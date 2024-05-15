Espresso Martini with Peppermint - holiday inspired co*cktail recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Bring festive vibes to your holiday gatherings with this Peppermint Espresso Martini recipe! A blend of Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha, vodka, and freshly brewed espresso, it’s the perfect winter co*cktail. From cozy fireside sips to Christmas parties, this drink is a must-try.

With the holidays season in full swing, I wanted to share a festive co*cktail that’s bound to sprinkle a little festive magic into your gatherings: the Peppermint Espresso Martini.

Think of it as the classic espresso martini getting all dressed up for the winter festivities. Whether you’re curling up by the fire or hosting a holiday bash, this drink is just the right blend of cheer and charm.

I’m a big fan of espresso martinis, so adding a seasonal twist to this co*cktail just made sense. Plus, I figured that around the holidays you might need a festive little pick-me-up. I think you’re going to love this recipe too!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Festive Flair: There's something about the holiday season that just calls for a touch of peppermint, and this drink perfectly captures that wintery magic.

Easy to Make: Even if you're not a pro at the bar, this recipe is straightforward and fun. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you'll be whipping up Peppermint Espresso Martinis like a seasoned mixologist.

Elevate Your Coffee Game: The rich blend of freshly brewed espresso with the Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha is an elegant twist on your usual coffee. It's a delightful pick-me-up with a festive spin.

Perfect for Parties: Looking for a sophisticated yet cheerful drink to serve at your holiday gathering? This martini is sure to impress guests and get everyone into the festive spirit.

So, grab your co*cktail shaker and let’s bring a sprinkle of holiday cheer to your next get-together!

Ingredients

Before we can shake up these Peppermint Espresso Martinis, you’ll want to gather up your ingredients. Here’s what you will need:

Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha: A festive twist on the classic Kahlúa, this adds a delightful blend of peppermint and mocha to the drink. It's the heart of our martini's holiday vibe.

Vodka: The backbone of our martini, vodka brings the necessary kick, ensuring our drink is smooth yet spirited. (You could even try vanilla vodka!)

Freshly Brewed Espresso: Nothing wakes you up quite like a shot of espresso. It adds depth and a roasted flavor that beautifully complements our other ingredients.

Splash of Cream (Optional): If you like your martinis with a touch of creaminess like I do, this will be your best friend. It's all about adding a velvety finish to each sip.

Ice: Crucial for chilling our martini to perfection, ensuring every sip is refreshingly cold.

Crushed Peppermint Candy and Honey: The honey helps the peppermint adhere, creating a sweet and minty rim that sets the tone for the festive drink you're about to enjoy. (You can also used crushed peppermint candies if you don't have candy canes.)

With these ingredients on hand, you’re set to create a drink that’s as enchanting as winter’s first snowfall. Let’s get mixing!

How to Make

Now that you have all the ingredients ready, Let’s get brewing and shaking. You can find the step-by-step instructions below. I’ve also provideda full ingredient list and detailed instructions in the printable recipe card at the end of this post.

Begin by rimming your martini glass in honey. Let any excess drip off. Then, dip into the crushed peppermint pieces. Set aside.

Next, brew a shot of espresso.

Then, fill a co*cktail shaker with ice and add Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha, vodka, a splash of cream, and the espresso you just brewed. (Typically espresso martinis do not have cream. However, I like cream in my coffee, so a splash in my martini made it perfect. Plus, I also love the creamy mocha color it creates.)

Shake it all up and pour it into a beautiful martini glass rimmed with crushed candy cane.

And there you have it!

A festive martini that’s as delightful to sip as it is to look at. Whether you stick to the original recipe, try a variation, or even come up with your own twist, the spirit of the holidays is just a glass away.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use regular Kahlúa instead of the Peppermint Mocha variety?

Absolutely! The drink will have a more classic espresso martini taste without the peppermint hint. If you still want that festive touch, consider adding a drop or two of peppermint extract.

No espresso machine at home, what can I use?

No worries! You can use really strongly brewed coffee as a substitute. Just ensure it’s cooled down before using.

Any suggestions for vodka brands?

While any vodka works, for a smoother taste, consider using premium brands like Grey Goose, Belvedere, or Tito’s. (Absolut Vanilla vodka would also be delicious and add another level of flavor.)

How do I get the perfect crushed peppermint for the rim?

Place candy canes or peppermint candies in a zip-top bag and use a rolling pin to gently crush them. You’re aiming for fine granules that will easily adhere to the honey-rimmed glass.

Can I use peppermint schnapps in place of Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha?

While peppermint schnapps will add a minty kick, it won’t provide the same mocha richness as Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha. If you go this route, consider adding some chocolate syrup or liqueur to maintain the intended flavor profile.

Remember, the best part about making co*cktails is putting your own spin on things. Feel free to tweak the recipe to your liking and enjoy the process! Cheers to festive sipping!

If you like espresso and martinis, be sure to give this a try. If you don’t like peppermint with your coffee, use regular Kahlúa and skip the peppermint rim to make a classic Espresso Martini.

No matter how you shake it up, I think you’ll enjoy this festive co*cktail recipe. If you try this recipe and enjoy it,please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

