24 Classic German Recipes (2024)

From schnitzel to sauerkraut, we love German recipes! These authentic German recipes have been passed down through generations. Whether it’s Oma’s Linzer cookies, beer soup, or apple strudel, you’ll find a classic German recipe to make for dinner, Oktoberfest, or the holidays!
DIANE C.
ANYTOWN, TX
German Cucumber Salad, a.k.a. Gurken Salat
“I got this recipe from my neighbor’s mother. She taught me how to make it. She was from Bavaria Province in Germany.” – Diane
OPAL JACKSON-CAKMAK
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hot German Potato Salad
“Super easy, this one-skillet hot German potato salad with vinegar and bacon is a great side dish.” – Opal
DORENE NAGY
WHARNCLIFFE, WV
German Kuchen
“When I worked at the bank I had a customer who used to always come to my window to make his deposits for his business. He owned a bakery. He always smelled like doughnuts! I asked him one day if he would give me his recipe for the kuchen that he sold. He wouldn’t do it till the week he decided to close his bakery and retire. My favorite is the cinnamon or butter kuchen.” – Dorene
MARCIA MCCANCE
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
German Streusel Coffee Cake 1953
“Found in mom’s recipe notebook. I remember this one being a keeper!” – Marcia
JESS WEIBLE
VA BEACH, VA
Homemade Soft Pretzels
“Every year my husband and I have an Oktoberfest party. These little pretzel nuggets are a huge hit!” – Jess
CAROLYN HAAS
WHITEWATER, WI
German Beer and Cheese Soup
“Since medieval times, beer soup has been a staple German food. Easy to find in many Wisconsin restaurants, it’s easy to make at home as well!” – Carolyn
HELENE MULVIHILL
MAGNOLIA, TX
German Style Roast Pork With Caramelized Sauerkraut
“Something my mom made and I have been making for 25 years. It’s my recipe now, with all of my tweaks.” – Helene
NANCY VARGAS
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Black Forest Cake – My Way
“I have always had a love for the Black Forest Cake but as I tried it many times through the years, it just wasn’t quite hitting that scrumptious point. I knew by deconstructing the cake I could make the best Black Forest Cake by using my own recipes for the components of this famous cake. And, I did. It’s luscious, decadent, and, most importantly, memorable.” – Nancy
FEATURED BLOGGER
Kielbasa Sauerkraut Soup Recipe
“A simple and tasty sauerkraut soup with bacon, beans kielbasa, and quinoa!” – Kevin
DIANNE WARD
ABERDEEN, WA
Milwaukee Potato Pancakes (Latkes)
“I was born in Milwaukee and my mother was of German/Czech heritage so my fondest memories are of things like this.” – Dianne
GENNY BORTNER
LOUISVILLE, KY
So Easy Homemade Beer Cheese
“This recipe came from one of my mother’s cookbooks from the ’70s. Not as detailed as today’s cookbooks, but wow, this recipe was so great and simple.” – Genny
MELANIE KENEFSKY
CASTAIC, CA
Momma’s German Potato Salad
“This dish was handed down by my great-grandmother. I still make it for family and friends. My family insists I make it for all holiday dinners but much to their chagrin I draw the line at Thanksgiving.” – Melanie
LAURIE SANDERS
SEATTLE, WA
Grandma Maybee’s Koo Koo Bread
“When we lived up in Port Angeles, WA it seemed like everybody was related and in one big extended family, they could hardly wait for Christmas and Koo Koo Bread each year. This year, Jacki shared her recipe with me and gave me permission to post it here. She says it is a 100+-year-old recipe started by her great-grandmother. It is a German Kuchen bread but always called Koo Koo Bread by their family.” – Laurie
MAUREEN HADDOCK
SASKATOON, SK
Marion’s Spritz Cookies
“Spritz cookies have a colourful history, come in all shapes, and all of my grandchildren have taken their turns making them, while still in their preschool years.” – Maureen
CYNDI HOLMAN
MONTROSE, CO
Bauernfrüstuck (Farmer’s Breakfast)
“A traditional German breakfast meal. You can try this with any kind of link sausauge: Kielbasa, bratwurst, knackwurst, etc.” – Cyndi
SHEILA M
CASA GRANDE, AZ
German Linzer Christmas Cookies
“This is my mother-in-law’s German version of Linzer Christmas Cookies. She says they are best filled with currant jelly but it is hard to find. Otherwise, she uses apricot.” – Sheila
CHERIE SZILVAGYI
DECKERVILLE, MI
German Soft Pretzels
“Steven, my son, is quite the chef nowadays and has taken numerous awards. Wonder if he remembers as a teenager making this recipe with his friends? Soft, large pretzels that just require a little mustard to be a hit with any family.” – Cherie
BETH CARLTON
SAND ROCK, AL
Mommy Sugar’s Pepper Nuts (Pfeffernusse-Pebernodder)
“This is a very old recipe from Germany. These cookies are usually served with coffee or tea and enjoyed mainly at Christmastime. There is no shortening or butter in this recipe. Traditionally these cookies are bite-size nuggets, but our family makes them into cookies.” – Beth
SANDY GRIFFIN
SAN ANTONIO, TX
German Goulash
“This is my version of goulash actually. Tonight I took the time to write down what I do for you and my family. I hope you enjoy it. My neighbor that is Swiss said it tasted like her grandmother made and she loved it.” – Sandy
BETH PIERCE
OLD MONROE, MO
Apple Strudel
“This mouthwatering good Apple Strudel is made with frozen ready-made puff pastry, fresh apples, golden raisins, and an easy four ingredient cinnamon glaze. It is so amazingly easy to make and just perfect with that hot cup of coffee early in the morning.” – Beth
ANDY ANDERSON !
WICHITA, KS
Simple German Schnitzel
“Schnitzel is not complicated… It’s typically pork, pounded thin, breaded, and then fried. Easy Peasy.” – Andy
TERRIE HOELSCHER
HARPERS FERRY, WV
“This is authentic! I lived in Germany for 3+ years, and this is the way my German neighbor taught me to make delicious sauerkraut. Takes a bit more time than just opening up a briny can of kraut and heating thru on the stove … but it is SO worth it.” – Terrie
FRANCINE LIZOTTE
SURREY SOUTH, BC
German Spätzle
“With a nice texture and buttery flavor, this is a great side dish to serve! Quick and easy, it’s a delicious comfort food to enjoy!” – Francine
BETH PIERCE
OLD MONROE, MO
German Beef Rouladen
“German Beef Rouladen combines thin slices of round steak stuffed with spicy brown mustard, bacon, pickles, and onion all browned and smothered with a mouthwatering easy to make beef gravy. This is one of our absolute favorite German dishes.” – Beth