21 Low-Carb Vegan Dinner Recipes (2024)

Here are 21 tried and true low-carb vegan recipes that are delicious, healthy, and filling!
Did you make New Year resolutions for 2018?
Travis and I did! We plan to...
- Get up earlier
- Go on a walk together around the neighborhood every morning
- Watch less TV
- Spend more quality time together doing unplugged activities
- Grow our businesses
- Get outside more
We're doing pretty good so far but there's definitely room for improvement-- especially getting up earlier. It's so hard on these chilly mornings to get out of our warm toasty bed!
I know that losing weight and eating healthier meals is an important resolution for many people, so I thought that putting together a list of low-carb vegan recipes would be really helpful. It's so convenient to have a list of tried and true vegan recipes when you need dinner inspiration.
If you're thinking of trying a low-carb vegan keto diet check out this list of vegan keto recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!
Speaking of lists, here's my personal list of 115 Easy 30-Minute Vegan Dinner Recipes! For even more recipes, click on the picture below to join our friendly vegan Facebook community where we share tons of delicious easy vegan recipes every single day!
Want more easy vegan recipes? Join our vegan Facebook community below!
Ok, let's talk about carbs.
This is how I remember it:
Veggies that grow above the ground are generally low-carb and veggies that grow below ground are usually higher in starch and carbs.
I'm not a nutritionist so I can't tell you exactly what you should eat to lose weight, but I will tell you what works for my family. Generally, I build our plates to be ½ vegetables, ¼ plant-based protein (beans, tempeh, tofu, lentils, nuts, seeds, etc.), and ¼ carbohydrates.
However, I don't get extreme about it. If Travis wants to eat a whole plate of sauteed baby bok choy (his favorite!) that's totally fine with me!
I work in so many low-carb, cruciferous vegetables into our diet that it really doesn't concern me at all if we want to have our favorite potato-based broccoli cheese soupas the main course for dinner or if we eat too muchcreamy mac and cheesewhen we're craving comfort food.
On a daily basis, we try to eat as many of the following items as possible...
Low Carb Vegetables
- Cauliflower -Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Steaks
- Spinach
- Bell Peppers
- Lettuce
- Cucumbers
- Swiss Chard
- Celery
- Cabbage - Ginger Lime Asian Coleslaw
- Onions
- Asparagus
- Zucchini -Tomato Zucchini Pesto Bake
- Eggplant
- Leeks
- Brussel Sprouts
- Garlic
- Mushrooms - Creamy Mushroom Soup
- Radishes
- Kale
- Collard Greens
- Avocado
- Tomatoes
- Broccoli
- Green Beans
Low-Carb Nuts & Seeds
- Chia Seeds - Kiwi Mango Cherry Chia Seed Pudding
- Flax Seeds
- Walnuts
- Almonds
- Brazil Nuts
- Pumpkin Seeds
There are so many delicious veggie-loaded low-carb recipes on this list that will help you stay on track!
21 Low-Carb Vegan Recipes That Will Fill You Up!
1 - Roasted Vegetable Tofu Tacos (made with low-carb vegan wraps!)
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
2 - The BEST Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Garlic
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
3 - Tomato Zucchini Pesto Bake
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
4 - Spaghetti Squash Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic & Basil
Photo Credit: Vegan Richa
5 - Spiralized Vegetable Noodles with Smoked Tofu & Spicy Peanut Sauce
Photo Credit: Supergolden Bakes
6 - Instant Pot Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage
Photo Credit: Healthy Slow Cooking
7 - Garlic Roasted Radishes (Oil-Free)
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
8 - Creamy Mushroom Soup
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
Photo Credit: Vegetarian Gastronomy
10 - Kale Pesto Shirataki Noodles
Photo Credit: Tasting Page
11 - Gluten-Free Cauliflower Hash Browns
Photo Credit: Healthier Steps
12 - Ginger Lime Asian Coleslaw
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
13 - Broccoli Cauliflower Rice
Photo Credit: Living Sweet Moments
14 - Sesame Ginger Baked Tofu (Serve with low-carb cauliflower rice!)
Photo Credit: Veggie Inspired
15 - Tomato Mushroom Spaghetti Squash
Photo Credit: What a Girl Eats
Photo Credit: Erica's Recipes
17 - BBQ Baked Tofu Rainbow Bowls
Photo Credit: Yummy Mummy Kitchen
18 - Avocado Arugula Tomato Salad
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
19 - Easy Curried Tofu Scramble (Serve with roasted radishes instead of potatoes)
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
20 - Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Steaks
Photo Credit: Stacey Homemaker
21 - Stir Fry Zucchini Noodles
Photo Credit: Veggie Inspired
If you make any of these low-carb vegan recipes, please share your picture onInstagramand tag @Stacey_Homemaker or use the hashtag #StaceyHomemaker so I can see your delicious creation!
Which of these low-carb vegan recipes are you going to try? Let me know in the comments!
