Feel Better Soup: 11 Immune Boosting Soup Recipes for Winter (2024)

There’s nothing quite like a big bowl of soup when you’re feeling under the weather. It’s comforting, soothing, and with the right fixings, can boost your immune system so you feel better ASAP! Feel better soup is filled with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants that your body needs to recover from bacteria and sickness. So next time you take a sick day, add soup to your list of remedies.

It’s the middle of winter and sickness is running rampant through many households. Maybe it’s just you, maybe it’s your kids, or perhaps your whole family has come down with a pesky winter sickness. Luckily there are healthy, hearty soups that have amazing healing properties. With ingredients high in vitamins, antioxidants, proteins, and minerals, these soups are just what you need to get your household back to its happy, healthy self.

Some of these feel better soups have a lot of ingredients, so it may be best to batch make your favorites and freeze them. This way, you don’t have to be slaving over the stove when you want to be cuddled up in bed. Or, you can always pass the recipe along to your significant other or friends to make for you!

The next time you’re feeling sick, look to one of these recipes. These11feel better soup recipes will get you through the winter feeling your best!

1. Thai Chicken Noodle Soup (Feasting at Home)

A classic chicken soup with a twist, this Thai chicken noodle soup is super flavorful, and packed with feel-good ingredients. Chicken is filled with protein and essential vitamins, and with garlic and ginger, this soup will do wonders for combating sickness. Not to mention the high count of veggies and hot peppers to clear congestion.

If you or any of your family members are bogged down with a cold, this soup is going to work wonders for you. Prepared with super nourishing bone broth and fixed with ingredients like garlic, kale, cauliflower and sweet potatoes, your immune system will grow stronger at a rapid pace. Pro tip: prepare the homemade bone broth before sickness kicks in and store it in your freezer until you need it most!

If you want to heal quickly and get your immune system in tip top shape, you’re going to want this soup prepared for you! Made in a mushroom broth filled with antioxidants, and containing super foods like kale, bok choy and turmeric, you’re sure to get back to your healthy self in no time. It only takes 15 minutes to prep, but an hour to cook, so keep that in mind when you’re craving a taste!

4.Miso Shiitake Soba Soup (Love and Lemons)

Miso has so many health benefits, so it’s amazing to boost your immune system and make you feel better quick! It has plenty of nutrients like vitamin K and Manganese, and provides essential probiotics. This feel better soup also contains ingredients like ginger, which helps fight sickness, nausea and inflammation, and bok choy, which is a super vegetable!

5.4-Ingredient Feel Better Soup (The Foodie and the Fix)

With just 4 ingredients, this soup is super easy to whip up if you’re sick and home alone. The creator calls is an Italian version of egg drop soup and makes it for her family whenever anyone is under the weather. The chicken broth contains immune boosting fat and is chockfull of minerals, while the eggs supply protein and vitamins essential to your health. The parmesan cheese and couscous are also packed with protein to help with your recovery.

See Also The most healing kitchari recipe

I absolutely love pho! It always makes me feel so soothed and warm inside, which makes it perfect as a feel better soup. Prepared in a simple vegetable broth with soba noodles and a handful of veggies, it only takes 15 minutes to prepare, making it easy and quick for when you need a fast remedy.

7.Comforting Chicken and Rice Soup Recipe (The Fit Fork)

If you’ve yet to hear about the benefits of turmeric, allow me to give you some insight. It’s been dubbed on of the most popular super foods, with anti-inflammatory properties, immune boosting abilities and healing remedies. This chicken and rice soup not only contains turmeric, but also tons of veggies to boost your health!

8.Coconut Ginger Carrot Soup (Running on Real Food)

Coconut, ginger and carrots are three of the top ingredients your body needs to defend sickness! They’re all packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to help your immune system get back on track. Plus, with fixings like cumin, ginger and garlic, your immunity will be pushed to the next level!

9.Healing Green Tea and Chickpea Soup (Top with Cinnamon)

Green tea is bursting with antioxidants, and mixed with lots of veggies and chicken broth, this soup recipe will kick your sickness to the ground. Chickpeas are an amazing source of protein and vitamins that are essential to your overall health. Plus, with garlic tortilla triangles for dipping, you’re in for a hearty, feel-good combo!

10.Cleansing Detox Soup (The Glowing Fridge)

This soup is absolutely packed with amazing illness-fighting ingredients. From lemons, which are full of vitamin C to ginger and turmeric that boost your immunity, and cinnamon and cayenne pepper to help cleanse and decongest, this detox soup is perfect for your next sick day.

11.Golden Beet and Fennel Soup (The Roasted Root)

Golden beets and fennel are a match made in heaven when it comes to feel good soup. Golden beets contain fiber, iron, potassium, and lots of essential nutrients, while fennel has incredible anti-inflammatory affects. Mix in garlic, turmeric and the other healthy ingredients for a soup that hits the spot!

The next time you’re under the weather, whip up a feel better soup and get back to your healthy self, fast! They’ll boost your immune system, soothe your symptoms and ensure you feel better as quickly as possible!

If you loved this feel better soup round-up, please share it on Pinterest!

And if you’re looking for more winter sickness remedies, please follow our Health board on Pinterest!