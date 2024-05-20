Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe (2024)

By Jerrelle Guy
- 1 hour 15 minutes, plus cooling
- 4(640)
Have a hot cup of coffee ready for dipping these spiced, crunchy biscotti. Like most Tuscan biscotti, these include no fat, which makes for an extra-dry cookie. That means it saturates quickly when dunked, turning it into something like silken cake while also sweetening your coffee. Pops of chewy candied ginger and a slick of dark chocolate make this biscotti a little more special. And while the ingredient list may be longer than some, each item builds upon the last, creating a symphony of warming flavors and smells. To help keep track of the many spices while assembling your ingredients, measure them into small piles on a dinner plate.
Ingredients
Yield:1 dozen
- 1large egg plus 1 large egg white, at room temperature
- ⅔packed cup/150 grams light brown sugar
- ⅓cup/70 grams granulated sugar
- 1tablespoon ground ginger
- 1teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1whole star anise, finely ground (¼ teaspoon)
- 1teaspoon instant espresso powder
- 1teaspoon kosher salt
- ½teaspoon baking soda
- 1teaspoon almond extract
- ¼teaspoon lemon extract
- 2cups/256 grams all-purpose flour
- ¼cup/35 grams diced (¼-inch) crystallized ginger
- ⅔cup/113 grams dark or semisweet chocolate, finely chopped (4 ounces)
Nutritional analysis per serving (12 servings)
214 calories; 4 grams fat; 2 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 1 gram monounsaturated fat; 0 grams polyunsaturated fat; 44 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram dietary fiber; 26 grams sugars; 4 grams protein; 142 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
Heat the oven to 325 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step
2
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the egg, egg white, both sugars, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, star anise, espresso powder, salt, baking soda, almond extract and lemon extract. Beat on medium speed just to combine, scrape down the bowl and beater, then increase the speed to high and beat for a full 90 seconds or until the mixture is slightly paler, thick and ribbony.
3
Add the flour and the candied ginger. Beat on low speed until mostly combined, stopping the beater just before all the flour is incorporated so you don’t overmix. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl to incorporate any remaining dry bits into the dough.
Step
4
Gather the dough with your hands, kneading lightly in the bowl just to bring everything together into a cohesive mass. Place the dough on the center of the prepared sheet, then dampen your hands with water and mold the dough into a 9-by-4-inch log about 1 inch tall. Bake until the log puffs and spreads a little, turns golden brown at the edges and is firm to the touch, 40 to 45 minutes.
Step
5
Remove the loaf from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Transfer the loaf to a cutting board and, using a serrated knife, cut at a diagonal into 12 (¾-inch-wide) slices. Turn the slices on their sides and return to the oven.
Step
6
Bake, flipping the slices halfway through, until slightly browned and dry in the centers, 10 to 15 minutes. Bake longer for drier, crunchier biscotti. Remove from the oven and cool the biscotti on the sheet. Turn the slices top sides up.
Step
7
In a double-boiler or a heatproof bowl set over simmering water, melt the chocolate, stirring until completely smooth. (See Tip.) Remove the bowl from the heat, and using a small spoon, drape the melted chocolate over the tops of the biscotti, nudging some to drip over the edges. Allow the chocolate to sit at room temperature or in the refrigerator to fully set. The biscotti will last for a couple of weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.
Tip
- You also can melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl in the microwave: Microwave on high for 30 seconds, then for 1 minute longer, stirring at 10-second intervals until smooth.
Cooking Notes
Chef Agostino
made them just as the recipe stated, but i did increase the candied ginger to almost 1/2 cup. these are perfect, with or without the chocolate! prep tip: measure all the spices, salt, espresso powder and baking soda into the same small bowl and sift it into a mixer.
AA
I’m not sure why people are saying the recipe is flawed. It is a dry dough and a dry end product, but that’s the point with biscotti. It’s meant to be dunked in coffee. Don’t let the haters discourage you from trying this recipe!
gustave
The spice mix is great, but I had modify the recipe which was too dry. I added an extra egg and a quarter cup of melted butter to get the batter to be sufficiently moist, mini chocolate chips instead of dipping in chocolate, grated fresh ginger instead of powdered which I didnt have, and some cocoa powder to make them chocolatey. Not the recipe I guess but really good.
Juliet
Could I use a little lemon juice or even lemon zest instead of the lemon extract? I don’t have any and would probably never use it again even if I bought some.
EW
@MK--in the description it says these are Tuscan style, meaning no added fat like butter or oil. this type of biscotti are definitely hard and crunchy as compared to other more tender types that have butter in them
Anut
Not sure everyone gets that these are Biscotti, which is by definition twice cooked dry biscuit. If you want to use more sugar and fat have at it, just don’t call it biscotti.Too many ingredients for 12 cookies, I set up at least 4 bowls as in production line, measure all dry ingredients then I have several batches ready to mix in wets, eggs, shape and bake x 2.Instead of lemon Ext, try KAF’s Fior De Sicilia a little citrusy, a little vanilla ish!Any choc works, dip or drizzle adds drama!
AD
These are excellent and deliciously spicy. I’m not sure they really need the chocolate; I might leave it off next time or just use a little. (Even this time I only used about half the chocolate called for, and just spattered it over the biscotti.)
Bailey
Since the dough is supposed to be dry; follow the advice that the author says and MOISTEN HANDS WITH WATER to form the log of dough for the initial baking.
marlene
I didn’t have lemon extract or ground ginger so used lemon zest and fresh grated ginger. I also added a bit more sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. They’re wonderful!!
Randy
It's been hard to find candied / crystallized ginger recently. Don't despair! Alton Brown has an easy recipe online (you'll just need to scale it down), and while it takes a bit of time the result is much better than store-bought.
jen
Thank you to Bailey and other posters who reminded us of moistening our hands when handling the dough. It is quite dry and crumbly, and I was worried that I had done something wrong, but it turned out fine. Wet hands help shape the log. Since i was shaping it on the parchment paper I was able to use it to shape the dough into the right size.I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out amazingly delicious! This will be my homemade gift to friends this year.
EW
Overmixing is not generally an issue with biscotti, especially this no fat Tuscan variety. Overmixing is generally avoided in baked goods so they stay tender. More mixing = gluten development = tough end product. Since biscotti like these are supposed to be crunchy, I usually mix them fully in my mixer, then when I put the dough onto the floured board, all I have to do is shape it
Sibyl E
I have made this recipe twice in the last week, following the directions as written. While the dough is quite dry, it is not unmanageable. On my second batch, my eggs were fresher and the resulting dough was a tad more moist and easier to work with. On the second batch, I made two “logs” instead of one and was glad I used my sharp chef’s knife to slice them. The cookies crumbled less and retained their shape better.
Judy
Delicious! I used rounded measuring spoons of spices, and extra ginger, because I like it spicy. Not needed, but good. As someone else suggested, I used lemon zest to replaced the extract I didn’t have. I added a generous handful of roasted almonds, because I like biscotti with almonds. I omitted the chocolate, though it’s probably great with chocolate. The only change I would make next time: Just personal preference, but I’d use the same dough to make 24, so they’re smaller.
Karin Lehmann
Delicious! Used 2 eggs, added 1/2 stick of melted butter, used 40g candied ginger, omitted the espresso and folded in the chocolate chips.
Anne
My husband had a good laugh at this: “The biscotti will last for a couple of weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.” They lasted less than four days in my house!
Anny
I accidentally added chocolate chips to the dough! Delicious!
Robin M
I love the flavor of these! I added a TBSP of molasses and some orange zest. The candied ginger bits are wonderful. No serrated knife. Chef's knife and straight downward cut. Almost no crumbs. I will make these again!
Kim M
Just finished making these. I used white chocolate for cool contrast to the spices. We'll see how they turn out!
Anne
Easiest way to form the log is to put the ball of dough in the middle of the parchment paper, then fold the 2 long sides of the paper over the dough. You can then easily form the dough into a log. You can also use a rolling pin to get it to the length/height you want. Saves wear-and-tear on your hands,. although you miss out on eating the dough that's stuck to your fingers. The spice blend is awesome - going to try using it my regular gingerbread recipe and ginger cookie recipe.
Shirley
Amazingly good recipe. Also works well with GF flour. Chocolate isn’t necessary. These are great dunked in coffee - they feel like cake as we mangia.
Val
I’ll make these again, not difficult and unusual for the cookie platters taken to parties. The suggestion for dried apricots is intriguing, too.
Val
One more idea. Next time I’ll cut them in half, or make the log closer to three inches wide, as they do spread and make a pretty long cookie.
me
Do yourself a favor and make these.
Laurie K
These are delicious!! Just as dense and dry as I anticipated with a delicious spice profile. I make different kinds of biscotti and find that these are pretty classic, similar to those I had in Italy. Wouldn’t change a thing, although I used orange extract due to no lon in the house. Worked out just fine! Enjoy with coffee of tea.
Erika T.
Made these as a part of my cookie boxes last year and they were amazing! A crowd favorite :) highly recommend!
maria
outstanding. I did only 115g of brown sugar and subbed dried apricot for crystallized ginger, lemon zest for the extract, no chocolate dip. also accidentally added about a 1/4 tsp of baking powder.
Therese C
These are BEYOND FABULOUS!!!! There can never be too much ginger!! Everyone has loved them!
bets
I’ve made this three times:The first exactly as the recipe. Nice and crispy dry, but the flavor was too subtle for me.Second time I used two whole eggs and doubled the spices, adding some pepper. Perfect. Still very dry and crispy but slightly easier to handle and more of the flavor I was looking for.Third time I added the above plus almonds and candied orange rind. No chocolate n any of them. These are crisp, dry, easy and versatile. Delicious.
Katie
These are excellent. I didn’t have lemon extract so I added one lemon’s worth of lemon zest. I also baked for 3 or so minutes longer than suggested to get them extra crispy. They might be my favorite Christmas cookie in the box this year!
Private notes are only visible to you.