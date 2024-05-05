21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure.

Here are 21 tried and true low-carb vegan recipes that are delicious, healthy, and filling!

Did you make New Year resolutions for 2018?

Travis and I did! We plan to...

Get up earlier

Go on a walk together around the neighborhood every morning

Watch less TV

Spend more quality time together doing unplugged activities

Grow our businesses

Get outside more

We're doing pretty good so far but there's definitely room for improvement-- especially getting up earlier. It's so hard on these chilly mornings to get out of our warm toasty bed!

I know that losing weight and eating healthier meals is an important resolution for many people, so I thought that putting together a list of low-carb vegan recipes would be really helpful. It's so convenient to have a list of tried and true vegan recipes when you need dinner inspiration.

If you're thinking of trying a low-carb vegan keto diet check out this list of vegan keto recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Ok, let's talk about carbs.

This is how I remember it:

Veggies that grow above the ground are generally low-carb and veggies that grow below ground are usually higher in starch and carbs.

I'm not a nutritionist so I can't tell you exactly what you should eat to lose weight, but I will tell you what works for my family. Generally, I build our plates to be ½ vegetables, ¼ plant-based protein (beans, tempeh, tofu, lentils, nuts, seeds, etc.), and ¼ carbohydrates.

However, I don't get extreme about it. If Travis wants to eat a whole plate of sauteed baby bok choy (his favorite!) that's totally fine with me!

I work in so many low-carb, cruciferous vegetables into our diet that it really doesn't concern me at all if we want to have our favorite potato-based broccoli cheese soupas the main course for dinner or if we eat too muchcreamy mac and cheesewhen we're craving comfort food.

On a daily basis, we try to eat as many of the following items as possible...

Low Carb Vegetables

Cauliflower - Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Steaks

Spinach

Bell Peppers

Lettuce

Cucumbers

Swiss Chard

Celery

Cabbage - Ginger Lime Asian Coleslaw

Onions

Asparagus

Zucchini - Tomato Zucchini Pesto Bake

Eggplant

Leeks

Brussel Sprouts

Garlic

Mushrooms - Creamy Mushroom Soup

Radishes

Kale

Collard Greens

Avocado

Tomatoes

Broccoli

Green Beans

Low-Carb Nuts & Seeds

Chia Seeds - Kiwi Mango Cherry Chia Seed Pudding

Flax Seeds

Walnuts

Almonds

Brazil Nuts

Pumpkin Seeds

There are so many delicious veggie-loaded low-carb recipes on this list that will help you stay on track!

21 Low-Carb Vegan Recipes That Will Fill You Up!

1 - Roasted Vegetable Tofu Tacos (made with low-carb vegan wraps!)

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

2 - The BEST Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Garlic

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

3 - Tomato Zucchini Pesto Bake

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

4 - Spaghetti Squash Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic & Basil

Photo Credit: Vegan Richa

5 - Spiralized Vegetable Noodles with Smoked Tofu & Spicy Peanut Sauce

Photo Credit: Supergolden Bakes

6 - Instant Pot Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage

Photo Credit: Healthy Slow Cooking

7 - Garlic Roasted Radishes (Oil-Free)

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

8 - Creamy Mushroom Soup

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

9 - Pesto Zucchini Zoodles

Photo Credit: Vegetarian Gastronomy

10 - Kale Pesto Shirataki Noodles

Photo Credit: Tasting Page

11 - Gluten-Free Cauliflower Hash Browns

Photo Credit: Healthier Steps

12 - Ginger Lime Asian Coleslaw

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

13 - Broccoli Cauliflower Rice

Photo Credit: Living Sweet Moments

14 - Sesame Ginger Baked Tofu (Serve with low-carb cauliflower rice!)

Photo Credit: Veggie Inspired

15 - Tomato Mushroom Spaghetti Squash

Photo Credit: What a Girl Eats

16 - Fresco Sofritas Tacos

Photo Credit: Erica's Recipes

17 - BBQ Baked Tofu Rainbow Bowls

Photo Credit: Yummy Mummy Kitchen

18 - Avocado Arugula Tomato Salad

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

19 - Easy Curried Tofu Scramble (Serve with roasted radishes instead of potatoes)

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

20 - Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Steaks

Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker

21 - Stir Fry Zucchini Noodles

Photo Credit: Veggie Inspired

If you make any of these low-carb vegan recipes, please share your picture onInstagramand tag @Stacey_Homemaker or use the hashtag #StaceyHomemaker so I can see your delicious creation!

Which of these low-carb vegan recipes are you going to try? Let me know in the comments!

