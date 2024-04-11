25 Easy Party Pinwheel Recipes (2024)

By Julie Kotzbach Published in All The Rage
These 25 Party Pinwheel Recipes are the best bite for any gathering! With so many options, hot or cold, chicken or veggie everyone can munch!
It doesn’t matter if you call them pinwheels or roll-ups. These pinwheels are the perfect party food for every occasion! Who doesn’t love stuffed spirals of deliciousness?! Some use flour tortillas and others use puff pastry to wrap up delicious combinations of meat, cheese, and other tasty ingredients.
All of these quick and easy pinwheels recipes can be prepped ahead of time to help make party prep a breeze. Below you’ll find hot and cold pinwheels appetizers to satisfy all your cravings. Serve up this bite-sized goodness for the super bowl, birthday parties, or just for hanging out on the weekend.
Bacon Pinwheels
Bacon makes everything better right? These pinwheel recipes are out to prove it!
“Cracked Out” Cheddar Bacon Ranch Turkey Pinwheels
I am ADDICTED to these sandwiches! Cream cheese, cheddar, bacon, Ranch and turkey wrapped in a tortilla. YUM! You can them make ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to eat!
Bacon Pinwheels with Cheddar
These quick puff pastry appetizers with bacon & cheese are hard to resist! Just give me bacon and cheese and I’m a happy girl!
Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeno Pinwheels
Tastes just like a Jalapeno Popper wrapped in a buttery, flaky crust! I may not be sharing, they’re that good! Super simple to make appetizer!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pinwheels
So easy to wrap and your party guests will love with chicken, bacon, cheese, and ranch seasoning! They’re delicious hot or cold!
Ranch BLT Roll Ups
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato are even better with ranch dressing and cream cheese! These are a hit at every party!
Chicken Pinwheels
Keep it simple by starting off with rotisserie chicken you grabbed at the store or make an extra chicken breast or two the night before. Boom.
Chicken and Avocado Roll-Ups
Healthy quick tortilla roll-ups loaded with grilled chicken, avocado, cheese, tomato and sour-cream. These tasty chicken & avocado roll ups are packed full of flavor and make a great appetizer or snack and are a great way to use up leftover chicken!
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Pinwheels
Soft flour tortillas are slathered with a mixture of cream cheese, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, barbecue sauce, red onion, and cilantro, then rolled up tight and sliced into flavorful, addictive appetizers: BBQ Chicken Tortilla Pinwheels!
Buffalo Chicken Roll Up Appetizers
Made with frozen breaded chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, then rolled up with a homemade blue cheese dip, diced celery, and crisp lettuce.
Easy Chicken Caesar Salad Pinwheels
Easy chicken Caesar salad pinwheels – great for appetizers or a fun lunch! My kids love these!
Mexican Pinwheels Recipe
This easy Mexican Pinwheels Recipe is a party favorite that’s full of bright, bold flavors you’ll crave!Your guests will ask for seconds and thirds!
Get This Recipe
Ham Pinwheels
Sweet and tasty ham brings these pinwheel recipes to the peak of deliciousness!
Ham & Pimento Cheese Pinwheels
Ham & Pimento Cheese Pinwheels – I am ADDICTED to these sandwiches! Cream cheese, cheddar, parmesan cheese, garlic salt, pimentos, mayonnaise and ham wrapped in a tortilla. Can make ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to eat. Perfect for parties and tailgating!!
Hawaiian Tortilla Roll Ups
With layers of cream cheese and sweet pineapple topped with flavorful ham and rolled up into the perfect bite sized appetizer or lunch, the sweet and salty combination makes these an easy favorite you can whip up in no time flat!
Hot Ham and Cheesy Pinwheels
These Hot Ham and Cheese Pinwheels are hands down one of our favorite pinwheel recipes ever. Warm brown sugar glaze is the ultimate topping to finish off this easy recipe!
Monte Cristo Pinwheels
Inspired by a popular sandwich, these baked Monte Cristo Pinwheels, with sweet ham, tender turkey, tangy Swiss cheese and Triple Berry Fruit Spread, are sweet and savory and will be a hit at all season long!
Meaty Pinwheels
Who says appetizers can’t be a meal? You’ll keep coming back for these craveable bites!
Garlic Roast Beef Pinwheels
Garlic Roast Beef Pinwheels make a tasty appetizer that is quick and easy too. It only takes about 5-10 minutes to put these together, and they can be made up ahead of time! It doesn’t get much better than that for quick and easy party food!
Italian Pinwheels
A deliciously fun appetizer for your game day, holiday or party needs, these Italian Pinwheels are tasty, fast and fun addition to your meal!
Philly Cheese Steak Pinwheels
If I like something, I will find 101 ways to spin it–Philly Cheesesteaks are no exception. It’s also a family favorite!
Pizza Muffin Recipe
Sure to please the pickiest of eaters (even mine), this Pizza Muffin recipe is a quick & easy mom win! And they can be made to order with your favorite pizza toppings.
Get This Recipe
Reuben Tortilla Pinwheels Recipes
This Reuben Tortilla Pinwheels Recipe is perfect if you are wanting St. Patrick’s Day party food, or if you just love all the flavors in a Reuben sandwich.
Sausage Pinwheels Recipe
This Sausage Pinwheels Recipe is an easy, make-ahead appetizer that’ll be the hit of your next party!Your guests will come back for seconds!
Get This Recipe
Cheesy French Pinwheels
Deliciously elegant, golden, Cheesy French Pinwheels just may be one of the easiest appetizers you’ll whip up in your kitchen! Our cheesy french pinwheels are bound to become a new favorite!
Vegetarian Pinwheels
If you love meat-free recipes you’ll love these pinwheels! Studded with fruit and veggies, these roll ups fly off the plate!
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Pinwheels
These Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Pinwheels are the perfect appetizer to share during any occasion!
Spinach Dip Pinwheels
Creamy cheesy spinach is rolled tight in soft fluffy dough to make these Spinach Dip Pinwheels a great appetizer for any party!
Vegetable Tortilla Roll Ups Recipe
Vegetable Tortilla Roll Ups with cream cheese filling spread on tortillas, topped with veggies and cheese. Slice and serve. Just like veggie pizza!
Cranberry Feta Pinwheels
Cranberry Feta Pinwheels are the perfect make ahead holiday snack or appetizer. A creamy filling with feta cheese and sweet dried cranberries rolled in tortillas and sliced. These are the hit of every party!