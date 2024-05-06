15 Recipes to Lower Your Cholesterol (2024)

These 15 plant-based recipes for every meal of the day will help lower your cholesterol and help you eat a little healthier every day.

With heart disease being such a prominent problem in the United States, staying on top of your cholesterol is more important than ever. Luckily, eating to keep your cholesterol down can be both easy and delicious! The formula of utilizing plant-based recipes, lean protein, whole grains, and healthy fats into recipes to lower your cholesterol has been proven to work, in turn leading to a healthier you!

So I’m sure you’re thinking, “This all sounds great, but I have no idea where to start.” Fear not, dear reader—Skinny Ms. is here to help! Filled with heart-healthy vegetables, these 15 recipes to lower your cholesterol cover your meals for the day and everything in between.

Breakfast

These yummy breakfasts are not only delicious but an excellent way to fuel up for the day in a heart healthy way.

1. Hummus Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast doesn’t just have to be sweet. This savory breakfast bowl is filled with veggies, protein, and healthy fats— a superpower combo that will keep you full and energized for hours!

Try it here: Hummus Breakfast Bowl

2. Baked Vegetable Omelet

This is the perfect breakfast for when you’re in a rush. Combine everything and then throw it in the oven! The low-fat dairy in this recipe is essential for lowering cholesterol, but is still filled with plenty of protein.

Try it here: Baked Vegetable Omelet

3. Spinach and White Bean Breakfast Quesadilla

Who said quesadillas can’t be for breakfast? Combining protein-packed white beans with veggies and cheese, this portable meal is a healthy way to start your day!

Try it here: Spinach and White Bean Breakfast Quesadilla

Lunch

The lunches below are all wonderful options for energy to power through the second half of your day.

4. Curried Sweet Potato and Spinach Salad

Salads don’t always have to be boring. Add some heat to your midday meal with curry-flavored sweet potatoes! Add them to a simple spinach salad, and you have a simple and delicious lunch!

Try it here: Curried Sweet Potato and Spinach Salad

5. Sesame Kale Salad with Ginger Soy Dressing

These punchy Asian-inspired flavors will have you well on your way to lowering your cholesterol. The healthy fats in the sesame and salad dressing will keep you feeling full and energized, and the texture of the kale makes this a super fresh lunch!

Try it here: Sesame Kale Salad with Ginger Soy Dressing

6. Fresh and Hearty Salad

Looking for a way to use up some leftover fruits and veggies? This salad is the perfect solution! We recommend using peppers, mandarin oranges, and tomatoes, but feel free to experiment and add your own twist to this healthy meal.

Try it here: Fresh and Hearty Salad

Dinner

In addition to supporting healthy cholesterol levels, these dinners are bursting with flavor and texture the whole family will love!

7. Broccoli and Mushroom Stir-Fry

After a long day, nothing is easier than throwing everything together into a stir-fry. Broccoli and mushrooms are two super foods with tons of vitamins and nutrients, and cashews add another dose of health fats to the mix.

Try it here: Broccoli and Mushroom Stir-Fry

8. Roasted Vegetable and Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Buddha bowls combine everything healthy into the ultimate comfort food meal. Jam-packed with veggies, whole grains, and protein, this bowl is working around the clock to keep that cholesterol in check.

Try it here: Roasted Vegetable and Quinoa Buddha Bowl

9. Bok Choy Egg Drop Soup

Craving takeout, but trying to stay healthy? Make your own egg drop soup! This version has the additional health benefits of bok choy, so this is a great, guilt-free alternative to the traditional recipe!

Try it here: Bok Choy Egg Drop Soup

Sides

If you want to make your lunch and dinner heartier, these side options are all great and tasty choices!

10. Spicy Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Cabbage has some amazing health benefits, so add more of it into your diet! Roasting these cabbage wedges in the oven helps to caramelize them, and the spices blend together to create an irresistible side dish.

Try it here: Spicy Roasted Cabbage Wedges

11. Clean Eating Oven Roasted Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a great side on their own, and this recipe will help lower your cholesterol in no time. A list of simple ingredients lets you know that you’re eating clean and healthy, no questions asked.

Try it here: Clean Eating Oven Roasted Mushrooms

12. Honey Ginger French Carrots

Honey is a great alternative to most sweeteners in dishes, so try out this recipe for honey ginger carrots! The balsamic vinegar adds a nice tang to the dish, so you’ll be going back for seconds in no time.

Try it here: Honey Ginger French Carrots

Snacks

If hunger strikes in between meals, any of these snacks would be a super healthy choice!

13. Hummus and Vegetable Collard Green Wrap

The protein powerhouse of hummus is a great binder in lieu of a heavier condiment like mayonnaise. Combined with leafy greens, this is a perfect midday snack to keep you going throughout the day.

Try it here: Hummus and Vegetable Collard Green Wrap

14. Honey Roasted Chickpeas

What can’t a chickpea do? Roast them in the oven for a great alternative to those salty snacks in the vending machine. Chickpeas get crunchy when roasted in the oven, and you still have that sweet honey flavor to curb those junk food cravings.

Try it here: Honey Roasted Chickpeas

15. Green Goddess Dip

Healthy dips are a great way to help lower your cholesterol—they’re quick, easy, and portable! Our green goddess dip goes great with everything from pita to veggies. Sometimes it’s just plain fun to have a dippable snack!

Try it here: Green Goddess Dip

Now that you’re armed with full days of meals, lowering your cholesterol is less intimidating! Following these great plant-based recipes will help you feel the best and healthiest you’ve ever been. Your body will thank you!

