17 Best Winter Soup Recipes - Ak Pal Kitchen (2024)

As winter is approaching it’s time to start enjoying some hearty winter soup recipes. For the most part, they are simple to make and most of the cooking can be done without too much of your attention. As most soups use a variety of vegetables in the base and often meat, they are usually nutrient-dense and filling.

When the weather turns bitterly cold then there is nothing much better than tucking into a hearty bowl of warming winter soup accompanied by a decent chunk of crusty bread. Even the act of making a soup is comforting and warming in and of itself.

In Winter, according to the doctors, winter is the best time to refine and tune your body by eating some herb soups and meals and it serves two purposes either nourishing and repairing the injured parts inside the body. In Winter season is where the body really rest.

Low-Calorie soupKeto Soup RecipesChicken Soup RecipeKeto-Friendly Low Carb Soups

Products are recommend

“ Affiliate links provided for your convenience, please read my disclosure for more information.”

Table of Contents 17. Vegan Vegetable Soup

16. Tomato Lentil Soup

15. Easy Chicken Taco Soup

14. Chicken and Dumpling Soup

13. Creamy Chicken And Mushroom Soup

12. Roasted Broccoli Soup with Melted Cheddar Croutons

11. Tortellini Soup (Sow Cooker)

10. Sweet Potato and Coconut Curry Soup

09. Vegan Nabe – Healthy Japanese Miso Hot Pot



07. Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

06. Lasagna Soup

05. Chicken And Rice Soup

04. Mexican Street Corn Soup

03. Carrot Lentil Ginger Soup

02. Zuppa Toscana

01. Sicilian Chicken Soup

17. Vegan Vegetable Soup

This hearty vegan vegetable soup recipe is super easy to prepare and is perfect for making ahead. It’s loaded with fresh veggies and pantry staples for a comforting soup that’s simply delicious!

GET RECIPE HERE

16. Tomato Lentil Soup

This tomato lentil soup is full of vegetables and herbs for a simple, flavorful, and warming winter soup. Makes great leftovers!

GET RECIPE HERE

15. Easy Chicken Taco Soup

This chicken taco soup recipe has a flavorful Rotel tomato cream cheese broth, black beans, corn, and plenty of tender chicken. It’s fast and easy to make!

GET RECIPE HERE

14. Chicken and Dumpling Soup

Traditional Chicken Soup is made even better by the fluffiest buttermilk dumplings flavored with herbs and garlic. This recipe for an old-fashioned chicken and dumpling soup is a must-have for bitterly cold days and cozy dinners at home.

GET RECIPE HERE

13. Creamy Chicken And Mushroom Soup

So cozy, so comforting, and just so creamy. Best of all, this is made in 30 min from start to finish – so quick and easy!

GET RECIPE HERE

12. Roasted Broccoli Soup with Melted Cheddar Croutons

A creamy, healthy bowl of roasted broccoli soup topped with melted cheddar croutons. This is the simplest recipe that you can make all winter long. The soup is flavored with onion, leeks, garlic, and za’atar (a very flavorful herby spice blend), plus all that delicious roasted broccoli. And of course the best part…the toasted, cheesy whole grain bread for dipping. It’s the best lunch or side dish for these cold January days!

GET RECIPE HERE

11. Tortellini Soup (Sow Cooker)

slow cooker creamy tortellini soup is pure comfort food, loaded with vegetables, Italian sausage, and cheese tortellini! no flour and no heavy cream!

GET RECIPE HERE

10. Sweet Potato and Coconut Curry Soup

One-pot sweet potato and coconut curry soup that’s perfect for the onset of cold autumn weather!

GET RECIPE HERE

09. Vegan Nabe – Healthy Japanese Miso Hot Pot

This vegan nabe or miso hot pot is a meatless take on a satisfying Japanese winter soup. It’s chock-full of flavor and makes a perfect soup base for vegan chanko nabe.

GET RECIPE HERE

08. Moroccan Spiced Lentil & Chickpea Soup

This dish takes simple ingredients and turns them into the perfect combination of different flavors and textures.

GET RECIPE HERE

07. Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

This lightened-up creamy chicken noodle soup has only 200 calories per serving. The potato adds heartiness to the soup and, as it cooks, makes the soup even creamier. Don’t leave it out!

GET RECIPE HERE

06. Lasagna Soup

Lasagna Soup is made with ground beef, sausage, spinach, and three types of cheese! The perfect easy dinner for those cold winter nights!

GET RECIPE HERE

05. Chicken And Rice Soup

A quick and easy soup that’s perfect for winter days! Chicken and Rice Soup is similar to traditional homemade chicken noodle soup, but with rice instead of noodles. It’s an easy way to switch up your favorite soup recipe. Hearty, comforting, and filling plus a one-pot dinner that’s ready in 30 minutes!

GET RECIPE HERE

04. Mexican Street Corn Soup

This Mexican Street Corn Soup has all the flavors you love from Mexican street corn all bundled up into one comfort food soup that is to die for!

GET RECIPE HERE

03. Carrot Lentil Ginger Soup

This Carrot Lentil Ginger Soup is vegan, gluten-free, & packed with a flavor all while using 10 super simple ingredients. Thanks to the addition of Yondu, this soup has a delicious umami flavor that is truly unique!

GET RECIPE HERE

02. Zuppa Toscana

Zuppa Toscana is a delicious creamy Italian soup the whole family will love! This Olive Garden copycat recipe is just as good as the restaurant version

GET RECIPE HERE

01. Sicilian Chicken Soup

Chicken soup has never been easier! Warm-up with a huge bowl on a cold winter day. All from scratch with tender chunks of veggies, ditalini pasta, and shredded chicken.

GET RECIPE HERE