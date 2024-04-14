A Hearty 5:2 Diet Recipe for Autumn: Butter Bean & Chorizo Stew with Tomatoes (2024)

A Hearty 5:2 Diet Recipe for Autumn: Butter Bean & Chorizo Stew with Tomatoes

It seems that winter, or should I say autumn, has arrive with a vengeance, as we have been battered with torrential rain and strong winds lately. Most of the apples and pears that were left lingering on my trees are now windfalls and there is definitely a nip in the air.With the cooler weather my thoughts have been turning to more hearty recipes to serve at the family supper table, and soups and stews certainly fit the bill. I am still actively following the 5:2 diet, and my weight is steadily going down, with ease it seems as I create and develop new “fast day friendly” recipes. I am not a “diet food” kind of person and I try to adapt normal, everyday recipes to fit in with a lower calorie lifestyle, so, when I saw a chunk of spicy chorizo sausage in the fridge, I decided to experiment and create a new recipe that has spice, bulk and taste, but with fewer calories.

I am very pleased with my latest offering, a recipe that fulfils all the criteria I demand on a fast day, that is filling, tasty, full of flavour and with nice textures, as well as NOT tasting like diet food! This recipe forButter Bean & Chorizo Stew with tomatoes is absolutely delicious and is really filling too, a plus for a day where a meagre 500 calories (for women, and 600 calories for men) is the culinary limit for the day. Both Malcolm, my husband, and I loved it, and the recipe makes a VERY generous serving for two people, at only 183 calories a serving – which, is about an average bowl and a half of the stew. It was perfect for a rather windy and blustery day’s supper and we didn’t feel hungry after eating it. The very small amount of chorizo sausage adds a little meaty texture and bags of paprika flavour, along with the smoked paprika that I also added. Vegetarians can omit the chorizo sausage and save 44 calories per bowl…….but, don’t omit the essential smoked paprika though.

Butter Bean & Chorizo Stew with Tomatoes

Even the colour of this stew looks seasonal, and it wears its autumnal colours of oranges, reds, creams and russets well! You CAN use dried butter beans in place of tinned ones, but I find the tins so handy to have and easy to use.One thing that I always try to do when I develop recipes, is to make sure that they are also NON diet day friendly; so, this hearty stew would also make a fabulous meal for anyone (or a family) not on a diet – just serve with crusty bread and add a little bit more chorizo sausage if you like. It’s also a very healthy meal, as butter beans are very hight in fibre and protein. The high levels of folic acid and magnesium in butter beans is also good news for your heart and the beans are also linked to cancer prevention. So, not just a pretty face or delicious taste then! I have shared the recipe for myButter Bean & Chorizo Stew with Tomatoes below, and I hope that you will enjoy it as much as we did the other day, and make it part of your regular 5:2 diet fast day recipes. That’s all for now, although I will be back with TWO new giveaways later, so do pop back! See you later, Karen

Butter Bean & Chorizo Stew with Tomatoes Print recipe Serves 2 Prep time 10 minutes Cook time 15 minutes Total time 25 minutes Meal type Lunch , Main Dish , Snack , Soup , Starter Misc Serve Hot Occasion Casual Party , Halloween Region Spanish By author Karen S Burns-Booth A spicy, comforting and hearty stew that is prepped and cooked in under half an hour; this recipe makes two generous portions and a little chorizo goes a long way without adding excess calories. This stew is only 183 calories per portion, making it an ideal recipe for those following the 5:2 diet on a fast day, as well as anyone following Weight Watchers. Serve with crusty bread on a non-fast day. Ingredients 25g chorizo, skinned and very finely diced (88 calories)

1 onion, peeled and finely diced (30 calories)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely diced (8 calories)

1 x 400g tin of butter beans (drained weight is 230g) (check for calories on the tin, as they can vary, mine were 80 calories per 100g 230g drained weight = 180 calories)

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes (80 calories)

smoked paprika

salt and pepper, to taste Note A spicy, comforting and hearty stew that is prepped and cooked in under half an hour; this recipe makes two generous portions and a little chorizo goes a long way without adding excess calories. This stew is only 183 calories per portion, making it an ideal recipe for those following the 5:2 diet on a fast day, as well as anyone following Weight Watchers. Serve with crusty bread on a non-fast day. Directions Step 1 Put the finely diced chorizo into a large saucepan and heat over a gentle heat until the oil begins to run. Then add the onions and garlic, place a lid on the pan and sauté over a gentle heat, stirring every now and then until the onions and garlic are soft. Step 2 Add the drained butter beans and tinned tomatoes and stir well. Then add some smoked paprika to taste, stir and replace the lid. Simmer over a gentle heat for about 10 minutes. Step 3 Add a little water or vegetable stock if the stew is too thick, then adjust seasoning to taste with salt and pepper and serve in warmed soup bowls. Step 4 183 calories per generous serving. Recipe serves two people.

