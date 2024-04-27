25 Fall Soup Recipes to Make this Year (2024)

There is something so comforting about a yummy bowl of soup. Here are 25Easy Fall Soup Recipesto try all season long!

25 Easy Fall Soup Recipes

It will be Fall before we know it and that means the weather will start to cool down, sweaters abound, and you will see boots galore! Life can get busy so I try to always have quick meals on hand to make.

Soups are perfect for busy fall nights and they’re so easy to make.We also love these comfort food recipes.

You will find 25 Fall Soup recipes sure to be a hit!

Even better, these soups can be cooked 3 different ways. You can use a crock pot, instant pot or the stove top.

There is something for everyone and every season of life! If you are going to be gone all day, the crock pot is your best friend.

Or you might try the instant pot if you need dinner in a flash. We love our instant pot and it truly gets dinner on the table fast.

You can also just use a good stock pot and make your soup of choice on the stove.

These are the Best Fall Soup Recipes that the entire family will enjoy.

Each recipe is so simple and easy. Plus, we have a broad range of recipes sure to please everyone.

If you have been wanting to try a new soup recipe for Fall, there are so many delicious sounding soup recipes here.

I have several that I want to try. Yum!

Easyfall soup recipes

When the weather starts to cool down, I immediately start to think about soup!

It’s the perfect meal to satisfy on a chilly day.From Potato Soup and Chicken Noodle to Lasagna Soup and more, there are lots of options for everyone.

These Easy Soup Recipes make great lunches too!

These soup recipes are also great reheated for lunches. Whether you are packing for your lunch at work or the kids at school, it’s even better the next day.

think the flavors have even more time to blend. We use a thermos to pack the soup in and keeps it nice and hot until ready to eat.

Head on over toAmazon where you will find small thermos containers on sale for as low as $10. Don’t skimp on the thermos.

Those plastic ones do not work well.Get a nice thermos on sale and it will last you for years.

Trust me! I have learned to buy a good one from the start.

Let’s get started with these Award Winning Soup Recipes!

1. Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Soup

The roasted garlic in this soup simmers with the pumpkin to make an absolutely delicious combination! Try serving it in in a pumpkin to make it extra festive! See recipe here.

2. Cheddar Apple Beer soup

If you love cheese, this recipe is a must try! The apple and cheese make a decadent soup. See recipe here.

3. One pot Chili Mac and Cheese Soup

This soup will be gobbled up in seconds! You may even want to make a double recipe. It’s like combining all your favorite recipes into one delicious bowl of soup! See recipe here.

4. Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe

Turn Mexican night into soup night! We love this enchilada soup topped with more cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips. It is so good! See recipe here.

5. Broccoli Cheddar Soup Mini Pies

This recipe makes eating soup on the go a breeze! These little pies have all the things you love about broccoli cheddar soup packed inside to make a delicious meal. See recipe here.

6. Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Turn traditional tortilla soup into one bowl of creamy goodness with this recipe here. You will make this again and again.

7. 20 minute homemade chicken noodle soup

There isn’t anything better than homemade chicken noodle soup. This 20 minute recipe found here is perfect for Fall days or when someone is under the weather. So easy and good!

8. Roasted Butternut Squash Bacon Soup

Bacon is the secret ingredient in this butternut squash soup recipe! The bacon and the squash make for a hearty soup combination that is perfect for Fall! See this recipe here.

9. Creamy Parmesan Tomato and Spinach Soup

Oh my this is so good and even better served with warm bread! Make it super easy by using frozen tortilla! Find the recipe here.

10. Lasagna Soup

Classic lasagna is turned into a soup for this hearty recipe.This is cheesy goodness in a bowl! Get the recipe here.

11. Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Rice is used in this soup recipe here to make it super yummy with this creamy chicken. This soup is perfect for those Fall nights when you need something that is really hearty.

12. Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup

Do you love chicken cordon bleu? Turn it into a one pot meal with this Fall soup recipe! The chicken and ham will make meat lovers ask for soup more. Find the recipe here.

13. Chicken Tortilla Soup

You can make this in your crockpot for busy evenings. This is so good with the shredded chicken, beans and corn! Top with even more yummy ingredients such as cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream and more! Take a look at the recipe here.

14. Stuffed Pepper Soup

We love stuffed peppers and it’s even better turned into soup! Try the recipe here that does not disappoint. The rice and tomatoes are absolutely delicious!

15. Roasted Acorn Squash and Sweet Potato Soup

The squash and sweet potatoes are so good once roasted with olive oil and pureed for the soup! Even those that don’t care for squash will like this one! You can use chicken broth if you prefer a thinner soup. Check out the recipe here.

16. Spicy White Chicken Chili

Use chicken and white beans for a twist on the classic chili recipe here. It’s so filling and spicy!

17. Baked Potato Soup

This recipe is comfort food at its best! Serve it in a bread bowl to make it even more yummy! Get the recipe here.

18. Tortellini Soup

You can add all sorts of ingredients to the recipe here to suit your families taste. The tortellini helps to bulk up the soup and it’s so easy to make.

19. Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Give this soup a try and you will love it! The flavors really come out once you roast the red peppers to make a delicious soup! Check out the recipe here.

20. Taco Chicken Soup in the Crock pot

We love slow cooker meals and this soup is even easier by using one. Turn taco Tuesday into Taco Chicken Soup night this Fall! The entire family will love all the yummy bites of chicken breast, cheese and more in the recipe here.

21. Rustic Tuscan Style Kale Soup

White beans, kale and more make this soup such a delicious recipe for Fall! It’s a little different and just the perfect soup for a crisp Fall day. Get the easy recipe here.

22. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a favorite with most people. Make it even easier by using the slow cooker. Serve with by itself or with grilled cheese sandwiches! Find the recipe here.

23. Cheeseburger Soup

Everyone loves cheeseburgers! This cheese soup with lots of ground beef is so filling that even those that aren’t soup fans will ask for this again! Get the easy recipe here.

24. Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Veggies, chicken and creamy soup make this chicken pot pie in a bowl SO amazing! Serve it with more bread or warm biscuits. Everyone will love the recipe here.

25. Instant Pot Beef Vegetable Soup

Classic vegetable soup is ready in 20 minutes when you use your instant pot! It’s packed full of delicious veggies and beef for a meal everyone will love. Plus, you can make the recipe here in a pinch with your instant pot!

These are the bestsoup recipes!

For more dinner inspiration try theseInstant Pot Soup Recipes andCrock Pot Soup Recipes.

Who is ready to try all of thesehealthysoup recipes?

I know I am! I can’t wait to try all of these.

They look and sound amazing and I see soup on our menu plan for days.

We have 20Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishessure to impress while being very simple to make!



Try some of the best fall soups!

These ideas are so easy and delicious. Give thesehealthyfall soup recipes a try.

Your family will love thesefall crockpot soup recipes.

These are also great for winter soups!

There are so many wonderful and hearty soup recipes. You will be enjoying soup all Fall and into the Winter. 🙂

These are the bestsoup recipes!

From soup recipes with chicken to vegetable soup, there is something for everyone. If you are looking for souprecipeseasy andsoup recipeshealthy, these will be a hit for sure!

We love a good hearty soup! Our family loves soup recipes.

