Homemade Vanilla Pound, Loaf Cake, classic, made from scratch easy recipe. (2024)

Best Vanilla Pound Cake recipe, buttery, flavorful, moist cake. Simple & Easy recipe to give you a perfectly soft, rich, delicious traditional homemade vanilla pound loaf cake.

Moist Vanilla Pound, Loaf Cake. Here's one of my all-time favorite cake recipes. It's simply delicious, full of vanilla flavor.

The texture is not quite as dense as a regular pound cake, but a little fluffier, and it is lovely and moist with a delicious golden top.

For this recipe, I've adjusted the traditional ingredient ratios, so when you bake this cake, it will not be quite as dense, and in order for it to be moist, I've added milk.

This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, checkPrivacy Policy.

Some recipes use buttermilk or even cream cheese. In my opinion, there isn't any need for that, milk will make your cake tender, moist and give you a nice fine crumb.

Table of Contents 📋 hide 1) Frequently Asked Questions 2) Frequently Asked Questions 3) Ingredients You'll Need 4) Instructions 5) Top tip 6) Recipe Card 7) Homemade Vanilla Pound, Loaf Cake, classic, made from scratch easy recipe. 8) Loaf Cake Recipes

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it called pound cake? The traditional classic pound cake recipe can be traced back as far as the 18th Century. It was called a pound cake because the 4 ingredients called for 1 pound in weight of each. That would be pretty easy to remember! Note, the pound cake is not the actual weight of the cake. that would be around 4 pounds in weight.Because of the name, you will often see the baking pans called '1 lb loaf pans', and this size will be a perfect fit for your pound cake. What is pound cake made of? So the 4 ingredients which traditionally make up a classic pound cake are flour, eggs, butter, and sugar, and the ratio is 1 pound of each. What does pound cake taste like? This moist tender, buttery pound cake is rich and dense. It's decadent because of the amount of butter used, and that, combined with the sugar and vanilla will give you a taste similar to a simple yellow cake, but this is certainly more extravagant and rich!

It makes for a great breakfast, tea time or snack cake, perhaps serve for an afternoon tea party, add a slice to a lunch box, take to a party, or simply enjoy a slice or three with a lovely cup of tea or coffee.

This vanilla pound cake is freezer friendly too so if you wanted to eat half right away and freeze half, then it will be perfect!

We've got a huge variety of delicious different pound cake recipes so be sure to check them out. There's a flavor for everyone! Even a Peach and Raspberry pound cake! So yummy!

We've also got a really easy Raspberry Pound Cake with a simple White Chocolate topping on our sister site, Newbie In The Kitchen. Tangy and sweet and so delicious!

This is definitely the best pound cake recipe! I've taken several years of tweaking and adjusting to get this cake to be the perfect pound cake!

If you enjoy homemade, flavorful cakes, then this cake is going to become a keeper for you.

The ingredients are most likely available as part of your pantry staples so you will more than likely be able to make this cake without any planning, and of course, you can't beat a good made from scratch cake!

I've kept this recipe very simple and easy. However, we often get questions from our readers so I thought I'd answer them here. I know some of you are beginners to baking, so hopefully, you'll find these answers helpful!

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does my pound cake crack on top? This is normal! Pound cakes will almost always crack on the top. As you will see from the photos, there is always a distinct crack down the middle of the baked cake.



When the cake is in the oven, the outside of the cake cooks first, and this makes the batter rise up in the middle. It's a characteristic of a good pound cake. Some people don't like seeing the crack, so if that's you, feel free to cover the crack with a drizzle of frosting, or in you wanted to bake using a bundt pan instead of a loaf pan, when the cake is turned out, the cracks will be underneath the bundt cake. How do you know when a pound cake is done? In step 6. of the instructions, you need to use a skewer or metal cake tester. Insert the tester into the thickest part of the cake. I usually stick the tester in the very center and push down about halfway, take the tester out and if it comes out clean, the cake is done. If the tester comes out with wet batter stuck to it, then you know the middle of the cake isn't cooked, so leave the cake for a bit longer, at 5-minute intervals until the cake tester comes out clean.

Below is a photo of using a cake tester so you can see what it looks like.

Do you grease a pan for pound cake? The simple answer is YES! Or, if you don't want to grease the pan, you need to use a paper-pound cake liner, which you can often buy in packs. I have a pack of these which I use for many of my pound cakes, especially when I am making them for freezing or to give for friends We've also got a great guide if you'd like tolearn how to line a loaf panusing parchment paper.

If you don't have any parchment or greaseproof paper, you can use ourhomemade magic pan release recipe. It's really simple! Why is my pound cake heavy? Pound cakes are traditionally heavy by nature due to the ratio of ingredients. After all, there's a lot of butter in a pound cake. When you have baked the cake and taken it from the oven to cool, it will naturally sink once it comes into contact with the cooler air. Once the cake sinks, (and sometimes this can be a lot), the cake will become denser and heavier because some of the air is lost. The best way to try and avoid this is during the creaming method, in step 3 of the instructions. The creaming method is very important when making a pound cake. It takes a little time, but you need to beat the butter and sugar for 5 - 7 minutes until you see the batter color turn a very pale yellow, almost white and fluffy in texture. I always make sure the butter is at room temperature before I start the recipe. If the butter is too cold, it is very hard to get a light and fluffy texture from creaming.That means the sugar has dissolved and is fully incorporated with the butter. Once that is done, you need to add the other ingredients gently and fold in the flour at the end to try and keep as much air as possible in the cake batter so at least when it goes in the oven, it is less likely to sink.

Once you've tried this recipe, I am sure you will make it time and time again. So here's the recipe, and enjoy our Moist Vanilla Pound, Loaf Cake!

Ingredients You'll Need 225 g or 1 ¾ cups Plain / All purpose flour (sieved)

2 Teaspoons baking powder

¼ Teaspoon salt

175 g or ¾ cup softened butter

150 g or ¾ cups regular sugar

⅔ Cup or 150 ml Milk

2 Large eggs (lightly beaten)

1 & ½ Teaspoons Vanilla Extract

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 170c, 325F. Grease and line your baking tin. See here for how to line.

** Please note, if using a Bundt tin, be sure to grease it very well as it can be hard to get the cake out of such a shaped tin.

Top tip

Use our Homemade Pan Release to grease your pan.

2. Get all your ingredients ready, i.e sieve the flour and add the salt and baking powder to the flour etc.

3. Start with making the cake batter by creaming the butter and sugar until a pale light color.

4. Slowly add the beaten eggs to the mixer, on a low-speed setting, a bit at a time. If the mixture starts to curdle or split, add a spoonful of your sieved flour, keep on adding the eggs, and a bit of flour if necessary until all the eggs are added. Add the Vanilla Extract.

5. Add half the milk with half of the flour, keeping the mixer on a slow speed. Once combined, add the remaining milk and gently fold in the remaining flour until combined.

6. Transfer the cake mixture to the greased and lined loaf tin. Then place in the oven for 1 hour to 1 hour 5 minutes

Please do a test if the cake is done by using a skewer and poke it in the middle to see that it comes out clean. Every oven is different and cook times may vary a little.

7. Have a cup of tea!

8. When the cake is done, take it out of the oven and leave in the cake tin until cool enough to transfer to a cooling rack.

Allow to cool. Store in an airtight container, and there you have ourMoist Vanilla Pound, Loaf Cake

We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our post. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!

Recipe Card