. Do you know why bell peppers can be green, red, orange, or yellow? Basically, it’s a matter of ripeness. Green is sharper in flavor (and less expensive). Yellow, orange, and red are riper and have more vitamin C. It’s easy to cook up a batch of stuffed peppers. They even taste better the next day. Say goodbye to sad desk lunches and hello to these awesome stuffed pepper recipes.

Vegan stuffed peppers 4. Vegan stuffed bell peppers Brown rice (got leftovers?) and lentils are the base of these vegan peppers. Place them in a casserole dish and bake them in a rich marinara sauce. Vegan cheese is the final topping. 5. Turkish fusion vegan stuffed peppers Wild rice, kidney beans, mushrooms, corn — this recipe is loaded with veggies. Smoked paprika and herbes de Provence add interesting flavors in this dish based on the blogger’s memories of living in Turkey. 6. Italian vegan stuffed peppers Just like Mama used to make, but without the meat and dairy. The zesty tomato sauce is flavored with garlic, basil, and oregano. But the secret ingredient is fennel seeds.

Stuffed peppers with rice and quinoa See Also Roasted Broccoli Stuffed Shells Recipe 7. Mexican stuffed peppers We could eat tacos every night of the week. Seriously. But we gotta change it up. That’s where this recipe comes in. Bell peppers are edible bowls stuffed with a filling of rice and ground turkey or beef in chili-and-cumin-spiced tomato sauce. Oh, and these containers of goodness are topped with cheddar and baked until it’s all warm and melty. If you’re looking to cut the carbs, try cauliflower rice. 8. Greek-style stuffed peppers Artichoke, tomato, lemon, dill, and quinoa create a light filling. The recipe calls for topping these peppers with mozzarella, though we like to use feta for more of a Greek theme. This blogger pairs the dish with tzatziki, and we do too. 9. Stuffed peppers with quinoa, courgette, and feta Never heard of courgette? Don’t worry — you won’t have to search the supermarket. It’s another name for zucchini. Quinoa makes a light-textured yet protein-rich base for these Mediterranean-inspired stuffed peppers. Feta adds more protein, richness, and appealing saltiness. What puts this dish over the top? Fresh mint brightens the flavors.

Stuffed peppers with turkey and chicken 10. Spicy Southwest Whole30 stuffed peppers Crushed pine nuts act as the creamy topping in this Whole30 recipe. Though the recipe calls for ground turkey and spinach, any combination of protein and leafy greens will do. (We personally love sausage and kale.) Feel free to be adventurous with the veggies as well, adding chopped broccolini, onion, or even eggplant. 11. Spiralized zucchini, quinoa, and turkey sausage stuffed peppers How fun is this? A zoodle-filled pepper. Cooked with turkey sausage, quinoa, and tomato sauce, the thin spirals add a delicate crunch. Skip the cheese garnish to make the recipe dairy-free. 12. Cheesy Buffalo chicken and veggie stuffed peppers Transform leftover chicken into a crowd-pleasing healthier alternative to Buffalo wings. Layer chopped chicken into the peppers; spice it up with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, and hot sauce; and bake. Before serving, sprinkle with green onions and drizzle with blue cheese dressing. That’s the icing on the cake.