20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

January 15, 2014 — last updated January 2, 2024 by Kalyn Denny10 comments »
The original South Beach Diet still has a lot of fans, and here are 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes! Some of these recipes have dried beans but a few of them are low-carb, and all are suitable for Phase One of the South Beach Diet; enjoy!
PIN 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes to try some later!
Many readers know that I started my carb-conscious eating journey (back in 2004) following the original South Beach Diet. In those days I was a teacher, and I would make SBD friendly food on the weekend to take for lunch during the week. And this collection of 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipeswere some of my favorites back in the day, and all these tasty recipes are suitable for Phase One!
I can tell by my stats that some fans of the original South Beach Diet go back to Phase One recipes in January, and I still think making food on the weekend to eat some now and some later is a great strategy. That’s why I created a new category called Weekend Food Prep and when I’m doing food prep I’ll definitely be making food in the CrockPot to eat during the week.
And many of these recipes are things I still make even though I’m now retired from teaching and working at home on this website. I hope people who are still South Beach Diet fans will enjoy the recipes!
Want more recipes suitable for the original South Beach Diet?
You can visit the South Beach Diet Recipes Index Page to see all the SBD friendly recipes that have been featured on this site! (Check information after the recipe to see if any adaptations are needed to make the recipe SBD suitable.) And if you’re really a slow cooker fan, check out my other site, Slow Cooker or Pressure Cooker!
How do you get the complete recipe?
Just click or tap any recipe title to see the complete recipe. If you want to skip the extra information, just use the JUMP TO RECIPE link at the top of every recipe post.
Spicy Shredded Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos
Balsamic and Onion Pot Roast
Slow Cooker Ground Turkey Soup
Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Beef
Red Lentil and Chickpea Soup
Mediterranean Beef Stew
White Bean and Kale Soup
Slow Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sausage
Pork with Peanut Sauce
Sausage White Bean Spinach Soup
Slow Cooker Bavarian Pork Roast
Slow Cooker Greek Lentil Soup
CrockPot or Instant Pot Turkey Breast. (skip the gravy for Phase One.)
Slow Cooker Beef and Refried Bean Chili
Slow Cooker Hungarian Pot Roast
Greens and Beans with Sausage
Slow Cooker Southwestern Pot Roast
Slow Cooker Stew with Sausage, Beans, and Kale
Italian Sausage Stew
Slow Cooker Salsa Pork Chops
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Categories: Recipe Round-Ups, Recipes, Slow Cooker, Weekend Food Prep, Gluten-Free, South Beach Diet
originally published on Jan 15, 2014 (last updated Jan 2, 2024) by Kalyn Denny
10 commentsLeave a comment »
« Previous PostLeafy Greens Salad with Chickpeas and Feta
Next Post »How to Make Beef Stock
Leave a Comment & Rate this Recipe!
Zach —Reply
Thank you so much for these Phase 1 recipes. I work a lot and am trying to lose weight and so far, I have lost 7 lbs on Phase 1. Overall, I’m happy with what I’ve been eating but I miss things like soup, chili and pot roast. Your recipes look fantastic and the fact that they are phase 1 compatible is great. I’m thinking some chili will be coming this weekend.
Kalyn Denny —Reply
Thanks Zach; hope you enjoy!
Annette —Reply
Thank you this inspired me. Now my daughter’s and I getting together on the weekend to try some of these.
Kalyn Denny —Reply
Hi Annette,
I hope the recipes will be helpful for you. And thanks for making me realize that quite a few of these posts have updated photos, so I have updated them in this round-up! Hope you enjoy!
taylorbee —Reply
This post is soo helpful! I'm not a SBD follower, but I do try to eat high protein, low carb, clean meals most of the time, which is why I love your recipes. I'm also in love with the crockpot. So thanks!
Kalyn Denny —Reply
Thanks all; hope it is useful.
Debby@Just Breathe —Reply
Thank you so much!
Chatón —Reply
I generally hate the concept of using the crock pot, but these lettuce wraps sound tasty. Thanks for the idea. You may have made a believer out of me!
Lydia (The Perfect Pantry) —Reply
Even though I'm not following SBD per se, I do like to eat low glycemic meals whenever possible. What I love about this round-up of recipes is the variety of flavor profiles that really shows off the versatility of slow cooker cooking. I'm still fairly new to slow cookers, and often find inspiration in the recipes you make.
Joanne —Reply
If I had to cook every day there's no way I'd be able to eat healthy! Leftovers are KEY. This is such a great roundup!