24 Traditional Amish Recipes You'll LOVE!! | Montana Happy (2024)

24 Traditional Amish Recipes offers you a variety of tasty dishes like casseroles, breakfast recipes, and dessert recipes to wow your family and friends. Amish cooking at its finest!
“Growing up around Amish farmland, I enjoyed the opportunity to witness firsthand their love of family, of the domestic arts – sewing, quilting, cooking, baking – as well as seeing them live out their tradition of faith in such a unique way.”Beverly Lewis
When digging into an authentic Amish meal, you’ll find that most of the ingredients in the recipe are local, and that flavor shines through. Comfort food the whole family loves.
Well-loved recipes that are passed down from each generation to the next. You don’t have to have a barn-raising to enjoy the delicious meals from life on the farm.
Instead of looking for Amish dishes on Pinterest individually, I’ve put together some different types of recipes to drool over.
Traditional Amish Casserole Recipes
Casseroles are a staple in Amish meals. They are usually hearty and feature ingredients like creamy egg noodles, cheddar cheese, ground beef, and potato combinations.
Amish home-cooking recipes are legendary. Finding the best one to start with is a difficult choice.
Traditional Amish Breakfast Recipes
Lunch and dinner aren’t the only meals that feature casseroles. Breakfast casseroles are also a hearty breakfast in Amish country.
Filling recipes like Amish baked oatmeal, waffles, and corn cakes are just some of the items you will find coming out of an Amish kitchen to give you substance for the day ahead.
Traditional Amish Dinner Recipes
Food recipes like Amish meatloaf, pork chops, and homemade dumplings are just some comfort foods served in Lancaster county. Side dishes like homemade bread, homemade dumplings, and Amish potato salad are also great recipes.
Traditional Amish Desserts Recipes
Homemade sheet cakes, sugar pies, delicious cookies, Amish apple dumplings, caramel corn, shoofly pie, and whoopie pies are some of the fun endings of a beautiful meal in the world of the Amish dinner.
The Featured Authentic Amish Recipes Include:
1) Amish Traditional Whoopie Pies
2) Amish Macaroni Salad
3) Amish Potato Stuffing recipe
4) Amish Country Casserole
5) Amish Peanut Butter Buttercream Whoopie Pies
6) Amish Corn Cob Jelly
7) Amish White Bread
8) Amish Broccoli Cauliflower Salad
9) Amish Baked Spaghetti
10) Amish Soft Pretzel Recipe
11) Amish Cinnamon Rolls
12) Amish Ham Pot Pie
13) Amish Red Beet Eggs
14) Amish Homemade Fastnachts Recipe
15) Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken and Dumplings
16) Amish Rhubarb Custard Pie
17) Amish Friendship bread
18) Amish Apple Fry Pie Recipe
19) Amish Chicken and Noodles
20) Pennsylvania Shoo Fly Cake
21) Amish Hot Bacon Dressing
22) Amish Streusel Kuchen
23) Amish Sugar Cookies
24) Amish Breakfast Casserole
Here are the 24 Best Amish Recipes to try:
1
Homemade Gobs (Whoopie Pies)
Photo Credit:sugarspunrun.com
Two cakes chocolate cookies sandwiched around an old-fashioned vanilla filling.
2
Amish Macaroni Salad
Photo Credit:www.thekitchenismyplayground.com
Classic Amish Macaroni Salad is an old-timer favorite because it's just plain good!
3
Amish Potato Stuffing Recipe
Photo Credit:brooklynfarmgirl.com
Serve this Amish Potato Stuffing alongside some chicken and it will be a perfect meal.
4
Amish Country Casserole | With A Blast
Photo Credit:www.withablast.net
Amish Country Casserole is an economical, creamy dinner, perfect for a crowd - make-ahead and freezer friendly too!
5
Chocolate Peanut Butter Buttercream Whoopie Pies
Photo Credit:brooklynfarmgirl.com
Here's a twist on the classic Whoopie Pies. You had me at peanut butter buttercream.
6
Corn Cob Jelly Recipe
Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com
This sweet corn kissed jelly adds a layer of sweet corn flavor to your favorite biscuits, corn bread, pancakes, or what ever you like!
7
Homemade Amish White Bread
Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com
Amish white bread is a simple soft milk bread that's perfect for sandwiches.
8
Keto Broccoli Cauliflower Salad (Amish)
Photo Credit:www.fittoservegroup.com
Are you looking for a delicious and easy way to add more raw vegetables to your diet? This recipe will help you do that.
9
5-Ingredient Amish Easy Baked Spaghetti
Photo Credit:www.theseasonedmom.com
This 5-Ingredient Amish Easy Baked Spaghetti is an easy dinner recipe that your entire family will love!
10
Amish Inspired Soft Pretzel Recipe
Photo Credit:wereparents.com
Inspired by an Amish market nearby, these pretzels are the perfect way to satisfy your craving and save money at the same time.
11
Double Batch of Amish Cinnamon Rolls – Delightful!
Photo Credit:chicnsavvyreviews.net
If you've been to an Amish restaurant or tried the food they have made, you know they know how to cook! These Amish Cinnamon rolls will bring back those happy memories.
12
Ham pot pie recipe. (Easy recipe to use up leftover ham)
Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com
This recipe is made in the Pennsylvania dutch tradition of slippery ham pot pie where there's a boiled dough instead of a top flaky crust.
13
Red Beet Eggs
Photo Credit:myproductivebackyard.com
Amish Pickled Red Beet Eggs are easy to make and can be prepared days ahead of time.
14
Homemade Fastnachts Recipe
Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com
These potato donuts are the traditional Pennsylvania dutch fastnacht recipe that used mashed potatoes or potato flakes in the dough.
15
Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken & Dumplings
Photo Credit:4sonrus.com
Serve a Southern-style dinner your family will love with this tasty treat.
16
Amish Rhubarb Custard Pie with Crumb Topping
Photo Credit:adamantkitchen.com
Amish rhubarb custard pie combines the tart flavors of rhubarb with a rich custard for a perfectly balanced dessert.
17
Cinnamon-Sugar Amish Friendship Bread
Photo Credit:www.theseasonedmom.com
Easy Amish friendship bread laced with cinnamon and sugar for a sweet breakfast, snack or dessert that pairs perfectly with a warm cup of coffee.
18
Amish Apple Fry Pie Recipe
Photo Credit:neighborfoodblog.com
These Amish Apple Fry Pies are irresistible. The filling is simple with just a hint of spice. The crust is tender and flaky and just a little crunchy. And the glaze? It dries into a crackly sweet coating that seals in all the goodness.
19
Amish Chicken and Noodles in the Slow Cooker
Photo Credit:neighborfoodblog.com
There is little in life more comforting than a bowl of homemade Amish Chicken and Noodles.
20
Pennsylvania Shoo Fly Cake
Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net
Pennsylvania Shoo Fly Cake has the same delicious flavor of pie but in cake form. The dark rich filling of Shoo Fly Pie topped with crumbs has a unique flavor that we Pennsylvanians love.
21
Pennsylvania Dutch Hot Bacon Dressing
Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net
This sweet and sour tangy salad dressing is the perfect recipe to jazz up any salad.
22
Streusel Kuchen (Raised Coffee Cake)
Photo Credit:www.plattertalk.com
This German Coffee Cake is an old Mennonite delicacy that goes back to the earliest part of my memories of growing up in a big farmhouse.
23
Amish Sugar Cookies
Photo Credit:www.plattertalk.com
A well-loved recipe that has been handed down as a family treasure.
24
Amish Breakfast Casserole
Photo Credit:www.plattertalk.com
This make-ahead breakfast will wow everyone at your breakfast table.
Let me know in the comments below if you have tried any of these recipes. What is your favorite recipe from Amish communities you like to make?
We’ve reached the end of 24 Traditional Amish Recipes. I hope you enjoyed it.
Let me know in the comments below how you liked these authentic Amish recipes.
