29 Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes that Serve 10 or More (2024)

Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 28, 2024
Is there anything you can't make in a cast-iron skillet? These hearty, potluck-ready appetizers, desserts, main dishes and more were meant for sharing. Find our whole cast iron cooking guide here.
Ginger-Orange Wings
The sweet-and-sour sauce in this recipe was originally for pork spareribs, but my family has always enjoyed it this way. The longer the wings sit in the ketchup, ginger and orange marmalade sauce, the better they taste. They can be served warm or cold.-Lora Fletcher, Lyons, Oregon
Baked Asparagus Dip
Since I'm from Wisconsin, I thought it was only logical to put together a vegetable and a cheese—two of the foods my state produces in abundance. This cheesy asparagus dip fits the bill. —Sandra Baratka, Phillips, Wisconsin
Farmhouse Pork and Apple Pie
I've always loved pork and apples together, and this recipe combines them nicely to create a comforting main dish. It calls for a bit of preparation, but my family and I agree the wonderful flavor is well worth the effort. —Suzanne Strocsher, Bothell, Washington
Calzone Rolls
Big pizza flavor comes through in these rolls. My recipe makes two pans because you'll need 'em! It’s so easy to make the dough in my bread machine. —Barb Downie, Peterborough, Ontario
Apricot Kielbasa Slices
This easy-to-fix kielbasa appetizer is coated in a thick, zesty sauce with just the right amount of sweetness. —Barbara McCalley, Allison Park, Pennsylvania
How to Make Sesame Chicken Just Like Your Favorite Take-Out Order
Plated with rice and crunchy, stir-fried vegetables, this sesame chicken recipe makes homemade Chinese dishes taste just like they do in the restaurants.
Butternut Squash Rolls
With their cheery yellow color and delicious aroma, these appealing buns will brighten your buffet table. Plus, I've found this recipe is a wonderful way to use up squash from the garden. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri
Chickpea Fritters with Sweet-Spicy Sauce
Chickpeas are a common ingredient in many dishes in Pakistan, where I grew up. I have combined the light spice of Pakistani foods with the love of deep-fried finger foods that many Americans, including my daughters, enjoy. To eat, dip this chickpea recipe in chilled yogurt. —Shahrin Hasan, York, Pennsylvania
Caramel-Apple Skillet Buckle
My grandma used to bake a version of this for me when I was a little girl. She would make it using fresh apples from her tree in the backyard. I've adapted her recipe because I love the combination of apples, pecans and caramel. —Emily Hobbs, Springfield, Missouri
Pizza Rolls
Our family just loves my husband's version of store-bought pizza rolls. They take some time to make, but they freeze well so we get to enjoy the fruits of our labor for a long time! —Julie Gaines, Normal, Illinois
Korean Wontons
Korean wontons (called mandoo) are not hot and spicy like many of the traditional Korean dishes. Filled with inexpensive vegetables and beef, the fried dumplings are very easy to prepare and so tasty!. —Christy Lee, Horsham, Pennsylvania
Muenster Bread
Many years ago my sister and I won blue ribbons in 4-H with this bread. The recipe makes a beautiful golden loaf with cheese peeking out of every slice. —Melanie Mero, Ida, Michigan
Fried Prosciutto Tortellini
My take on Italian street food, these fried tortellini are crunchy, gooey good. For the sauce, use the best quality tomatoes you can find. —Angela Lemoine, Howell, New Jersey
Queso Fundido
Dig in to this one-skillet dip and enjoy the gooey cheese and the spicy kicks from chorizo and pepper jack. —Julie Merriman, Seattle, Washington
Hush Puppies
A fish dinner isn’t complete without a side of hush puppies, and my mom is well-known for this recipe. It's the best! —Mary McGuire, Graham, NC
Latkes are crispy fried pancakes, often made with potatoes. But this sweet version with apples, orange juice, cinnamon and vanilla falls in the dessert realm. —Candy McMenamin, Lexington, South Carolina
Ravioli Appetizer Pops
Ravioli on a stick is a tasty appetizer everyone talks about. They’re simple and fun to make and eat. Use packaged dipping sauces, or make your own. Get my recipes on my blog, thehopelesshousewife.com. —Erika Monroe-Williams, Scottsdale, Arizona
Ham and Broccoli Cornbread
Leftovers haunt me. Often nobody wants to eat them, and I hate to see them go to waste. A cornbread casserole is an excellent way to leverage many combinations of leftover meat and veggies into exciting new meals that everyone will love. —Fay Moreland, Wichita Falls, Texas
Fried Sweet Potato Pies
With my dad being a farmer who grew them, sweet potatoes have graced our table for as long as I can recall. This recipe, however, resulted from an experiment for a church bake sale when we had excess pastry. People couldn't get enough of these pies! —Marilyn Moseley, Toccoa, Georgia
Egg Burritos
Zap one of these frozen burritos in the microwave and you'll stave off hunger all morning. This recipe is my family’s favorite combo, but I sometimes use breakfast sausage instead of bacon. —Audra Niederman, Aberdeen, South Dakota
Deluxe Cornbread Stuffing
When my husband and I were newlyweds and far from family, we invited friends over for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. I searched for stuffing recipes and combined the best aspects of several to create this one. Everyone liked it, and I still make it for holidays. —Pamela Rickman, Valdosta, Georgia
Bacon Cheeseburger Balls
The first time I served these, my husband and kids thought we were having plain meatballs. Then they cut into the flavorful filling inside! —Cathy Lendvoy, Boharm, Saskatchewan
Homemade Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
This light and airy yellow cake is moist but not too sweet, and the caramelized rhubarb topping adds tangy flavor and visual appeal. We like it served with strawberry ice cream. —Joyce Rowe, Stratham, New Hampshire
Brunch Beignets
Enjoy breakfast the New Orleans way with these warm, crispy bites. Topped with powdered sugar, they are a delight! —Lois Rutherford, Elkton, Florida
Cinnamon-Sugar Apple Pie
Cinnamon apple pie baked in a cast iron skillet is a real stunner. This beauty, with its flaky, tender crust, also works in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. —Renee Schettler Rossi, New York, New York
Potato Pan Rolls
My family loves these rolls and requests them often. They don't take long to make because you use quick-rise yeast. —Connie Storckman, Evanston, Wyoming
Hoisin Meatball Lettuce Wraps
I make these tangy-sweet appetizers every year during the holidays, and it doesn't take long for them to disappear.—Elaine Sweet, Dallas, Texas
Homemade Potato Chips
Forget buying a bag of potato chips at the grocery store when you can make these at home. This quick and easy recipe will delight everyone in the family. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Tomato-Basil Pull-Apart Rolls
My nephew helped me create these soft and colorful rolls. He named them “wheelies” because the spiral shapes reminded him of his toy trucks. —Dianna Wara, Washington, Illinois
Originally Published: January 30, 2019
