20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

January 15, 2014 — last updated January 2, 2024

The original South Beach Diet still has a lot of fans, and here are 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipes! Some of these recipes have dried beans but a few of them are low-carb, and all are suitable for Phase One of the South Beach Diet; enjoy!

Many readers know that I started my carb-conscious eating journey (back in 2004) following the original South Beach Diet. In those days I was a teacher, and I would make SBD friendly food on the weekend to take for lunch during the week. And this collection of 20 South Beach Diet Slow Cooker Recipeswere some of my favorites back in the day, and all these tasty recipes are suitable for Phase One!

I can tell by my stats that some fans of the original South Beach Diet go back to Phase One recipes in January, and I still think making food on the weekend to eat some now and some later is a great strategy. That’s why I created a new category called Weekend Food Prep and when I’m doing food prep I’ll definitely be making food in the CrockPot to eat during the week.

And many of these recipes are things I still make even though I’m now retired from teaching and working at home on this website. I hope people who are still South Beach Diet fans will enjoy the recipes!

Want more recipes suitable for the original South Beach Diet?

You can visit the South Beach Diet Recipes Index Page to see all the SBD friendly recipes that have been featured on this site! (Check information after the recipe to see if any adaptations are needed to make the recipe SBD suitable.) And if you’re really a slow cooker fan, check out my other site, Slow Cooker or Pressure Cooker!

How do you get the complete recipe?

Just click or tap any recipe title to see the complete recipe. If you want to skip the extra information, just use the JUMP TO RECIPE link at the top of every recipe post.

Spicy Shredded Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos

Balsamic and Onion Pot Roast

Slow Cooker Ground Turkey Soup

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Beef

Red Lentil and Chickpea Soup

Mediterranean Beef Stew

White Bean and Kale Soup

Slow Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sausage

Pork with Peanut Sauce

Sausage White Bean Spinach Soup

Slow Cooker Bavarian Pork Roast

Slow Cooker Greek Lentil Soup

CrockPot or Instant Pot Turkey Breast. (skip the gravy for Phase One.)

Slow Cooker Beef and Refried Bean Chili

Slow Cooker Hungarian Pot Roast

Greens and Beans with Sausage

Slow Cooker Southwestern Pot Roast

Slow Cooker Stew with Sausage, Beans, and Kale

Italian Sausage Stew

Slow Cooker Salsa Pork Chops

  1. ZachReply

    Thank you so much for these Phase 1 recipes. I work a lot and am trying to lose weight and so far, I have lost 7 lbs on Phase 1. Overall, I’m happy with what I’ve been eating but I miss things like soup, chili and pot roast. Your recipes look fantastic and the fact that they are phase 1 compatible is great. I’m thinking some chili will be coming this weekend.

    • Kalyn DennyReply

      Thanks Zach; hope you enjoy!

  2. AnnetteReply

    Thank you this inspired me. Now my daughter’s and I getting together on the weekend to try some of these.

    • Kalyn DennyReply

      Hi Annette,
      I hope the recipes will be helpful for you. And thanks for making me realize that quite a few of these posts have updated photos, so I have updated them in this round-up! Hope you enjoy!

  3. taylorbeeReply

    This post is soo helpful! I'm not a SBD follower, but I do try to eat high protein, low carb, clean meals most of the time, which is why I love your recipes. I'm also in love with the crockpot. So thanks!

  4. Kalyn DennyReply

    Thanks all; hope it is useful.

  5. Debby@Just BreatheReply

    Thank you so much!

  6. ChatónReply

    I generally hate the concept of using the crock pot, but these lettuce wraps sound tasty. Thanks for the idea. You may have made a believer out of me!

  7. Lydia (The Perfect Pantry)Reply

    Even though I'm not following SBD per se, I do like to eat low glycemic meals whenever possible. What I love about this round-up of recipes is the variety of flavor profiles that really shows off the versatility of slow cooker cooking. I'm still fairly new to slow cookers, and often find inspiration in the recipes you make.

  8. JoanneReply

    If I had to cook every day there's no way I'd be able to eat healthy! Leftovers are KEY. This is such a great roundup!

