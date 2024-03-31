20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

The original South Beach Diet still has a lot of fans, and here are 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes! Some of these recipes have dried beans but a few of them are low-carb, and all are suitable for Phase One of the South Beach Diet; enjoy!

Many readers know that I started my carb-conscious eating journey (back in 2004) following the original South Beach Diet. In those days I was a teacher, and I would make SBD friendly food on the weekend to take for lunch during the week. And this collection of 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipeswere some of my favorites back in the day, and all these tasty recipes are suitable for Phase One!

I can tell by my stats that some fans of the original South Beach Diet go back to Phase One recipes in January, and I still think making food on the weekend to eat some now and some later is a great strategy. That’s why I created a new category called Weekend Food Prep and when I’m doing food prep I’ll definitely be making food in the CrockPot to eat during the week.

And many of these recipes are things I still make even though I’m now retired from teaching and working at home on this website. I hope people who are still South Beach Diet fans will enjoy the recipes!

Want more recipes suitable for the original South Beach Diet?

You can visit the South Beach Diet Recipes Index Page to see all the SBD friendly recipes that have been featured on this site! (Check information after the recipe to see if any adaptations are needed to make the recipe SBD suitable.) And if you’re really a slow cooker fan, check out my other site, Slow Cooker or Pressure Cooker!

How do you get the complete recipe?

Just click or tap any recipe title to see the complete recipe. If you want to skip the extra information, just use the JUMP TO RECIPE link at the top of every recipe post.

Spicy Shredded Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos

Balsamic and Onion Pot Roast

Slow Cooker Ground Turkey Soup

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Beef

Red Lentil and Chickpea Soup

Mediterranean Beef Stew

White Bean and Kale Soup

Slow Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sausage

Pork with Peanut Sauce

Sausage White Bean Spinach Soup

Slow Cooker Bavarian Pork Roast

Slow Cooker Greek Lentil Soup

CrockPot or Instant Pot Turkey Breast. (skip the gravy for Phase One.)

Slow Cooker Beef and Refried Bean Chili

Slow Cooker Hungarian Pot Roast

Greens and Beans with Sausage

Slow Cooker Southwestern Pot Roast

Slow Cooker Stew with Sausage, Beans, and Kale

Italian Sausage Stew

Slow Cooker Salsa Pork Chops