25 Delicious Keto Snack Recipes That Are Worth Making (2024)

When you’re on the ketogenic diet, finding the right snacks to eat when you’re at work or just too busy to have a proper meal can be hard. Sometimes even impossible!

If you do go to the shop, most of the made snacks are high in sugar and lack nutritious value! And while it’s easy to just grab a sweet bar and not worry about it, it won’t exactly help you achieve your weight loss goals or just diet goals.

That’s where meal prepping and having a recipe or two of your favorite snacks can come in handy. You can make large batches of low carb snacks and eat them for days.It doesn’t have to take a lot of time for you to make them either!

25 Tasty Ketogenic Snack Recipes

Today I’m sharing multiple delicious ketogenic snack recipes that, I firmly believe, you should give a try to. I’ve included nutritional values too, so you can keep track of the carbs you consume!

Source: thebigmansworld.com

Love nuts, seeds, and shredded coconut? Well, then you’ll probably love these no-bake crunch bars. They’re great for snacking and bringing them to work for your low carb lunch sessions.

For the recipe you’ll need coconut oil, I recommend this cold-pressed oil since it has more nutrients. Also, use this low carb maple syrup instead of the regular one.

To really make the recipe low carb, make sure the chocolate chips you use are keto-friendly too. Like these ones here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 155

Fats: 12g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 7g

Source: joyfilledeats.com

These 5 minute appetizers are great for home gatherings or even more official events. They are the perfect ketogenic snacks that will actually fill you up.

I have to admit, they’re also quite fun to make. They are full of flavor even though it might not look like it.

So, definitely make these when you just want everyone to eat and have a good time. However, these are probably not great for meal prepping and bringing to work for lunch.

Per Serving:

Calories: 141

Fats: 12g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 5g

Source: instrupix.com

Love sausages and don’t mind a meaty snack? Try these cheese sausage puffs.

They’re great for meal prepping and are absolutely delicious. This is the sort of snack you could have a for a ketogenic dinner too.

What’s great about this snack is that the puffs do contain quite a bit of protein which you definitely need to stay fit and lean.

Per Serving (Calculated):

Calories: 100

Fats: 8.9g

Net Carbs: 0.44g

Protein: 4.48g

Source: hungryforinspiration.com

These peanut butter bars can do for a perfect low carb treat. You can meal prep them for the whole week and, let me assure you, you won’t regret it.

When you’re craving for something sweeter or just want a treat, these bars are great to have. Here are some of the products you’ll need:

Per Serving:

Calories: 315

Fats: 27.3g

Net Carbs: 5g

Protein: 9.7g

Source: sugarfreelondoner.com

Tortilla chips are so delicious and well loved by a lot of us. Having some with a delicious sauce can do for a perfect movie watching night.

If your kids love chips and Doritos, these might be great to make. At least you’ll know what’s in them and it’s totally a healthier option for what you can find in the shops.

Per Serving:

Calories: 143

Fats: 9.2g

Net Carbs: 1.9g

Protein: 9.2g

Source: homemadeinterest.com

Looking for a small, healthy appetizer you can share with your family? Try these big mac bites.

These are the bunless burgers you need in your life. Especially if you are a fan of burgers and sometimes just miss the taste.

Give these a try! All your friends are most likely going to love them. The ones who are not on a low carb diet could eat them with a little bit of dark whole bread.

Per Serving:

Calories: 182

Fats: 15g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 8g

Source: ketoconnect.net

If you want to make a ketogenic bar that has some protein but not too much of it and still is low in carbs, here is a perfect recipe. The protein powder I recommend to use is Perfect Keto Collagen Protein Powder.

Some protein powders are high in carbs, so do check the label before using it in this recipe. Otherwise, you might go over your carb limit and that’s not fun.

The good thing about these bars is that they’re high in fats. So, a great energy source!

Per Serving:

Calories: 278

Fats: 23g

Net Carbs: 3.1g

Protein: 7.5g

Source: downshiftology.com

If you’ve been looking at what you could eat instead of French fries for a quick keto dinner, try zucchini fries. Use your favorite spices to really make them taste right.

Obviously, the sauce is as important here. Make your own mayonnaise or buy it, mix in some garlic, parsley and lemon juice. Here, you are – a perfect garlic sauce to go with the fries!

Per Serving:

Calories: 156.8

Fats: 9.8g

Net Carbs: 4.6g

Protein: 12.5g

Source: instrupix.com

These parmesan ‘’pizza’’ crisps are so simple to make, it’s crazy. All you need is some parmesan and sliced pepperoni.

With these two, you can make wonderfully tasty crisps you won’t be able to resist. Simple and yet delicious.

Per Serving (Calculated):

Calories: 363

Fats: 27.9g

Net Carbs: 5.08g

Protein: 21.9g

Source: lowcarb-nocarb.com

There is nothing quite as tasty as nachos. However, they’re usually very high in carbs. Thus, you probably don’t want to eat them in a restaurant.

However, it’s perfectly normal to miss a meal like that. Especially if you’ve been used to eating nachos by now.

Now, these nachos aren’t exactly the same as the ones you’re probably used to. But, they are very low in carbs – have almost none.

Per Serving:

Calories: 64

Fats: 5g

Net Carbs: 0g

Protein: 5g

Source: officiallyglutenfree.com

These crackers are absolutely delicious and work as a great ketogenic substitute for regular crackers. To make sure they’re low carb, you’re going to need to use almond flour as well as coconut flour.

Pile up on almond flour here and coconut flour here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 85

Fats: 6.6g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 4.1g

Source: fatforweightloss.com.au

Make balls of wrapped cheese in mincemeat, cook them up and you’ll have a super delicious yet healthy snack. Do make sure the mince you buy has a little more fat, so going to a local butcher’s shop might be a way to go.

Don’t be afraid of fats when you’re on the ketogenic diet. The recipe does use beef mince but you could as easily use pork mince.

Beef has a much higher carbon footprint which has a negative impact on our environment. So, do eat it with care.

These meatballs are also very low in carbs which makes them perfect for a ketogenic meal.

Per Serving:

Calories: 444

Fats: 28g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 46g

Source: isavea2z.com

If you are generally a fan of crackers, you’re going to fall in love with this recipe. While you could buy cheddar crackers online (like these ones here), it’s so much more fun to make them yourself.

So, if you do have 30 minutes to spare, totally try to make them yourself. For almond flour, I recommend using this one here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 93.3

Fats: 8.2g

Net Carbs: 1.5g

Protein: 3.7g

Source: homemadeinterest.com

While these antipasto skewers might look fancy and totally not something you’d eat, they’re delicious and easy to make. Perfect for all types of celebrations and if you want to secretly start feeding your family low carb, this is exactly the recipe to go for.

So, if you have slices of prosciutto, mozzarella balls lying around, why not use them to make a snack?

Per Serving:

Calories: 60

Fats: 4g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 6g

Source: meganseelinger.com

If you’re bored of your regular snacks and want something spicier but quick, try this recipe. What’s good about these jalapeno poppers is that no matter what you’re diet in, you’re going to love them.

All you need is a few delicious jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, and cream cheese. You can get them ready in just 20 minutes and they’re great for celebrations.

Per Serving:

Calories: 227.1

Fats: 17.9g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 10g

Source: easylowcarb.com

Love pizza, want just to taste anything that at least remotely reminds you of it? Try these zucchini pizza bites.

They do taste amazing are easy to make and will trick even your kids into thinking these are the actual mini pizzas.

Per Serving:

Calories: 145

Fats: 9g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 10g

Source: southernkissed.com

Zucchini is just one of those low carb vegetables you want to have around because you can incorporate it into so many low carb recipes, it’s amazing. Anyway, this little snack recipe proves just that.

Bake these zucchini tots in a mini muffin pan. Get one here if you don’t have it.

Per Serving:

Calories: 200

Fats: 11g

Net Carbs: 7g

Protein: 17g

Source: everydayketogenic.com

If you are a cauliflower fan and love to have all types of cauliflower sides, try this recipe. These bites are easy to make – take around 15 minutes.

Get a little bit of shredded cheese, a cup of cauliflower, a few eggs and you’re good to go. I think these are so healthy and you can trick kids into eating more veggies in the shape of snacks.

Per Serving (Calculated):

Calories: 22

Fats: 1.45g

Net Carbs: 0.2g

Protein: 3.2g

Source: kirbiecravings.com

If you do love pretzels, you might truly miss them when you’re on the ketogenic diet. It’s not necessarily low carb food all by itself.

But, if a few tricks you can totally make something that’s keto friendly. That’s where pretzel bites come in.

To make them, you need to use fathead dough. To make it you’ll need almond flour, cream cheese, mozzarella, and eggs.

Check out the recipe and try it out yourself. You definitely won’t be regretting trying these out.

These will most definitely do well in any type of occasions.

Per Serving:

Calories: 315

Fats: 24g

Net Carbs: 5g

Protein: 18g

Source: kimspireddiy.com

If you’re naturally a fan of all types of nuts and want to spice things up a little bit, you’re going to love this recipe. A little bit of sweetener, vanilla extract, and unsalted butter can go a long way with pecans.

Get this vanilla extract that’s alcohol-free.

Per Serving (Calculated):

Calories: 226

Fats: 23g

Net Carbs: 2.75g

Protein: 2.62g

Source: lowcarbmaven.com

Keep your snacks simple and save your time. Doesn’t mean they won’t taste absolutely delicious!

Get some good quality pepperoni and cook it. Yes, that’s how much you need to do to get a delicious keto snack.

Per Serving:

Calories: 150

Fats: 14g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 5g

Source: mindovermunch.com

Here is a perfect example of a recipe where simplicity wins. These toasted coconut chips are very easy to make.

Get unsweetened coconut flakes and toast them! Yes, it’s that easy!

Per Serving:

Calories: 200

Fats: 19g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 2g

Source: taste.com.au

If you love meal prepping for the week ahead and do need some keto meal prep ideas, you’ll love these keto snack bars.

It’s safe to say that these are mostly made of nuts, so if you do have an allergy, watch out. Get good quality peanut butter, high-quality coconut oil like this one here (cold pressed) and unsweetened desiccated coconut to ensure it all tastes good.

Per Serving:

Calories: 237

Fats: 22g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 6g

Source: hungryforinspiration.com

Blueberries are absolutely delicious and it’s actually one of those low carb snacks you can eat when you’re on the ketogenic diet.

These fat bombs actually have no artificial coloring or anything of that sort. They are simply delicious and made out of keto-friendly products.

To make them you’ll need a good quality almond flour like this one here. Also, get a pack of erythritol, because you’ll need it with most sweet fat bombs anyway.

Per Serving:

Calories: 32

Fats: 2.4g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 1.2g

Source: aspicyperspective.com

These party snacks are great for all types of occasions. They look beautiful, easy to make and super easy to chew.

This is the kind of low carb snack all of the guests will appreciate. And, most importantly, you won’t feel bad eating it.

Another thing I love about these pizza bites is that they’re also quite high in protein. While it’s not always perfect for a ketogenic diet, it’s definitely useful when you want to build muscle.

Per Serving:

Calories: 81

Fats: 6g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 5g

Conclusion

