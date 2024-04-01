29 Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes that Serve 10 or More (2024)

18/29 Taste of Home Ham and Broccoli Cornbread Leftovers haunt me. Often nobody wants to eat them, and I hate to see them go to waste. A cornbread casserole is an excellent way to leverage many combinations of leftover meat and veggies into exciting new meals that everyone will love. —Fay Moreland, Wichita Falls, Texas Go to Recipe

19/29 Taste of Home Fried Sweet Potato Pies With my dad being a farmer who grew them, sweet potatoes have graced our table for as long as I can recall. This recipe, however, resulted from an experiment for a church bake sale when we had excess pastry. People couldn't get enough of these pies! —Marilyn Moseley, Toccoa, Georgia Go to Recipe