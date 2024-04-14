Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe – Crispy crust layered with potatoes, onions, and bacon. The Saint Patrick’s Day favorite is a must-have at an Irish dinner!



Why We Love This Irish Potato Pie Recipe

Getting ready for a big Saint Patrick’s Day celebration? St. Patty’s Day is the best! You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate. Heck, you don’t even have to like beer or the color green. Although it helps.

A sensational scalloped Irish Potato Pie with bacon and onions. Just the things to get your Irish eyes a’smiling! Saint Patrick’s Day was simply meant to be a day of feasting. Feasting to commemorate Saint Patrick and the culture of Ireland.

I can help you there…

Over the last few years, I’ve published several Saint Paddy’s Day recipes that are fun to put together into one glorious Irish feast.

Dishes Like:

Sweet Soda Bread

Irish Boxtys

Chocolate Guinness Floats

Dubliner Cheese Fondue

Bangers and Mash

Irish Apple Beer Bread

Shamrock Shakes

And Baileys Irish Cream Brownies

And today we’re continuing the tradition with an Irish Potato Pie. The simple potato pie is filled with creamy scalloped potatoes, bacon, onions, and herbs. It’s tender and rich with a crisp buttery crust.

The layers of potatoes bake with a drizzle of heavy cream, so they soften into decadent folds of silky goodness. Irish Potato Pie makes an irresistible St. Paddy’s Day side dish or appetizer.

It’s also a fantastic make-ahead to warm up on March 17th, just in case you think you’ll be “seeing leprechauns” by dinner time. Sláinte!

Ingredients You Need

This rustic Irish potato pie uses easy-to-find ingredients to make a delicious, savory tart! Here’s what you’ll need:

Frozen Puff Pastry – thawed

– thawed Butter

Thick Cut Bacon – cut into pieces

– cut into pieces Peel and Sliced Potatoes – starchy or waxy potatoes

– starchy or waxy potatoes Onion – chopped

– chopped Fresh Dill – the more the merrier

– the more the merrier Heavy Cream – to create a silky texture inside and brown the top

– to create a silky texture inside and brown the top Salt and Pepper

Chive or Scallion – for garnish

How to Make These Irish Potatoes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and place the thawed puff pastry in an 8 or 9-inch tart pan and crimp the edges down. Remove the excess dough to help fill in gaps to make the rim all even. Place the crust in the fridge until you are ready to fill it.

Put a skillet on the stovetop, over medium-high heat, and add in the butter and bacon.

Saute until the bacon is crispy, then add in the onions, potatoes, and dill. Season the mixture with plenty of salt and pepper.

Gently stir the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes to mix the onions and potatoes and make sure that they are coated in the bacon grease. (The potatoes do not need to be cooked through.)

Spoon the mixture into the crust and drizzle it with the heavy cream.

Bake on the low rack of the oven for about 35 to 45 minutes. The potatoes should be fork-tender and the crust should be golden.

Rest for 10 minutes then sprinkle with chopped chive and serve.

Get the Full (Printable) Irish Potato Pie Recipe + Video Below. Enjoy!

Serving Suggestions

Eat this Irish potato pie for breakfast or as a decadent side dish for holidays! Potato pie is perfect for a brunch feast, too! Try pairing it with some of my personal favorites:

Brown Sugar Ham

Spatchco*ck Smoked Turkey

Spinach Scrambled Egg Muffins

Savory Breakfast Scones

Easy Waffles

Irish Soda Bread Muffins

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of potatoes are best for potato pie?

You can use any type of potatoes that you would like! Russet or Yukon gold potatoes are both great options. Larger potatoes are easier to peel and slice thin. Using a mandolin slicer is the easiest way to slice them as thin as you will need them in the Irish potato tart recipe!

Can I use pie crust instead of puff pastry?

If you prefer, you can make a homemade pie crust for this potato pie! For ease, you can also use a store-bought pie crust or puff pastry crust!

Can you freeze this recipe?

Yes, you can keep this pie in the freezer, properly stored, for up to 6 months. When you are ready to bake it, make sure to thaw the pie out completely before reheating.

How long will this recipe last in the fridge?

This potato dish can last in the fridge for up to 4-5 days when it is stored in an airtight container, or wrapped well. That makes it a wonderful make-ahead recipe. You can make your potato pie fully, and keep it wrapped in the fridge until you are ready to heat it up and serve! Heat it up in the oven until heated through.

