Our 50 Favorite Stay-at-Home Recipes (2024)

Caroline StankoUpdated: Jan. 05, 2022
Made with kitchen staples, these comforting recipes will help you make the most of your time at home.
In stressful times, comfort food is an absolute must. That’s why we put together this list of top-rated mains, sides and desserts that will fill your belly and soothe your soul. The best part is, they’re made with ingredients that are probably already in your pantry, freezer or fridge, so you won’t have to trek to the store. Read our entire guide on how to cook, clean and make the most of your time indoors.
Potato Kielbasa Skillet
No need to hunt through kielbasa and potato recipes, this smoky take steals the show as a hearty home-style, all-in-one meal. It's especially perfect on those cold late fall and early winter nights. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Basic Homemade Bread
If you'd like to learn how to bake bread, here's a wonderful place to start. This easy white bread bakes up deliciously golden brown. There's nothing like the homemade aroma wafting through my kitchen as it bakes. —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York
Contest-Winning Broccoli Chicken Casserole
This delicious chicken and broccoli casserole recipe is a twist on chicken divan that came from an old boss. It’s quick, satisfying comfort food. —Jennifer Schlachter, Big Rock, Illinois
Parmesan Baked Potatoes
It always amazed me that this simple recipe could make potatoes taste so good. Mom liked to make them for Easter because they were more special than ordinary baked potatoes. —Ruth Seitz, Columbus Junction, Iowa
Sweet-and-Sour Popcorn Chicken
This sweet and sour chicken dish is one you’ll find yourself returning to again and again. Pre-cooked, frozen popcorn chicken simmered in a thick, homemade sweet-and-sour sauce is the secret to this fast and fabulous recipe. And what a great way to dress up frozen chicken nuggets! —Amy Corlew-Sherlock, Lapeer, Michigan
Peanut Butter, Apple and Raisin Sandwich
Tart, sweet and crunchy, these open-faced sammies are a perfect after-school (or after-work) snack. —James Schend, Dairy Freed
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Families are sure to love the creamy texture and comforting taste of this traditional tuna casserole that goes together in a jiffy. I serve it with a green salad and warm rolls for a nutritious supper. —Ruby Wells, Cynthiana, Kentucky
Mom's Macaroni and Cheese
The wonderful homemade goodness of this creamy Velveeta mac and cheese makes it a staple side dish in my mother's kitchen and in mine as well. It has tender noodles and a crowd-pleasing golden crumb topping. —Maria Costello, Monroe, North Carolina
Whipped Shortbread
These whipped shortbread cookies melt in your mouth. Mostly I make them for the holidays, but I'll also prepare them year-round for wedding showers and afternoon teas. —Jane Ficiur, Bow Island, Alberta
Buttery Cornbread
A friend gave me this homemade cornbread recipe several years ago, and it's my favorite of all I've tried. I love to serve the melt-in-your-mouth side hot from the oven with butter and syrup. It gets rave reviews on holidays and at potluck dinners. —Nicole Callen, Auburn, California
Ravioli Lasagna
When you taste this dish, you’ll think it’s a from-scratch recipe—but it starts with frozen ravioli! —Patricia Smith, Asheboro, North Carolina
Oven Parmesan Chips
My husband and I avoid fried foods, but potatoes are part of our menu almost every day. These delectable sliced potatoes get nice and crispy and give our meals a likable lift. —Mary Lou Kelly, Scottdale, Pennsylvania
Southwestern Goulash
I had some extra cilantro in the fridge and didn't want to throw it away. Instead, I came up with this delightful and filling family recipe. Everyone just loved it! —Vikki Rebholz, West Chester, Ohio
Spanish Rice
You’ll find my easy Spanish rice is better than any found in grocery stores. Best of all, it can be prepared in the same amount of time as those so-called “quick and easy” boxes. —Anne Yaeger, Washington, DC
Cheeseburger Cups
This is a terrific recipe for moms with young kids and busy lives. This simple, inexpensive dish is made with handy ingredients and takes just a short time. Best of all, kids will go crazy for these darling dinner bites! —Jeri Millhouse, Ashland, Ohio
Crunchy Granola Pretzel Sticks
I love this healthier portable snack that's sweet, crunchy and fun to make. If you don't have granola, use other cereals or nuts. You can even do bacon bits.—Kelly Silvers, Edmond, Oklahoma
Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup
A good friend made us this rich, comforting soup after the birth of our son. It was such a help to have dinner taken care of until I was back on my feet. This yummy dish is so simple to fix that now I give a pot of it (along with the recipe) to other new mothers. —Joanna Sargent, Sandy, Utah
Classic Chocolate Cake
If you need to learn how to make chocolate cake from scratch, this easy homemade chocolate cake recipe is a perfect place to start. It appeared on a can of Hershey's cocoa way back in 1943. I tried it, my boys liked it, and I've been making it ever since. —Betty Follas, Morgan Hill, California
Bacon Cheeseburger Pasta
I try to make foods that are not only kid friendly, but are also easy to reheat since my husband works long hours and often eats later than our children. If you like, use reduced-fat cheese and ground turkey for a lighter version. —Melissa Stevens, Elk River, Minnesota
Basic Banana Muffins
This banana muffin recipe goes over so well with kids. Not only are these banana bread muffins like cupcakes, but they’re ready, start to finish, in just half an hour! —Lorna Greene, Harrington, Maine
Cashew Chicken with Noodles
I tried this recipe for chicken with cashew nuts when making freezer meals with some friends. I was smitten! It's quick, easy and so delicious! —Anita Beachy, Bealeton, Virginia
Slow-Cooked Bean Medley
I often change the variety of beans in this classic recipe, using whatever I have on hand to total the five cans called for. The sauce makes any combination delicious! It's a gluten-free side dish that's popular with just about everyone. —Peggy Gwillim, Strasbourg, Saskatchewan
Skillet Shepherd's Pie
This is the best shepherd's pie recipe I've ever tasted. It's very quick to make, and I usually have most—if not all—of the ingredients already on hand. —Tirzah Sandt, San Diego, California
Chocolaty Chips
My two little guys can't get enough of this sweet and salty snack that uses just three ingredients and is ready to eat in 15 minutes. The boys like to drizzle on the melted chocolate. Sometimes we replace the potato chips with apple slices. —Jami Geittmann, Greendale, Wisconsin
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake
I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois
Quinoa with Peas and Onion
Even picky eaters will love this protein-packed dish. If you have freshly shelled peas on hand, substitute them for the frozen. —Lori Panarella, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
One-Skillet Lasagna
This is hands-down one of the best skillet lasagna recipes our testing panel has ever tasted. And with classic flavors and cheesy layers, it’s definitely kid-friendly. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Homemade Peanut Butter Cups
I like using pretty mini muffin liners and topping these homemade peanut butter cups with colored sprinkles to coordinate with the holiday we're celebrating. People can't believe how simple it is to make this irresistible candy with gooey peanut butter centers. This is how to make homemade peanut butter cups. —LaVonne Hegland, St. Michael, Minnesota
Southwestern Casserole
I’ve been making this mild family-pleasing southwest casserole for years. It tastes wonderful and fits nicely into our budget. Best of all, the recipe makes a second casserole to freeze and enjoy later. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
Lemon Blueberry Bread
Of all the quick breads we had growing up, this beautiful lemon blueberry bread is the best! The citrus glaze adds a lustrous finish and locks in moisture. —Julianne Johnson, Grove City, Minnesota
Quick Tater Tots Bake
I like to make this Tater Tot casserole when time before supper is short. If we have unexpected company, I just double the ingredients and use a 13x9-in. pan. I call it my Please Stay Casserole! —Jean Ferguson, Elverta, California
Baked Corn Pudding
Here's a sweet corn pudding that can turn even ordinary meals into something to celebrate. A yuletide favorite with our entire family, this baked corn casserole spoons up as sweet and creamy as custard. Guests give it rave reviews and always ask for the recipe. —Peggy West, Georgetown, Delaware
Slow-Cooked Southwest Chicken
This dish needs just 15 minutes of prep, so you'll be out of the kitchen in no time. The delicious low-fat chicken gets even better with a garnish of reduced-fat sour cream and fresh cilantro. —Brandi Castillo, Santa Maria, California
Movie Theater Pretzel Rods
My kids and all their friends clamor for the large, chewy pretzel rods. They are fantastic fresh from the oven. —Lisa Shaw, Burnettsville, Indiana
Beef 'n' Rice Enchiladas
With a toddler in the house, I look for foods that are a snap to make. Loaded with beef, cheese and a flavorful rice mix, these enchiladas come together without a fuss. But they’re so good that guests think I spent hours in the kitchen. —Jennifer Smith, Colona, Illinois
Oven Fries
I jazz up these baked french fries with paprika and garlic powder. Something about the combination of spices packs a punch. The leftovers are even good cold! —Heather Byers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Slow-Cooker Pizza
Always a hit at our church dinners, this hearty casserole keeps folks coming back for more. —Julie Sterchi from Jackson, Missouri
Chocolate Chip Blondies
Folks who adore the classic cookies will enjoy that same beloved flavor in these chocolate chip bars. This blondie recipe can be mixed up in a jiffy, tastes wonderful, and is perfect for occasions when company drops by unexpectedly or you need a treat in a hurry. —Rhonda Knight, Hecker, Illinois
Chicken Tortilla Bake
Mother frequently made this comforting chicken tortilla casserole when I was growing up. Our family would scrape the pan clean. Chicken, cheese and zippy green chiles are a mouthwatering mix. —Jerri Moror, Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Everything Bread
I love to make bread from scratch and this has become one of our tried-and-true favorites to serve with any meal, casual or formal. —Traci Wynne, Denver, Pennsylvania
Cheeseburger French Fry Casserole
Kids love this cheeseburger french fry casserole because it combines two of their favorite fast foods. And I like the fact that I can whip it up with just four ingredients. —Karen Owen, Rising Sun, Indiana
Spaetzle Dumplings
These tender homemade spaetzle noodles take only minutes to make and are a natural accompaniment to chicken. You can serve them with chicken gravy or simply butter them and sprinkle with parsley. —Pamela Eaton, Monclova, Ohio
Family-Favorite Cheeseburger Pasta
I created this cheeseburger pasta recipe to satisfy a craving. What a delicious, healthy classic! —Raquel Haggard, Edmond, Oklahoma
Easy Puppy Chow
This easy puppy chow recipe uses a whole package of cereal, so there's less messy measuring. And it makes enough to feed a hungry crowd. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Cornbread Taco Bake
Cornbread and beef bake together in one casserole dish, making this entree convenient. This Mexican cornbread casserole is packed with tempting seasonings, and the cheese and onions make an attractive topping. —Vicki Good, Oscoda, Michigan
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Fresh sweet potatoes Mom grew disappeared fast at our family table when she served them with this easy, flavorful glaze. She still makes them this way, and now her glazed sweet potato recipe has become a favorite with the grandchildren as well! —Rosemary Pryor, Pasadena, Maryland
Gnocchi with White Beans
Here’s one of those no-fuss recipes you can toss together and cook in one skillet. Ideal for a busy weeknight, it’s also good with crumbled Italian chicken sausage if you need to please meat lovers. —Julianne Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia
Lemon Snowflakes
You’ll need just four ingredients to make these delightful lemon snowflake cookies. Confectioners’ sugar highlights the cracked tops to give them their snowflake appearance. —Linda Barry, Dianna, Texas
Baked Chicken Chimichangas
I developed this quick and easy recipe through trial and error. I used to garnish it with sour cream, too, but I eliminated it in order to lighten the recipe. My friends all love it when I cook these chimichangas, and they're much healthier than deep-fried. —Rickey Madden, Clinton, South Carolina
Glazed Ranch Carrots
We love these tasty ranch carrots. The side dish relies on packages of baby carrots and ranch dressing mix, so there's no time-consuming prep. —Marion Reed, Omak, Washington
Originally Published: April 03, 2020
