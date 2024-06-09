20 Healthy Winter Vegetarian Soup Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle (2024)

There’s nothing quite like eating homemade vegetarian soup on a cold winter day. From a healthy vegetable soup to vegetarian mushroom soup. Enjoy these20 Healthy Winter Vegetarian Soup Recipes!

Table of Contents 1. Healthy Vegetarian Vegetable Soup A Quick Note Colourful And Tasty Antioxidants For Health Protein Rich Try Something Different

2. Easy Healthy Roasted Vegetable Soup Roasting For Flavour Exploring New Ideas Cumin And Caraway Seeds Increase The Impact Of The Flavours

3. Orzo Vegetable Soup

4. Spiced Coconut Potato Soup

5. Best Lentil Soup The Power Of Lentils

Nutrition Basics Fuel For The Day Fibre Potassium Folate Iron Manganese

6. Vegetarian Minestrone Soup Close To My Heart Clearing Out The Fridge Terrific Tomatoes

7. HeartyTuscan Soup

8. Healthy Barley Soup An Unsung Hero Healthy Whole Grain Barley

9. Spicy Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup

10. Slow Cooker Vegetable Bean Soup

11. Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

12. Vegetarian Taco Soup

13. Olive Garden Minestrone Soup

14. Cabbage Vegetarian Soup

15. White Bean Soup

16. Kale Chickpea Soup When You Need A Boost Keep It Simple

17. Middle Eastern Lentil Soup

18.Instant Pot Taco Soup

19. Hot and Sour Soup

20. Vegetarian Stuffed Pepper Soup

1. Healthy Vegetarian Vegetable Soup

Article image from –dinnerthendessert

Vegetable Soup is hearty and savory, full of nourishing veggies like tomatoes, corn, green beans, celery, and potatoes, ready in under 45 minutes!

A Quick Note

You will see from the recipe listed chicken stock is used, but this is a great recipe and the chicken stock was simply replaced by a good vegetable stock so I have included it because I thought it gave a wonderfully balanced, nutritionally complete vegetarian or even vegan meal.

Colourful And Tasty

As a general rule of thumb, I think that the more different colours I see in a meal, the more likely it is to be nutritionally balanced.This recipe is a classic example of that concept in action. You can see from the yellow of the corn, the orange of the carrots, the green of the peas and beans and the red of the tomatoes this is a wonderfully colourful recipe, but it is equally nutritious.

Antioxidants For Health

Tomatoes are a great source of vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K, and folate and have a variety of other health benefits commonly attributed to the high antioxidant content.

Carrots again are high in antioxidants and also a great source of vitamin A in the form of beta carotene. They are also a good source of dietary fibre and several B vitamins, as well as vitamin K and potassium.

Corn is loaded with fibre and contains vitamin C, B vitamins, magnesium and potassium.

Green beans are a real heart health food and another great source of minerals. They contain high levels of manganese. This essential mineral supports the body’s metabolism and contains more different antioxidants to those in the carrots and tomatoes. It supports bone health and promotes wound healing. They also contain significant levels of potassium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

Protein Rich

The addition of the chick peas gives the recipe a real protein boost and their texture creates a hearty, rich mouth feel that is hard to beat. You could easily use most other beans or pulses instead and this means the recipe is flexible as well as tasty.

Try Something Different

Red kidney beans make a great alternative, as do black eyed peas. You can create something more unusual with the addition of Adzuki beans. red adzuki beans are the most common and well known, but they do come in a range of colours. They are linked to several health benefits, ranging from heart health and weight loss to improved digestion and a lower risk of diabetes.

2. Easy Healthy Roasted Vegetable Soup

Article image from – thebusybaker

This Easy Healthy Roasted Vegetable Soup is a simple, 2-step recipe that’s packed with freshly roasted seasonal vegetables! It’s filling, healthy, family-friendly, and can be made from scratch in less than one hour!

Roasting For Flavour

You may think of certain vegetables when you think of roasting, but any vegetable can be roasted really. Using the roasted vegetables to add extra flavour to your soup really does add a depth of flavour that is both complex and exciting.

Exploring New Ideas

You can use this recipe just as it is, but there really is no limit to the sort of vegetables you can roast then add to your soup. I am not the biggest fan of butternut squash in some ways, but roasting it transforms the flavour in a similar way to roasting a pumpkin. As it is so nutritionally wonderful I do try to include some in my diet from time to time and by simply cutting it in half, removing the seeds and dressing the faces with herbs and spices you can create the most wonderful flavours.

Cumin And Caraway Seeds

You could try something different by coating the faces with a little oil and sprinkling on a combination of whole cumin and caraway seeds. Anyone who has tried Jeera rice knows the delightful flavour whole cumin seeds can bring to a recipe but when combined with the sweeter aniseed flavour of the caraway seeds something wonderful is revealed.

Increase The Impact Of The Flavours

Making small vertical cuts into the faces of the squash and pushing seeds into the cuts will allow you to work the seeds further into the body of the butternut squash and this will allow the flavours to penetrate deep into its flesh. Slow roast it until the flesh is soft and starting to brown at the edges and then scoop everything out from the skininto the soup. You can then let the soup cook slowly so the flavours permeate the other ingredients and give the soup a wonderfully rich and exciting flavour.

3. Orzo Vegetable Soup

Article image from – peasandcrayons

This Orzo Vegetable Soup is a quick and easy one-pot wonder and a delicious way to warm up on a cold day!

4. Spiced Coconut Potato Soup

Article image from – sprinklesandsprouts

This spiced coconut potato soup is a comforting yet fresh vegan soup. It is the ideal dish for a warming casual supper with friends or for a light lunch with the girls. Packed with flavor this is quick to cook and tastes amazing.

5. Best Lentil Soup

Article image from – cookieandkate

This soup recipe was a long time coming! Over the years, I made some lackluster lentil soups that never saw the light of day on this website. No vegetarian food blog would be complete without a proper lentil soup, though, so I perfected one of my own.

The Power Of Lentils

We all know the standard red lentils but don’t forget there are several other varieties. All of them offer health and nutritional benefits.

Nutrition Basics

Lentils have a high fibre content and contain several complex carbohydrates. Low in fat and calories their high protein content makes lentils a perfect option for those looking to increase the level of protein in their diet. Naturally gluten-free, their exceptionally low glycaemic index (low GI) and resistant starch content make them great for a diabetic diet.

Fuel For The Day

When combined with a good quality whole grain, lentils provide the same quality protein as meat. They are also great source of protein. Just ½ a cup of cooked lentils provides about 12 grams of protein, making sure you are fuelled up all day long.

Fibre

Just ½ a cup of cooked green lentils packs in 32% of your recommended daily amount of fibre. Helping to improve gut mobility, dietary fibre is well known for many health benefits and is associated with lower blood cholesterol levels and protection against developing colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Potassium

Just ½ a cup of cooked split red lentils has 273 mg of potassium which can counteract the damaging effect of sodium and has been shown to lower blood pressure.

Folate

Out of all plant-based foods, lentils contain the most folate. They are an excellent source of folate. A type of B-vitamin which helps support red blood cell formation and proper nerve functions. In addition, the water-soluble vitamins may help prevent anaemia and protect against developing heart disease, cancer, and dementia.

Iron

Just ½ a cup of cooked lentils provides 15% of your daily iron needs so they play a vital role in the formation of haemoglobin in blood and myoglobin in the muscles. These compounds carry oxygen to the cells in the body. That is why tiredness is often the first symptom people notice when they are low in iron.

Manganese

Lentils are a very great source of manganese. This mineral is stored in our bones and in major organs including the liver, kidney, and pancreas. It plays a vital role in maintaining normal blood sugar levels and helps protect against damage caused by free-radicals.

6. Vegetarian Minestrone Soup

Article image from – lifemadesweeter

This Minestrone Soup is an easy vegan homemade soup recipe made with healthy fresh vegetables and hearty beans. It’s easy to make and perfect as a comforting meal for busy weeknights. Can be made gluten free, low carb, keto, Whole30 and paleo friendly.

Close To My Heart

Minestrone is my partners favourite soup of all, so when I saw this recipe I had to try it and I wasn’t disappointed. There is no set recipe for true Italian minestrone soup and everyone adds in whatever ingredients they have on hand. Seasonal vegetables are always the best place to start and the soup should be thick, hearty and include a variety of chopped vegetables along with some form of pasta.

Clearing Out The Fridge

It is also a great opportunity to use up any vegetables that are left in the fridge at the end of the week. Most vegetables will work well in a minestrone soup and the more variety of vegetables you use the better the flavour will be.

Terrific Tomatoes

I do always add some tomatoes or tomato puree to the stock. You don’t have to, but it does give the soup a lovely rich flavour and the health benefits of tomatoes are well established as you can see from the link in recipe 1 above.

7. HeartyTuscan Soup

Article image from – pickledplum

HeartyTuscan Soup – fire roastedtomatoes make this soup a little smoky and sweet. And it only takes 10 minutes to prep!

8. Healthy Barley Soup

Article image from – watchwhatueat

Homemade healthy barley soup recipe. A perfect option to add whole grains toyourdiet. Ready to enjoy in about 30 mins

An Unsung Hero

Barley is often forgotten, but it really is an unsung hero nutritionally. The list of nutrients it contains is phenomenal and it will add something to anyone’s diet.

Healthy Whole Grain Barley

The scientific community seems to have done quite a lot of research into this humble grain, so there are plenty of articles for you to choose from. They do seem to confirm that there really are many health benefits gained by including barley in your diet.

9. Spicy Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup

Article image from – peasandcrayons

Spicy Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup with both Instant Pot and Stove-Top instructions. This hearty vegan sweet potato soup is loaded with tasty chickpeas and veggies in a flavorful harissa spiked broth!

10. Slow Cooker Vegetable Bean Soup

Article image from – onelovelylife

Slow Cooker Vegetable Bean Soup – Sometimes the easiest recipes are the best! This vegetable bean soup is made in a slow cooker and has the perfect cozy blend of flavors. We love this so much! (Gluten Free & Vegan)

11. Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

Article image from – plantandvine

This vegan cream of mushroom soup recipe is hearty, delicious, and easy to make. A perfect fall and winter warmer soup.

12. Vegetarian Taco Soup

Article image from – asideofsweet

Stay warm with this stovetop Vegetarian Taco Soup Recipe that is an easy one pot recipe. It’s also healthy, gluten-free and has a vegan option.

13. Olive Garden Minestrone Soup

Article image from – dinneratthezoo

This Olive Garden minestrone soup is loaded with vegetables, beans and pasta in a tomato broth. It’s a copycat of the restaurant version that tastes even better than the original recipe!

14. Cabbage Vegetarian Soup

Article image from – dinnerthendessert

Cabbage Soup is the PERFECT savory vegetable soup made with cabbage, tomato, carrots, celery, and spices, ready in under 45 minutes!

15. White Bean Soup

Article image from – savorandsavvy

This slightly spicy White Bean Soup recipe is simple, hearty and ready in under an hour, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

16. Kale Chickpea Soup

Article image from – thekitchengirl

Kale Chickpea Soup In A Hurryis a 15-minute, vegan soup that packs nutrition and comfort into a bowl with very little planning. It’s made with onions, garlic, vegetable broth, a few seasonings, and of course, kale and chickpeas. Everyone should have this recipe up their sleeve.

When You Need A Boost

Kale is a vegetable that has grabbed the headlines in recent years and it has an amazing nutritional profile. If you then include chick peas for that protein boost and onions, garlic and fresh thyme, you have an incredible array of vitamins, minerals and micronutrients that will give anyone a healthy boost in their diet.

Keep It Simple

By keeping the recipe simple it means that it is both easy and fast to cook. There really is no excuse for not including this in your diet at some point. You can’t get better than tasty, easy and nutritionally complete.

17. Middle Eastern Lentil Soup

Article image from – gatheringdreams

This quick and easy middle eastern lentil soup is spicy and full of goodness!

18.Instant Pot Taco Soup

Article image from – thegirlonbloor

ThisInstant Pot Taco Soup is a delicious vegetarian, gluten-free version that is filled with fibre and protein – make it for a busy weeknight dinner or enjoy it as your weekly meal prep!

19. Hot and Sour Soup

Article image from – dinneratthezoo

This Asian hot and sour soup is fresh mushrooms, tofu, egg, bamboo shoots and green onions, all in a savory broth. A remake of the restaurant favorite that’s so easy to make at home.

20. Vegetarian Stuffed Pepper Soup

Article image from – peasandcrayons

This tasty Vegetarian Stuffed Pepper Soup has both stove top and slow cooker instructions! Full of flavor and loaded with vegetables, this chunky veggie and rice soup is vegan + gluten-free.

