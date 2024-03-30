The BEST Spritz Cookie Recipe (2024)

By: Shelly Posted: Dec 1, 2017 Updated: Feb 10, 2024 85 Comments ★★★★★5 from 25 reviews

Buttery and festive, these Spritz Cookies are ready in just 20 minutes with a handful of pantry staples. A nostalgic classic cookie that’s a must-bake for every holiday cookie tray.

What ARE Spritz Cookies?

Ingredients

Tools

How To Make Spritz Cookies

How Do I Get My Spritz Cookie Dough Not To Stick To the Cookie Press?

Spritz Cookie Variations

Proper Storage

What ARE Spritz Cookies?

You might even ask what IS a spritz cookie? The word “spritz” comes from the German word “spritzen”, meaning “to squirt” because the soft dough is squirted or pushed through a cookie press to make fancy designs. Long story short, it’s basically a pressed sugar cookie, a lot like shortbread cookies.

Ingredients

Here’s an overview of what you’ll need to make these spritz cookies. Scroll down to the recipe card below for measurements.

Room temperature butter – I use salted, but this is a personal preference

I use salted, but this is a personal preference Powdered sugar – Sweetens the cookies.

– Sweetens the cookies. Large egg

Almond extract – You can also use vanilla extract if you prefer.

– You can also use vanilla extract if you prefer. Kosher salt

All purpose flour

Milk – I use a little milk in the glaze to get that perfect consistency.

– I use a little milk in the glaze to get that perfect consistency. Sprinkles – To decorate if you want!

Tools

Cookie Press. All cookie presses are not created equal. After testing many brands, this OXO press has been my tried and true since I found it in 2017. It is fairly inexpensive, very easy to use, comes with a disk for making any design you would like: wreaths, swirls, trees, flowers etc. Plus it comes with a container to keep them in. It’s sturdy and comfortable in your hand!

All cookie presses are not created equal. After testing many brands, this OXO press has been my tried and true since I found it in 2017. It is fairly inexpensive, very easy to use, comes with a disk for making any design you would like: wreaths, swirls, trees, flowers etc. Plus it comes with a container to keep them in. It’s sturdy and comfortable in your hand! Parchment paper. I really like to use parchment with the majority of my cookie baking, and this spritz cookie recipe is no different.

I really like to use parchment with the majority of my cookie baking, and this spritz cookie recipe is no different. Cookie sheet. A high quality baking sheet is nice to own in general, but I have this THIS COOKIE SHEET is really nice for these cookies that you don’t want to brown too fast.

How To Make Spritz Cookies

Here’s a quick overview of how to make this spritz cookie recipe. See the recipe card below for detailed instructions.

Make the dough. Mix the butter and powdered sugar with a paddle attachment on medium speed. Mix in the egg, extract, and salt. Turn the speed to low and mix in the flour.

Mix the butter and powdered sugar with a paddle attachment on medium speed. Mix in the egg, extract, and salt. Turn the speed to low and mix in the flour. Press the cookies. Transfer about a cup of dough at a time to the cookie press. Press cookies onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Transfer about a cup of dough at a time to the cookie press. Press cookies onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake. Bake for 6-7 minutes, until lightly golden on the edges. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Bake for 6-7 minutes, until lightly golden on the edges. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Make the icing. Whisk together the powdered sugar and milk. Dip the cops of the cookies into the glaze and top with sprinkles if desired. Allow to set completely before storing.

How Do I Get My Spritz Cookie Dough Not To Stick To the Cookie Press?

This is the most frequently asked question I get about spritz cookies. And to give you an honest answer…I kind of don’t.

This spritz cookie dough isn’t sticky and it does come out in beautiful shapes but it doesn’t come off the press every single time.

I have made peace with this. As I have tweaked the dough recipe, I have found that the drier you make the dough, the more crumbly the cookie. And with a crumbly cookie, you don’t always get a perfectly shaped cookie. It’s a fine line folks!

If the cookie dough sticks to the press when you lift it off the baking sheet, just gently remove it and place it back on the baking sheet. No stress!

Spritz Cookie Variations

There are so many ways to customize your spritz cookies. Here are a few ideas.

Add some color. Feel free to add a few drops of food coloring to your spritz cookie dough. I like to do this around the holidays with red and green.

Feel free to add a few drops of food coloring to your spritz cookie dough. I like to do this around the holidays with red and green. Add spices . Try adding a little cinnamon or pumpkin spice to your dough to make these unique!

. Try adding a little cinnamon or pumpkin spice to your dough to make these unique! Switch up the extract. I add almond extract, but like I said you can add vanilla, or how about coconut extract, rum extract, or even lemon extract or add flavor to the cookie or the icing.

I add almond extract, but like I said you can add vanilla, or how about coconut extract, rum extract, or even lemon extract or add flavor to the cookie or the icing. Add a chocolate twist. Trymelted chocolateor white chocolate and dip the bottoms or sides of the cookies. You could even drizzle the chocolate on top for a pretty presentation.

Proper Storage

Room temperature. Once the glaze has hardened, you can stack your spritz cookies in an airtight container. Store for up to 5 days at room temperature.

Once the glaze has hardened, you can stack your spritz cookies in an airtight container. Store for up to 5 days at room temperature. Freeze. You can also freeze these spritz cookies for up to a month. Just bake, let cool, and transfer to an airtight container. Thaw at room temperature and enjoy!

Print

Perfect Spritz Cookies 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.6 from 25 reviews Author: Shelly

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 6 minutes

Total Time: 16 minutes

Yield: 72 cookies 1 x

Category: Cookies

Method: Oven

Cuisine: Dessert Rate Print Description Buttery and festive, these Spritz Cookies are ready in just 20 minutes with a handful of pantry staples. A nostalgic classic cookie that’s a must-bake for every holiday cookie tray. Ingredients Scale 1 cup butter, room temperature

butter, room temperature 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

powdered sugar 1 egg

egg 1 teaspoon almond extract (or vanilla if you prefer)

almond extract (or vanilla if you prefer) 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

kosher salt 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour Icing 1 cup powdered sugar

powdered sugar 1 tablespoon milk

milk 1/4 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract, if desired

almond or vanilla extract, if desired sprinkles to decorate Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cookies: Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paperand set aside. In the bowl of yourstand mixerfitted with thepaddle attachment, mix the butter and powdered sugar on medium speed for 1 minute, until combined. Add in the egg, almond extract, and salt and mix for an additional minute, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just incorporated. Place about 1 cup of dough (depending on the size of your press) into the cookie press. Press cookies onto the baking sheet using the press. Arrange the cookies about 1 inch apart and bake for 6-7 minutes or until lightly golden at the edges. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool. Icing: Whisk together the powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Dip the tops of each cookie into the glaze. Sprinkle if desired. Allow the cookies to set completely before storing. Notes Store airtight at room temperature for up to 5 days for best freshness.

You can freeze these cookies in a large, zip-top bag for up to a month. I don’t recommend freezing them if you have used glaze, as they become sticky as the glaze thaws. Glaze them when they’re at room temperature and allow to set.

I like to use 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract and a 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. The combination is subtle and my personal favorite!

