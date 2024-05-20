Chocolate Pavlova Recipe - Tasting Table (2024)

Have you been searching for decadent dessert ideas? You may find this hidden in an international cookbook, but we are convinced you'll love our chocolate pavlova rendition. Jennine Bryant, food photog and recipe developer prepared this delicacy, and it is just as decadent as it sounds. With the combination of whipped egg whites, rich cocoa, and whipped cream, this is the most sensational way to say "I Love You" or "Congrats".

So, where did pavlova come from? There isn't a definitive answer, but Bryant has some ideas: "The origin of the pavlova is somewhat hotly debated, there doesn't seem to be a clear origin story. A lot of different old recipes refer to "foam like" cakes or call themselves pavlovas, but aren't what we know today as a meringue based cake. Various countries lay claim to "meringues and cream" as a concept, with Australia and New Zealand coming up a lot," Bryant explains. "I think my favourite origin story is that it was created for the famous ballet dancer, Anna Pavlova," she adds. Regardless of where pavlova came from, it is one delicious dessert, and this chocolate variation takes things to a whole new level.