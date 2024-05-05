21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (2024)

Here are 21 tried and true low-carb vegan recipes that are delicious, healthy, and filling!

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (1)

Did you make New Year resolutions for 2018?

Travis and I did! We plan to...

  • Get up earlier
  • Go on a walk together around the neighborhood every morning
  • Watch less TV
  • Spend more quality time together doing unplugged activities
  • Grow our businesses
  • Get outside more

We're doing pretty good so far but there's definitely room for improvement-- especially getting up earlier. It's so hard on these chilly mornings to get out of our warm toasty bed!

I know that losing weight and eating healthier meals is an important resolution for many people, so I thought that putting together a list of low-carb vegan recipes would be really helpful. It's so convenient to have a list of tried and true vegan recipes when you need dinner inspiration.

If you're thinking of trying a low-carb vegan keto diet check out this list of vegan keto recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Ok, let's talk about carbs.

This is how I remember it:

Veggies that grow above the ground are generally low-carb and veggies that grow below ground are usually higher in starch and carbs.

I'm not a nutritionist so I can't tell you exactly what you should eat to lose weight, but I will tell you what works for my family. Generally, I build our plates to be ½ vegetables, ¼ plant-based protein (beans, tempeh, tofu, lentils, nuts, seeds, etc.), and ¼ carbohydrates.

However, I don't get extreme about it. If Travis wants to eat a whole plate of sauteed baby bok choy (his favorite!) that's totally fine with me!

I work in so many low-carb, cruciferous vegetables into our diet that it really doesn't concern me at all if we want to have our favorite potato-based broccoli cheese soupas the main course for dinner or if we eat too muchcreamy mac and cheesewhen we're craving comfort food.

On a daily basis, we try to eat as many of the following items as possible...

Low Carb Vegetables

  • Cauliflower -Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Steaks
  • Spinach
  • Bell Peppers
  • Lettuce
  • Cucumbers
  • Swiss Chard
  • Celery
  • Cabbage - Ginger Lime Asian Coleslaw
  • Onions
  • Asparagus
  • Zucchini -Tomato Zucchini Pesto Bake
  • Eggplant
  • Leeks
  • Brussel Sprouts
  • Garlic
  • Mushrooms - Creamy Mushroom Soup
  • Radishes
  • Kale
  • Collard Greens
  • Avocado
  • Tomatoes
  • Broccoli
  • Green Beans

Low-Carb Nuts & Seeds

  • Chia Seeds - Kiwi Mango Cherry Chia Seed Pudding
  • Flax Seeds
  • Walnuts
  • Almonds
  • Brazil Nuts
  • Pumpkin Seeds

There are so many delicious veggie-loaded low-carb recipes on this list that will help you stay on track!

21 Low-Carb Vegan Recipes That Will Fill You Up!

1 - Roasted Vegetable Tofu Tacos (made with low-carb vegan wraps!)

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

2 - The BEST Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Garlic

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

3 - Tomato Zucchini Pesto Bake

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

4 - Spaghetti Squash Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic & Basil

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (6)

Photo Credit: Vegan Richa

5 - Spiralized Vegetable Noodles with Smoked Tofu & Spicy Peanut Sauce

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (7)

Photo Credit: Supergolden Bakes

6 - Instant Pot Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (8)

Photo Credit: Healthy Slow Cooking

7 - Garlic Roasted Radishes (Oil-Free)

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

8 - Creamy Mushroom Soup

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

9 - Pesto Zucchini Zoodles

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (11)

Photo Credit: Vegetarian Gastronomy

10 - Kale Pesto Shirataki Noodles

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (12)

Photo Credit: Tasting Page

11 - Gluten-Free Cauliflower Hash Browns

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (13)

Photo Credit: Healthier Steps

12 - Ginger Lime Asian Coleslaw

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

13 - Broccoli Cauliflower Rice

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (15)

Photo Credit: Living Sweet Moments

14 - Sesame Ginger Baked Tofu (Serve with low-carb cauliflower rice!)

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (16)

Photo Credit: Veggie Inspired

15 - Tomato Mushroom Spaghetti Squash

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (17)

Photo Credit: What a Girl Eats

16 - Fresco Sofritas Tacos

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (18)

Photo Credit: Erica's Recipes

17 - BBQ Baked Tofu Rainbow Bowls

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (19)

Photo Credit: Yummy Mummy Kitchen

18 - Avocado Arugula Tomato Salad

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

19 - Easy Curried Tofu Scramble (Serve with roasted radishes instead of potatoes)

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

20 - Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Steaks

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

21 - Stir Fry Zucchini Noodles

21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (23)

Photo Credit: Veggie Inspired

Which of these low-carb vegan recipes are you going to try? Let me know in the comments!

