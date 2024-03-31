20 Best Trisha Yearwood Recipes (2024)

She’s an actress, singer, and huge Food Network star! If you’re not making Trisha Yearwood recipes, you’re really missing out!

Being a country music star and the wife of Garth Brooks, it won’t come as a surprise to hear that many of these are homegrown southern favorites.

There's something for every occasion here, from BBQ sides to mains and desserts.

There’s something for every occasion here, from BBQ sides to mains and desserts.

Whether you’re looking for something cheesy, fruity, or just plain comforting, Trisha has you covered.

In fact, this list of 20 Trisha Yearwood recipes has appetizers, crowd-pleasing platters, and family-friendly desserts.

Let’s go y’all!

1. Trisha Yearwood Crockpot Mac and Cheese Recipe

This recipe is cheesy, creamy, and beyond easy!

You can make it right in the Crockpot, so once you have everything ready, it’s pretty much hands-off.

As with anything like this, I highly recommend you shred your own cheese.

I know those packs of pre-shredded mixes are easy, but they come covered in something that keeps them from clumping.

Unfortunately, it also means they don’t melt quite right.

The good news is, that’s as much as you’ll have to do.

The rest is just giving everything a mix and letting the slow cooker do all the hard work.

I have a massive sweet tooth, but I just love that salty-sweet combo and often find myself sprinkling sea salt on my chocolate.

These are super simple, but you’ll get crunchy crackers, creamy chocolate, and just the right amount of sugar to curb your cravings.

The key to getting the best flavor is to place the crackers salt side down.

That way, it doesn’t dissolve into the caramel and chocolate.

3. Trisha Yearwood Creamy Grape Salad Recipe

I just love all those southern “salads” that aren’t really salads!

If you ask me to bring a salad to your party, expect something like this sweet delight!

I mean, it does have fruit in it, so it’s almost healthy, right?

You’ll make a cheesecake-like filling with cream cheese, sour cream, vanilla, and sugar.

The grapes get mixed through until they’re coated and creamy.

This is my kind of salad! It’s crunchy, filling, and loaded with bacon.

The key to getting the best texture is to blanch your broccoli.

This means boiling it for a few minutes to tenderize it just a little and then submerging it in ice water to stop the cooking.

With this method, the broccoli is cooked but not soft. It’s so much nicer when it has a bite to it!

The dressing is a quick mix of mayo and apple decider vinegar for a creamy yet tangy finish.

5. Trisha Yearwood’s Meatloaf Recipe

Meatloaf is one of those things that you either love or you hate.

I know I’ve had a few that left me dry-mouthed and reaching for the gravy!

But this recipe is one for the books!

Instead of breadcrumbs, you’ll use saltine crackers for an amazing buttery taste throughout.

There’s also ketchup and mustard right in with the meat to keep it tasty and moist.

The key to keeping your meat tender is to not mix it too much. If you work it too long, it will dry out and go tough in the oven.

Move over, queso; this recipe takes hot cheese dip to a whole new level!

Not only is the base made with cream cheese and shredded cheese, but there’s also a generous helping of mayo in there for good measure!

But it’s the crackers and bacon on top that do it for me.

As it bakes, the top of the crackers will crisp up, but underneath, they will almost melt into the cheese, adding such a rich flavor.

The bacon is optional, so if you want to serve vegetarians, feel free to leave it out.

Or why not make up a batch of bacon crackers for the best of both worlds?!

7. Trisha Yearwood Key Lime Cake

After one trip to the Keys, I became quietly obsessed with Key lime pie.

I must’ve had it every day, from a new shop every time!

If you think lemon is too tart, Key lime is the perfect middle ground!

Of course, you can’t always travel with pie; that’s why I love this insanely moist cake.

Key lime juice is a plus if you have it – it’s available online – but regular limes will do the trick, too.

Don’t let the name intimidate you!

This is such an easy recipe, and it gives a lovely light alternative to the heavier sweet potato casseroles.

That being said, it is still quite dense. But when you add eggs into the mix, it will give it more of a cake-like texture.

If you really want to lighten it up, try whipping your egg whites first and folding it through.

It also has a brown sugar and pecan topping, which is just too good to resist!

9. Trisha Yearwood’s Blueberry Pancakes

I don’t know a better way to spend a Sunday morning than in the kitchen, whipping up a batch of blueberry pancakes.

These babies include sour cream to keep them beautifully moist, along with baking soda and baking powder to give them some lift.

You can use fresh or frozen blueberries here – they’ll still taste great.

Just be sure to let the frozen ones thaw and drain; otherwise, you’ll end up with blue pancakes!

Do you like your cookies chewy or crunchy?

I’m firmly in the chewy camp, and I always pull my cookies out early to ensure they’re soft and tender.

Always start with room temperature ingredients when possible, and thoroughly beat your butter and sugars.

I don’t usually sift my flour for cookies, but it will lighten them up just a touch.

For the best texture, pull them out when you see the edges turning golden, but the middle still looks raw.

Don’t worry; they will finish cooking on the hot tray!

11. Trisha Yearwood Banana Pudding Recipe

Banana pudding is such a joy, and honestly, if it’s in my house, I’ll sit and eat the whole thing in one afternoon.

“Just one more spoonful” always seems to turn into another, and another.

But seriously, between the fresh banana slices, the dreamy custard, and the vanilla wafers, what’s not to love?

This has such a simple vanilla custard/pudding that I promise you can make it in a matter of minutes.

Just keep it moving, and it will thicken in no time.

If you’re looking to step up your pudding game, try using this insanely good recipe for banana-infused milk!

Hummingbird cake is like the southern cousin of banana bread. It’s soft, bursting with flavor, and perfect for any occasion.

The biggest difference is that hummingbird cake includes pineapple and sometimes coconut.

If that sounds good (how could it not?!), then you’ll love these pancakes.

They’re lightly spiced and super fruity, but so fluffy, too!

Seriously, don’t wait until breakfast – just make these for dinner!

13. Trisha Yearwood Chicken Tortilla Soup

Full of chicken, corn, beans, and tomatoes, this is one filling soup.

I love the Tex-Mex flavors and the fantastic texture you get from all those ingredients.

I also love that you can so easily make this spicy or mild depending on your taste.

I usually make it spicy, but you could keep it mild and simply add some jalapeños to your portion if you’re feeding kids.

You might notice an odd ingredient here: French vanilla creamer.

Before this, I hadn’t used it in baking before, but I might just have to from now on!

It’s nice and thick, giving the egg mix a wonderful creamy texture, and it also imparts fantastic flavor.

You could even switch it up and use something else. Pumpkin spice, maybe?

15. Trisha Yearwood Sloppy Joes

These Sloppy Joes are finger-licking good! You might not want to serve these on a first date – chances are, you’ll get a little messy.

I like to use ground beef for a more robust flavor.

But since you’ll add so many other ingredients – like peppers and fire-roasted tomatoes – you could easily get away with something leaner.

How thick the sauce is will depend on how and how long you cook it.

I like it a little thicker, so I cook it for longer with the lid off.

If you need candy for a crowd, don’t spend hours slaving over the hot stove! Just use your slow cooker.

I love using my slow cooker to melt chocolate because the heat is super gentle, and it holds the chocolate while I work without me having to worry about a water bath.

This recipe uses almond bark for a mild nutty taste, but I can’t always find it in the store.

Instead, I’ve gone with peanut or almond butter, and it’s been perfect every time.

I’ll take corn in all its various forms, and if you put out a bowl of this dip, don’t expect me to share!

The scallions and garlic give it a lovely flavor, and then the base is made using cream and cream cheese, making it gorgeous and, well, creamy.

For added flavor, try making this with fire-roasted corn cobs.

I like to serve this with a dusting of paprika and plenty of Cotija, so it’s like a Mexican street corn dip.

It might look like rice, but orzo is pasta. Still, it’s pretty light, which makes it great for this pasta salad.

The recipe calls for pepperoncini, which are mild Italian peppers.

If you can’t find them, sun-dried tomatoes or canned roasted red peppers would be just as good.

This is great as a BBQ side or as a meal if you throw on some grilled chicken or shrimp.

If you’re looking for a show-stopping dessert, you have to try this one!

Though it will take some time, it’s so worth it when you see the looks on people’s faces.

You’ll be making the 12 layers individually, stacking and glazing while the cakes are still warm – I know, not what we’re used to!

It does take longer, but cutting cake this thin will only end in disaster.

The only prerequisite here is that you need a decent blender.

I’ve made this mistake before and broken mine by adding too much ice!

So long as you have something that can handle crushing ice, these stunning slushies can be made in a matter of minutes.

All you need to do is add the cherries, ice, soda, and frozen limeade concentrate to the blender and let it break everything down.

These are great for the kids, and you can always throw in a splash of rum for the grown-ups!

