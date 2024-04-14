Motion X600 | Enceinte sans fil haute qualité sonore (2024)

Where can I download the soundcore app?

Download the soundcore app from Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by scanning the QR code below, then you can experience the full range of Motion X600's features, including:

1. Customizable EQ

Customize the Pro EQ to get the sound you want for any style of music. You can also share your customized EQ with friends.

2. LDAC Mode

Use the app to switch to LDAC mode (only available on Android 8.0 and above).

