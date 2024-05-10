23 Dutch Oven Recipes That Make Delicious One-Pot Dinners (2024)

Whether you're building your own collection of enameled cast iron or you own a piece that's been passed down for generations, these one-pot recipes for the Dutch oven are sure to become your new favorite back-pocket meals.

If you're not already a fan, these Dutch oven recipes will make you fall in love with this trusty piece of cookware. It's reliable and versatile, goes from the stovetop to the oven, and looks good on the table, too. Plus, the thick, heavy walls of a Dutch oven retain heat and keep temperatures steady, making them especially great for low-and-slow dishes like stews, chili, and braised meats.

01of 23 Vegetarian Chili With Avocado Cream Not your usual veggie chili, this extra-hearty version features black beans, black-eyed peas, and brown lentils—and the recipe makes 10 servings. Don't skimp on the avocado cream; it's a gorgeous finishing touch that we can't believe we didn't try before.

02of 23 Irish Beef and Stout Stew Make this on a cold St. Patrick's Day, and no one will be asking about corned beef. The two-step recipe starts with cubed beef, potatoes, and onions; broth and a rich Irish stout make up the liquid. Then, it just cooks in the oven for a few hours, and dinner is served.

03of 23 Test Kitchen's Favorite Mac and Cheese Why choose one cheese when you can have three (American, cheddar, and Parmesan)? To make this decadent mac and cheese, you boil the elbow macaroni in the same pot you make the cheesy sauce in—and for this recipe, we use a Dutch oven.

04of 23 Vinegar-and-Garlic-Braised Chicken A total showstopper, this flavorful chicken dish features a duo of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks. You marinate them in a combination of rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, bay leaves, and garlic, then simmer everything together in a Dutch oven.

05of 23 Easy Chile Verde Many people like cooking chili in a slow cooker or Instant Pot, but a Dutch oven is definitely up for the job. Along with pork shoulder, this chili includes sliced onions, diced green chiles, and store-bought green salsa.

07of 23 One-Pot Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Bacon Bacon doesn't just shine in pasta carbonara. It's also a powerhouse in this one-pot pasta dish that incorporates broccoli rabe, walnuts, and garlic.

08of 23 Easy Beef Chili Two things make this all-beef chili spectacular: a couple of tablespoons of Dutch-processed cocoa powder and a Dutch oven, of course. It gets plenty of heat from chili powder, jalapeño peppers, and fire-roasted tomatoes.

09of 23 Wine-Braised Chicken Also known as coq au vin, this delicious chicken stew manages to be both humble and refined. Bacon and fresh thyme add wonderful depth, and it's one of those dishes that tastes even better the next day.

10of 23 Pulled BBQ-Chicken Sandwiches Instead of the usual slow-cooker pulled pork, try this leaner, faster version, which you can make in a Dutch oven. Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs cook together with ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and lager beer for about an hour until the meat is tender and can be shredded.

11of 23 Classic Beef Stew On a chilly winter night, there is nothing like digging into a classic beef stew, arguably the ultimate one-pot meal. Our recipe is complete with carrots, Yukon Gold potatoes, peas, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and pearl onions.

12of 23 Baked Beans with Bacon Skip the canned variety and make your own rich, smoky baked beans at home. Small white beans cook in a Dutch oven with Dijon mustard, ketchup, brown sugar, and chicken broth for about 70 minutes until the liquid has thickened and the beans are fork-tender. It's the perfect one-pot meal for summer.

13of 23 Italian Pulled Pork Instead of traditional barbecue-style pulled pork, this one-pot dish is flavored with a variety of earthy spices such as fennel, parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, and garlic. While this recipe calls for toasting the fennel seeds, feel free to do it right in the Dutch oven so that you don't need to dirty another pan.

14of 23 Korean Beef Chuck Roast Some of our favorite Asian ingredients—minced ginger, sake, mirin, and gochujang (Korean pepper paste)—flavor four pounds of beef chuck in this one-pot meal. You add carrots and shiitake mushrooms during the cooking process to complete the dish.

15of 23 Wine-Braised Brisket Brisket is a staple on Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah and Hanukkah, and this version is a snap to prepare. Choose the "first cut" of beef brisket and cook it in a Dutch oven with grainy mustard, lemon zest, thyme, and garlic.

16of 23 Normandy-Style Chicken and Leeks with Creme Fraiche There's a secret ingredient in this French chicken dish that you'd never expect: hard apple cider. The sweet, carbonated beverage helps to keep the meat tender and adds fall flavor.

17of 23 Chicken Fricassee It's the original French comfort food: simmered chicken with hearty vegetables in a rich, silky sauce. A fricassee is halfway between a sauté and a stew. A true classic, this recipe relies on humble ingredients and just one pot.

18of 23 Beef Bourguignon This French classic is both haute and humble. When you want a hearty meal that will feed a crowd (and make your house smell amazing), you can't go wrong with this beef-and-wine stew.

19of 23 Arroz Con Pollo Our take on the traditional Latin American dish is made with chicken thighs, short-grain rice, and pimiento-stuffed green olives. This one-pot meal comes together in less than an hour, so you can enjoy it any night of the week.

20of 23 Chicken Breast Poached in Buttermilk While you may associate this combination of ingredients with buttermilk fried chicken, we're taking it in a whole new direction with this one-pot poaching technique. The chicken is dressed with a sharp sauce made from yogurt, shallots, cornichons, capers, and lemon.

21of 23 Chili Verde With Pork Shoulder This super-simple pork shoulder dish is made with just three other ingredients—yellow onion, green tomatillo salsa, and chicken broth—plus lime wedges and cilantro for serving. It's a fabulous one-pot option for game-day entertaining.

22of 23 Spiced Beef Stew with Carrots and Chickpeas The smell of braised beef chuck mixed with berbere seasoning—an Ethiopian spice blend—red wine, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste will be absolutely irresistible. This stew simmers in a Dutch oven for about two and a half hours until the meat is tender and the dish releases its aromatic flavor.