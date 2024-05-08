16 Yummy Vegan Potato Recipes | Nutrition in the Kitch (2024)

These yummy vegan potato recipes are filling and delicious and loaded down with flavor and taste. From soups to savory dishes, there are plenty of vegan potato options on this list. You’ll love the sweet potato options, too!

Potatoes are one of those foods that I could literally eat every single week. In fact, we do have potatoes in some shape or form almost every week as a family!

The variety of potatoes alone make for an amazing recipe time and time again. I love mashed, baked, fried…you name it. I also love a red potato just about as much as I love the flavor of sweet potatoes, too.

If you’re looking for some of the best vegan potato recipes, I’ve got you covered. I’ve gathered up some of my favorite potato dishes that are perfect for a vegan diet from the blogosphere, and trust me, if you weren’t a potato fan before, you will be after you eat your way through this list!

The Vegan Potato Recipes

Healthy Homemade Oven-Baked French Fries by NITK

The herbs and seasonings on these oven-baked fries are what sets them apart from others. Perfectly balanced with flavor without any of the grease!

Mexican Stuffed Sweet Potatoes by Two Spoons

These stuffed potatoes are filled with black beans, corn, tomatoes and topped with any and all of your favorite toppings. Comfort food that is crazy good!

Spicy Potato Kale Bowls by This Savory Vegan

The roasted potatoes paired up with the delicious tahini dressing create a flavor, unlike anything you’ve ever tried.

Homemade Vegan Gnocchi by NITK

You’ll love making this gluten-free and dairy-free vegan gnocchi recipe. It has just 4 simple ingredients that create an amazing meal full of flavor!

Baked Vegan Hash Browns by Lazy Cat Kitchen

Crispy and the perfect portion size for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You’ll love the crispy outer edges of these easy homemade hash browns.

Veggie-Loaded Vegan Potato Salad by NITK

This delicious potato recipe is fast and simple and hascabbage, spinach, peppers, onion, and parsley mixed with a creamy tahini dressing.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries by FeedGoodFoodie

These sweet potato fries have their own hint of sweetness and are fast and easy to cook in the air fryer. Each fry is loaded with flavor without any of the mess.

Chickpea & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash by Simple Veganista

This comfort recipe is perfect for breakfast or lunch. With just 40 minutes needed to make it, you’ll have no time prepping and enjoy every single bite.

Vegan Sweet Potato Pancakes by Earth of Maria

These sweet pancakes are oil-free and gluten-free and would pair perfectly with a topping of maple syrup or even peanut butter.

Vegan Potato Latkes by Short Girl Tall Order

You’re going to love how fast and simple this latke recipe is. Perfect for any time of the door which a rich flavor and a crispy outer crust.

Vegan Mashed Potatoes by Running On Real Food

This easy mashed potato recipe takes just a handful of ingredients and is oil-free as well. Even without using butter or cream, these potatoes are so flavorful and delicious.

Vegan Sweet Potato Soup by Fool Proof Living

The combination of ginger, carrot, and spices creates a creamy and tummy-warming soup that will have you loving every sip.

Vegan Potato Soup by Food By Maria

The fun twist on this potato recipe? It’s made using a leftover baked potato!

Sweet Potato Herb Savory Muffins by Feasting on Fruit

The combination of coconut animos, parsley, thyme, and freshly squeezed lemon juice creates the perfect savory muffin recipe.

Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus by Choosing Chia

This homemade hummus recipe pairs perfectly with chips or pita bread and also has a nice sweetness from the sweet potatoes.

Crispy Roasted Potatoes by Dolly and Oatmeal

A bowl of these crispy potatoes will have you loving the summer life. Refreshing and crispy and so very simple.

These vegan potato recipes all have their own unique flavors and tastes, and are unique and wonderful in their very own ways! Whether it’s traditional fries, a bowl, muffins, or soup, there are so many healthy and delicious ways to enjoy potatoes.

Which of these vegan potato recipes are you going to try first? Tell me about it in the comments and be sure to pin the photo below to save this roundup for later!

