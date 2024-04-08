23 Healthy Soup Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

23 healthy soup recipes that are nourishing and easy to prep! Filled with hearty and healthy ingredients, there are vegetarian, meat-based, Instant Pot and slow cooker options.

Soups are one of my favorite things to cook, because they are the ultimate one pot meal! I love that most soup recipes are packed with healthy vegetables that help stay on track with healthy eating. They are easy to cook, store really well, and warm you up on a cold day.

Not only that but soup is one of the most freezer-friendly meals out there! I love stocking up my freezer with soup because it means I'll always have something to eat when I run out of meal prep lunches, or defrost when we have guests in town.

Today we're rounding up 23 healthy soup recipes, and there's something for everyone!

Tips for preparing and storing soup

Always taste your soup before serving. Often it might need a little 'something' after cooking, like a squeeze of citrus, splash of balsamic vinegar or soy sauce, or a little extra salt

your soup before serving. Often it might need a little 'something' after cooking, like a squeeze of citrus, splash of balsamic vinegar or soy sauce, or a little extra salt I love swapping cream for a potato . Sounds weird but pureeing a potato helps get your soup nice and creamy-- cauliflower can also work!

. Sounds weird but pureeing a potato helps get your soup nice and creamy-- cauliflower can also work! consider making a double batch of soup and freezing half!

of soup and freezing half! When freezing soup, leave ¼ of the container empty to account for expansion of the soup when it freezes

How to store soup- soups store well in the fridge and many will keep for up to 4 days. Freeze for 3-6 months.

Food safety- reheat until steaming hot and do not reheat more than once.

Meal prep it-Cook a big batch ahead and portion out through the week. Leftovers can often be frozen for long term storage.

Recipe video

Check out four of my favorite cozy soup recipes! They are easy to prep, filled with nourishing ingredients, and keep well for meal prep. You can find more of my recipe videos on my YouTube channel.

Vegetarian soups

Hearty Vegetable Soup Cozy up with a bowl of fully loaded vegetable soup! With a flavorful tomato broth and fresh vegetables, it tastes way better than from a can, and keeps well in the fridge. Check out this recipe

Healthy Broccoli Cheese Soup Healthy broccoli cheese soup that is thickened with a potato and does not contain heavy cream. Packed with healthy vegetables, yet comforting and satisfying. Gluten-free. Check out this recipe

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup Creamy roasted cauliflower soup is simple, healthy, and so unbelievably tasty! Loaded with veggies, low carb, vegan-friendly, and works great for meal prep. Check out this recipe

Thai Coconut Curry Soup Thai coconut curry soup is full of delicious Thai curry flavors in a creamy coconut broth. With chickpeas, fresh veggies, cilantro, lime and noodles, it's a filling and delicious meal that will warm you to the tips of your toes. Check out this recipe

Thai Curry Sweet Potato Soup Creamy Thai curry sweet potato soup is full of nourishing ingredients including red lentils, sweet potatoes and coconut milk that will fill you up while keeping things healthy. Check out this recipe

Butternut Squash Soup Recipe This cozy butternut squash soup recipe is creamy and rich, with a delicious hint of sage and maple syrup. The perfect blend of sweet and savoury, it's ready in under 30 minutes and is great for meal prep! Check out this recipe

Meat-based soups

Healthier Beef & Barley Soup Beef and barley soup is thick, hearty, and full of umami and rich beef flavor. The perfect soup to cozy up with on a colder day, it tastes even better on day 2! Check out this recipe

Sausage and White Bean Soup Sausage and white bean soup is hearty, filling and oh so tasty! Filled with orzo, veggies and lots of flavor, it's the perfect cold weather soup to warm you up. Check out this recipe

Italian Sausage Soup with Farro This Italian sausage soup with farro is hearty and nourishing. Made with spicy Italian sausage, tons of vegetables, and farro. With just 15 minutes of prep time, it’s so easy and meal prep friendly! Check out this recipe

Stuffed Pepper Soup Stuffed pepper soup with ground turkey, bell peppers, rice, and tomatoes! This soup is freezer and meal prep-friendly, gluten-free and dairy-free. Easy to prepare with healthy, wholesome ingredients. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Soups

Vegan Slow Cooker Peanut Stew (Maafe-Inspired) Slow cooker peanut stew is vegan comfort food at it's finest! With chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and peanut butter, it's inspired by the West African peanut stew, maafe. You can assemble this ahead and freeze as a crockpot freezer meal. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Cauliflower Cheese Soup Creamy, smooth, and sinfully cheesy, this Instant Pot cauliflower soup is easy to prep and tastes even better on day two! With just 235 calories per serving, it’s a healthy yet totally delicious lunch option. Check out this recipe See Also Lasagna With Spicy Roasted Cauliflower Recipe

Instant Pot Beef and Vegetable Soup Hearty and healthy, this Instant Pot vegetable beef soup has tender chunks of beef and plenty of vegetables simmered in a flavorful broth. The pressure cooker gets this soup on your table quickly, and in a hands off way. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup Cozy up with a bowl of Instant Pot butternut squash soup! Creamy and rich, with a hint of sage flavor to compliment the nutty and slightly sweet butternut squash. The pressure cooker helps cook this soup quickly and in a hands-off way, and it tastes even better on day 2! Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup (Vegan) Warm up with a bowl of creamy Instant Pot carrot ginger soup! Made with carrots, ginger, coconut milk, thyme leaves, and a squeeze of lime, this soup is both easy to prepare, and tasty to eat. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken Stew Instant Pot Tuscan chicken stew is heathy comfort food at it's best! Full of veggies, with a boost of flavor from fennel seeds, rosemary and balsamic vinegar. Quick and simple to prepare! Check out this recipe

Slow Cooker Soups

Slow Cooker Thai Chicken and Wild Rice Soup This Thai Slow Cooker Chicken and Wild Rice Soup is a twist on a classic comfort recipe. Tropical, yet cozy, it's made with butternut squash, Thai red curry paste, and coconut milk! Check out this recipe

Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Corn Soup (Vegan) This vegan slow cooker potato corn soupis aneasy and deceptively healthy. Easy to prep ahead and re-heat for easy lunches. Check out this recipe

Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup Crockpot chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food made easier: no sauteeing, loaded with noodles, and totally satisfying. Check out this recipe

Crockpot Taco Soup Recipe Crockpot taco soup recipe is a hearty but healthy soup loaded with your favorite taco ingredients and flavors! No sauteeing and crockpot ready in 15 min. Check out this recipe

Crockpot Broccoli Turmeric Soup (keto, vegan) This super healthy broccoli, ginger and turmeric soup is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory ingredients and will warm you right up on a cold day.

Check out this recipe