25 Easy Party Pinwheel Recipes (2024)

By Julie Kotzbach Published in All The Rage

These 25 Party Pinwheel Recipes are the best bite for any gathering! With so many options, hot or cold, chicken or veggie everyone can munch!

It doesn’t matter if you call them pinwheels or roll-ups. These pinwheels are the perfect party food for every occasion! Who doesn’t love stuffed spirals of deliciousness?! Some use flour tortillas and others use puff pastry to wrap up delicious combinations of meat, cheese, and other tasty ingredients.

All of these quick and easy pinwheels recipes can be prepped ahead of time to help make party prep a breeze. Below you’ll find hot and cold pinwheels appetizers to satisfy all your cravings. Serve up this bite-sized goodness for the super bowl, birthday parties, or just for hanging out on the weekend.

Bacon Pinwheels

Bacon makes everything better right? These pinwheel recipes are out to prove it!

“Cracked Out” Cheddar Bacon Ranch Turkey Pinwheels I am ADDICTED to these sandwiches! Cream cheese, cheddar, bacon, Ranch and turkey wrapped in a tortilla. YUM! You can them make ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to eat! Get This Recipe

Bacon Pinwheels with Cheddar These quick puff pastry appetizers with bacon & cheese are hard to resist! Just give me bacon and cheese and I’m a happy girl! Get This Recipe

Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeno Pinwheels Tastes just like a Jalapeno Popper wrapped in a buttery, flaky crust! I may not be sharing, they’re that good! Super simple to make appetizer! Get This Recipe

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pinwheels So easy to wrap and your party guests will love with chicken, bacon, cheese, and ranch seasoning! They’re delicious hot or cold! Get This Recipe

Ranch BLT Roll Ups Bacon, lettuce, and tomato are even better with ranch dressing and cream cheese! These are a hit at every party! Get This Recipe

Chicken Pinwheels

Keep it simple by starting off with rotisserie chicken you grabbed at the store or make an extra chicken breast or two the night before. Boom.

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Pinwheels Soft flour tortillas are slathered with a mixture of cream cheese, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, barbecue sauce, red onion, and cilantro, then rolled up tight and sliced into flavorful, addictive appetizers: BBQ Chicken Tortilla Pinwheels! Get This Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Roll Up Appetizers Made with frozen breaded chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, then rolled up with a homemade blue cheese dip, diced celery, and crisp lettuce. Get This Recipe

Easy Chicken Caesar Salad Pinwheels Easy chicken Caesar salad pinwheels – great for appetizers or a fun lunch! My kids love these! Get This Recipe

Mexican Pinwheels Recipe This easy Mexican Pinwheels Recipe is a party favorite that’s full of bright, bold flavors you’ll crave!Your guests will ask for seconds and thirds! Get This Recipe

Ham Pinwheels

Sweet and tasty ham brings these pinwheel recipes to the peak of deliciousness!

Ham & Pimento Cheese Pinwheels Ham & Pimento Cheese Pinwheels – I am ADDICTED to these sandwiches! Cream cheese, cheddar, parmesan cheese, garlic salt, pimentos, mayonnaise and ham wrapped in a tortilla. Can make ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to eat. Perfect for parties and tailgating!! Get This Recipe

Hawaiian Tortilla Roll Ups With layers of cream cheese and sweet pineapple topped with flavorful ham and rolled up into the perfect bite sized appetizer or lunch, the sweet and salty combination makes these an easy favorite you can whip up in no time flat! See Also Find The Best Pizzelle Cookie Recipe – Our Top 13 Choices - Best Waffle Makers & More Get This Recipe

Hot Ham and Cheesy Pinwheels These Hot Ham and Cheese Pinwheels are hands down one of our favorite pinwheel recipes ever. Warm brown sugar glaze is the ultimate topping to finish off this easy recipe! Get This Recipe

Monte Cristo Pinwheels Inspired by a popular sandwich, these baked Monte Cristo Pinwheels, with sweet ham, tender turkey, tangy Swiss cheese and Triple Berry Fruit Spread, are sweet and savory and will be a hit at all season long! Get This Recipe

Meaty Pinwheels

Who says appetizers can’t be a meal? You’ll keep coming back for these craveable bites!

Garlic Roast Beef Pinwheels Garlic Roast Beef Pinwheels make a tasty appetizer that is quick and easy too. It only takes about 5-10 minutes to put these together, and they can be made up ahead of time! It doesn’t get much better than that for quick and easy party food! Get This Recipe

Italian Pinwheels A deliciously fun appetizer for your game day, holiday or party needs, these Italian Pinwheels are tasty, fast and fun addition to your meal! Get This Recipe

Philly Cheese Steak Pinwheels If I like something, I will find 101 ways to spin it–Philly Cheesesteaks are no exception. It’s also a family favorite! Get This Recipe

Pizza Muffin Recipe Sure to please the pickiest of eaters (even mine), this Pizza Muffin recipe is a quick & easy mom win! And they can be made to order with your favorite pizza toppings. Get This Recipe

Reuben Tortilla Pinwheels Recipes This Reuben Tortilla Pinwheels Recipe is perfect if you are wanting St. Patrick’s Day party food, or if you just love all the flavors in a Reuben sandwich. Get This Recipe

Sausage Pinwheels Recipe This Sausage Pinwheels Recipe is an easy, make-ahead appetizer that’ll be the hit of your next party!Your guests will come back for seconds! Get This Recipe

Cheesy French Pinwheels Deliciously elegant, golden, Cheesy French Pinwheels just may be one of the easiest appetizers you’ll whip up in your kitchen! Our cheesy french pinwheels are bound to become a new favorite! Get This Recipe

Vegetarian Pinwheels

If you love meat-free recipes you’ll love these pinwheels! Studded with fruit and veggies, these roll ups fly off the plate!

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Pinwheels These Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Pinwheels are the perfect appetizer to share during any occasion! Get This Recipe

Spinach Dip Pinwheels Creamy cheesy spinach is rolled tight in soft fluffy dough to make these Spinach Dip Pinwheels a great appetizer for any party! Get This Recipe

Vegetable Tortilla Roll Ups Recipe Vegetable Tortilla Roll Ups with cream cheese filling spread on tortillas, topped with veggies and cheese. Slice and serve. Just like veggie pizza! Get This Recipe