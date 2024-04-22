18 most popular vegan recipes of 2018 (2024)

And just like that, 2018 is coming to a close.

I’m taking a look back at my 18 most popular vegan recipes from the year.

5 can be made in the air fryer, 3 feature jackfruit, 2 are soups, and 1 is a co*cktail.

Fried artichoke hearts

Coming in at the top spot on my list of popular vegan recipes are fried artichoke hearts made in the air fryer.

This recipe takes briny jarred artichoke hearts and turns them into crispy finger food, perfect for dunking.

Serve them with garlic and lemon aioli.

Vegan chili dog

When you need something cozy & filling, look no further than a vegan chili dog.

This smoky meatless dog is topped with three bean chili, a sprinkling of non-dairy cheese, pickles, and grainy mustard.

Vegan BBQ Soy Curls

Smoky sweet and crispy around the edges, here’s some barbecue you can really sink your teeth into.

These vegan BBQ Soy Curls can be made in the air fryer or skillet.

I like to add them to a bowl with vegan potato salad and easy collard greens.

Or they’re also divine piled onto a bun as a hearty vegan BBQ sandwich.

Vegan potsticker soup

I always have a bag of potstickers or gyoza in the freezer.

(They’re one of my longtime favorite vegan Trader Joe’s products.)

Potstickers are an easy side dish for stir-fry, or a tasty no-fuss snack.

But when you want to stretch them out into a soothing, full meal, use them for vegan potsticker soup.

This soup is loaded with onions, garlic, kale, and carrots.

Vegan burrito bowl

This vegan burrito bowl gives a tantalizing mix of flavors – spicy lentils, black beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

It’s great for a hearty weeknight meal or filling lunch.

Air fryer bagel pizza

Feel like a kid again when you make air fryer bagel pizzas.

Add your favorite toppings to a sliced bagel, pop it in the air fryer, and lunch is ready in just ten minutes!

Vegan chili cheese dip

This vegan cheese dip is a terrific way to repurpose that leftover chili in the refrigerator. Add it to the mix with seitan chorizo, and creamy cashew queso.

Serve it with chips, and watch it disappear.

Baba ganoush

Baba ganoush is a lot like hummus, but made with eggplant instead of chickpeas.

Usually making baba ganoush requires a lot of time cooking the eggplant in the oven or grill.

But homemade baba ganoush just got a whole lot faster by using the air fryer.

Smoky, garlicky air fryer eggplant dip is ready to serve in just 25 minutes.

I like to serve it with homemade pita chips and sliced vegetables for dipping.

By the way, I also include oven directions if you don’t have an air fryer amongst your kitchen accessories.

Corn cakes

If popcorn & pancakes got together, they would taste like these vegan corn cakes.

Naturally gluten-free, they make a delicious addition to breakfast or brunch.

Serve them on their own or with a vegan tofu scramble on the side.

Cranberry mimosa

I served this cranberry mimosa at our Friendsgiving last year, but it would fit well with any winter holiday celebration.

It’s made with just three ingredients and is impossible to mess up.

Creamy tomato soup

Through my late teens and early twenties, grilled cheese and creamy vegan tomato soup was a regular lunchtime occurrence.

After I stopped eating dairy, that mainstay got the shove.

But no longer!

These days, I prefer to make my soup from scratch. It gets extra depth and body from sun-dried tomatoes and cashew cream.

Serve with a toasted non-dairy grilled cheese on the side for dipping, or pop in a handful of homemade vegan croutons.

Chicken-style vegan pot pie

This chicken-style vegan pot pie is a revamp from my mini vegetable pot pie recipe.

The original version was for personal-sized pot pies with a homemade crust and chickpeas as the protein-packed star.

This new version uses frozen pie crusts as a time saver, and seitan instead of beans.

The rest of the filling is made with potatoes, carrots, celery, peas, and a cashew cream sauce.

Taquitos with jackfruit

These vegan taquitos are made with jackfruit carnitas – seasoned with spices, onions, garlic, and red wine.

They can be made in the air fryer or oven.

Serve them with guacamole, salsa, or cashew queso for dipping.

Walking tacos

Vegan walking tacos are a potluck & party favorite.

They’re made by piling lentil taco meat onto Fritos-style corn chips, along with tomatoes, lettuce, non-dairy cheese, and guacamole.

A serious crowd pleaser for adults & kids alike!

French dip sandwich

Of all the recipes I made in 2018, this vegan French dip sandwich is my favorite.

Savory, wine infused jackfruit is piled onto ciabatta and topped with sautéed onions and horseradish mayo.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a French dip without a full-bodied au jus for dunking.

Pesto rice

For vegan pesto rice, I like to use pre-cooked frozen brown rice.

Simply warm the rice and toss it with cilantro basil pesto.

Then use it as a side dish.

Or make it the base of a bowl with roasted chickpeas, artichoke hearts, and olives.

Breakfast sandwich

This vegan breakfast sandwich is great for a meal on the go.

Or jump back in bed and enjoy it in your PJ’s.

Jackfruit carnitas tacos

Finishing the list of popular vegan recipes are these savory jackfruit carnitas tacos.

The jackfruit is infused with the flavors of red wine, cumin, ancho chili powder, and coriander.

Then the jackfruit carnitas are piled into crisp corn shells with lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.

So good!