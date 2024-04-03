EASY One Pot Burrito Bowl Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye

Published April 19, 2023 View Recipe

Easy and delicious Mexican burrito bowls made in just one pot in 30 minutes…making cleanup a breeze. Perfect for busy weeknights!

Table of Contents Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

Ingredients

How to Make a Burrito Bowl

Tips + Modifications

Recipe FAQs

Storing Buritto Bowl

More Easy Mexican Dinners

Burrito Bowl Recipe Printable Recipe

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

If you’ve been a long-time reader, it’s no surprise that I’m a big fan of Mexican recipes. Some of my favorites include my green chicken enchiladas andtaco soup.

These easy burrito bowls have now been added to the list! If you like my taco soup, you will love this recipe. I used many of the same ingredients but added my easy Mexican rice to make the famous burrito bowl. It is so good!

This burrito bowl recipe is an easy 30-minute meal and one of our favorite one-pot dinners. It’s loaded with ground beef, rice, black beans, cheese, fresh tomatoes, and cilantro! The chunky salsa and green chiles give it a little kick, but not too much. My whole family loved it!

Definitely put it on the menu this week and let me know how you like it.You really can’t beat it!

Ingredients

Don’t let the ingredient list overwhelm you! These ingredients are simple to dump together in a one pot bowl and mix together. This is a fresh and savory dinner that is quick and easy to make!

Find the fullprintable recipewith specific measurements below.

Seasonings: Chili powder, taco seasoning , and salt and pepper to taste are blended together to make a Mexican spice.

Chili powder, , and salt and pepper to taste are blended together to make a Mexican spice. Vegetables: Red bell pepper, sweet onions, corn, and diced green chiles are spicy and savory crunch.

Red bell pepper, sweet onions, corn, and diced green chiles are spicy and savory crunch. Legumes: We used black beans, but pinto beans would work too.

We used black beans, but pinto beans would work too. Tomatoes: Diced tomatoes and Thick n’ Chunky Salsa is the perfect freshness in this one-pot burrito bowl.

Diced tomatoes and Thick n’ Chunky Salsa is the perfect freshness in this one-pot burrito bowl. Rice: Jasmine white rice, uncooked (or add in precooked rice at the end and stir). Extra-long grain rice is preferred.

Jasmine white rice, uncooked (or add in precooked rice at the end and stir). Extra-long grain rice is preferred. Cheese: Shredded cheddar jack is our go-to cheese to use for this recipe.

Shredded cheddar jack is our go-to cheese to use for this recipe. Meat: Our preference is lean ground beef, but you can substitute chicken breast or thighs if preferred for a chicken burrito bowl.

Our preference is lean ground beef, but you can substitute chicken breast or thighs if preferred for a chicken burrito bowl. Liquid: We used chicken broth, but vegetable broth works too.

How to Make a Burrito Bowl

One pot meals is the perfect meal for a busy weeknight dinner. Cook the beef, add sesasoning, and cook the vegetables, legumes, tomaotes, and rice together for a delicous mixture. It is the best beef burrito bowl!

Saute. Cook the onions and red pepper in a large pan until soft, then add in the beef and cook until brown. Drain any excess grease. Combine. Stir in the salsa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green chiles, jasmine rice, taco seasoning, and chili powder. Simmer. Then pour in chicken stock and bring to a light boil. Cover the pan and reduce heat to low. Cook until rice is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Top. Add favorite toppings and serve over lettuce in a salad bowland eat with tortilla chips . It also tastes delicious on top of nachos or in a flour tortilla to make a burrito.

5 star review “FABULOUS! My husband and I loved this – super tasty! We had it on lettuce but I’m sure it would be good on tortilla chips or even by itself. Thank you so much for posting this recipe – this will be a regular meal at our home now 😀“ -Sherrie

Tips + Modifications

You are going to love how simple this meal is and how fast it comes together all in one pot! Try these tips and modifications to make your burrito bowl just the way you like it. Modify the meat, make it vegetarian, add more spice, and make the rice just right!

Meat. Feel free to sub ground beef with ground turkey or chicken (dice into 1-inch cubes). You can also use any leftover cooked meat, like taco meat or shredded chicken . Just mix it in when you add all of the other ingredients.

Feel free to sub ground beef with ground turkey or chicken (dice into 1-inch cubes). You can also use any leftover cooked meat, like or . Just mix it in when you add all of the other ingredients. Vegetarian. Sub the meat with diced sweet potatoes, similar to my one-pot sweet potato bowls . You could add in more beans, my easy refried beans , or fajita veggies too.

Sub the meat with diced sweet potatoes, similar to my . You could add in more beans, my easy , or too. Spice. To take the heat up a notch, add a little more chili powder or mix in some red pepper flakes or chopped jalapenos. You can also use fire-roasted diced tomatoes or hot salsa.

To take the heat up a notch, add a little more chili powder or mix in some red pepper flakes or chopped jalapenos. You can also use fire-roasted diced tomatoes or hot salsa. Rice. I used jasmine rice, but brown rice will also work. Use 3/4 cup brown rice and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

I used jasmine rice, but brown rice will also work. Use 3/4 cup brown rice and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Using leftovers. Leftovers are perfect for making stuffed bell peppers or a taco salad .

Recipe FAQs How healthy are burrito bowls? These burrito bowls are full of fresh ingredients with vegetables, protein, beans, and rice. It is a filling and hearty and delicious dinner with low calories. What is the difference between a burrito bowl and a lifestyle bowl? A burrito bowl has several options to add to it and build on it with ingredients of your choosing whereas a lifestyle bowl is premade bowl options like grains, veggies, balanced macros, or plant-based bowls. What does a burrito bowl contain? Burrito bowls are versatile and can be arranged in several different ways. The base of the one-pot chicken burrito bowl usually contains chicken, rice, beans, salsa, and guacamole. Squeeze fresh limes over top for a nice zest! See Also The Christmas Cookie Recipes Our Food Editors Make Year After YearSweet Corn Atole and Masa Harina Atole with milk【 Free recipe 】Food and Drink - Recipes, InspirationSpanish Tortilla with Mushrooms and Kale Recipe Are burrito bowls cold or hot? They are usually cooked and warmed up when served.

Storing Buritto Bowl

Place your leftovers in an airtight container and place in the refrigerator for five to seven days. When ready to reheat, place in the microwave or stovetop until it is warm.

Feeding a crowd? Serve this dish with these baked nachos or an extra side of black beans and rice!

More Easy Mexican Dinners

Burrito Bowl Recipe 5 from 299 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye Easy and delicious Mexican burrito bowls made in just one pot in 30 minutes…making clean up a breeze. Perfect for busy week nights! Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 20 minutes mins Total Time: 35 minutes mins Servings: 8 Print Rate Pin Video Ingredients ▢ 1 Tablespoon olive oil

▢ ½ cup red bell pepper , chopped

▢ ½ cup sweet onion , chopped

▢ 1 pound lean ground beef

▢ ½ cup salsa , I used Thick n’ Chunky Medium spice

▢ 15 ounce can black beans , rinsed and drained

▢ 15 ounce can corn , drained

▢ 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

▢ 4 ounce can diced green chiles

▢ 1 cup jasmine rice , rinsed

▢ 1 Tablespoon taco seasoning

▢ ½ teaspoon chili powder , use 1-2 tsp if you like more spice

▢ 2 cups chicken stock , or vegetable broth works too

▢ 1 cup shredded cheddar/jack cheese

▢ S&P to taste Optional Toppings: Sour cream, cilantro, green onions, tomatoes, guacamole or sliced avocados, jalapenos or hot sauce Instructions In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions and red peppers. Add in hamburger and cook until browned. Drain grease.Salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in salsa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green chiles, jasmine rice, taco seasoning and chili powder. Pour in chicken stock and then bring to a light boil. Cover the pan and reduce heat to low. Cook for an additional 15 minutes, or until the rice is all the way cooked. See Also 18 most popular vegan recipes of 2018

Stir and season to taste. Add cheese if desired. Cover pot with lid and let rest for 5 minutes for the cheese to melt.

Spoon into bowls and top with your favorite toppings. We like to serve over lettuce in a salad bowl and eat with tortilla chips. Notes Variation: You could also make this recipe with chicken. Dice the chicken into 1-inch cubes and cook in place of the hamburger.

You can also use a can of rotel in place of the separate cans of tomatoes and green chiles.

You can add extra veggies in with the peppers. Add 1/4 cup extra broth if adding more. Leftovers: This makes a lot! You can freeze this mixture in a zip top bag. I like to use the leftovers to top nachos or place in a tortilla to make burritos. We also love using the leftovers to make stuffed bell peppers as well. Nutrition Calories: 350kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 48mg | Sodium: 737mg | Potassium: 696mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 585IU | Vitamin C: 24.8mg | Calcium: 129mg | Iron: 3.7mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. Course: Main Course Cuisine: Mexican Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!