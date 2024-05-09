These Crispy, Golden-Brown Latkes Are The Only Recipe You Need For Your Hanukkah Celebration (2024)

Looking for ultra-crispy, golden-brown latkes to serve at your Hanukkah celebration this year? Your search stops here: our tried-and-true, best-ever recipe is the only one you need. Celebrating the Festival of Lights calls for eating plenty of deep-fried foods such as loukoumades and sufganiyot, but if you ask us, no celebration is truly complete with these perfect latkes. We kept things classic and simple in this recipe, making them a perfect base for any of your must-have latke additions. Set out the sour cream and applesauce, and keep reading for all of our top tips on how to perfect this classic recipe:

Latkes vs. hash browns:

While they may seem similar, latkes and hash browns are far from the same thing. Latkes incorporate eggs and a binder with the shredded potatoes, and oftentimes will include other ingredients like onion and plenty of seasonings. Hash browns are usually only made up of shredded potatoes, before being pan-fried in much less oil that latkes require.

How to make the best latkes:

— The potatoes. We love to use classic Russet potatoes in our latkes; their high starch content allows them to get extra crispy. We choose to peel our potatoes, but you can keep the skin on if you prefer.

— The best way to shred your potatoes. If you only have a box grater, that will work, but we prefer to use a grater attachment on our food processor for perfectly consistent shreds.

—The key to crispy latkes. The enemy of a crispy latke is moisture. To eliminate any extra moisture in our latkes (and to guarantee crispy bites), we shred our onions separately, and remove the onion juice at the end of shredding. Then, we squeeze our potato shreds in a cheesecloth or clean kitchen towel to remove excess moisture, and save the potato starch at the bottom of our bowl to help bind our latkes later.

Variations:

These simple latkes make a great base for whatever seasonings and additions you desire! Add grated onion if you think no latke is complete without it, or any of your favorite must-have seasonings: garlic, paprika or rosemary would be a great place to start.

How to serve latkes:

Personally, we don't think any latke is complete without sides of sour cream and homemade applesauce. But, if you want to take things up a notch, load your latkes up with whipped cream cheese, capers and red onion, or top with ricotta and hot honey for a sweet-salty version. To get even more creative, check out our favorite latke recipes that take these potato cakes to the next level.

Made them? Let us know how it went in the comment section below!