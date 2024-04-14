Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe – Crispy crust layered with potatoes, onions, and bacon. The Saint Patrick’s Day favorite is a must-have at an Irish dinner!

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (1)

Why We Love This Irish Potato Pie Recipe

Getting ready for a big Saint Patrick’s Day celebration? St. Patty’s Day is the best! You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate. Heck, you don’t even have to like beer or the color green. Although it helps.

A sensational scalloped Irish Potato Pie with bacon and onions. Just the things to get your Irish eyes a’smiling! Saint Patrick’s Day was simply meant to be a day of feasting. Feasting to commemorate Saint Patrick and the culture of Ireland.

I can help you there…

Over the last few years, I’ve published several Saint Paddy’s Day recipes that are fun to put together into one glorious Irish feast.

Dishes Like:

And today we’re continuing the tradition with an Irish Potato Pie. The simple potato pie is filled with creamy scalloped potatoes, bacon, onions, and herbs. It’s tender and rich with a crisp buttery crust.

The layers of potatoes bake with a drizzle of heavy cream, so they soften into decadent folds of silky goodness. Irish Potato Pie makes an irresistible St. Paddy’s Day side dish or appetizer.

It’s also a fantastic make-ahead to warm up on March 17th, just in case you think you’ll be “seeing leprechauns” by dinner time. Sláinte!

Ingredients You Need

This rustic Irish potato pie uses easy-to-find ingredients to make a delicious, savory tart! Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Frozen Puff Pastry – thawed
  • Butter
  • Thick Cut Bacon– cut into pieces
  • Peel and Sliced Potatoes – starchy or waxy potatoes
  • Onion – chopped
  • Fresh Dill – the more the merrier
  • Heavy Cream – to create a silky texture inside and brown the top
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Chive or Scallionfor garnish
Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (3)
Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (4)

How to Make These Irish Potatoes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and place the thawed puff pastry in an 8 or 9-inch tart pan and crimp the edges down. Remove the excess dough to help fill in gaps to make the rim all even. Place the crust in the fridge until you are ready to fill it.

Put a skillet on the stovetop, over medium-high heat, and add in the butter and bacon.

Saute until the bacon is crispy, then add in the onions, potatoes, and dill. Season the mixture with plenty of salt and pepper.

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (5)

Gently stir the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes to mix the onions and potatoes and make sure that they are coated in the bacon grease. (The potatoes do not need to be cooked through.)

Spoon the mixture into the crust and drizzle it with the heavy cream.

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (6)

Bake on the low rack of the oven for about 35 to 45 minutes. The potatoes should be fork-tender and the crust should be golden.

Rest for 10 minutes then sprinkle with chopped chive and serve.

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (7)

Get the Full (Printable) Irish Potato Pie Recipe + Video Below. Enjoy!

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (8)

Serving Suggestions

Eat this Irish potato pie for breakfast or as a decadent side dish for holidays! Potato pie is perfect for a brunch feast, too! Try pairing it with some of my personal favorites:

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of potatoes are best for potato pie?

You can use any type of potatoes that you would like! Russet or Yukon gold potatoes are both great options. Larger potatoes are easier to peel and slice thin. Using a mandolin slicer is the easiest way to slice them as thin as you will need them in the Irish potato tart recipe!

Can I use pie crust instead of puff pastry?

If you prefer, you can make a homemade pie crust for this potato pie! For ease, you can also use a store-bought pie crust or puff pastry crust!

Can you freeze this recipe?

Yes, you can keep this pie in the freezer, properly stored, for up to 6 months. When you are ready to bake it, make sure to thaw the pie out completely before reheating.

How long will this recipe last in the fridge?

This potato dish can last in the fridge for up to 4-5 days when it is stored in an airtight container, or wrapped well. That makes it a wonderful make-ahead recipe. You can make your potato pie fully, and keep it wrapped in the fridge until you are ready to heat it up and serve! Heat it up in the oven until heated through.

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (9)

Looking for More Irish Recipes? Be Sure to Also Check Out:

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (10)

Print Recipe

5 stars (24 reviews)

Leave a Review »

Irish Potato Pie Recipe + Video

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes minutes

Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes

Savory Irish Potato Pie Recipe – Crispy crust layered with potatoes, onions, and bacon. The Saint Patrick’s Day favorite is a must have at an Irish dinner!

Servings: 8 slices

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 7 slices bacon (thick-cut slices), chopped
  • 5 potatoes, (or 4 large) peeled and sliced thin
  • 1 onion, peeled and sliced thin
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream or half & half
  • Salt and pepper
  • Chive or scallion for garnish

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the thawed puff pastry in a 8- or 9-inch tart pan and crimp the edges. Remove the excess dough and piece it along the rim if needed to make the rim even in some places. Refrigerate the crust until ready to fill.

  • Place the butter and bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté until the bacon is crispy then toss in the onions, followed by the potatoes and dill. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper. Gently stir 3-5 minutes,to mix the onions and potatoes and coat in bacon grease. (The potatoes don’t need to be cooked through.) Then spoon the mixture into the crust and drizzle with heavy cream.

  • Bake on the low rack in the oven for 35-45 minutes, until the potatoes are fork-tender and the crust is golden. Rest for 10 minutes, then sprinkle with chopped chive and cut.

Video

Notes

This potato dish can last in the fridge up to 4-5 days when it is stored in an airtight container, or wrapped well. That makes it a wonderful make ahead recipe. You can make your potato pie fully, and keep it wrapped in the fridge until you are ready to heat it up and serve! Heat it up in the oven until heated through.

Nutrition

Serving: 1slice, Calories: 265kcal, Carbohydrates: 18g, Protein: 6g, Fat: 19g, Saturated Fat: 9g, Cholesterol: 48mg, Sodium: 197mg, Potassium: 619mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 0g, Vitamin A: 400IU, Vitamin C: 16.2mg, Calcium: 54mg, Iron: 4.4mg

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Author: Sommer Collier

Making this recipe?Follow us on Instagram and tag @ASpicyPerspective so we can share what you’re cooking!

