Chili's Queso Dip Recipe - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

This is a copycat version of Chili’s Queso Dip which is one of my family’s favorites. Throw this Mexican dip together in the slow cooker or heat on the stove, either way it’s a quick crowd pleasing appetizer.

CHILI’S QUESO DIP

We don’t go out often with all five kids mainly because we aren’t masoch*sts.

Until our kids get a little older there’s just no reason to take them out. I want them to appreciate going out – for it to be a special event that they don’t take for granted.

The one place we’ve started eating at recently is Chili’s mainly because they have little consoles that the kids can play games on at the table while you wait for your food.

I’m not going to lie, a little piece inside of me dies every time we go there because it means I’ve given up on having family conversations during mealtime and surrendered to technology.

But sometimes, it’s so worth it for a quiet meal. And we have plenty of family convos at home around our own dinner table.

My friend asked me to bring a queso dip and Pico De Gallo to a Mexican pool party and this is what I took. It has Velveeta. I realize I might get some lots of hate mail for that but hey, if you don’t like it come back tomorrow for a different recipe.

We can still be friends. I will say this dip is spot on in my opinion. It’s definitely a crowd pleaser!

