Chili's Queso Dip Recipe - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

posted by Christy Denneyon Dec 29, 202065 comments »
This is a copycat version of Chili’s Queso Dip which is one of my family’s favorites. Throw this Mexican dip together in the slow cooker or heat on the stove, either way it’s a quick crowd pleasing appetizer.
CHILI’S QUESO DIP
We don’t go out often with all five kids mainly because we aren’t masoch*sts.
Until our kids get a little older there’s just no reason to take them out. I want them to appreciate going out – for it to be a special event that they don’t take for granted.
The one place we’ve started eating at recently is Chili’s mainly because they have little consoles that the kids can play games on at the table while you wait for your food.
I’m not going to lie, a little piece inside of me dies every time we go there because it means I’ve given up on having family conversations during mealtime and surrendered to technology.
But sometimes, it’s so worth it for a quiet meal. And we have plenty of family convos at home around our own dinner table.
My friend asked me to bring a queso dip and Pico De Gallo to a Mexican pool party and this is what I took. It has Velveeta. I realize I might get
some lots of hate mail for that but hey, if you don’t like it come back tomorrow for a different recipe.
We can still be friends. I will say this dip is spot on in my opinion. It’s definitely a crowd pleaser!
Chili's Queso Dip
This is a copycat version of Chili's Queso Dip which is one of my family's favorites.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 2 hours hrs
Total Time: 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins
Servings: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 16 oz . Velveeta Cheese
- 1 cup milk, (or half and half for an even creamier version)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 (15-oz) can no-bean chili (like Hormel)
- 3 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- tortilla chips, for serving
Instructions
Cut Velveeta cheese into cubes. Add all ingredients to the slow cooker (can also be heated on the stove without a slow cooker). Cover and cook on low for 2 hours or on high for 1 hour.
Stir together and keep on low until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy!
Notes
I happen to have a 1.5 quart slow cooker that worked perfectly for this. You can use a bigger one, it just won't fill the slow cooker as much. This can also be prepared on the stove top. Just heat up the ingredients and enjoy!
Source: Creme De La Crumb
Cuisine: Mexican
Course: Appetizer
Author: Christy Denney
published on Dec 29, 2020
65 comments Leave a comment »
65 comments on “Chili’s Queso Dip”
Cheyenne — Reply
I have been making and loving this queso recipe for over 2 years! It’s delicious and is always a crowd-pleaser!!!! One of the best queso recipes I’ve ever tried.
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
Martha Barber — Reply
You nailed the taste. Delicious!! I used 1/3 cup Half & Half instead of the 1 cup of milk. Consistency was thicker & more like restaurant.
Helene Cooper — Reply
We can’t get velveeta in Australia. Is there something that I can swap it for. We don’t have the cheese selections here.
Christy Denney — Reply
Any kind of processed cheese
Shawn — Reply
Fantastic, better than at chili’s lol
Christy Denney — Reply
Haha
Heather — Reply
This was absolutely delicious and spot on! The only things I changed is not adding salt because the tortilla chips I have are prettt salty, and I added about a half pound of ground round, as I know chili’s uses it. It might even be better than their own. Thanks so much for sharing!!
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re welcome!
Payton — Reply
I moved to Sicily a year ago and was having a pregnancy craving for Chili’s queso. This totally hit the nailon the head. Way to go!
Christy Denney — Reply
Congrats on your pregnancy! So glad I could help.
Lindsey — Reply
This was 100% a crowd pleaser!! I 100% recommend using a crock pot liner!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
Elias — Reply
Even though its nothing like the chili’s queso, it’s pretty good
-
Dorothy Petteway — Reply
Made this for super bowl and OMG it’s so delicious! I always buy it from chilli’s but from now own I will be making my owns!! Thanks for sharing this!!
Blossom — Reply
The dip is delicious! It’s always a hit and requested at every work potluck! I follow the recipe as written. It has a nice kick and not overwhelming spicy. Co-workers suggested pouring this over a loaded baked potato! I may switch it up next time I make it and add some sausage!
Cindy — Reply
Why would people get upset if you use velveeta?
So you don’t use cream cheese in it. I really like chili’s queso dip. Do you know what it would taste like with cream cheese in it?
-
Tom — Reply
I’ve done a simpler method by using Hormel chili with no bean and franks hot sauce with the velveeta cheese in the crock pot.
-
Todd — Reply
Made exactly as recipe stated!
Zero complaints!
Entire family loved it….
This was the BOMB! yum
Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Does this wash easily out of beards???
Mandi — Reply
😂
Rheba — Reply
We made it last night and it was good. I added only 1/8 tsp cayenne (medical treatments make spicy difficult for me). Next time I’ll reduce the chili powder to 1 tsp, and use a little less chili, maybe 3/4 the can, with just a pinch of cayenne. Thank you for this recipe, it was just what I was looking for.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
You’re welcome!
Brittany — Reply
Made this last night….soooo good!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Glad you liked it!
Sam — Reply
I’m planing on making this for a NYE party later today. Would it work to prep it in the morning and throw everything in a pot, but not heat it up until this evening?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Sorry! Just seeing this. Yes, that would be totally fine.
Jessica Kerley — Reply
So disappointed by this recipe. WAY TOO SPICY!!! Like inedible spicy! I followed the recipe to a T and it was just so hot. Tried cutting it with half and half and 32 ounces of velvetta but the whole thing was a fail. Won’t be making this again.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Sorry. You can definitely cut down on the spice but I don’t think it’s too spicy. My kids eat it!
Houston Childress — Reply
Well this was an incredibly rude comment!! I’m pretty sensitive to spicy foods, and this recipe wasn’t too spicy AT ALL. It was delicious and a crowd favorite, including lots of little kids. It tastes just like Chili’s, fantastic.
Eve — Reply
Perfect!
Christy Denney — Reply
Thanks!
Kylie — Reply
If I were to make 32 ounces would I just double the amounts of seasoning that’s added ?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
If you make 32 ounces, yes, you will double ALL of the other ingredients as well.
Jess Cosner — Reply
My husband and I have a 3yr old and don’t always get to go to restaurants. I LOVE LOVE LOVE Chili’s queso…….. and this really does taste like it!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Ooh I’m glad I have your approval.
Neise B — Reply
How to make it less thick and more easier to stir? The cheese thickens so fast. Could I use water or is it the milk that does the trick?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I wouldn’t use water. Mine isn’t super thick. Weird. Maybe try water if you think?
-
Michal Ellermann — Reply
You could try using milk with a lower milkfat percentage.
Elinor L. — Reply
If I omitted the extra salt, would it still be delicious?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
YEs! I’m sure you can omit it!
Angela — Reply
I make this with smoked paprika…..elevated YUM!!!!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yum!!
Emily — Reply
I’ve never had Chili’s Queso. But I made this tonight for New Years Eve “dip” party. I used an Electric Fondue Pot. It worked perfectly! It’s so delicious!! I topped it with some chopped cilantro as well! Everyone loved it.
Suzanne — Reply
This dip is delicious!!! Every time I serve it I am asked for the recipe. Thanks for another wonderful recipe! Me and my daughters love your blog!!!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I think I love your daughters then! Glad you love it!
Samantha — Reply
Used the white queso velveeta because I already had it in my fridge. It was delicious!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
So glad you enjoyed it!
SShen — Reply
I think it’s a good base but incredibly salty that I could only eat a few chips.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Were your chips salty by chance?
Chiriga — Reply
I just made this dip and it was really good I used a 32 oz of cheese and just diluted it with half and half. Came out perfect
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yum! Now I want it.
Linda — Reply
YUMMO. It tastes exactly like Chilis. Making it for Christmas Eve this year for the family. They will LOVE it!!
-
Matt — Reply
No matter where I went, I could NOT find no-bean chili… Tried using ‘Manwich’ instead and it worked great!
Have yet to be disappointed with a ‘Girl Who Ate Everything’ recipe!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you Matt! BEans don’t hurt it. It’s just a preference so you them next time!
Joan — Reply
It’s just, WOW, this Chili’s Queso dip is amazing. I made one and it just taste great with chips. Your site is just packed with easy and delicious recipe thank you!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you so much!
Cris — Reply
Doesnt chilis queso have ground meat?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
There’s meat in the chili.
Shannon — Reply
So I made this with great value brand slice cheese that is not individually wrapped and it turned out perfect. I don’t like the taste of Velveeta cheese so when I make cheese dips I use that and it melts just like Velveeta. Oh and hubby wanted more chunks so i added an extra can of chili and it was still perfect not to thick not to thin. Thank you for this recipe!!!
Shawnna — Reply
Yummy!! That looks great! I love dip!
-
Sheryl — Reply
Thanks for sharing just in time for Cinco de Mayo. I fully support your use of Velveeta, because it simply is best in some recipes. This looks delicious.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I know right?!!
Robby — Reply
While I am pretty selective about cheese, nothing melts like Velveeta. Like many tasty things in life, a little now and then isn’t going to kill you. Not even in what looks like a killer dip. Yum.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I totally agree!
The Busy Brunette — Reply
OMG – that looks SO good! I could just eat it with a spoon… forget the chips. Definitely adding this to my list to make this week.
Oh, also wanted to let you know that I just love your blog. I actually featured it on MY blog today as one of my favorite food blogs! 🙂
“The Busy Brunette”
http://thebusybrunette.blogspot.com/
Leave a comment »