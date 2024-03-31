20 Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes Guests Will Want To Gobble Up (2024)

Thanksgiving is only a week away, which means that it's definitely time to start planning out those healthy Thanksgiving recipes for the perfect family or Friendsgiving meal if you haven't already. The holiday season kicks off all of the treats and feasts you could want and we're not mad about it! There are TONS of healthy Thanksgiving recipes out there that your dinner guests with be grateful to gobble up. Whether you have some allergies or are just looking to substitute a few of the traditional unhealthy sides, here are 20 healthy Thanksgiving dishes your guests are sure to love!

Healthy Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus This appetizer has both a protein and a vegetable, which makes for a solid win in our book. To make it even healthier, you could easily bake instead of pan-frying these puppies. And since these only take 15 minutes, you could easily whip up a bunch of these for a big family get-together. (via Trendland)

Sweet Potato Rounds With Herbed Ricotta and Walnuts If you're looking for a healthy-but-sweet version of bruschetta, sweet potatoes are jam-packed with nutrients, flavor and all-around goodness. Your guests will go nuts for this one. (via The Roasted Root)

No Yeast Dinner Rolls These dinner rolls are so quick and easy but they taste absolutely delicious. The best part is they only require 3 ingredients! (via Give Recipe)

Vegan Green Bean Casserole Lose the added preservatives (and calories!) that are found in canned mushroom soup and serve up this green bean casserole instead. The fresh veggies and herbs are way more flavorful (and healthier) than anything you'll find in a can. (via Eat the Love) Healthy Thanksgiving SIDE DISH Recipes

Roasted Garlic Sage Pesto Pumpkin Soup This tasty pesto soup is the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving spread. It's light, healthy, and flavorful - leaving little to be desired. (via Half-Baked Harvest)

Herbed Wild Rice and Quinoa Stuffing This flavorful stuffing substitute is packed with fresh herbs, apples, cranberries and pecans, making it a dish we’d want to enjoy all throughout fall. And why not? It’s rich in protein and caters to almost any dietary restriction, so feel free to dig in anytime. (via Kitchen Treaty)

Cauliflower Potatoes If you're looking to cut calories and carbs, substitute mashed potatoes with this rosemarygarlic mashed cauliflower recipe. It's so creamy and delicious, you'll barely notice the difference! (via The Cookie Rookie)

Cranberry Orange Quinoa Salad Forgo the typical side salad and fill your guests up with this colorful orange quinoa salad. Not only is it packed with tons of vitamins and protein, but it’s SO pretty to look at too. (via Family Spice)

Mushroom Gravy Rather than using the fat from the turkey for your gravy, use mushrooms, vegetable broth and a variety of spices to create this rich yet guilt-free alternative. (via Oh My Veggies)

Roasted Vegetable Galette See Also Yotam Ottolenghi's recipes for simple spring sides If you're serving up dinner to a non-carnivourous friend or family member, skip the tofurkey loaf for this delicious vegetable galette. With carrots, parsnips, butternut squash and goat cheese wrapped in a warm crust, even meat lovers will want a bite. (via Cook Your Dream) Healthy Thanksgiving MAIN DISH Recipes

Stuffed Butternut Squash Onion, pomegranate and various herbs and spices make this savory/sweet dish a great substitute for your typical turkey. If you're looking to make a meat dish, simply sub the tempeh for turkey sausage or another protein. (via Pickles & Honey)

Mini Stuffed Pumpkins Pumpkin is known as a traditional ingredient for Thanksgiving dessert, but why not throw it into the mix as an entree? This hearty, zesty dish is stuffed full of nutritious ingredients that won't leave you feeling, well, stuffed. (via Whole Foods)

Spaghetti Squash Pesto Lasagna This vegan lasagna dish is so rich and creamy, you'll almost think you're eating something that's bad for you. (via Fat Free Vegan)

Roasted Turkey If you're looking to cook up a lighter meal but don't want to ditch the traditional turkey dinner, soak your bird in a healthy marinade rather than cooking it in butter, then roast it. (via Home Cooking Adventure) Healthy Thanksgiving DESSERT Recipes

Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes The natural flavors in this pumpkin pie substitute come from a variety of spices, bananas and coconut sugar. This looks AND tastes just like your typical pumpkin pie filling, but is dairy-free, egg-free and contains NO refined sugars. (via My Whole Food Life)

Apple Rose Pastries Instead of serving up rich pies and pastries, whip up this light apple treat filled with apple butter and topped off with a dusting of powdered sugar. Plus, the rose shape will look gorgeous on your dessert or dinner table. (via The Love Nerds)

Pecan Pie Tarts With this paleo pecan pie substitute, you won't lose the flaky, buttery crust or gooey pie you love. (via Lexi's Clean Kitchen)

Cranberry Apple Maple Crisp As a substitute for apple pie, serve this grain-free crisp instead. Plate it while it's warm, and top off with a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream. (via With Food + Love)

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars Made with Greek yogurt and less sugar, this better-for-you dessert is one you'll want to become a Thanksgiving tradition. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

