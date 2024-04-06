Spanish Tortilla with Mushrooms and Kale Recipe (2024)

Too much oil? Not for an authentic Spanish omelet. The problem with this version is that it doesn't include a step for draining the excess oil.

A recipe I received straight from Spain includes 3/4 cup of oil for about this many potatoes. The difference is that the potatoes (and any aromatics) are poached in the oil until just done. They are then drained in a colander (save the wonderfully flavored oil for future use), saute kale and mushrooms, and go to step 3 to finish.