Homemade Irish Cream Recipe (2024)

This quick and easy homemade Irish cream recipe is the one you’ve been looking for! You’ll never have to buy a bottle at the liquor store again when all it takes is 5 minutes and 6 ingredients to make the perfect copycat version of your favorite silky-smooth Irish cream liqueur!

DIYing your own homemade Irish cream recipe is really too hard to pass up.

Six ingredients? That you probably already have on hand?

This recipe is absolutely delicious! I’m always so happy with the results of a copycat recipe, and I promise you will be too once you whip up a batch or three.

What is Irish cream?

Irish cream is a cream-based liqueur that can be enjoyed on its own, or mixed in cocktails, coffee, or used in desserts. Typically made with Irish whiskey, the drink is lightly sweetened and also contains hints of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla flavors.

It has been made popular mostly in the form of Baileys Irish Cream, a well known store-bought brand. I’m a big fan of all of their flavors, and I use it a lot in baking, so our liquor cabinet is never without a bottle.

Ingredients

Your homemade Baileys will blow that 2-year shelf life stuff out of the water. Plus, it’s ridiculously quick and easy to make. You don’t even need any special blender or strainer – a bowl and a whisk will do the job as well as any high-powered small kitchen appliance.

Sweetened condensed milk – keep a few extra cans of this on hands for whim recipes like this.

– keep a few extra cans of this on hands for whim recipes like this. Irish whiskey – it IS boozy, after all.

– it IS boozy, after all. Heavy cream

Instant coffee

Chocolate syrup

Vanilla extract

How to make homemade Irish cream

In a blender, combine the all of the ingredients and blend on high speed until combined, about 30 to 60 seconds. Transfer the mixture to an airtight container or glass bottle. Store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 2 months. Shake well before using and serve chilled over ice or splashed in your morning coffee.

The best ways to use homemade Irish cream

So what will you do with your homemade Irish cream? Aside from sipping it as a dessert cocktail with a little ice or using it in an Irish coffee, of course!?

It adds a nice kick to festive cocktails like my mint chocolate Guinness float, and jazzes up a creamy espresso martini or Baileys Grasshopper, as well. As far as baking, you can add it to just about anything from cupcakes to lava cake to truffles. It’s the star in this Irish Cream Coffee Mud Pie.

