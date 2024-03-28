30 Savory Bread Recipes You Should Definitely Try (2024)

Switch up your baking routine with these delicious savory bread recipes. Home-baked breads packed with flavors like herbs, spices, cheese, and more are a great addition to any seasonal meal or as a healthy snack.

We all love our banana and Nutella breads but, a really good savory bread recipe is a treat well worth the effort of baking. In our house, savory quick breads make their way onto the table as side dishes to dinners, as warm slices for breakfast, and as a quick and tasty snack.

A good savory cheese bread can make a one-of-a-kind grilled cheese or a delicious dunker for a bowl of creamy soup. And, that’s just one variety!

Endless flavor combos for savory satisfaction

One of the things I love most about these savory bread recipes is that they’re so diverse and easy. Add ins can range from a handful of seeds to heaps of vegetables and spices that create truly unique loaves.

Here are some of the delicious ways to create savory bread recipes:

Cheese, cheese, cheese!

Fresh or dried herbs

Chopped aromatics like onions and garlic.

Vegetables like squash, carrot, potato, and more.

Chopped, cooked meat like bacon or sausage

Flavorful liquids like dairy, stock, beer, and more.

It’s easy to imagine how good savory bread recipes can bring unique flavor to your meals. Below you’ll find a collection of delicious ideas, some from me, and many from other talented bloggers around the web. Together we’ve created a list for you to find perfect bread for your next meal.

1. Garlic Ciabatta Bread

Possibly the most delicious and the easiest garlic bread you’ll ever make. A store-bought ciabatta loaf stuffed with a killer butter garlic herb filling! A perfect side to pasta, soups, or as a party snack!

Recipe by: Yummy Addiction

2. Cheesy Zucchini Bread (Quick Bread)

Cheesy Zucchini Bread made with fresh and healthy zucchini, shredded cheddar cheese, and chives is a delicious and easy savory quick bread loved by the whole family. No fancy mixers or kneading required.

Recipe by: The Forked Spoon

3. Pao de Queijo – Brazilian Cheese Bread

This fool-proof Pao de Queijo recipe yields crispy outside but so soft and chewy inside Brazilian Cheese Bread (Puffs). The perfect snack!

Recipe by: Cooking The Globe

4. Chimichurri & Panko Parker House Rolls

These Chimichurri & Panko Parker House Rolls are topped with chimichurri seasoning. They’re soft and fluffy, crunchy, savoury and flavourful top.

Recipe by: Sift and Simmer

5. Roasted Garlic & Rosemary No-Knead Artisan Bread

Roasted Garlic & Rosemary No Knead Artisan Bread is an easy rustic bread recipe that you will wonder why you haven’t tried making artisan bread before!

Recipe by: House of Nash Eats

6. Quinoa Bread

Quinoa Bread Recipe is yeast and gluten free made with dry quinoa, oat flour, coconut oil and almond milk. Very simple ingredients.

Recipe by: iFOODreal

7. Scallion Milk Bread

This beautiful scallion milk bread is a hybrid of traditional Chinese scallion pancakes and fluffy milk bread. It’s the perfect savory Asian bakery bread!

Recipe by: Halicopter Away

8. Indian Spiced Chickpea Flatbread {Socca}

This socca recipe produces a wonderful savory chickpea flatbread that happens to be vegan and gluten free. It’s great for eating on its own or dipping into stews or curries.

Recipe by: Cookin Canuck

9. Braided Pesto Babka

Braided Pesto Babka not only looks extremely gorgeous. It is made by adding a generous layer of pesto in the dough and shape in a braid.

Recipe by: This That More

10. Steakhouse Honey Wheat Bread

Steakhouse Honey Wheat Bread – a copycat recipe of the famous dark honey wheat bread served at Outback Steakhouse. Slather on the butter and enjoy!

Recipe by: Lanas Cooking

11. Chutney Cheese Brioche Rolls

There’s absolutely no way to go wrong with this soft, buttery brioche bread filled with cilantro-mint chutney and cheese!

Recipe by: Masala and Chai

12. Sweet Potato Bread Rolls (Bolos do Caco)

Made with mashed sweet potatoes and yeast, these round breads from Madeira are slightly sweet and very tasty.

Recipe by: Taco and Tiramisu

13. Pane Bianco with Tomato, Basil, and Garlic

This beautiful Italian Pane Bianco is a soft white loaf filled with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, shredded cheese, and garlic.

Recipe by: Lanas Cooking

14. No-Knead Green Chile Cheese Bread

This easy, no-knead Cheese Bread recipe made with Hatch Green Chiles requires only eight ingredients, most of which are pantry staples.

Recipe by: Muy Bueno Cookbook

15. Zucchini Parmesan Bread

Zucchini Parmesan Bread is the best thing since sliced bread!! Are you hungry and feeling cheesy? Then this easy zucchini parmesan recipe is for you.

Recipe by: Sweet Caramel Sunday

16. New York Style Bagels

Homemade New York Style bagels are just like the ones you get in New York city. Perfect crisp, golden brown from outside, chewy and fluffy from inside.

Recipe by: Living Smart and Healthy

17. No-Knead Pumpkin Brioche Bread

A soft and pumpkin-colored brioche, with no need to knead! Follow this recipe and get the best pumpkin brioche bread with almost zero effort.

Recipe by: Milk and Pop

18. Homemade Focaccia

This Homemade Focaccia Recipe is simple to make and tastes AMAZING! Not just bread with olive oil, this dough is infused with Italian flavor and topped with even more. Homemade focaccia is the perfect side dish for any Italian meal!

Recipe by: Longbourn Farm

19. Kale and Herb Soda Bread

This easy soda bread is naturally green from kale! The herb soda bread is quick and easy with no yeast and no kneading.

Recipe by: Veggie Desserts

20. Easy No-Knead Beer Bread

Easy and crusty no-knead 5-ingredient beer bread recipe. Sweet, delicious, healthy and nutritious bread with a little prickliness.

Recipe by: Happy Kitchen

21. Cheesy Bread

This delicious cheesy bread is made with an easy homemade dough and topped with fresh garic, olive oil, and three mouth watering cheeses!

Recipe by: Elke Living

22. Homemade Naan Bread

A detailed step by step tutorial on how to make Naan bread at home conditions + the authentic Indian recipe. This bread is perfect for dipping and scooping!

Recipe by: Cooking The Globe

23. Savory Cranberry Pull Apart Bread

Savory Cranberry Pull Apart Bread is a delectable side dish or appetizer filled with cranberries and cheese that you can prepare any time of the week.

Recipe by: Cook with Kushi

24. No Yeast Slow Cooker Bread

This Slow Cooker Bread recipe needs no yeast and no kneading – super easy and so delicious! A foolproof quick bread that’s great with soup or toasted and used to make loaded open sandwiches.

Recipe by: Super Golden Bakes

25. Caramelized Onion Buns

Soft and golden. Hearty and flavorful. These Caramelized Onion Buns are a match made in heaven for your hamburgers and sandwiches.

Recipe by: Accidental Happy Baker

26. Mushroom Rosemary Olive Oil Bread

You won’t be able to stop eating this savory Mushroom Rosemary Olive Oil Bread. It is really easy to make and is a fantastic side for soups!

Recipe by: Cookin Canuck

27. No Yeast Bacon Cheddar Cheese Bread Recipe

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Bread Recipe is a savory quick bread recipe made with basic kitchen ingredients. This easy homemade bread is made without yeast and takes just minutes to put together.

Recipe by: Swirls of Flavor

28. Easy Homemade No Knead Ciabatta Bread

This easy homemade no knead ciabatta bread recipe, is a tasty version of the classic Italian bread. With just a few basic ingredients and an easy prep in the Instant Pot, you’ll want to make this recipe over and over again so you and your family can enjoy freshly baked bread regularly.

Recipe by: Belly Rules the Mind

29. Turmeric Bread

This vibrantly yellow vegan Turmeric Bread is easy to make and tastes delicious. The turmeric not only adds the stunning color, but adds a subtle earthy taste.

Recipe by: Veggie Desserts

30. Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks

Copycat Olive Garden breadsticks are our spot on version of the classic dish. These soft, buttery breadsticks are as delicious as the ones they serve in the restaurant in the comfort of your home.

Recipe by: Belly Rules the Mind