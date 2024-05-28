Best Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes - The Instant Pot Table (2024)

If you’re looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying hearty and flavorful family fresh meals, Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes are the perfect solution.

These recipes combine the convenience of the Instant Pot with the point-based system of Weight Watchers, resulting in delicious dishes that will stay within your healthy eating goals.

With the Instant Pot, you can cook your favorite ingredients fractionally, while Weight Watchers provides a flexible and manageable way to track your food intake.

Now, I bring you 20 utterly delicious Weight Watchers healthy Instant Pot recipes suitable for the Weight Watchers diet or a healthy eating plan. Let’s dive in and explore the world of Weight Watchers’ easy Instant Pot Recipes together!

Instant Pot Weight Watchers Recipes

Whether you’re looking for a hearty soup, a tasty shredded chicken recipe or a fun way to enjoy your chicken breast these pressure cooker meals are perfect for combing the Instant Pot with the Weight Watchers program.

Weight Watchers Zero Point Jerk Chicken Soup

This Jamaican style method of preparing chicken offers this dish a warmth that is flavourful without being too spicy.

Even better is the fact that this hearty chicken enchilada soup is zero points! Get the for Jerk Chicken Soup here!

Instant Pot Weight Watchers Black Bean Soup

This zero point Instant Pot Black Bean Soup is another soup favourite for the cooler months approaching.

This Instant Pot Black Bean Soup only requires 30 minutes to prepare is great served alongside low point chips with sour cream and avocado.

Weight Watchers Breakfast Casserole

This delicious Breakfast Casserole is a quick an easy option for the family during a busy week, only requiring a few minutes of your time.The meal prep is simple!

Including your breakfast classics such as bacon and egg has never been easier with this recipe that only uses 2 points per serving!

Instant Pot Teriyaki Chicken

Seeing as chicken is a zero-point food on the Weight Watcher’s Freestyle plan, this Instant Pot Teriyaki Chicken dish is a great option for your next dinner.

The Chinese flavours of the dish will make your easily forget about those take-outs and set you on your path towards your weight-loss goals.

Instant Pot Corn Chowder

The Instant Pot Corn Chowder is a gluten-free soup packed with sweet corn, sweet potato and smoked paprika and is suitable for serving cold or warm depending on your preference.

Easy Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes

Here are more Weight Watchers recipes perfect for the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Pad Thai

This clever alternative to the globally renowned Pad Thai uses spaghetti squash instead of the traditional stir-fried rice which lends to a healthier version.

This Instant Pot Pad Thai Dish is low-carb, gluten-free and dairy-free and makes use of chicken instead of shrimp as the meat of choice.You’ll love this easy Instant Pot recipe.

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Frittata

The Weight Watchers Instant Pot Frittata is another wonderful breakfast option that you should incorporate while following the Weight Watchers diet.

The dish is packed with protein and vegetables to make a delicious and nutritious addition to your busy mornings.Grab your electric pressure cooker and make this Easy Fritata today!

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Potato and Shrimp Soup

This Instant Pot Potato and Shrimp soup is another soup to add to your list to be enjoyed on chilly days and nights.

The ingredients make for a dish that will give you the same satisfaction of comfort food but without all the calories.Visit the recipe for Instant Pot Potato and Shrimp Soup here.

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

This delicious Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese dish does use 13 Freestyle points which may sound like a lot for one meal considering the other dishes listed in this list but it may be something to consider working into your meal planning as it is just that good!

Get the recipe for Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese here.

Weight Watchers Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Bowls

If you love home pressure cooking and need a dish that will satisfy even the picky eaters in the house then this is definitely a recipe to try as the recipe is super easy to customise. Enjoy the recipe for Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Bowls here!

Instant Pot Salsa Chicken

This Instant Pot Salsa Chicken is zero points, is an easy and quick meal to make and is also quite versatile as it can make Mexican bowls, a taco salad or chicken tacos.

Being able to make slightly different meals out of the same recipe means that you can make a bulk batch and know that a few of your dinners are sorted for the week.

Serve your Instant Pot Salsa Chicken with cauliflower rice or quinoa to keep the points low.

White Chicken Chili

This White Chicken Chili dish can be made in your Instant Pot or a slow cooker and the recipe provided walks you through both versions depending on your kitchen equipment.

Slow cook this recipe for a gluten-free and low-carb option. You’ll love this Instant Pot chicken recipe. It’s perfect for meal planning mommies.

Instant Pot Chicken Mango Salad

Why not try our delicious and tasty Instant Pot Chicken Mango salad. This is a super tasty recipe and is both delicious, healthy and one of my favorite Weight Watchers recipes.

This is one recipe the whole family can enjoy and my kids absolutely love it.

Low Carb Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup

Enter the Mexican Spiced Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup which is very easy to make and only requires a handful of ingredients.

If you replace the 1 tbsp olive oil used for frying with a calorie-controlled cooking spray, there are zero Freestyle and PointsPlus points in this soup!!

Instant Pot Ramen

Looking for a vegan noodle dish? Why not give this Instant Pot Ramen recipe a try which is super easy, healthy and full of flavour.

This is a favorite recipe for my daughter and with very few ww points it’s one of my favorite slimming eats too.

Tasty Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes

More Instant Pot Recipes perfect for the Weight Watchers plan and those looking for healthy living meal options.

Coconut Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry

An unusual pairing of coconut chicken and sweet potato curry yet the combination is undeniably delicious.

Grab the garlic and chicken and make this curry in your Instant Pot or on the stovetop.

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Jambalaya

This Instant Pot Jambalaya has been adapted to a low-carb version by incorporating cauliflower and broccoli rice which makes each serving low in Weight Watchers Freestyle points.

Weight Watchers Instant Pot Tuna Noodle Casserole

This Instant Pot Tuna Noodle Casserole is a wonderful family meal. It also usually results in leftovers that will be enjoyed the next day, saving you time by not having to make lunch tomorrow.

Is There Anything You Should Not Put in the Instant Pot?

Here are a few things you should avoid putting in your Instant Pot:

Raw eggs – Instant Pots heat up quickly, so raw eggs may cook before they’re meant to.

Dairy products – Milk and cream may curdle in the extreme heat of the Instant Pot.

Thick sauces or gravies – The lid won’t seal properly if there’s too much liquid in the pot, so save thick sauces and gravies for stovetop cooking.

Fried foods – Anything with a crunchy texture (like fried chicken) doesn’t work in an Instant Pot.

Delicate vegetables – Mushrooms, artichokes, and other delicate veggies will get overcooked if they spend less time in the Instant Pot.

Dried beans – Dried beans take a long time to cook, so it’s best to go for canned varieties when making recipes with the Instant Pot.

What Plan Is 23 Points on Weight Watchers?”

When it comes to Weight Watchers, there are typically two different plans: the Freestyle plan and the Points program. The 23 points referenced are from the Points program, where each food choice has an associated point value based on its nutritional content.

Can I Eat Anything on This Healthy Eating Plan?

With this plan, you can eat anything within your designated number of points for the day if it fits within your overall points budget. With the Freestyle plan, you don’t have to count points but instead can focus on healthy food choices, such as fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

What Is a Typical Daily Meal Plan For Weight Watchers?”

Weight Watchers encourages members to develop and maintain healthy eating habits with their PointsPlus system . Here is a sample daily meal plan for Weight Watchers that you can use as a guideline:

Breakfast: Overnight oats made with oats, skim milk, and fruit.

Snack: A whole wheat toast with a tablespoon of peanut butter.

Lunch: Weight Watchers Instant Pot black bean soup with a side salad.

Snack: An apple and a tablespoon of hummus.

Dinner: Grilled salmon with roasted vegetables and quinoa.

Dessert: A small piece of dark chocolate.

This meal plan provides a balanced combination of lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables for Weight Watchers members. By focusing on portion sizes and choosing nutrient-dense foods low in fat and calories, you can still enjoy some of your favorite meals while staying within the daily PointsPlus limit.

Conclusion

The Best Weight Watchers Instant Pot recipes are an awesome way to eat well and stay healthy without having to put in a ton of extra effort. With the help of a powerful cooking tool, you can whip up delicious meals that won’t break your calorie bank.

Whether you’re looking for something light and summery or something rich and warming, there’s something for everyone in Weight Watchers’ Instant Pot selection.

Combined with their helpful community support and access to nutrition tips, it’s easier than ever to stick to your diet goals while still enjoying a flavorful meal. So don’t wait – look up some tasty Weight Watchers Instant Pot recipes today and treat yourself.

