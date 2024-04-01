29 Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes that Serve 10 or More (2024)

    Is there anything you can't make in a cast-iron skillet? These hearty, potluck-ready appetizers, desserts, main dishes and more were meant for sharing. Find our whole cast iron cooking guide here.

    1/29

    TMB studio

    Ginger-Orange Wings

    The sweet-and-sour sauce in this recipe was originally for pork spareribs, but my family has always enjoyed it this way. The longer the wings sit in the ketchup, ginger and orange marmalade sauce, the better they taste. They can be served warm or cold.-Lora Fletcher, Lyons, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    2/29

    Baked Asparagus Dip

    Since I'm from Wisconsin, I thought it was only logical to put together a vegetable and a cheese—two of the foods my state produces in abundance. This cheesy asparagus dip fits the bill. —Sandra Baratka, Phillips, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    3/29

    Taste of Home

    Farmhouse Pork and Apple Pie

    I've always loved pork and apples together, and this recipe combines them nicely to create a comforting main dish. It calls for a bit of preparation, but my family and I agree the wonderful flavor is well worth the effort. —Suzanne Strocsher, Bothell, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    4/29

    Calzone Rolls

    Big pizza flavor comes through in these rolls. My recipe makes two pans because you'll need 'em! It’s so easy to make the dough in my bread machine. —Barb Downie, Peterborough, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    5/29

    Apricot Kielbasa Slices

    This easy-to-fix kielbasa appetizer is coated in a thick, zesty sauce with just the right amount of sweetness. —Barbara McCalley, Allison Park, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    6/29

    TMB studio

    How to Make Sesame Chicken Just Like Your Favorite Take-Out Order

    Plated with rice and crunchy, stir-fried vegetables, this sesame chicken recipe makes homemade Chinese dishes taste just like they do in the restaurants.

    Go to Recipe

    7/29

    Taste of Home

    Butternut Squash Rolls

    With their cheery yellow color and delicious aroma, these appealing buns will brighten your buffet table. Plus, I've found this recipe is a wonderful way to use up squash from the garden. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    8/29

    Chickpea Fritters with Sweet-Spicy Sauce

    Chickpeas are a common ingredient in many dishes in Pakistan, where I grew up. I have combined the light spice of Pakistani foods with the love of deep-fried finger foods that many Americans, including my daughters, enjoy. To eat, dip this chickpea recipe in chilled yogurt. —Shahrin Hasan, York, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    9/29

    Caramel-Apple Skillet Buckle

    My grandma used to bake a version of this for me when I was a little girl. She would make it using fresh apples from her tree in the backyard. I've adapted her recipe because I love the combination of apples, pecans and caramel. —Emily Hobbs, Springfield, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    10/29

    Taste of Home

    Pizza Rolls

    Our family just loves my husband's version of store-bought pizza rolls. They take some time to make, but they freeze well so we get to enjoy the fruits of our labor for a long time! —Julie Gaines, Normal, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    11/29

    Taste of Home

    Korean Wontons

    Korean wontons (called mandoo) are not hot and spicy like many of the traditional Korean dishes. Filled with inexpensive vegetables and beef, the fried dumplings are very easy to prepare and so tasty!. —Christy Lee, Horsham, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    12/29

    Muenster Bread

    Many years ago my sister and I won blue ribbons in 4-H with this bread. The recipe makes a beautiful golden loaf with cheese peeking out of every slice. —Melanie Mero, Ida, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    13/29

    Fried Prosciutto Tortellini

    My take on Italian street food, these fried tortellini are crunchy, gooey good. For the sauce, use the best quality tomatoes you can find. —Angela Lemoine, Howell, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    14/29

    Queso Fundido

    Dig in to this one-skillet dip and enjoy the gooey cheese and the spicy kicks from chorizo and pepper jack. —Julie Merriman, Seattle, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    15/29

    Hush Puppies

    A fish dinner isn’t complete without a side of hush puppies, and my mom is well-known for this recipe. It's the best! —Mary McGuire, Graham, NC

    Go to Recipe

    16/29

    Latkes are crispy fried pancakes, often made with potatoes. But this sweet version with apples, orange juice, cinnamon and vanilla falls in the dessert realm. —Candy McMenamin, Lexington, South Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    17/29

    Taste of Home

    Ravioli Appetizer Pops

    Ravioli on a stick is a tasty appetizer everyone talks about. They’re simple and fun to make and eat. Use packaged dipping sauces, or make your own. Get my recipes on my blog, thehopelesshousewife.com. —Erika Monroe-Williams, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    18/29

    Taste of Home

    Ham and Broccoli Cornbread

    Leftovers haunt me. Often nobody wants to eat them, and I hate to see them go to waste. A cornbread casserole is an excellent way to leverage many combinations of leftover meat and veggies into exciting new meals that everyone will love. —Fay Moreland, Wichita Falls, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    19/29

    Taste of Home

    Fried Sweet Potato Pies

    With my dad being a farmer who grew them, sweet potatoes have graced our table for as long as I can recall. This recipe, however, resulted from an experiment for a church bake sale when we had excess pastry. People couldn't get enough of these pies! —Marilyn Moseley, Toccoa, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    20/29

    Taste of Home

    Egg Burritos

    Zap one of these frozen burritos in the microwave and you'll stave off hunger all morning. This recipe is my family’s favorite combo, but I sometimes use breakfast sausage instead of bacon. —Audra Niederman, Aberdeen, South Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    21/29

    Taste of Home

    Deluxe Cornbread Stuffing

    When my husband and I were newlyweds and far from family, we invited friends over for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. I searched for stuffing recipes and combined the best aspects of several to create this one. Everyone liked it, and I still make it for holidays. —Pamela Rickman, Valdosta, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    22/29

    Taste of Home

    Bacon Cheeseburger Balls

    The first time I served these, my husband and kids thought we were having plain meatballs. Then they cut into the flavorful filling inside! —Cathy Lendvoy, Boharm, Saskatchewan

    Go to Recipe

    23/29

    Homemade Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

    This light and airy yellow cake is moist but not too sweet, and the caramelized rhubarb topping adds tangy flavor and visual appeal. We like it served with strawberry ice cream. —Joyce Rowe, Stratham, New Hampshire

    Go to Recipe

    24/29

    Brunch Beignets

    Enjoy breakfast the New Orleans way with these warm, crispy bites. Topped with powdered sugar, they are a delight! —Lois Rutherford, Elkton, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    25/29

    Taste of Home

    Cinnamon-Sugar Apple Pie

    Cinnamon apple pie baked in a cast iron skillet is a real stunner. This beauty, with its flaky, tender crust, also works in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. —Renee Schettler Rossi, New York, New York

    Go to Recipe

    26/29

    Potato Pan Rolls

    My family loves these rolls and requests them often. They don't take long to make because you use quick-rise yeast. —Connie Storckman, Evanston, Wyoming

    Go to Recipe

    27/29

    Taste of Home

    Hoisin Meatball Lettuce Wraps

    I make these tangy-sweet appetizers every year during the holidays, and it doesn't take long for them to disappear.—Elaine Sweet, Dallas, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    28/29

    Homemade Potato Chips

    Forget buying a bag of potato chips at the grocery store when you can make these at home. This quick and easy recipe will delight everyone in the family. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    29/29

    Tomato-Basil Pull-Apart Rolls

    My nephew helped me create these soft and colorful rolls. He named them “wheelies” because the spiral shapes reminded him of his toy trucks. —Dianna Wara, Washington, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: January 30, 2019

    29 Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes that Serve 10 or More (31)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

