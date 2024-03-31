Oh My Cod. You Have to Try One of These 32 White Fish Recipes Tonight (2024)

01 of 32
Basic Fried Cod
Sometimes, you just want a simple fried fish recipe that you can turn to over and over again. Add this one to your repertoire, and you will never need to buy another bag of frozen breaded fish fillets. Cod works well because it has a nice, mild flavor and a firm enough texture to hold up to frying.
Skillet Fish Nuggets
If your kids love fish sticks, try making these fish nuggets at home to have more control over the ingredients. Using a premade pancake mix means you can whip these up in a flash, and the whole family will enjoy this take on fish sticks or frozen patties.
Cornflake-Crusted Baked Cod
For a similar crunchy texture to store-bought fish sticks, try this cornflake-crusted cod. The crust creates a lovely contrast to the flaky fish, and a hint of Dijon mustard gives it a little zip. Set up a series of stations for dipping the fish and covering it in cereal to make prepping them quicker and easier.
Herb-Baked Fish Fillets
If you've forgotten to take fish out of the freezer to thaw, this easy recipe will save dinner. The fish gets covered with crushed cornflakes and an herbed butter before baking, for a lovely and fragrant protein that everyone will enjoy. For a different presentation, experiment with various herbs for the herb blend.
Baked Lemon Garlic Cod
Lemon and garlic make great pairings for mild cod, giving it a fresh and zesty flavor. This simple fish dish comes out low fat and gluten free, plus you can have it on the table in under half an hour. Pair it with rice and some steamed vegetables for a delicious meal.
Slow Cooker Fish Chowder
When you don't have a lot of time, try a creamy fish chowder in the slow cooker. Evaporated milk gives it a hearty heft and bacon lends a smokiness that complements the flaky fish perfectly. Add chopped celery for more texture or shrimp to make it a seafood chowder.
Panko-Crusted Fish Fillets
A panko coating gives cod fillets a crispy, crunchy texture that creates a wonderful contrast to the flaky fish. Some Creole or Cajun seasoning spices it up wonderfully, but you can add any type of seasoning that you prefer. Serve it with tartar or rémoulade sauce on the side for dipping.
Baked Fish Florentine
Layer spinach, flaky cod, and cream of mushroom soup, then top them with buttery breadcrumbs for a flavorful one-pot meal that also comes packed with nutrition. You can have dinner on the table in under an hour with this easy meal that doesn't require any fancy techniques or tools.
Classic Fish and Chips
Take your family to the chip shop without leaving the house using this classic fish and chips recipe. It works great with cod and starchy potatoes such as Yukon or russet. Adding dark beer to the batter gives it a crispy texture that tastes just like the kind you get at the most famous chipperies.
Crispy Lemon Cod
Fans of fried fish will love this crispy cod with a light lemon sauce. Because you coat the fish in breadcrumbs, then pan-fry them yourself, you know what goes in them every step of the way. The lemon-butter sauce adds a sophisticated element without too much more work.
Spice-Rubbed Cod
This low-fat broiled fish doesn't taste like a diet food with its assertive spice rub, but the way it's prepared means it doesn't use much extra oil or butter. Cover it with a mixture of paprika, cumin, turmeric, and coriander, then either broil it or stick it on the grill. Start with the suggested spice proportions and adjust for your personal preferences.
Cajun Seasoned Beer Battered Fried Fish
Head down to the bayou with this Cajun-inspired fried fish. If you don't have corn flour, pulse cornmeal in a food processor until it gets fine and powdery, or use rice flour instead. Beer gives the batter a tasty crunch, and Tabasco sauce adds a bit of zip. Serve the fish in tortillas for fish tacos or with coleslaw and French fries.
British Fish Pie
British fish pie makes use of leeks, potatoes, milk, butter, and fresh or frozen fish in a hearty one-dish meal. If you choose to use frozen fish, defrost and dry it thoroughly first to avoid a watery dish. Sprinkle it with some shredded cheese for a different flavor and serve alongside a green vegetable for a complete meal.
Fish au Gratin
Combining a mild fish like cod with a simple cheese sauce and covering it in buttery breadcrumbs makes a creamy, delicious fish au gratin that comes together in no time. Use cream of mushroom or celery soup and shredded Parmesan or another mild shredded cheese. Add cooked frozen peas or broccoli for extra color and nutrition.
Creamy Fish Chowder
A bowl of fish chowder will warm you right up. Potatoes, carrots, onion, and flaky fish like cod or haddock come together in a hearty soup that makes a meal all on its own. For an even more interesting dish, sauté the onion in bacon drippings, then garnish each bowl with some crumbled bacon and chopped parsley or chives.
Parmesan-Crusted Baked Fish Fillets
It doesn't get much easier than these baked cod fillets crusted with Parmesan and breadcrumbs. Try serving them with a side of remoulade or tartar sauce and a spritz of fresh lemon juice. Once you get the hang of the recipe, mix it up by adding different spices or cheeses to the breadcrumbs.
Blackened Fish on the Grill
Cod works well in this Cajun-spiced blackened fish recipe because it has a mild flavor and firm, flaky texture. Because blackening fish in a blazing-hot skillet can get smoky, doing it on the grill keeps your kitchen clean. Try this simple and delicious preparation while camping or during an outdoor get-together.
Baked Stuffed Cod
This traditional New England-style stuffed cod is an excellent special-occasion meal. It's a great way to use up leftover stuffing after the holidays, or you can make a batch of stuffing specifically for this dish. Bacon adds a lovely, smoky element that contrasts beautifully with the fish.
Grilled Onion Butter Cod
Onion and white wine combine to make a sophisticated sauce for this simple grilled cod recipe. It tastes like you spent all day, but it comes together in just a few minutes. To keep the fish from falling through the grates, try using a fish basket, wrapping it in foil packets, or grilling it on a wooden plank instead.
Fish Fillets With Mustard Butter
The assertive taste of mustard butter gives mild cod, halibut, or haddock fillets panache, and it all takes under an hour to prepare. Because fish marinates quickly, it makes an excellent choice for a simple weeknight meal. Keep an eye on the fillets while broiling, though, because they can finish quickly.
Grilled Tandoori Cod
Just an hour of marinating in spices you probably already have in the cupboard, and a few minutes on the grill produces delicious tandoori cod. The Indian-inspired dish includes red pepper for some heat. Add more or less depending on how spicy you like your food.
Thai Baked Fish
Flaky fish gets slathered in a rich coconut sauce and then baked in a banana leaf or foil packet in this delicious Thai recipe. Cod works well because it has a non-fishy flavor, so it won't compete with the other ingredients. The fish steams gently in the packet while the flavors meld. Serve with rice to soak up the sauce.
Psari Plaki Fish
Psari plaki is a baked Greek fish recipe that features garlic, tomatoes, and olive oil. When you use cod, it comes out flaky and flavorful with very little effort. Panko breadcrumbs give it a crispy crunch, but you can make your own with stale leftover bread, too. Serve it room temperature or even cold with a Greek salad and feta cheese.
Provençal-Style Cod
The Provençal-style cod recipe cooks the fish with olives, tomatoes, and bell pepper. The complex-tasting dish is ready in just 30 minutes. It also doesn't require turning on the oven, since it all comes together on the stove.
Thai Fish Curry
Any type of fish works well in this Thai fish curry dish, but cod is one of the best choices. Paired with vegetables like bok choy and eggplant, it's absolutely divine. Coconut milk lends richness, while lemongrass and fish sauce add complexity. Serve it over jasmine rice for a dinner that comes together quicker than you'd expect.
Thai Fish Cakes
Unlike Western recipes, these Thai fish cakes do not get battered so the flavor of the fish really shines. Coriander, cumin, green onions, galangal or ginger, red chile, and brown sugar give it an assertive Thai flavor. They taste best right out of the oil, but you can make the fish paste up to a day ahead to save time.
Fish Fillets With Mushroom Sauce
Earthy mushrooms, onion, thyme, sour cream, and a lemon blend top juicy baked fish for a homey dish that tastes just as nice for a weekday supper as a special occasion. Flaky, mild cod works well in this method. Serve it with rice or pilaf to soak up that excellent sauce and a green salad or steamed vegetables for a well-balanced meal.
Chinese Stir-Fried Fish
Flaky fish fillets like cod work well in this Chinese stir-fry recipe. Ingredients like ginger, oyster sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, and rice wine give it a unique flavor that's even better than takeout. Since wok cooking goes so quickly, gather all of your tools first so you don't have to run around looking for them at the last minute.
Hawaiian Fish Sandwich
In Hawaii, these fish sandwiches often use mahi-mahi, but they work just fine with cod fillets, too. Use fillets on the thicker side so they stand up to the presentation. Sweet Hawaiian buns ensure an authentic flavor. Garnish them with red onion, tomato, and any sandwich toppings you usually enjoy.
Coconut Fish Fillets With Mango Salsa
Cod lends itself well to this island-inspired fish recipe with a coconut crust and fresh mango salsa. Coconut gives it a nice sweetness, while curry adds a bit of spice. The mango salsa lends a wonderfully fruity and zesty element that also tastes great with chicken and steak. Make sure you use a nice, ripe mango for the best results.
Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet
Get the slightly sweet, slightly sour flavor of Chinese takeout right at home with this simple fish recipe. Don't be intimidated by the list of ingredients; this stir-fry does not take as much effort as you think. Feel free to swap out the vegetables you like; pineapple, carrot, and other types of peppers work perfectly.
Potato Chip-Crusted Fish With Lemon-Garlic Aioli
Combine fish and chips into one awesome dish with this twist that uses crushed potato chips as the crunch factor. This recipe calls for baking the fish, but you can air-fry, pan-fry, or even deep-fry it. A homemade lemon-garlic aioli makes an excellent dipping sauce that provides a creamy contrast to the salty fish topping.
