28 Canadian Recipes You Really Need to Try (2024)

Canadian recipes aren’t the best known outside of Canada but there are some amazing dishes you absolutely have to try! Maybe you’ve always wanted to indulge in Canadian poutine or you want to try a Caesar co*cktail or some butter tarts. There are plenty of options when it comes to Canadian food and drinks and the Great White North is home to all kinds of yummy delights. There are French Canadian recipes as well as hearty bites to choose from, so whether a Canadian lobster roll, date bars or something else appeals to you the most, get ready to experience some brand new flavors!

Homemade Beaver Tail

Indulge in a classic Canadian dessert with this delicious beaver tail recipe, perfect for any occasion from movie nights to Canada Day parties. These mini donut-like treats, shaped like a beaver’s tail and coated in cinnamon sugar, are a must-try for anyone looking to experience the flavors of Canada.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot turkey sandwiches are a beloved treat in Canada but their popularity is growing rapidly everywhere. The combination of succulent turkey, thick fluffy bread slices, peas, butter, gravy, and cranberries is truly a magical one.

Atlantic Canada Lobster Roll

Indulge in the taste of the Atlantic with this flavor-packed lobster roll recipe, perfect for seafood lovers. The combination of lobster tail meat with garlic, shallot, hot pepper, dill, and lemon creates a mouthwatering filling that’s best served in a buttery or split-top hot dog bun.

Caesar co*cktail

Discover Canada’s national drink – the classic Canadian Caesar, a flavor-packed co*cktail perfect for Canada Day celebrations. Made with clamato juice, lime juice, and a blend of spices, this drink is a must-try, especially when paired with other famous Canadian dishes like poutine.

Loaded Poutine

Indulge in Canada’s most beloved dish, the delicious poutine, which is perfect for satisfying any comfort food cravings. Smothered with cheese curds, bacon, and gravy, this tasty dish is a must-try for fry lovers.

Butter Tarts

Indulge in a Canadian classic with homemade butter tarts. With a sweet, vanilla-scented filling and flaky pastry shell filled with nuts and raisins, this recipe is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Confetti Squares

These peanut butter butterscotch confetti squares are the perfect no bake treat for any occasion. With colorful mini marshmallows and butterscotch chips, they’re sure to be a hit at your next party or potluck! This Canadian classic bar is always a favorite.

Spiced Shrimp with Saskatchewan Dry Rub

Experience the taste of Canadian cattle country with these smoked spiced shrimp flavored with a homemade Saskatchewan dry rub. This copycat Traeger blackened Saskatchewan rub is easy to prepare, and when combined with juicy shrimp, creates the perfect appetizer or main dish.

Canadian Date Bars

Indulge in these delicious and hearty Canadian date bars with an oatmeal crumble topping. Packed with dates, oats, coconut, and cinnamon, these bars make a perfect breakfast or brunch addition and even an unconventional dessert option. Plus, they’re sure to be a hit and far superior to their American cousin, the date bar.

Nanaimo Bars

Experience the unforgettable taste of the best Nanaimo bars, a classic Canadian dessert that will leave you craving more. This no-bake, frozen bars are a perfect treat for any occasion. They are packed with layers of sweet flavors, making them an irresistible summer or holiday dessert that will quickly disappear from your freezer.

Apple Cinnamon co*cktail

This apple cinnamon co*cktail is the ultimate comfort drink that combines the flavours of a classic apple pie with a fun co*cktail. This heady co*cktail is perfect for any occasion and season and is made with fireball whisky, vanilla vodka, and apple cider.

Bannock Bread

Bannock is a traditional Indigenous bread that has been a staple in Canada for centuries. This versatile bread can be made in many ways, using pantry staple ingredients, and can be enjoyed on its own or used as a base for other dishes.

Ginger Beef

Get ready for the ultimate takeout experience with this Canadian classic: Ginger Beef from Calgary! With crispy battered steak tossed in a sweet and spicy ginger sauce, you won’t believe how easy it is to make this restaurant favorite at home. This recipe is a piece of Western Canada’s culinary heritage, perfect for a quick and delicious dinner!

Maple Leaf Cookies

These Maple Leaf Cookies with a delicious maple butter filling are a Canadian treat that melts in your mouth. Made with real maple syrup, they were a childhood favorite and are now a beloved indulgence for any maple lover.

Québécois Maple Pudding

Indulge in the rich, comforting flavor of classic Québécois maple pudding, a dessert that celebrates the sweetness of maple season. Learn about its origins and bake it at home for a delightful treat that pairs perfectly with a scoop of ice cream. For those who crave the unique flavor of maple, this dessert is a must-try!

Montreal Bagels

Making authentic Montreal bagels at home is easier than you think! These sweet and chewy bagels have a unique flavor thanks to their malt extract dough and honeyed water boil. Try this Canadian recipe and enjoy a taste of Montreal in your kitchen.

Halifax Donair

Halifax’s traditional Donair is a Canadian treasure with bold flavors and convenient ingredients, making it a guaranteed family favorite. Invented by Peter Gamaoulakos, this unique recipe features a special sauce and beef instead of lamb, earning it the title of official food of Halifax in 2015. This is one of the top easy Canadian recipes.

Nova Scotia Seafood Chowder

Nova Scotia seafood chowder is a rich and creamy soup that can be easily made from scratch with bacon and fresh dill for extra flavor. This East Coast classic comes together quickly and can be customized with your choice of seafood, making it a must-try recipe for any seafood lover!

Maple Apple Whiskey Sour

Smooth whiskey pairs up with sweet apple cider and maple syrup, zingy fresh lemon juice, and frothy egg white to make this Canadian take on the classic whiskey sour recipe.

Saskatoon Berry Pie

Saskatoon berry pie, a Canadian dessert favorite, is made with a unique pie filling that is cooked on the stovetop to soften the berries and blend the flavors for a richer, thicker, and more flavorful filling. With a hint of almond, this dessert is distinct from other berry pies and a must-try for any lover of Canadian cuisine.

French Canadian Sugar Pie

French Canadian Sugar Pie, also known as Tart au Sucre, is a beloved Canadian classic known for its ultra-flaky crust and creamy, sweet filling. Served with ice cream, whipped cream, or a sprinkle of flaky salt, this pie will surely be a hit at any gathering or as a special treat for yourself! This is one of the best traditional french Canadian dessert recipes.

Bouilli or Pot au Feu Québécois

Bouilli, a traditional Quebecois beef stew inspired by the French pot au feu, is a simple and comforting meal with root vegetables, beef, and pork belly cooked slowly until tender. This dish evokes memories of visiting grandparents in remote villages and being greeted with the comforting aroma of a cast iron pot simmering on the stove.

Blueberry Grunt

Blueberry Grunt is a classic and popular dessert in Atlantic Canada, made with fresh blueberries and fluffy dumpling dough and often served with a scoop of ice cream for the ultimate east coast experience! This stewed fruit dessert includes seasonal blueberries that have been cooked down into a jam-like consistency, topped with dumplings, and steamed until cooked through.

Québécois Pea Soup

Quebec pea soup has roots in the cargo carried by French explorer Samuel de Champlain to the New France settlement, consisting of dry beans, cured meats, and salted fish. The traditional recipe consisted of dried yellow peas, cubes of salted pork, carrots, bay leaf, and lots of lard, as animal fat was more available and less expensive than imported olive oil.

Tourtiere Meat Pie

This French Canadian Tourtiere is a traditional meat pie often served on Christmas Eve in Quebec, but it’s the perfect comfort food for the cooler months all year round. The warming spices give it a cozy feel, like a big warm hug on a cold winter’s day – in pie form!

