Russian Tea Cakes Recipe - Classic Christmas Snowball Cookies! (2024)

Russian Tea Cakes are tender, buttery cookies with a light nutty flavor all covered in powdered sugar! Also called “Snowballs,” these cookies are delicious and a wonderful holiday classic. One of my most requested Christmas cookie recipes!

There are so many things to love about these cookies! For starters, they are quick and easy to make. The cookie dough comes together with only 6 ingredients. I do like to refrigerate them for about an hour before baking them, but you don’t have to. I personally think the cookies stay a little more tender on the inside if they’ve been refrigerated first.

Another reason to love them is that they are literally covered in sugar. Yes! Two layers of it, in fact. That outside layer of powdered sugar just melts right in your mouth. Completely addicting! And after you get past the outside, the inside is soft, buttery and also melts in your mouth. So darn good!

Of course one thing that adds great flavor to these cookies is the light nutty flavor, bit if you aren’t a nut fan, you could certainly leave them out. I’ve even left out the nuts and added coconut for a fun Easter version that I called “Bunny Tails”, ha!

Russian Tea Cakes are a simple cookie, similar to shortbread, known for the nuts included in the cookie and the powdered sugar used to decorate them. They are also often referred to as Snowballs and Mexican Wedding Cakes.

From a history perspective, the connection to Russia is unclear. It seems they may have originated in Europe as a popular snack with tea, hence “tea cake”, then they migrated to Mexico with European nuns where they became a popular wedding cookie. They are now also very popular in the U.S. at Christmas time.

It doesn’t get much easier than these Russian Tea Cakes. To start, you’ll combine the butter and powdered sugar, then add the vanilla extract.

From there, you’ll add the flour and salt and mix just until the dough comes together. Finally, you’ll stir in your nuts. I used chopped, toasted pecans but other nuts like walnuts or macadamia nuts would work as well.

Create tablespoons sized balls and refrigerate them for an hour. You don’t have to refrigerate them, but I think the cookies are even better if you don’t skip that step.

Bake them just until the bottoms are turning slightly brown. The time will vary based on your oven, but 7-8 minutes was just right for me.

When you take them out of the oven, let them cool just long enough so that you can handle them, then roll them in the additional powdered sugar. The sugar will melt a little from the heat, so after they cool, roll them in the powdered sugar one more time.

How Long Can You Store these Cookies? Can They Be Frozen?

These cookies last very well for about a week when stored in an air tight container. They could also be made ahead and frozen, but you’ll want to freeze them prior to adding the powdered sugar, which would just dissolve when they thaw. Instead, thaw the cookies in the fridge when you’re ready for them and then dip them in the powdered sugar.

These Russian Tea Cakes are wonderful, sugary little bites of heaven! They are nice and small, so they are easy to snack on with a cup of coffee or eggnog (or tea!) and just enjoy the holidays. I hope you love them!

[adthrive-in-post-video-player video-id=”WwpKqAlq” upload-date=”2019-12-11T10:00:00.000Z” name=”Russian Tea Cakes-BLOG” description=”Russian Tea Cakes are tender, buttery cookies with a light nutty flavor all covered in powdered sugar! Also called Snowballs, these cookies are delicious and a wonderful holiday classic!” ]

Recipe Russian Tea Cakes (Snowball Cookies) 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 5 reviews Author: Lindsay

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Yield: 40 cookies

Category: Dessert

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American Print Description Russian Tea Cakes are tender, buttery cookies with a light nutty flavor all covered in powdered sugar! Also called “Snowballs,” these cookies are delicious and a wonderful holiday classic! Ingredients 1 cup ( 224g ) unsalted butter, room temperature

( ) unsalted butter, room temperature 1 1/2 cups ( 173g ) powdered sugar, divided

( ) powdered sugar, divided 2 tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 2 1/4 cups ( 293g ) all-purpose flour

( ) all-purpose flour 1/2 tsp salt

salt 3/4 cup ( 85g ) finely chopped nuts (I used toasted pecans) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions 1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

2. In a large mixer bowl, beat the butter and 1/2 a cup (58g) of powdered sugar together until smooth.

3. Add the vanilla extract and mix until smooth.

4. Add the flour and salt and mix on low speed just until the dough comes together.

5. Stir in the chopped nuts.

6. Scoop tablespoon sized balls of dough and shape into a ball. Refrigerate for about 1 hour, then place on the prepared cookie sheet 1-2 inches apart.

7. Bake for 7-10 minutes, or until the bottoms are just lightly brown.

8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes, until you can handle them.

9. Add the remaining 1 cup (115g) of powdered sugar to a small bowl and roll each cookie in it until well coated. The sugar will melt a little bit. Allow the cookies to cool completely, then re-roll in powdered sugar.

10. Store in an airtight container for up to a week. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 cookie

Calories: 99

Sugar: 4.5 g

Sodium: 29.9 mg

Fat: 6.1 g

Carbohydrates: 10.2 g

Protein: 1 g

Cholesterol: 12.2 mg