Spanish Tortilla with Mushrooms and Kale Recipe (2024)

hl
Too much oil? Not for an authentic Spanish omelet. The problem with this version is that it doesn't include a step for draining the excess oil.
A recipe I received straight from Spain includes 3/4 cup of oil for about this many potatoes. The difference is that the potatoes (and any aromatics) are poached in the oil until just done. They are then drained in a colander (save the wonderfully flavored oil for future use), saute kale and mushrooms, and go to step 3 to finish.
naomi dagen bloom
Only downside of recipe was inordinate oil required--not necessary. We did with 3 large eggs, and 1 cup kale for two people. Delicious!
zeichgeist
please provide ways to cook with less oil 7 tablespoons oil means 120x7 calories - more than the eggs. not healthy imo.
Tess
Great flavors, but the cooking method is a bit complex and sticks to the pan. You can easily finish this in the oven sooner, avoiding all that flipping.
Hephaestis
Spanish tortilla is potatoes & OIL! Try it with less oil if you want, but lots of oil IS at the center of this dish. That's why I make this (w/o kale or mushroom) only once in every odd-numbered year. It's delicious and has me counting the days until the next time.
Cutting the oil is like cutting the cream and cheese in fettuccine alfredo. Maybe better, if you're concerned, is to cook something else for brunch. OTOH, if your diet is largely healthy, this won't kill you.
Fernando
Hi.
Im Spanish so I would recommend to do it Spanish way. To cook the potatoes you would do it as in french fries, plenty of oil but then you drain it. Put the eggs (unbeaten and room temperature) in a bowl, then gently mix them with the fried potatoes and onion (we don't add mushrooms and kale, but I guess that's not a crime and can be nice for a change). Then wait for 10-15 minutes before pouring to the pan. Extra bonus if the interior it's not fully cooked.
David in Atlanta
An alternative to dicing the Yukon potato is to use "country style" frozen hash browns. The tortilla ends up tasting equally good. BTW - the purist would slice the potatoes about 1/8" thick - not dice them- before frying. That is the way I was taught in Spain some 45 years ago. The only difference from my frozen potato recipe is the visual absence of the sliced potato in a wedge.
Don Rea
Using a non-stick pan it is easy to slide the omelet onto a dinner plate, place another plate on top, and flip the plates. Then, remove the top plate and slide the omelet back into the pan. Neither plate has time to get hot so mitts are not needed.
Michael
It's a tapa, not an entree. You're supposed to eat a tiny wedge of it.
Amaranta
You are soooo right. And trust me, You can eat it often than that only if you use real olive oil! Just dry out a little the potatoes once fried, over a nupking or kitchen paper. that would help to put away the olive oil excess.
Sweet Swede
I got a shiitake log for a gift, and thought that this recipe would be perfect along with some kale from my garden. I like tortillas without mushrooms SO much better. The mushrooms gave this delicious dish a funky flavor and odd texture. Will not be making it again!
Russ
Great recipe. I did very little except added a bit of garlic and some chorizo. Very easy and a good summer meal.
Diane K. Martin
I just used oil as needed—didn't really count. We made this as the recipe said. Six eggs is fine for a frittata. Makes great leftover.Made a great lunch.
a cook from Toronto
Did not use the total amount of oil and it was still delicious. Would be a good use for leftover boiled potatoes. Even though I diced the potato fairly small, it was cooked, but tender-firm sauce n the finished product. Didn’t flip it, just turned heat to low and covered the pan. Sprinkled a bit of grated sharp cheddar and coarse ground pepper over top.
Amelia
Please do not listen to anyone telling you to cut the oil. Spaniards use all that and more and have longer life expectancies than Americans, okay? That said, my alma de casa in Sevilla, Mati, allowed the potatoes to sit in the oil much longer to absorb them. This makes them much more braised. They’ll cook fast, so you gotta move fast, but it makes a difference. I did the pan flipping method, and it broke, so be aware that it takes practice!
quaasam
Outstanding. Delicious!! Made some small modifications:
Add 1 cup of kale instead of 1/2 cup.
Add 1/2 cup sliced dry chorizo to perk up the tortilla. The rest of ingredients remain as stated. Serve with a heart of palms salad. Great for a light lunch serving or summer parties. A winner!!!
Sheila S
An alternative to flipping this tortilla or similar egg dish, it to purchase a Spanish tortilla set of pans that hook together making the flip process safe and easy. In addition, the pans are non-stick and require much less oil.
purpleboy53
Don't use so much oil.
