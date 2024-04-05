16 Recipes That Will Put Your Stand Mixer to Good Use (2024)

Home Recipes Meal Types Desserts
Caroline StankoUpdated: Jan. 14, 2022
Put that powerful appliance on your countertop to work with these delicious stand-mixer recipes.
Divinity Candy
Every Christmas my grandmother and I made divinity candy, just the two of us. I still make it every year. —Anne Clayborne, Walland, Tennessee
Confetti Cake with Brown Sugar Buttercream
This simple and tender cake has been celebrated in my family for years. Dressed up with tinted frosting and confetti, it becomes pure party fun. — Karen Berner, New Canaan, Connecticut
Hazelnut Macarons
You don’t have to be an expert in French cooking to whip up these sandwich cookies. The crisp, chewy macarons require attention to detail, but they’re not hard to make—and they’re simply a delight, both for personal snacking and giving as gifts! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Orange-Pistachio Divinity
Old-fashioned divinity candy is even yummier with a hint of refreshing orange zest and bits of crunchy pistachios. Store-bought versions just can’t compare! —Lorri Reinhardt, Big Bend, Wisconsin
Unicorn Cake
This magical unicorn cake tastes as good as it looks. Baking in smaller pans creates impressive height, and a few simple decorating tricks turn it into a showstopping dessert. —Lauren Knoelke, Des Moines, Iowa
Hot Chocolate Tiramisu
Instead of using coffee and rum, I let cinnamon shine in this tiramisu. It's best if eaten within two days—if it even lasts that long! —Cathy Geniti, Saratoga Springs, New York
Mini Chocolate Chip Sandwich Cookies
I love baking cookies to give as gifts to my family and friends. I created this recipe for my annual holiday cookie platter and it received rave reviews from both children and adults. If the buttercream doesn't come together after all of the butter has been incorporated, add some shortening one tablespoon at a time until the mixture starts to transform. —Julie Thomas, Saukville, Wisconsin
Six-Layer Coconut Cake with Lemon Filling
I found this recipe when going through my grandmother's old files. It was originally made with an orange filling, but using lemon pudding in the filling makes it easier to prepare. It is simply the best. —Angela Leinenbach, Mechanicsvlle, Virginia
Ice Cream Kolachkes
These sweet pastries have Polish and Czech roots and can also be spelled "kolaches." They are usually filled with poppy seeds, nuts, jam or a mashed fruit mixture. The ice cream is a unique twist on traditional kolachkes, and it's simplest to use a square cookie cutter to cut the dough. —Diane Turner, Brunswick, Ohio
French Macarons
Even decorated simply—a sprinkle of sugar, a drizzle of icing—these stylish beauties are part of our creative Christmas cookies collection. They will be the showstoppers on any cookie tray. —Josh Rink, Photo Stylist Taste of Home
Banana Flip Cake
Here's a recipe that will bring back memories of your childhood. Banana flip snack cakes taste just like the banana flips we used to eat when we were kids. —Berta Hagen, Int'l Falls, Minnesota
Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread
In my quest to find an edible gluten free bread, this recipe emerged. It’s moist and has no cardboard texture! —Doris Kinney, Merrimack, New Hampshire
Holiday Divinity
I've been whipping up this Christmasy treat— with its jolly red and green candied cherries and scrumptious chopped nuts— since 1955. It's so light it melts in your mouth. —Helen White, Kerrville, Texas
Reindeer Cake
Whether you turn this cake into a reindeer or decorate it with your own creative vision, it’s a three-layer stunner that will command center stage at your next holiday get-together. Embrace your baking prowess! —Lauren Knoelke, Des Moines, IA
Gluten-Free Anadama Bread
Anadama bread has been a New England mainstay for generations. This version substitutes gluten-free flour for regular all-purpose but keeps the loaf’s slightly sweet flavor and hearty texture. —Doris Kinney, Merrimack, New Hampshire
Originally Published: August 21, 2018
Caroline Stanko
