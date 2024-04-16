15 Quick and Easy Weight Loss Dinner Recipes (2024)

Rock a healthy menu no matter how busy you are.

You like hassle? Didn’t think so. We don’t either. If you’re anything like us, onbusy nights, the last thing you want to do is spend tons of valuable time in the kitchen. That’s why we love these 15 quick and easy weight loss dinner recipes–and you’ll want to try them, too.

You’re busy, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice pounds and inches. These quick recipes for weight loss focus on meals with few ingredients and no-hassle prep, making it easy to give your body the nutrition it deserves.

Our recipes incorporate clean eating ingredients. What is clean eating? It’s choosing to eat foods that aren’t heavily processed, so you avoid excess added fat, sodium, and sugar. For example, clean eating is choosing a fresh apple instead of a flavored applesauce loaded with refined sugar.

Because the ingredients are non- or minimally processed your body benefits from the nutrients it needs to shed weight and keep it off. Think lean protein to build calorie-burning muscle and fiber to keep the digestive system moving.

1.Crock Pot 3-Ingredient Balsamic Chicken

With fewer than 300 calories per serving, weight loss dinner recipes like this meal are a super-delicious, low-hassle way to shed pounds. This sandwich is a crowd pleaser that the whole family will love, and it’s perfect for a party or tailgate!

2.Philly Cheese & Chicken Sandwich

Sink your teeth into the Philly flavor you crave—without a shred of guilt. This gooey, cheesy sandwich is packed with protein and clean, wholesome ingredients.

3.Honey-Dijon Glazed Salmon with a Hint of Lemon

Show your ticker some heart-healthy lovin’ with this simple and delish entrée, which is packed with Omega-3s. This simple and tasty recipe is a breeze to whip up. .

4. Paprika Chicken Skillet

This one- skillet dish makes preparing dinner a cinch. It’s vibrant, healthy, and super flavorful!

5.Southwestern Black Bean Casserole

Easy recipes, like this healthy casserole, are a smart solution to dinner on a busy weeknight. You can even prepare it in advance and pop it in the oven before dinner time. Plus, leftovers reheat like a dream!

6.Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Red Pepper Sauce

Don’t let the fancy recipe name fool you—this is a surprisingly simple recipe that offers plenty of taste and nutritional goodness. It’s full of protein and vitamins and will satisfy even your strongest pasta cravings—what’s not to love!

7.Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Chicken

Healthy crockpot recipes, like this dish, are big on taste and low on fussiness—and this one offers fewer than 250 calories per serving.

8.Slow Cooker Cheesy Spinach Lasagna

Quick weight loss dinner recipes, such as this family-friendly meal, are packed with nutrients and all the comfort food tastes you love. This colorful lasagna is so simple, and is perfect year-round.

9.Quick Fish with Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Sage

Get your fish fix with weight loss dinner recipes, like this simple dish. Flaky fish meets flavorful tomatoes and sage in this heart-healthy recipe.

10.Chicken, Spinach, and Corn Sauté

Make dinner a snap with this no-hassle sauté, which has fewer than 305 calories per serving and all of the late-summer flavors you crave.

11.Slow Cooker Mexican Shredded Beef

Indulge your carnivore side with easy weight loss dinner recipes like this tasty dish. It’s a restaurant-quality meal that will serve as a welcome addition to your regular dinner lineup.

12.Smoked Salmon, Feta, and Avocado Salad

Dig into a heart-healthy salad, which has fewer than 245 calories per serving, making it a fantastic light dinner. It’s bright and refreshing, and the smoked salmon adds a satisfying salt and umami bite.

13.Mediterranean Creamy Fettuccine with Broiled Tomatoes

This is a restaurant-worthy dish that’s easy to make, whether you’re preparing it for the family or for date night. It combines all of the delicious flavors and nutrients of the Mediterranean into one quick pasta dinner!

14. One-Pot Curried Coco nut Chicken

Enjoy the takeout taste you love—in a lighter package—with a fuss-free curry. The best part about this dish (apart from its incredible flavor) is the fact that it’s made in just one pot!

15.Blackened Skirt Steak BLT Salad

Whether you have a family carnivore reluctant to try a healthy recipe or you’re just a red meat kind of girl, this dish delivers! It’s bright and refreshing yet savory, with salty bits of bacon and a tangy dressing that’s to die for.

Weight loss dinner recipes don’t have to be complicated, and they certainly don’t have to be boring. Each of the recipes on this list is flavorful, nutritious, and a synch to throw together, even on your busiest weeknight. Add a few of them to your regular rotation—we’re sure you’ll be amazed at how simple and tasty it can be to lose weight and eat healthier.

Enjoyed this post? Discover more:

Top 50 Weight Loss Dinner Recipes

12 Great Quinoa Recipes for Weight Loss

Slow Cooker Coconut-Curry Sweet Potatoes

Protein Curried Coconut Chicken

If you love our recipes, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Pinterest. You can also subscribe to our eNewsletter to get more healthy meal options delivered straight to your inbox!

What are your favorite quick and easy weight loss dinner recipes? We’d love to hear what you think of this post, or what you’d like to see on our site! Leave us a comment in the comments section below.

Editor’s Note: This post was originally publishedApr 14, 2015