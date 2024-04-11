50 Best Potluck Recipes to Bring to Work (2024)

Home Potluck
Rachel BroughamUpdated: Jan. 31, 2024
Show your co-workers—and even your boss—who's boss when it comes to cooking! Be the star at the office with these easy potluck ideas for work gatherings.
Potluck Taco Casserole
This is the dish I take most often to potlucks, and the pan comes home empty every time. It has the irresistible taco taste that everybody craves. —Kim Stoller, Smithville, Ohio
Potluck Enchilada Meatballs
This is a twist on the ordinary potluck meatballs. These are easy, inexpensive and a hit for any occasion. —Terina, Lewis, Decatur, Illinois
Beer Dip
Ranch dressing mix flavors this easy dip packed with shredded cheese. It's perfect paired with pretzels. Be forewarned, though—it's hard to stop eating once you've started! The beer cheese dip can be made with any type of beer, including nonalcoholic. I've taken it to many parties and I am always asked for the recipe. —Michelle Long, New Castle, Colorado
Hot Cheese Dip
When a colleague brought this cheesy dip to school for a teachers potluck, I immediately gave it an A+. I had to have the recipe for this irresistibly creamy recipe to make for my family! —Ardyce Piehl, Poynette, Wisconsin
Potluck German Apple Cake
My mother made this German apple cake for my brothers and me when we were kids. It's an excellent choice for a Christmas potluck or actually any time of year. —Edie DeSpain, Logan, Utah
BBQ Chicken Sliders
Brining the meat overnight helps make these BBQ chicken sliders taste exceptionally good. Plus, they're so tender, they melt in your mouth. —Rachel Kunkel, Schell City, Missouri
Loaded Baked Potato Dip
I never thought of using waffle-cut fries as a scoop for dip until a friend of mine did at a baby shower. They’re ideal for my cheesy bacon and chive dip, which tastes just like a baked potato topper. —Betsy King, Duluth, Minnesota
Sesame Chicken Dip
I can't tell you how many times I'm asked to bring this easy dip to holidays, birthday parties or girls' weekend getaways. It's fresh and light, and it has the Asian flavors that make it stand out. The rice crackers are a must! —Dawn Schutte, Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Fruit and Cheese Kabobs
We came up with this fresh and fruity summer snack idea. It’s easy to make ahead and carry to the ballpark, beach or playground, and the cinnamon-spiced yogurt dip adds a fun touch kids love. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Party Appetizer Meatballs
These are a favorite at parties and gatherings. The recipe is easy, and the meatballs can be made well ahead of time and frozen until needed. I think what makes them taste so good is the sauce. —Nathalie Guest, Caledon, Ontario
Sesame Pulled Pork Sandwiches
I wanted to build a better pork sandwich, and this Asian-style filling was a huge hit with my husband and coworkers. Bring on the wasabi mayo. —Jennifer Berry, Lexington, Ohio
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This is the best buffalo chicken dip recipe! Whenever I bring buffalo dip to a tailgate or potluck, everyone asks for the recipe. —Peggy Foster, Florence, Kentucky
Snickerdoodles
The history of these whimsically named treats has been widely disputed, but their popularity is undeniable. Help yourself to one of our soft cinnamon-sugared cookies and see for yourself. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Hawaiian Cheese Bread
This bread is absolutely delicious. My mother’s friend brought it to a party at work, and after one bite, Mom knew she had to have the recipe. With constant nagging, she eventually got it! Simple and fast, this mouthwatering loaf is a hit with everybody and at every kind of function. —Amy McIlvain, Wilmington, Delaware
Make-Ahead Sausage Pinwheels
Filled with sausage, sweet pepper and cream cheese, these roll-ups are excellent for unexpected visitors, a co*cktail party or a halftime snack. Besides being easy to make, they can be done way ahead and kept in the freezer. All you have to do is pop them into a hot oven! —Cindy Nerat, Menominee, Michigan
Chicken Marsala Lasagna
I love chicken marsala, but most recipes do not serve a crowd. So I invented this chicken marsala lasagna. It makes enough for 12 people. —Debbie Shannon, Ringgold, Georgia
Caramel Brownies
I love to cook. My family can't possibly eat all the sweets I whip up, so my co-workers are more than happy to sample them—particularly these rich, chewy caramel brownies that are full of gooey caramel, chocolate chips and crunchy walnuts. —Clara Bakke, Coon Rapids, Minnesota
Tangy Glazed Meatballs
The slightly sweet sauce on these meatballs has such a great zing to it. Use a little more or less hot sauce depending on what you're in the mood for. —John Slivon, Milton, Florida
Broccoli Salad Supreme
People can't get enough of the sweet grapes and crunchy broccoli in this colorful salad. I appreciate its make-ahead convenience. —Terri Twyman, Bonanza, Oregon
Greek Pita Spread
I first tried this at a family gathering and was blown away! I have since made it for my co-workers, and they just love it. I've gotten many requests for the recipe. —Joyce Benninger, Owen Sound, Ontario
Crunchy Candy Clusters
These cereal and marshmallow clusters are so simple that I make them for the holidays each year, as my family looks forward to them. —Faye O'Bryan, Owensboro, Kentucky
Beef Barbecue
We like to keep our freezer stocked with plenty of beef roasts. When we're not in the mood for pot roast, I fix these satisfying sandwiches instead. The meat cooks in a tasty sauce while I'm work. The meat cooks in a tasty sauce while I'm at work. Then I just shred the beef and serve it on rolls. —Karen Walker Sterling, Virginia
I’ve been baking for over 50 years and I never get tired of trying new recipes for my family, friends and co-workers. Baking actually relaxes me. I feel like an artist creating a masterpiece of love. This savory loaf makes a great gift. —Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, PA
Tangy Texas Salsa
I'm a "transplant" from Wisconsin currently living in Texas. Even after 20 years, I can't get enough of our wonderful local citrus. This is one way to work it into a main dish. The combination of tangy fruit, spicy jalapeno and distinctive cilantro is perfect over any meat, poultry or fish. We also dip into it with chips. —Lois Kildahl, McAllen, Texas
Nothing says "welcome home" like warm, gooey, chewy cookies right out of the oven with a cold glass of milk—mmm, heaven. You don't need a plate. Just grab and go. —Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania
Potluck Macaroni and Cheese
You'll always have a winner at the potluck when you bring macaroni and cheese. Here's an extra-rich, creamy version for the slow cooker. —Jennifer Blondek, Chicopee, Massachusetts
Strawberry-Rhubarb Flip Cake
My friend Dave always brought two strawberry rhubarb cakes to work to celebrate his birthday. He’d use up rhubarb growing in the yard and treat his co-workers. —Charlene Schwartz, Maple Plain, Minnesota
Chicken Salad Party Sandwiches
My famous chicken salad arrives at the party chilled in a plastic container. When it’s time to set out the food, I stir in the pecans and assemble the sandwiches. They’re a hit at buffet-style potlucks. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
Layered Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Butter Brownies
A friend gave me the recipe for these layered brownies, but I added my own touch--chunky peanut butter. Every time I take these to a group gathering, I get requests for the recipe. It's a real crowd-pleaser! —Judy Sims, Weatherford, Texas
Layered Salad for a Crowd
This salad is a favorite of my three sons. I took it to a luncheon honoring our school district’s food service manager, and she asked for the recipe. I like to make the dressing the day before so the flavors blend together. —Linda Ashley, Leesburg, Georgia
Aussie Sausage Rolls
I was born and raised in Australia, but moved to the U.S. when I got married. When I long for some Australian recipes, I bake up a batch of this sausage roll recipe and share them with neighbors or co-workers. —Melissa Landon, Port Charlotte, Florida
Deli-Style Pasta Salad
Pasta provides a base for this tongue-tingling make-ahead salad. It has lots of fresh and satisfying ingredients topped with a flavorful dressing. This pasta salad is terrific to serve to company or take to a potluck. — Joyce McLennan, Algonac, Michigan
Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting
I make these banana bars with cream cheese frosting whenever I have ripe bananas on hand, then store them in the freezer to share later. With creamy frosting and big banana flavor, this treat is a real crowd-pleaser. —Debbie Knight, Marion, Iowa
Creamy Grape Salad
Everyone raves when I bring this refreshing, creamy grape salad to potlucks. For a special finishing touch, sprinkle it with brown sugar and pecans. —Marge Elling, Jenison, Michigan
That Good Salad
When a friend shared this salad recipe, it had a fancy French name. Our children can never remember it, so they say, "Mom, please make 'that good salad.'" Now our friends and neighbors request it for potluck dinners. It really is one of the best salad recipes. —Betty Lamb, Orem, Utah
Cilantro Tomato Bruschetta
This is an easy tomato appetizer that all of my family and friends love. The garden-fresh ingredients capture summer and meld together for a delightful hors d’oeuvre recipe that goes well with many different main dishes. —Lisa Kane, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bacon Cheeseburger Slider Bake
I created this dish to fill two pans because these sliders disappear fast. Cut the recipe in half if you want one batch. —Nick Iverson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Macaroni Coleslaw
My friend Peggy brought this coleslaw to one of our picnics, and everyone liked it so much, we all had to have the recipe. —Sandra Matteson, Westhope, North Dakota
Spicy Applesauce Cake
This picnic-perfect cake travels and slices very well. With chocolate chips, walnuts and raisins, it's a real crowd pleaser. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington
Reuben Dip
This rich, cheesy dip comes together so quickly, you can make it just before guests arrive. I often serve it with rye bread wedges. —Mary Jo Hagey, Gladwin, Michigan
Veggie Ranch Tortilla Pinwheels
These terrific bite-size appetizers are always a hit wherever I take them. They're easy to make ahead of time, and are a great addition to other party fare! —Lori Kostecki, Wausau, Wisconsin
Buckeyes
These chocolate peanut butter balls (no bake!) are always popular at my church's annual Christmas fundraiser. They resemble chestnuts or buckeyes—hence the name. —Merry Kay Opitz, Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
I first tried these bubbly treats at my sister-in-law's house. The tender mushroom caps and creamy filling were so fabulous that I had to get the recipe. It's hard to believe how simple, fast and easy they are. —Angela Coffman, Kansas City, Missouri
Creamy Cranberry Salad
One of my piano students taught me the perfect lesson in holiday recipes: this fresh cranberry salad. The keys are tangy fruit, fluffy marshmallows and crunchy nuts. —Alexandra Lypecky, Dearborn, Michigan
Baked Spinach Dip Loaf
Any round loaf works as a serving bowl for this cream-cheesy dip, with spinach, cheddar, water chestnuts and, yes, bacon. Scoop the dip with the extra bread and veggies—then eat the bowl! —Frieda Meding, Trochu, Alberta
Cherry Oat Bars
The addition of dried cherries and cherry preserves make these homemade granola bars a hit with all who try them. Each bar provides both a sweet pick-me-up and lasting energy. —Kevin Johnson, Glendora, California
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
I revamped my mother's potato salad to taste more like baked potatoes with all the fixin's, which I love. This loaded baked potato salad is now the most requested dish at family gatherings. Even my mother asked for the recipe! —Jackie Deckard, Solsberry, Indiana
Bacon Macaroni Salad
This pleasing pasta salad is like eating a BLT in a bowl. Filled with crispy bacon, chopped tomato, celery and green onion, the sensational salad is coated with a tangy mayonnaise and vinegar dressing. It’s a real crowd-pleaser! —Norene Wright, Manilla, Indiana
Originally Published: April 11, 2019
Rachel Brougham
Writer and editor with a background in news writing, editorial and column writing and content marketing.